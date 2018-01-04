FICT. BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171208-10023517-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SAFE PORT, 1000 Town Center Drive, Suite 300, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, HARBOR MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC, 1000 Town Center Drive, Suite 300, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ HARBOR MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC, Lonnie Jarvis, Lonnie Jarvis, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/14/17, 12/21/17, 12/28/17 and 1/4/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171128-10022966-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) TOSIGNS, 2) TOSIGNS.COM, 1182 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite B, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: C3739615 / CALIF., TOSIGNS INC, 1182 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite B, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/1/2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ TOSIGNS INC, Bob Massey for TOSIGNS INC, Bob Alan Massey, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/14/17, 12/21/17, 12/28/17 and 1/4/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171130-10023138-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) VENTURA CONSTRUCTION, 2) VBI ELECTRIC, 2733 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: C3315459 CA, VBI CONSTRUCTION INC, 2733 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/30/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VBI CONSTRUCTION INC, Mark Ventura, Mark Ventura, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 30, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/14/17, 12/21/17, 12/28/17 and 1/4/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171130-10023127-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MARTIN KETTERLING AND ASSOCIATES, 2299 East Street Suite 2, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, COYOTE ENTERPRISES, 2299 East Main Street Suite 2, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ COYOTE ENTERPRISES, Shane Werner, Shane Werner, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 30, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/14/17, 12/21/17, 12/28/17 and 1/4/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171207-10023468-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) WINSLOW’S IMPORTS, 2) WINSLOW’S FAMILY VINEYARD AND WINERY, 3) MOTHER’S RETREAT, 4) PUERTO DE INDIAS, 5) PUERTO DE INDIAS USA, 1672 E Los Angeles Ave., Somis, CA 93066, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: C40278540 California, WINSLOWS INC., 1672 E Los Angeles Ave., Somis, CA 93066. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ WINSLOWS INC., Brett Winslow, Brett Winslow, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 7, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/14/17, 12/21/17, 12/28/17 and 1/4/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171208-10023529-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BRAVO REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE, 42505 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 3772611 / California, MARGARET JUNG CHO, INC., 12308 Sunset Park Way, Los Angeles, CA 90265. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ MARGARET JUNG CHO, INC. Margaret Jung Cho, Margaret Jung Cho, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/14/17, 12/21/17, 12/28/17 and 1/4/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171212-10023657-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: IN VITA OPTIMUM, 22335 Golden Canyon Circle, Chatsworth, CA 91311, Los Angeles County, Steven Hryciw, 22335 Golden Canyon Circle, Chatsworth, CA 91311, Heath Hammond, 22335 Golden Canyon Circle, Chatsworth, CA 91311, Cheri Santiano Flannery, 12224 Cohasset St., North Hollywood, CA 91605, Noel Flannery, 12224 Cohasset St., North Hollywood, CA 91605. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Steven Hryciw, Steven Hryciw. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 12, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/21/17, 12/28/17, 1/4/18 and 1/11/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171213-10023843-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) HOLLYWOOD BEACH CONSTRUCTION, 2) HOLLYWOOD BEACH CONTRACTOR, 3251 Harbor Bl, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 2906844 Ca, JRM EQUITIES INC, 3251 Harbor Bl, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ JRM EQUITIES INC, Jonathan Meyer, Jonathan Meyer, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/21/17, 12/28/17, 1/4/18 and 1/11/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171211-10023611-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BROWS & BROS, 3379 Somis Rd Unit C, Somis, CA 93066, Ventura County, Irasema Lopez, 824 Greenbriar Aver., Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Irasema Lopez, Irasema Lopez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 11, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/21/17, 12/28/17, 1/4/18 and 1/11/18..

