Actor and Neo Yokio’s most eligible bachelor Jaden Smith visited Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families on Friday, Dec. 15. Smith brought with him t-shirts, hoodies and hats from his clothing line MSFTSrep for the kids and signed autographs and posed for pictures with the children. Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families is a crisis-care and residential treatment facility for abused, neglected or at-risk children in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.
Related Posts
IN BRIEF | Nov. 9, 2017
November 8, 2017
IN BRIEF | Nov. 16, 2017
November 15, 2017
POT ROUND UP | City council views polarized around the county
October 25, 2017
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
SUBSCRIBE
Hook up with us here and get the latest news, updates and some free stuff.
Righteous! You're in!
LOGIN
COMMUNITY EVENTS
SUBMIT YOUR VENTURA COUNTY EVENT HERE.
You must be registered and logged in to post your events.
UPCOMING COMMUNITY EVENTS
-
Convergencia/ConvergenceNovember 16, 2017 @ 8:00 am - February 1, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
-
Biomythography: Currency ExchangeNovember 16, 2017 @ 10:00 am - February 1, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
-
In High Style: The Photography of Neal BarrDecember 8, 2017 - April 8, 2018
-
Raw Science Film FestivalJanuary 5, 2018 @ 7:00 pm - January 7, 2018 @ 4:00 pm
-
Sierra Club Ventura educational series speaker Ken McAlpineJanuary 9, 2018 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm