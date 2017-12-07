Fict. Business Names

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20171103-10021503-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ATA BLACK BELT ACADEMY. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 300 Bunsen Avenue, Suite G, Ventura, CA 93003. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 12/14/2016. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20161214100235900. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Kerry Lynne Regano, 965 Murdock Lane, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Kerry Lynne Regano, Kerry Regano. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171023-10020690-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NANCI KELLEY INTERIORS, 3107 Hilltop Dr., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Nanci Kelley, 3107 Hilltop Dr., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: Jan. 6, 2003. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Nanci Kelley, Nanci Kelley, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171103-10021497-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LOU’S HELPING HAND, 436 Howard Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Louie D. Jimenez, 436 Howard Street, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Louie D. Jimenez, Louie D. Jimenez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 3, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171107-10021782-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ER805, 11457 Nardo St., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Edgar Rivera, 11457 Nardo St., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Edgar Rivera, Edgar Rivera. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 7, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171109-10021869-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MAKE YOUR MARK WEB DESIGN, 4966 Barnard St., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Gregory Slocum, 4966 Barnard St., Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/9/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Gregory Slocum, Greg Slocum, Gregory Slocum, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 9, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171113-10021983-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GATESHEAD BAY CONSTRUCTION, 684 Deodar Ave., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Adam Michael Warren, 684 Deodar Ave., Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/13/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Adam Warren, Adam Warren. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171107-10021729-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CIRCLE K 5200, 3506 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, VSKY LLC, 116 E. Andrix St., Monterey Park, CA 91755. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VSKY LLC, Kevin Choi, Kevin Choi, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 7, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171108-10021821-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WOODCRAFT, 3860 Main Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: NEVADA, [N] SITE VENTURES, LLC, 618 South 11th Street, Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89101. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/3/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ [N]SITE VENTURES, LLC, C. Wagner, Cheryl Wagner, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171024-10020763-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) HEIRLOOM BAKING CO, 2) GRAND PROVISIONS CATERING, 6233 Bristol Rd., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Christine Tarango, 6233 Bristol Rd., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Christine Tarango, Christine Tarango. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 24, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171113-10021975-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LUXE BEAUTY CO., 305 N. Lantana St., Suite 209, Cmarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Rachel Michelle Latour, 3042 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11-13-2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Rachel Michelle Latour, Rachel Latour. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171108-10021807-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WOOD INSPIRE, 57 N. Ann St. #101, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Lalita Segal, 57 N. Ann St. #101, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Lalita Segal, Lalita Segal. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171114-10022140-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE CHOP SHOP BARBERSHOP, 154 Orange Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Matthew Louis Lopez Laurel, 154 Orange Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Matthew Louis Lopez Laurel, Matthew Louis Lopez Laurel. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/22/17, 11/30/17, 12/7/17 and 12/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171113-10022031-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WATERSIDE RESTAURANT & WINE BAR, 3500 S. Harbor Blv #1-111, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, WATERSIDE, LLC, 1510 Anchors Way Drive, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/01/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ WATERSIDE, LLC, Chrysilios Chrysiliou, Chrysilios Chrysiliou, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/22/17, 11/30/17, 12/7/17 and 12/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171117-10022379-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: J & H AUTO ELECTRIC REBUILDER, 1209 Commercial Aver., Suite A, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Joaquin Romero, 11342 Emelita St., North Hollywood, CA 91601. