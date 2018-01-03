Thursday

AUTHORS DR. DAVID DEARDORFF AND KATHRYN WADSWORTH 3-8 p.m. Deardorff and Wadsworth, authors of What’s Wrong with My Marijuana Plant?, will discuss tips and tricks to growing your own. Rincon-Vitova Insectaries, the Bug Farm, 108 Orchard Drive, Ventura, 643-5407.

Friday

DINNER AND A MOVIE: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD WITH ACTOR MARY BADHAM Friday, Jan 5, 7 p.m. Badham, who starred in the 1962 film alongside Gregory Peck, will take part in a discussion before a screening of the film. $22.50-25. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, www.oxnardperformingarts.com.

Saturday

AUTHOR SARAH SHEENA 1-3 p.m. Meet and talk with the award-winning author, followed by a reading and signing. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-3154.

SCI-FI AND FANTASY BOOK (AND MORE) DISCUSSION GROUP 2:30-3:30 p.m. Join your fellow geeks and explore new works, old classics and many other aspects of speculative fiction. This month: A Borrowed Man by Gene Wolfe. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, www.simivalleylibrary.org.

Sunday

CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT 2 p.m. Yue Deng, violinist; Virginia Kron, cellist; and Miori Sugiyama, pianist will present Clara Schumann’s masterpiece, “Three Romances for Violin and Piano,” and more. $8-10. Ojai Art Center 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 640-8327.

VENTURA AUDUBON SOCIETY: WORK DAY FILLMORE FISH HATCHERY 9 a.m. This is a new venue for restoration planting for the balance of this work season. Planting native plants for a future interpretive center on 5 acres at the entrance to the fish hatchery. For more information and directions, call 340-0478.

Monday

IN BETWEEN 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. A secular woman marries a conservative husband and shenanigans ensue in this film from Israel. $7.50-10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

Tuesday

EVENING GATHERING WITH SOUND, SILENCE AND SPOKEN WORD 7 p.m. This is a reflective time in our busy week to hear some beautiful music, share some silence and hear spoken word on a theme. Universalist Unitarian Church, 740 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 525-4670.

“NAVIGATING PLACEMENT CHOICES” WORKSHOP 4-5:30 p.m. Identify warning signs when home care may not be enough at this workshop. Senior Concerns, 401 Hodencamp Road, Thousand Oaks, 497-0189.

VENTURA LABOR LAW AND PAYROLL TAX SEMINAR 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Department of Industrial Relations and Employment Development Department invite you to attend this State Labor Law and Payroll Tax Seminar. EDD Tax Office, 4820 McGrath St., suite 200, Ventura, www.edd.ca.gov/Payroll_Tax_Seminars/.

Wednesday

ACG 101’S HEALTHCARE — THE YEAR AHEAD PANEL 7-9 a.m. Hear the voices of healthcare leaders among us, moderated by Harry Nelson, attorney at Nelson Hardiman and author of From Obamacare to Trumpcare. Westlake Village Inn, Provence Ballroom, 31943 Agoura Road, Westlake Village, www.acg.org.

HISTORY LECTURE SERIES: “THE HAN DYNASTY COLLAPSES” 7-8:30 p.m. At this talk, David Nelson will discuss the civilizational collapse of 226 C.E. California Lutheran University, Grant Brimhall Library Community Room, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, www.clu.edu.

“HOW CAN WE IMPROVE SOCAL’S DECLINING AIR QUALITY?” 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Clean Technology Council hosts keynote speaker Mike Villegas of Ventura County Air Pollution Control for this discussion.

TOMMY WISEAU’S ‘THE ROOM’ 8 p.m. Oh, hi, Mark! Get a load of the best/worst movie ever made in this special screening of the cult classic. $10.50-12.50. Century River Park 16, 2766 Seaglass Way, Oxnard, www.fathomevents.com.

Thursday

ELVIS AND ELTON: TOGETHER AT LAST! 6:30-7:30 p.m. Enjoy the music of two rock legends, Elvis Presley and Elton John, as performed by local talent. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, www.simivalleylibrary.org.

MOORPARK DEMOCRATIC CLUB MEETING 6:30 p.m. Moorpark Democratic Club will host a potluck social with a discussion of the 2018 campaign outlook. Meridian Hills Rec Room, 6801 Breezy Glen Drive, Moorpark, 338-5582.

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB 11:15 a.m. This meeting, open to all women, will feature the Ventura County Gourd Artists and includes a catered lunch. $15. 5380 Bell Street, Somis, 388-1275.

