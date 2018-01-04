Opening

Barefoot Boutique opened at The Collection at RiverPark in Oxnard. The shop offers clothing and accessories for the Southern California lifestyle with coastal casual and boho designs. It is the local retailer’s second location in Ventura. … On Jan. 11 at 10 a.m., Kennedy Wilson and CSU Channel Islands will host a grand opening of the Mission Hills Apartment Homes Leasing Center and the Community Clubhouse at 45 Rincon Drive in Camarillo. The amenity center will serve all residents of the University Glen community.

Relocating

William Joel Paule, M.D. (Tomol Medical Inc.), is moving to 1730 S. Victoria Ave., suite 220, in Ventura. Paule is board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation (physiatrist) and specializes in non-opiate pain relief, positive behavioral development, dependence on anxiety medications and addiction.

And the award goes to …

Each 2017 Ojai Art Center Theater production was recognized during the 4 Star Alliance Awards for 2017. The Theater won a total of 12 awards and will celebrate with a gala at the High Street Arts Center in Moorpark on Jan. 14. The winners were: Sean Mason, Outstanding Lead Performance, Male for Animal Crackers; Sara Mitchell, Outstanding Lead Performance, Female for Peter and the Starcatcher; Brandon Fichera, Outstanding Featured Performance, Male for Peter and the Starcatcher; Tracey Williams Sutton, Outstanding Featured Performance, Female for Women Playing Hamlet; Steve Mitchell, Outstanding Set Design for Peter and the Starcatcher; David Bawel, Outstanding Sound Design for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; Claire Cleary, Outstanding Lighting Design for Peter and the Starcatcher; Colin Summers, Outstanding Costume Design for the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; Holly Sewell, Outstanding Music Direction for the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; Janet McNeil, Outstanding Choreography for Anything Goes; Hanna Mitchell, Outstanding Direction for Peter and the Starcatcher; and Peter and the Starcatcher (Len Klaif, producer) won Outstanding Overall Production.

Moving up

Distinguished conductor Kynan Johns was named as one of three finalists to become music director of the New West Symphony (NWS). Johns has conducted orchestras and opera companies throughout the world, and this past season served as guest conductor for NWS. This season, he will lead the orchestra for its “Tchaikovsky Pathetique” concerts; NWS intends to have a music director selected by its 2019-2020 season. … Two local residents have been elected to the NWS board of directors. James Nagy is managing director of Sprocket Websites Inc. with nearly 30 years’ experience in software technology, digital communication, website design and social media. His background will aid in promoting NWS’s online presence and, creating and developing new opportunities. Jerusha Schmalzel is a customer success manager at Blackbaud where he also partners with arts and cultural organizations, helping them find ways to further their missions through technology and fundraising. … Two members joined the Ventura College Foundation staff to aid in the management of its fundraising program, expand its donor base to support student scholarships, academic program enhancements and equipment, and continue to develop and steward donors. Julie Harvey will serve as development manager. Harvey is a nonprofit specialist who has more than 22 years of experience working with churches and in the nonprofit sector. Gerardo Pantoja will serve as director of major and planned giving. He was most recently a fundraiser for the University of Southern California’s School of Architecture, and prior to that he raised funds for the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C.

Education

CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) was named a top university for helping low-income students improve their circumstances. CSUCI ranked number 18 out of 1,363 universities in the Social Mobility Index (SMI) that was developed by CollegeNET, a software company for higher education, and PayScale Inc., an online salary, benefits and compensation information company. The SMI measures the extent to which a college or university educates more economically disadvantaged students at a lower tuition rate, then graduates them into promising careers.

Thomas Fire

Community West Bank donated $25,000 to the United Way of Ventura County’s (UWVC) Thomas Fire Fund. The Fire Fund is a partnershipofUWVC, the American Red Cross of Ventura County and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, and 100 percent of donations go directly to those affected by the fire. For more information, visit www.vcunitedway.org or phone 805-485-6288 or donate by texting UWVC to 41444.

Event

Entries for the 35th Annual California Strawberry Festival Poster Contest are currently being accepted; the deadline is Feb. 1. The winner will receive $2,000 and four VIP tickets to the official poster unveiling luncheon on March 6. The winning poster will be incorporated into the 35th Strawberry Festival’s promotional materials and available for purchase during the event on May 19-20. Artists can submit entries in oils, watercolors, inks, photography or mixed media. For more information, visit www.castrawberryfestival.org or phone 805-385-4739.