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2003. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Joaquin Romero, Joaquin Romero. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 17, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/22/17, 11/30/17, 12/7/17 and 12/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171114-10022149-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ABOVE AERIAL MEDIA, 3057 Camino Graciosa, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Jaime Sarte Jr., 3057 Camino Graciosa, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: JAN. 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Jaime Sarte Jr., Jaime Sarte Jr. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/22/17, 11/30/17, 12/7/17 and 12/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171115-10022266-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KID’S LIFE SIMPLIFIED, 949 Sand Ct., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Lena Luise Held, 949 Sand Ct., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/15/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Lena Luise Held, Lena Luise Held. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 15, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/30/17, 12/7/17, 12/14/17 and 12/21/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171122-10022658-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MR COMMISSARY OF VENTURA COUNTY, 1166 Mariano Drive, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Daniel Blaise Hopcus, 1166 Mariano Drive, Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Daniel Blaise Hopcus, Daniel Blaise Hopcus. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 22, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/30/17, 12/7/17, 12/14/17 and 12/21/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171116-10022328-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PAUL HARRIS PHOTOGRAPHY, 4843 Oceanaire Street, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Paul Harris, 4843 Oceanaire Street, Oxnard, CA 93035, Petronela Harris, 4843 Oceanaire Street, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Paul Harris, Paul Harris. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 16, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/30/17, 12/7/17, 12/14/17 and 12/21/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171121-10022561-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: REGIMEN FITNESS, 1657 Pacific Avenue, Suite 44, Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, Jeffrey B Zook, 1311 Hibiscus St., Oxnard, CA 93036, Sergio Gonzales, 2036 Kite Drive, Oxnar, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Jeffrey B Zook, Jeffrey B Zook. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/30/17, 12/7/17, 12/14/17 and 12/21/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171121-10022564-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ALMA CAREGIVING ASSISTANCE, 100 Loma Dr., Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Martha Lozano, 100 Loma Dr., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/1/17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Martha Lozano, Martha Lozano. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/30/17, 12/7/17, 12/14/17 and 12/21/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171120-10022439-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JULIAN’s TREE CARE, 1242 Domingo Pl., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Julian Rodriguez, 1242 Domingo Pl., Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2006. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Julian Rodriguez, Julian Rodriguez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 20, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/7/17, 12/14/17, 12/21/17 and 12/28/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171122-10022702-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FULL SERVICE PROPERTY MANAGERS, 143 Triunfo Canyon Rd., #227, Westlake, CA 91361, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Home Loan Advocates, Inc., 143 Triunfo Canyon Rd., #227, Westlake Village, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Home Loan Advocates, Inc., David Bartels, David Bartels, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 22, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/7/17, 12/14/17, 12/21/17 and 12/28/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171129-10023075-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAMACHO CONSTRUCTION, 5916 Woodland St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Gilberto Camacho, 5916 Woodland St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/29/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Gilberto Camacho, Gilberto Camacho. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 29, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/7/17, 12/14/17, 12/21/17 and 12/28/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171201-10023228-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JOLLY ROGERS’ DIVE & CHARTER, 3201 W. Hemlock St., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Merle D. Rogers, 3201 W. Hemlock, Oxnard, CA 93035, Deborah L. Shannon, 3201 W. Hemlock, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12-1-2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Merle D. Rogers, Merle D. Rogers. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 1, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/7/17, 12/14/17, 12/21/17 and 12/28/17.

