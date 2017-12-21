State appropriation of control over housing is preventing Oxnard officials from having any input into the approval of a Cypress Road apartment complex for people with special needs that has raised concerns in a South Oxnard neighborhood.

“The state’s taken it all away from us,” said Oxnard City Councilman Bryan MacDonald.

“Generally, if you’re a protected class, the state says we have no input.”

MacDonald pointed to some bills that Gov. Jerry Brown signed in September, strengthening California’s Housing Accountability Act — sometimes called the “Anti-NIMBY (Not In My Backyard)” Act.

“We’re powerless,” said MacDonald. “The sad thing is, our future is being determined by people who don’t even live here.”

The project in question is exactly the kind that state law is intended to protect, one that homeowners typically oppose for fear that “undesirables” are being brought to their neighborhood.

Local real estate broker Lorenzo Castillo has applied for state approval of 30 apartments for people with disabilities, including recovering substance abusers as well as those with mental or physical disabilities.

Located south of Garden City Acres Park, the planned complex would replace already existing housing for migrant labor that Castillo is using temporarily for people with special needs. He plans to return the current housing to use by farmworkers with visas after the apartment complex is built.

At a Nov. 20 meeting between Castillo and members of the community, Castillo’s attorney, Barbara Macri-Ortiz, explained that the project’s federal designation — independent living — means careful screening of prospective residents is required.

“They have to be income-eligible and enter into a lease agreement; they’re responsible for rent,” said Macri-Ortiz, noting that there are background checks of applicants and that residents can be evicted for not following rules.

But Cypress residents say people now staying in the former labor housing have already given them reasons to be concerned for their own and their children’s safety, with seemingly drugged strangers yelling at others.

“There has already been an increase in (suspicious) activity, I myself have witnessed strangers appearing to be on something sitting at the kids’ school bus stops,” said Liz White, one of the homeowners who live where the development is slated to be built.

White said that neighbors in the Paseo Nuevo Apartments may have stopped a kidnapping recently when they saw a girl being chased by one of the strangers.

“One of the big questions is, ‘Who do you complain to?’ ” said White, who said others have reported seeing drug deals going down in parking lots. “You can’t talk to them; all we can do is take videos and report them to the police.”

White also wonders about the impact on public services by the project.

“It’s a big project; our neighborhood lacks laundromats or transportation that is publicly accessible,” said White, adding, “Our kids still get bused because we don’t have a nearby public school.”

White is concerned not only about the extra demand on parking, the police department and other resources, but about the prospective residents of the planned apartments — recovered substance abusers as well as people with mental and physical disabilities.

But Castillo — himself a recovered alcoholic with 13 years of sobriety — says the complaints are coming from misinformed people confused about the meaning of “special needs.”

Castillo noted that people with special needs include people with autism or other developmental or physical disabilities.

“They’re reacting without having the real information,” said Castillo. “They want to make a big deal out of something they don’t understand.”