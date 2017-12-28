Actor and Neo Yokio’s most eligible bachelor Jaden Smith visited Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families on Friday, Dec. 15. Smith brought with him t-shirts, hoodies and hats from his clothing line MSFTSrep for the kids and signed autographs and posed for pictures with the children. Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families is a crisis-care and residential treatment facility for abused, neglected or at-risk children in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