LEGAL NOTICES

APN: 139-0-371-105 TS No: CA08000791-17-1 TO No: 12- 0119162-04 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/ or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d) (2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 21, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On December 14, 2017 at 09:00 AM, Auction. com Room, Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on April 29, 2005 as Instrument No. 20050429-0105159, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by ALEXANDER C. ZARAGOZA AND GRACE M. ZARAGOZA, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of NEW CENTURY MORTGAGE CORPORATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2301 KENTIA STREET, OXNARD, CA 93036 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $298,003.17 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction. com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000791-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 4, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000791-17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866- 660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www. Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 35442, Pub Dates: 11/22/2017, 11/30/2017, 12/07/2017, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

T.S. No. 17-0320-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED: 注：本文件包含一个信息摘 要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서 에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LUU Ý: KÈM THEO ÐÂY LÀ BAN TR”NH BÀY TÓM LUOC VETHÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIEU NÀY PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(d)(1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE ß 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/12/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: GLEN MESSER AND ANGELA MESSER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 6/20/2008 as Instrument No. 20080620- 00097151-0 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 642 GREEN RIVER STREET #53 OXNARD, CA 93036 A.P.N.: 132- 0-252-255 Date of Sale: 12/14/2017 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $283,470.25, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting. com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-0320-11. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 11/6/2017 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720- 9200 Sale Information Only: 916- 939-0772 www.nationwideposting. com Sindy Clements, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0320082 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 11/22/2017, 11/30/2017, 12/07/2017

TSG No.: 8706612 TS No.: CA1700280147 FHA/VA/PMI No.: APN: 215-0-263-095 Property Address: 934 CARINA DRIVE OXNARD, CA 93030 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/28/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 12/21/2017 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/07/2007, as Instrument No. 20071207-00222424-0, in book, page, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: ANSELMO MUNIZ ANDRADE AND HILDA B MUNIZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 215-0-263-095 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 934 CARINA DRIVE, OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $218,614.31. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939- 0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting. com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1700280147 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgageeís attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939- 0772NPP0320673 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 11/30/2017, 12/07/2017, 12/14/2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Pursuant to the California Self- Service Storage Facility Act (B&P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction, on 12/20/2017, personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items located at: PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 25779 @ 2:30 P.M. 161 E. VENTURA BLVD OXNARD CA, 93036 (805) 981-1696 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: PUBLIC STORAGE R396 KEITH ROBERSON *Motorcycle – Rock – 2015 – Motor Cross – (A1ZDKGGCP5S008148) All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Terms, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 30th of November & 7th of December 2017 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683. 11/30, 12/7/17 CNS-3075091#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Pursuant to the California Self- Service Storage Facility Act (B&P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction, on 12/20/2017, personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items located at: PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 23411 @ 9:30 A.M. 740 ARCTURUS AVE. OXNARD , CA 93033 (805) 271-5168 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: PUBLIC STORAGE A009 ALMA BARRAGAN B052 SCOTT WIPPERT B090 ISIDRO LIRA F068 ANTHONY BROUDE F102 LYNETTE “LYNY” BRIDEN F189 ELENA BUMATAY F236 DAISY ORTEGA F261 CAROLYN WILLIAMS F321 ERIC MARCUS F443 ALBERTO JIMIENEZ F520 LIZETTE PARADES F529 JO RODRIGUEZ F543 SHERYL JONES F544 RALPH LUCERO F554 BRENDA ACOSTA F567 SHANE KELLER PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 23050 @ 11:30 AM 4400 MCGRATH ST. VENTURA , CA 93003 (805) 658-9969 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: PUBLIC STORAGE B349 THOMAS RAINBOLT C053 ANNJEANETTE HUFFMAN C260 MICHELLE CHACKEL H280 AMBER SWARTZ J004 TRICIA PUGH PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 26812 @ 12:30 PM 6435 VENTURA BLVD. VENTURA , CA 93003 (805) 654-0164 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: PUBLIC STORAGE B005 RALPH MARONEY C036 MARIA RUST C106 SAAD SAKHOURI C118 MARCOS YERENA C161 DAMIEN ASHLEY C182 ANDREW ORTIZ C207 NIURKA BUENO C218 DAVID OLIVERO JR. C267 JORGE ROSAS D110 JACKIE POLLOTTA D144 KAREEM COUCH D194 MARILU DIAZ D232 JOSE ARIAS PROPERTY 24110 @ 1:30 P.M. 5515 WALKER ST. VENTURA , CA 93003 (805) 654-0115 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: PUBLIC STORAGE B127 VALERIE MARTINEZ B128 LYDIA GONZALES B143 YESENIA SANCHEZ D289 MONICA KIRCHWEGER D309 MARY KAY LEON D346 STELLA AHN D365 ANDRIA CARDONA E504 ANASTASIA THOMAS PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 25779 @ 2:30 P.M. 161 E. VENTURA BLVD OXNARD CA, 93036 (805) 981-1696 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: PUBLIC STORAGE B497 AARON URIAS B518 RYAN GLASSEY B560 JAMIE MILLER B593 KAREN REVELES B703 RONETTE LUNA R255 GREGORY MATTHEWS R366 JOEL & LATOYA GURON R373 MEREDITH HILGENBERG W120 GLORIA ANDRADE W140 SHERINE JONES W151 JAMIE MILLER W177 CHRIS DIAZ W216 TROY ERWING JR. W238 FRED BROWN All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Terms, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 30th of November & 7th of December 2017 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683 11/30, 12/7/17 CNS-3074917#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ONSITE AUCTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 ñ 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 ñ 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 19th day of December, 2017 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures. com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following: Customer Name Unit#

