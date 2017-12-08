THIS POST WILL BE UPDATED

UPDATE 12/8, 4:18 P.M.

Telephone Information Line has been established for the public: 805-465-6650.

Total number of people evacuated from the Thomas Fire: 87,043, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The Boil Water Advisory has been lifted for much of the city of Ventura, but some portions still remain affected. For an updated map, visit City of Ventura: https://www.cityofventura.ca.gov/1254/Thomas-Fire

The first confirmed death relating to the Thomas Fire: Virginia Pesola, 70, of Santa Paula, found dead along an evacuation route on Wheeler Canyon Road Wednesday night.

Ojai Valley Unified School District schools will be closed until Jan. 2, 2018.

—–

ThomasFire by the numbers as of 12/8, 9:00 a.m., according to the Ventura County Fire Department:

132,000 acres

10% contained

439 structures lost (427 in Ventura)

Personnel assigned: 3528, including 21 helicopters, 544 engines, 48 hand crews, and 26 bulldozers. At least 100 agencies throughout California and out of state are involved.

Boil Water Alert Update: Casitas Municipal Water District says that all boiling water alerts still in effect, Ojai Valley, Foster Park, Casitas Springs will probably be rescinded this evening, however for the city of Ventura, a decision has yet to be made. Also, no one should be irrigating at this time to keep hydrants at full capacity. Use for essential purposes only.

To see if you are affected by the notice, visit http://venturaeoc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=aa03749a143346c2a9b603025babe820