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171204-10023286-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BFC, 2) BFC PRESCHOOL, 3) ENCOUNTER PRESCHOOL, 4) CATALYST INT’L, 5) ENCOUNTER, 6950 Ralston Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, BIBLE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH OF VENTURA, 6950 Ralston Street, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. 12/04/2017; 2. 12/04/2017; 3. 11/29/2017; 4. 07/07/2014; 5. 03/22/2012. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ BIBLE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH OF VENTURA, John B Monroe III, John B Monroe III, CFO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 4, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/21/17, 12/28/17, 1/4/18 and 1/11/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171206-10023382-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: I AM ENERGY FOODS, 1414 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite 211, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, Steve Romey, 2173 Hillsbury Rd., Westlake Village, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Steve Romey, Steve Romey. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 6, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/28/17, 1/4/18, 1/11/18 and 1/18/18.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20171221-10024216-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) PRESIDENTIAL JOINT ASSOC., 2) PRESIDENTIAL COLLECTIVE. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 10540 Daisy Dr., #11, Ventura, CA 93004. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 12/15/17. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20171215- 10023982-0 1/1. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Gracie M. Yanez, 10540 Daisy Dr., #11, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250- 6277). /s/ Gracie Yanez, Gracie Yanez. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/28/17, 1/4/18, 1/11/18 and 1/18/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171221-10024217-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) PRESIDENTIAL JOINT ASSOCIATION, 2) PRESIDENTIAL COLLECTIVE, 331 W. 4th St., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Ca, Gilbert R. Castro, 4150 – Swift Ave., San Diego, CA 92104. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Gilbert R. Castro, Gilbert R. Castro. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/28/17, 1/4/18, 1/11/18 and 1/18/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171220-10024186-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) FOUNTAIN OF LIFE APOSTOLIC CHURCH, 2) APOSTOLIC ASSEMBLY OF THE FAITH IN CHRIST JESUS, 3) FOL, 4) THE FOUNTAIN APOSTOLIC CHURCH, 5) TFAC, 6) VENTURA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, 7) VCA, 1000 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, APOSTOLIC ASSEMBLY OF THE FAITH IN CHRIST JESUS, 10807 Laurel Street, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. 03/2008; 2. 03/2008; 3. 03/01/2008; 4. 03/01/2008; 5. 03/01/2008; 6. 03/01/2008; 7. 03/01/2008. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ APOSTOLIC ASSEMBLY OF THE FAITH IN CHRIST JESUS, Ezekiel Perez, Ezekiel Perez, Administrator / CFO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 20, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/28/17, 1/4/18, 1/11/18 and 1/18/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171219-10024140-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE ENCHANTED GARDEN, 498 Harbor Lights Lane, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Hayley Marie Harder, 498 Harbor Lights Lane, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Hayley Marie Harder, Hayley Marie Harder. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 19, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/28/17, 1/4/18, 1/11/18 and 1/18/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171221-10024209-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SILVERWHEEL MOBILEHOME PARK, 4100 Maulhardt Ave., Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, John Marencik, 2434 Solar Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046, Edda Marencik, 2434 Solar Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1988. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ John Marencik, Edda Marencik, John Marencik, Edda Marencik. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/28/17, 1/4/18, 1/11/18 and 1/18/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171211-10023589-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CANNA NUTS, 5755 Valentine Rd. #205, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Janice Stabile, 5455 Northwind Ct., #204, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Janice Stabile, Janice Stabile. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 11, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/28/17, 1/4/18, 1/11/18 and 1/18/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171222-10024407-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) MISSION OAKS VETERINARY CLINIC, 2) MISSION OAKS VET, 5800 Santa Rosa Rd., Ste 147, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Andrew J Miller, 11886 Barranca Rd., Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/09/2013. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Andrew J Miller, Andrew J Miller. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 22, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/4/18, 1/11/18, 1/18/18 and 1/25/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171221-10024221-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) FRANK’S BAR-B-QUE, 2) FRANK’S BAR-B-QUE AND GRILL, 2855 Johnson Dr., Suite J, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Francisco Gutierrez, 8195 Sunstone St., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Francisco Gutierrez, Francisco Gutierrez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/4/18, 1/11/18, 1/18/18 and 1/25/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171221-10024226-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) THE VACATION RESOURCE, 2) BEYOND THE ORDINARY TRAVEL, 13716 Wildcat Court, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Joyce Ann Hughes, 13716 Wildcat Court, Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: November 26, 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Joyce Ann Hughes, Joyce Ann Hughes. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/4/18, 1/11/18, 1/18/18 and 1/25/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171221-10024219-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LAURA THALASSA, 734 Chinook Dr., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Laura Carlson Ricchiazzi, 734 Chinook Dr., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: Nov. 20, 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Laura Carlson Ricchiazzi, Laura Ricchiazzi. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/4/18, 1/11/18, 1/18/18 and 1/25/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171226-10024456-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) ROSA’S RENTALS, 2) CHILE’S CARWASH, 132 El Medio St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, David Fuentes, 132 El Medio St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s David Fuentes, David Fuentes. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/4/18, 1/11/18, 1/18/18 and 1/25/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171226-10024430-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PRINCE OF THE BRONX MUSIC, 136 La Vuelta Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93108, Santa Barbara County, CALIFORNIA, Scott Kempner, 136 La Vuelta Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93108. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 02-14- 2013. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Scott Kempner, Scott Kempner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/4/18, 1/11/18, 1/18/18 and 1/25/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171228-10024633-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CJC ELECTRIC, 254 South Pacific Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Chad Chiapuzio, 254 South Pacific Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/28/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Chad Chiapuzio, Chad Chiapuzio. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/4/18, 1/11/18, 1/18/18 and 1/25/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171218-10024062-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CB INVESTMENTS, 372 Valley Gate Rd., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 4028621 / CA, JEMLA, INC., 17836 Chatsworth Street, Granada Hills, CA 91344. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ JEMLA, INC., Troy Cox, Troy Cox, Pres. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 18, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/4/18, 1/11/18, 1/18/18 and 1/25/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171227-10024552-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FRIENDS OF THE ISLAND FOX, 2570 Temple Avenue, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA., CHANNEL ISLANDS RESTORATION, 928 Carpenteria Street, Suite 3, Santa Barbara, Ca 93103. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/27/17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ CHANNEL ISLANDS RESTORATION, Cindy Lee Kimmick, Cindy Lee Kimmick, President, CIR. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 27, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/4/18, 1/11/18, 1/18/18 and 1/25/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