Indigo Angilique Brown F 212

Amber Diaz 429

Alejandra Esquivel 695

Esmeralda Garcia 558

Rosa Garcia 637

Manuel Gonzalez 143

Crystal Hamillton 590

Jesus Herrera 523

Anthony A. Jaramilla 045

Sarah Juarez 076

Mayra Lopez 624

Myra Luna 295

Michael Rodarte 450

Dionicio Salinas 247B

Brandon Sanpablo 056

Mary Schrock 046

Nicholas Stevenson 077

Elizabeth Tellez 661

Ismael Torres 777

Estella Velasquez 086

Denise Wear 646

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Andasol Management, Inc. Bond #: 79183C. 310.647.9926 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.Storagetreasures. com sale by competitive bidding ending on December 14th, 2017 at 12:00PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage 300 W Ventura Blvd Camarillo CA 93010, County of Ventura, State of California. The following units will be sold:

Heather Brinkoetter: Vizio flat screen tv, hanging clothes, luggage, vacuum, wardrobe, 2 patio chairs, wooden dining table, 10+ boxes, 3+ storage bins, house hold items and decor.

Timothy Callaghan: 3 Samsung refrigerators in box, Samsung microwave in box, 2 Samsung dishwashers in box, 2 washing machines in box, Samsung range in box.

Amy Banoun: 4 bikes, a/c unit, car seat, bed frame, child’s bed, box, 2 chairs, end table.

Dan Ruderman: 2 dressers, 2 office chair, 15+ storage tubs, 3 floor lamps, folding chair, keyboard, luggage, 2 computers.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation any time up to the time of the auction. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Auction by www. storagetreasures.com. Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2017-00504338-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed Nov 22 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Division. PETITION OF: CHRISTINA DANIELLE DONIA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: CHRISTINA DANIELLE DONIA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: CHRISTINA DANIELLE DONIA to NINA CHRISTINA DONIA. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: January 2, 2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Division. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: Nov 22 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Debra Ramos, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/30/17, 12/7/17, 12/14/17 and 12/21/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Pursuant to the California Self-Service Storage Facility Act (B&P Code 21700 et seq.) the undersigned will sell at public auction, on 12/15/2017, personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools, art, music/video production equipment, commercial shelving and/or other household items located at: PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 20627 @ 9:30 AM 4568 E. LOS ANGELES AVE. SIMI VALLEY, CA 93063 805-526-9013 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: B001 Kevin Federline C012 LEXI LUU DESIGNS C066 LEXI LUU DESIGNS C171 Fernando Martinez C286 Robert White D009 LEXI LUU DESIGNS D075 LINDA BROOKER D081 Nikole Amateau D091 Laurie Reti D166 mark semlinger D201 Kenneth Aubry PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 24322 @ 10:30 AM 2167 FIRST ST. SIMI VALLEY, CA 93065 805-526-1532 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: C015 Fred Qualls C050 Elissa Neal D010 Richard Mcdonald D026 Crystal Martinez D089 Susan Manring F077 Richard Rojas F089 Jessica Velarde PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 26607 @ 11:30 AM 120 WEST EASY ST. PERSONS: 044 kenneth moore PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 25753 @ 12:30 PM 875 W. LOS ANGELES AVE. MOORPARK, CA 93021 805-553-9974 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: 485 Tequa Brown 539 harry mckenzie 774 Halima Niazi 789 Cheryl Herbig 791 steven woodruff 908 Hayley Glazier 956 Dorothy Walker All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Terms, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 30th of November and this 7th of December 2017 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 5908365. 11/30, 12/7/17 CNS-3075590#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE US STORAGE CENTERS 2073 ROYAL AVE SIMI VALLEY, CA 93065 805-306-9730 In accordance with the provisions of the California Self- Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, ET seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the website the public auction will be listed on can be found at https://www.usstoragecenters. com/auctions and will close on December 27,2017 at 8:00 AM. General household goods, electronics, tools, office & business equipment, furniture, instruments, appliances, clothing, collectibles & antiques, and or miscellaneous items stored at 2073 ROYAL AVE, SIMI VALLEY, CA, 93065 VENTURA COUNTY, by the following persons: Mark S. Inteso, David Loyd Vrana, Tina Denise Ramirez, John Duane Thomas Will be sold on an “AS IS BASIS”. There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 11/30, 12/7/17 CNS-3075770#

