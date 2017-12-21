The Buena High School Choir has produced a second album of Christmas hits, and it’s just the thing to get all of us into the holiday spirit.

Not-So-Silent Night Vol. 2 features 15 tracks, with seasonal favorites such as “Santa Baby,” “Good King Wenceslas” and “Blue Christmas” as well as two original songs — one of which was written by two freshmen. Music and vocals are all performed by students, staff members and the Buena High School Choir, and the album itself was recorded at the high school’s studio with help from librarian Joel Levin (a musician himself, whose band, the Briar Rose Ramblers, also appears on the album).

With school out for most of December, choir director Kevin Downey is scrambling to find a location to sell the physical CDs. But Not-So-Silent Night Vol. 2 is available right now to download. It’s a great way to fill your home with the sounds of Christmas — and in keeping with the spirit of the season, “All proceeds beyond the cost of the project will be donated to victims of the Thomas Fire,” Downey says.

Look for Not-So-Silent Night Vol. 2 on Amazon, CDBaby, Google Play and iTunes. Not-So-Silent Night Vol. 1 is also available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. For more information, contact Kevin Downey at Kevin.Downey@venturausd.org