OPENING THEATER

FULL DISCLOSURE Sunday, Jan. 7, 7 p.m. Storytellers recount tales that answer the question “How has the Thomas Fire affected you?” Donations may be made to the Thomas Fire victims’ charity. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 525-4645 or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

HEATHERS, THE MUSICAL Jan. 5-14. Based on the 1989 dark comedy about a group of popular — and vicious — high schoolers, brainy outsider Veronica, the mysterious new kid, and a series of murders that rock the community. $15-20. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 381-2747 or hillcrestarts.com.

ONGOING THEATER

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY Saturdays: The VIC performs improvisational theater at the Ventura Harbor Comedy Club every Saturday. $10. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. Call 643-5701 or visit venturaimprov.com for schedule.

OPENING ART

CHANNEL ISLA

DINNER AND A MOVIE: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD WITH ACTOR MARY BADHAM Friday, Jan 5, 7 p.m. Badham, who starred in the 1962 film alongside Gregory Peck, will take part in a discussion before a screening of the film. $22.50-25. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, www.oxnardperformingarts.com.

NDS MARITIME MUSEUM Jan. 8-March 25: Water Works, art by Danielle Eubanks that explores the tipping point between conceptual and visible. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

THOUSAND OAKS COMMUNITY GALLERY Jan. 6-29: Westlake Village Art Guild member show. 2301-A Borchard Road, Newbury Park, 379-5655 or www.toartgallery.org.

ONGOING ART

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Jan. 10. County Employee/Retiree Show, a national competition. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Jan. 27. Triangulation, an exciting show comprising three award-winning artists: Joe Cibere, Avery Falkner and Blossom Friel. Reception and Thomas Fire victim fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 6, 4-6 p.m. Artist talk on Thursday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 25: Full Steam Ahead! Stories of the Southern Pacific Railway from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through Jan. 14. H2O, works associated with water. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura, 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at http://www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOUR FRIENDS GALLERY Opened Dec. 9. Synchronicities, works by seven artists that feature indistinct forms that obscure reality and truth. 1414 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 601-7530 or www.foufriendsgallery.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Jan. 15. Works by Amy Lynn Stevenson and Susan Lorenzana. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY Through Feb. 4 Nod to Mod, works by Francesca Saveri, Malcolm Munro, Brooks Dierdorff, Janet Milhomme and other artists who take inspiration from post-modernism. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 293-1616 or www.dabart.me.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME GALLERY Through Feb. 10. Finland at 100, an exhibition centered on the Arctic nation as it celebrates 100 years of independence. Reception on Thursday, Jan. 25. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 437-8400 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Feb 1. Convergencia/Convergence, contemporary work by Paraguayan artists. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 493-3697 or blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Through Spring 2018: Citroën: The Man, the Marque, the Mystique, a comprehensive look at the famed French automaker. Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard, 487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Jan. 12: Seeking Safety: Evacuated Art from the Marshall & Gretchen Milligan Collection, a pop-up exhibit in the pavilion. Through April 2018: Lost Empires: The Conquest of the Americas, an exploration of the Mayan civilization as told through the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAMBA PERFORMING ARTS SPACE Through Jan. 7. In Exile, mixed-media works by Michael Swank exploring social trials and political persecutions through a queer perspective. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 628-9250 or www.dabart.me.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Jan. 4: Paz en la Tierra, a winter exhibition celebrating “peace on earth.” 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI CITY GALLERY Through Jan. 6. What Ojai Means to Me, works by artists in the Ojai Valley. Ojai City Hall, 401 S. Ventura St., Ojai.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Jan. 6: Selections from What Ojai Means to Me by Sylvia Raz, David Baker and Susan Guy. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Jan. 7. Selected works by Chris Maynard and Anthony Craddock. Twenty percent of sales will be donated to Help of Ojai. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 620-7589 or porchgalleryojai.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Feb. 25: Art About Agriculture, the 10th annual pastoral show presented by Ag Art Alliance. Through Jan. 28: De Colores Art Show: Portraits of the Past, an interactive exhibit featuring work by groundbreaking Latino artists Carlos Almaraz, Judy Baca, David Alfaro Siqueiros and others. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Jan. 12. California Dreamin’ and Beyond, a watercolor exhibition by Ann Galloway and Julie Merrill. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 628-3540, very-ventura.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Feb. 1. Biomythography: Currency Exchange, examining the ways cultural currency is encoded and decoded in contemporary culture. 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 493-3697 or rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.