A.P.N.: 185-0-060-435 Trustee Sale No.: 2017-1621 Title Order No: 170032527 Reference No: 017-000032 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’s SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 6/30/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 12/28/2017 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 7/7/2017, as Document No. 20170707- 00087624, Book , Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: John P Segovia and Lily Segovia The purported new owner: John P Segovia and Lily Segovia WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 3075 KELP LANE, OXNARD, CA 93035 . The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $8,590.82 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: WINDWARD CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION DBA MANDALAY BEACH HOA under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www. superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case 2017-1621. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 11/29/2017. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (12/07/17, 12/14/17, 12/21/17 | TS#2017-1621 SDI- 8578)

TSG No.: 8711689 TS No.: CA1700281160 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 173267979 APN: 088-0- 051-045 Property Address: 7698 EISENHOWER ST VENTURA, CA 93003-2479 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 03/26/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 01/09/2018 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 04/25/2007, as Instrument No. 20070425-00085743-0, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: BRIAN J. AUCHARD AND PATRICIA D. AUCHARD, WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS BRIAN AUCHARD AND PATRICIA D. ALMAGUER AUCHARD, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 088-0- 051-045 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 7698 EISENHOWER ST, VENTURA, CA 93003-2479 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $190,304.40. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939- 0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting. com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1700281160 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939- 0772NPP0321398 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 12/07/2017, 12/14/2017, 12/21/2017

Trustee Sale No. 16-004632 730-1612463-70 APN 214-0- 115-055 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’s SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/24/03. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 01/09/18 at 11:00 am, Aztec Foreclosure Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Norma A. Olivera, An Unmarried Woman, as Trustor(s), in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Full Spectrum Lending, Inc., a California Corporation, as Beneficiary, Recorded on 07/03/03 in Instrument No. 20030703-0253235 of official records in the Office of the county recorder of VENTURA County, California, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described as: 2142 JACINTO DRIVE, OXNARD, CA 93030. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $201,628.30 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: November 29, 2017 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION Elaine Malone Assistant Secretary / Assistant Vice President Aztec Foreclosure Corporation, 3636 N. Central Ave., Suite #400, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Phone: (877) 257-0717 or (602) 638-5700; fax: (602) 638- 5748 www.aztectrustee.com NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit the Internet Web site, using the file number assigned to this case 16-004632. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. www.homesearch. com 800-758-8052 or Aztec Foreclosure Corporation (877) 257-0717 www.aztectrustee. comNPP0321459 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 12/07/2017, 12/14/2017, 12/21/2017

LIEN SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 3071 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicle(s) at lien sale at said time(s) on: Wednesday, December 13, 2017 to wit: YEAR 96 MAKE ALLE VIN 1GBJP37N2S3317139 LIC# 3PJW706 STATE CA To be sold by: COAST SELF STORAGE, 6800 AUTO CENTER DR VENTURA, VENTURA COUNTY, CA 93003 (02:00 PM) Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien(s) of the above for towing, storage, labor, materials, and lien charges. Together with costs of advertising and expenses of sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;12/7/17.

