Related Posts
The Critical Line | Feb. 16, 2017
February 15, 2017
RESTORATIVE JUSTICE | Honored principal comes to Ventura County to speak on peace and compassion
February 2, 2017
THE CRITICAL LINE | Oct. 12, 2017
October 11, 2017
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
SUBSCRIBE
Hook up with us here and get the latest news, updates and some free stuff.
Righteous! You're in!
LOGIN
COMMUNITY EVENTS
SUBMIT YOUR VENTURA COUNTY EVENT HERE.
You must be registered and logged in to post your events.
UPCOMING COMMUNITY EVENTS
-
Lunchtime Organ Recital SeriesSeptember 8 @ 12:30 pm - December 8 @ 1:30 pm
-
Convergencia/ConvergenceNovember 16, 2017 @ 8:00 am - February 1, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
-
Biomythography: Currency ExchangeNovember 16, 2017 @ 10:00 am - February 1, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
-
Charles Dickens’ A Christmas CarolDecember 6 @ 7:00 pm - December 23 @ 9:00 pm
-
“Dancing With Our Future Stars”December 8 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm