Members of the Ojai Community Forum on Facebook stepped up and shared with us and the rest of the community their experiences with the Thomas Fire. We are grateful for the teamwork! If you would like your story added, email editor@vcreporter.com.
Alexis Vega: Tuesday morning, Dec. 5, when I evacuated from my home in Sky Line estates voluntarily with my pig Clifford
Alexis Vega: (shared several) Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 5, at California Coastal Horse Rescue my first stop after evacuating from my home with my pig Clifford where I helped other volunteers evacuate the horses 1
Charles N Ward: Dec 6 around 5 or 6
Charles N Ward: My brother on gridley at sunset Dec 6
Charles N Ward: Wednesday, Dec. 6, morning from Cuyama looking at Nordhoff
Colleen Conboy: Driving into Ojai the morning of fire on the 150
Jay Windsor: Dec 6 Meiners Oaks
Kristopher Young DC: Dec 6 up Del Norte Road
Lupe Patino: Oak View Dec. 5
Lyndsey Cummins McDermott: Dec 6
Rhonda Lee: Oak View creek Area
Taissa Tafoya: Casitas Springs on Nye Road Dec 6 9 30 am
Victoria Peterson: Chevron station on 33 in Ojai Tuesday 11 am
Stephanie Briggs: Mira Monte, Ojai Valley
Monika McClure: View from El Paseo Road Dec 6
Debi Otto Dec 5 at 11 am from S Montgomery by Wachters This is the fire breaking behind Persimmon Hill on Creek Road 1