LIEN SALE

12/21/17 10AM AT 6680 CRESCENT ST, VENTURA 14 HONDA LIC# 7FFM313 VIN# 2HGFB2F54EH513078 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/7/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE Notice is Hereby Given that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale by public auction to the highest bidder for enforcement of Storage Lien. AIRPORT SELF STORAGE, 3551 W. Fifth ST., OXNARD, CA 93030, (805) 985-3315. Auction will take place on Tuesday, December 19th 2017 @ 9:00 AM. B022 Sean Solano Misc. Household Goods/Tools C049 Kelly Palmer Misc. Household Goods/Tools 1178 Ray Allen Misc. Household Goods L294 Derrick A White Misc. Household Goods / Tools L317 Tracey Jensen Misc. Household Goods L368 Chelsea Fisher Misc. Household Goods L422 Monica Carrillo Misc. Household Goods L454 Mauro A Reyes Misc. Household Goods / Tools L517 Anthony R Ultreras Misc. Household Goods / Tools M571 Anna Hernandez Misc. Household Goods M610 Gabby Moreno Misc. Household Goods M619 Anthony Carrillo Misc. Household Goods / Tools M648 Damon R Penaflor Misc. Household Goods / Tools M717 Tisha Anderson Misc. Household Goods M771 Adam Ramirez Misc. Household Goods / Tools M817 John Eikerts Misc. Household Goods/Tools 0861 Clavin Wilson Misc. Household Goods / Tools / Bicycles R070 Willie Watley Misc. Household Goods/Tools R104 Anthony R Ramos Misc. Household Goods S188 Aimee Jenkins Misc. Household Goods S246 Dustin Maddalone Misc. Household Goods. Airport Self Storage reserves the right to refuse ahy bid. All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Terms, rules and regulations are available at sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/7/17 and 12/14/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www. storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on December 29, 2017 at 12:00 PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036 County of Ventura, State of California, are the following units: Lopez, Margaret – Entertainment Unit, End Table w/Drawers, Office Chair, Toys, 10+ Boxes of Unknown, Various Electronics, Plastic Lock Security Case, Bags of Unknown, Miscellaneous Items Ceja, Sylvia – Coffee Table, Couch, 2 End Tables, High Back Chair, Love Seat Couch, Table Top, Miscellaneous Items. Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated December 7 & December 14, 2017. Auction by www. storagetreasures.com. Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/7/17 and 12/14/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE US STORAGE CENTERS 2073 ROYAL AVE SIMI VALLEY, CA 93065 805-306-9730 In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, ET seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the website the public auction will be listed on can be found at https://www.usstoragecenters. com/auctions and will close on December 27,2017 at 10:00 AM. General household goods, electronics, tools, office & business equipment, furniture, instruments, appliances, clothing, collectibles & antiques, and or miscellaneous items stored at 2073 ROYAL AVE, SIMI VALLEY, CA , 93065 VENTURA COUNTY, by the following persons : Charlotte A. Cash Will be sold on an “AS IS BASIS”. There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 12/7, 12/14/17 CNS-3075874#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Secs. