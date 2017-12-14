FOOD Share of Ventura County, a Feeding America Food Bank, accepted its largest single poultry donation ever (25,000 pounds of poultry products) from California poultry producer, Foster Farms, which will be distributed to local relief agencies and food pantries to provide more than 50,000 meals to families affected by the Thomas fire in Ventura County. “Community involvement has been a Foster Farms value since 1939,” says Laura Flanagan CEO of Foster Farms. To learn more about FOOD Share or to make a donation, go to www.foodshare.com.