CASE NO. 56-2017-00504831-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed DEC 6 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: TOMAS RODRIGO GUILLEN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: TOMAS RODRIGO GUILLEN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JUAN CARLOS GUILLEN aka JUAN CARLOS PINEDA to X’ZAVIOR MALAKI GUILLEN. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: January 23, 2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: DEC 6 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Debra Ramos, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/14/17, 12/21/17, 12/28/17 and 1/4/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

CASE NO. 56-2017-00504863-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed DEC 07 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: ISABELLA ROSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ISABELLA ROSE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ISABELLA ROSE to ELIZABETH RENEE ANDERSON. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: January 22, 2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: DEC 07 2017. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Susanne Leon, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/14/17, 12/21/17, 12/28/17 and 1/4/18.

LEGAL-PUBLIC-NOTICE-

AND-NOTICE-AT-LARGE-

OF-APPOINTMENT-OF-

Public Minister. Rectus in Curia. Jurisdiction and flying flags of Christ, United Nations, and California Republic flag (as if fully set forth and incorporated herein by reference). Lawful Silver Bonded Office of Public Minister- Juris Et De Jure- Registered Postal Vessel Contract RE 676 709 649 US Postmaster; Global UPU Treaty Applies. Whereas, the Public Record is the highest evidence form, this publication is for the purpose of notice at large. Whereas – The Kingdom of God established by His Son Yahshua circa 33 C.E.-Vienna Convention-U. N. Rights of Indigenous People-International Law, The Law of Nations and the Treaty of Nations, guarantees every man the right to make political Self-Determination. I, :Kenneth – Aaron: Henderson, are a Man, Competent, a Non- Combatant, acting in Peace and Amity, a Non-Accommodation party for the presumptive person — legal fiction KENNETH AARON HENDERSON– HENDERSON, KENNETH AARON– KENNETH A. HENDERSON, nor a Surety for the same—a Non- Belligerent, a Non-Thing, with Declaration of Peace, for the purpose of Commerce, secured this Registration number-RE 676 709 286 US- and presently RE 676 709 649 US, to be forever associated with The Lawful Silver (Coinage Act 1792) Bonded Office of Public Minister, rectus in curia, and incorporate all Actual Notices-Express Notices- USDC SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA- FILE NO: ‘16 MC 1229-Notices At Large / Newspaper Publications and language under Registration RE 676 709 184 US and shield number P33357M (as if fully set forth and incorporated herein by reference). Full Faith and Credit Clause— Article IV, Section 1, of the U.S. Constitution. Public Minister hereby declares that he enjoys certain privileges, exemptions, and immunities pursuant to law as are enjoyed by missions under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of April 18, 1961 (T.I.A.S. number 7502; 23 U.S.T. 3227, enter into force with respect to the United States on December 13, 1972; P.L. 95-393 § 5), and under The Law of Nations or The Principles of Natural Law (1758) is to be treated accordingly: § 80. Respect due to Public Ministers; § 81. Their persons sacred and inviolable; § 82 Particular protection due to them; § 83 When it commences (under the protection of the law of nations); §92. Independence of Foreign Ministers; inter alia (of the Rights, Privileges, and Immunities of Ambassadors and other Public Ministers). The rule that tribunals have no jurisdiction over a foreign sovereign extends also to