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.) Escrow No. 13173073 1 Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below. The names and business addresses of the seller are: Glenn R Ason and Rhonda O. Ason DBA A&T Cleaners, 2466 Stearns Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063 The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: Same as above As listed by the seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: None The names and business addresses of the buyer are: A & T Dry Cleaners, LLC, 20041 Septo Street, Chatsworth, CA 91311 The assets to be sold are described in general as: furniture, fixtures, equipment, all inventory and packaging, all interests under contracts or agreements relating to the business, any financial records and records for included assets and are located at: 2766 Stearns Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063 The business name used by the seller at that location is: A&T CLEANERS. The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 12/26/17 at the office of Chicago Title Company, 475 W. Channel Islands Blvd, Suite 108, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. If so subject, the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is Lel Selu- Johnson, Chicago Title Company, 475 W. Channel Islands Blvd, Suite 108, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, and the last date for filing claims shall be 12/22/17, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have executed this document on the date(s) set forth below. A & T Dry Cleaners LLC By: /s/ Leah L. Smith Dated: 12/1/17 12/7/17 CNS-3077274#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Division 6 of the Commercial Code) Escrow No. 619074-BA (1) Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller(s) that a bulk sale is about to be made on personal property hereinafter described. (2) The name and business addresses of the seller are: SAMUERPHAK LLC, 252 W. LOS ANGELES AVE., SUITE A & B, MOORPARK, CA 93021 (3) The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: Same as above (4) The names and business address of the Buyer(s) are: JCH FAMILY FOOD, INC., 252 W. LOS ANGELES AVE., SUITE A & B, MOORPARK, CA 93021 (5) The location and general description of the assets to be sold are furniture, fixture and equipment, tradename, goodwill, lease. leasehold improvement, covenant not to compete of that certain business located at: 252 W. LOS ANGELES AVE., SUITE A & B, MOORPARK, CA 93021 (6) The business name used by the seller(s) at that location is: TOKIWA (7) The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 12/26/17 at the office of Metro Escrow, Inc., 3600 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 336 Los Angeles, CA 90010, Escrow No. 619074-BA, Escrow Officer: Brian Ahn. (8) Claims may be filed with Same as “7” above. (9) The last date for filing claims is 12/22/17. (10) This Bulk Sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code. (11) As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer are: “NONE” Dated: November 20, 2017 Transferees: JCH FAMILY FOOD, INC., a California Corporation S/ By: Seonmin Kim President/ Secretary/ Treasurer 12/7/17 CNS-3077721#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA. NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26 J 071369 HEARING DATE: 02/28/2018 TIME: 08:30 AM COURTROOM: J1 In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Brianna Y. Magana Godinez, a child. To: Ailene Godinez, Jorge M. Magana, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Brianna Y. Magana Godinez, Date of Birth: 09/16/2009, Place of Birth: Ventura, CA, Father’s name: Jorge M. Magana, Mother’s name: Ailene Godinez. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 02/28/2018, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 02/28/2018, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 12/01/2017 by: Lucy Andrade Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 12/7, 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/17 CNS-3077301#

Probate

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: ALAN REX HAMILTON CASE NO. 56-2017-00502703-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of ALAN REX HAMILTON. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by GINNY LUKASZEWSKI in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that GINNY LUKASZEWSKI be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/21/17 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner M. LISA ODOM, ESQ POOLE & SHAFFERY, LLP 25350 MAGIC MOUNTAIN PKWY SUITE 250 SANTA CLARITA CA 91355 11/22, 11/30, 12/7/17 CNS-3072406#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: ADELA VERGARA AKA ADELA HURTADO DE VERGARA CASE NO. 56-2017-00503922-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of ADELA VERGARA AKA ADELA HURTADO DE VERGARA. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by RICARDO VERGARA in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that RICARDO VERGARA be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/20/17 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 daysfrom the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor.You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner M. LISA ODOM, ESQ. POOLE & SHAFFERY, LLP 25350 MAGIC MOUNTAIN PKWY SUITE 250 SANTA CLARITA CA 91355 11/22, 11/30, 12/7/17 CNS-3072655#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: CAMERINO VERGARA aka CAMERINO VERGARA ESPINOZA CASE NO. 56-2017-00503918-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of CAMERINO VERGARA AKA CAMERINO VERGARA ESPINOZA. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by RICARDO VERGARA in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that RICARDO VERGARA be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/20/17 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner M. LISA ODOM, ESQ. POOLE & SHAFFERY, LLP 25350 MAGIC MOUNTAIN PKWY SUITE 250 SANTA CLARITA CA 91355 11/22, 11/30, 12/7/17 CNS-3072645#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF TIMOTHY BRODBECK; TIMOTHY J. BRODBECK; TIMOTHY JAY BRODBECK, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00504080-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: TIMOTHY BRODBECK; TIMOTHY J. BRODBECK; TIMOTHY JAY BRODBECK A Petition for Probate has been filed by: GREG BRODBECK AND SANDEE BYTHEWAY in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: GREG BRODBECK AND SANDEE BYTHEWAY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/20/2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: David E. Edsall, Esq., (SBN 252789), Edsall Law, A Professional Law Corporation, 751 Daily Drive Suite 325, Camarillo, CA 93010, Telephone No. (805) 484-9002. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/30/17, 12/7/17 and 12/14/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN BERNARD BOUGHAN, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00504106-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JOHN BERNARD BOUGHAN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: ARTHUR J. BOUGHAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: ARTHUR J. BOUGHAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/21/2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Branch. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: CANDICE A. GARCIA-RODRIGO 249024, Rodrigo Law Firm, PC, Arthur J. Boughan, 3350 Shelby Street, Suite 345 Ontario, CA 91764, Telephone: 909-212-0320. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/30/17, 12/7/17 and 12/14/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: ROBERT JOSEPH DUNN CASE NO. 56-2017-00504400-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of ROBERT JOSEPH DUNN. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by STEVEN PHILLIP DUNN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that STEVEN PHILLIP DUNN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 01/03/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner PIERRE J. RODNUNSKY, ESQ. RODNUNSKY & ASSOCIATES 5959 TOPANGA CANYON BLVD #220 WOODLAND HILLS CA 91367 12/7, 12/14, 12/21/17 CNS-3077223#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA PETITION FOR Letters of Administration and Authorization to Administer Under the Independent Administration of Estates Act ESTATE OF CRAIG EDWIN TURNER AKA CRAIG COLLINS TURNER, DECEDENT CASE NO. 56-2017-00504494-PR-LA-OXN Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 East Vineyard Avenue Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile Justice Center. Hearing Date: 1/03/18 Department: J6, 9:00 a.m. Publication will be in: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Publication to be arranged. Petitioner: KIM ANN LaMONICA requests that decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. Petitioner: KIM ANN LaMONICA requests that KIM ANN LaMONICA be appointed administrator and letters issue upon qualification. Petitioner: KIM ANN LaMONICA requests that Full authority be granted to administer under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. Decedent died on: January 11, 2017, at: Canoga Park, CA., a resident of the county named above. Street address, city, and county of decedent’s residence at time of death: 1775 Cervato Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County. ATTORNEY OR PARTY WITHOUT ATTORNEY: LANE J. LOPEZ, STATE BAR NO.: 227998, FERGUSON CASE ORR PATERSON LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800 FAX NO.: (805) 659-6818. ATTORNEY FOR: KIM ANN LaMONICA, Petitioner. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/7/17, 12/14/17 and 12/21/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JESSICA DONOHUE MAGUIRE aka JESSICA D. MAGUIRE, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00504560-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JESSICA DONOHUE MAGUIRE aka JESSICA D. MAGUIRE. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: CHARLES J. MAGUIRE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: CHARLES J. MAGUIRE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: January 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jesse E. Cahill; Lauren E. Sims, Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659- 6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/7/17, 12/14/17 and 12/21/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ALBERT NAPOLEON MICHAUD aka ALBERT N. MICHAUD, ALBERT MICHAUD, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00504301-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ALBERT NAPOLEON MICHAUD aka ALBERT N. MICHAUD, ALBERT MICHAUD. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: PAULINE C. MICHAUD in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: PAULINE C. MICHAUD be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 01/04/2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Robert M. Baskin, LAW OFFICE OF ROBERT M. BASKIN, 1849 Knoll Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-1000. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/7/17, 12/14/17 and 12/21/17.