its Public Ministers [Public Law 94- 583, Oct. 21, 1976 Stat. 2891] [codified in Title 28 U.S.C. § 1602 et seq]; and [Public Law 1790, I Stat. At L. 117, ch. 9] [codified in 22 U.S.C. § 252], it is provided that whenever any writ or process is sued out or prosecuted by a person in any tribunal of the United States or of a state or by a judge or justice whereby the persons of any Public Minister of a foreign jurisdiction, or any domestic or domestic servant of any such minister is arrested or imprisoned or his goods or chattels are distrained, seized, or attached, such writ or process shall be deemed void. It is also provided that whenever a writ or process is sued out in violation of this prohibition, every person by who the same is obtained or prosecuted, whether as a Party or as attorney or as a solicitor, and every officer served in executing it, shall be deemed a violator of the laws of nations and a disturber of the public repose, and shall be subject to the penalty provided by law; See [Public Law 1984, ch. 645 § 62 Stat., 688] [codified in Title 18 U.S.C. § 112 (a) (b) (1) (2) (f)]; and [Public Law 1871, ch. 22 § 6, 17 Stat. 15] [codified in 42 U.S.C. § 1986]; [18 U.S.C. § 1201 and all P.L. provided therein]; [18 U.S.C. §1116 (b) and all P.L. provided therein]; [22 U.S.C. §254d and all P.L. provided therein]; Enforcement- Public Minister calls on the U.S. Marshal pursuant to [28 USC §564], Powers as Sheriff. Public Minister hereby declares this Notice At Large of Appointment of Public Minister, serves as NOTICE DE MERCATORIBUS AT LARGE, severally and jointly, upon receipt by recipient agents, principals, contractors, successors, assigns and pro tempore. Trespassers will be liable for court and attorney fees, and damages, for injury of trespass, trover, conversion, and illegal or unlawful detainment of Lawful Silver Bonded Public Minister or his person (s) or property (inter alia). This instant Appointment is presumed fact, by suggestion, juris et de jure [22 U.S.C. §254d and all P.L. provided therein]. Public Minister Accepts For Value and Returns For Value all presentments: tickets, summons, subpoenas, complaints, warrants, charging instruments, indictments, etc., Nunc Pro Tunc. Courts are authorized to use the exemption to zero the account or correct the ledgering PUBLICLY and privately, ab initio. Restricted Especial Visitation in any Court –never General Appearance— is for the sole purpose of (1) receiving payment (2) obtaining receipts and / or property -instruments (3) challenging the Court’s jurisdiction over an Internationally protected Lawful Silver Bonded Public Minister. There is no controversy or dispute. This, my free will, act and deed. Witness the Public Record-UCC 1-202 (a) (2) (d). PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/14/17, 12/21/17, 12/28/17 and 1/4/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

CASE NO. 56-2017-00504747-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed DEC 4 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: JANE SPARER UDKOFF FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JANE SPARER UDKOFF filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JANE SPARER UDKOFF to JANE RIVKAH UDKOFF. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: January 30, 2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: DEC 4 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Debra Ramos, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/14/17, 12/21/17, 12/28/17 and 1/4/18.

TSG No.: 8715408 TS No.: CA1700281591 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 0482327558 APN: 142-0- 270-155 Property Address: 2123 EMPRESA LANE OXNARD, CA 93036-8241 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/22/2002. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 01/11/2018 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 06/29/2005, as Instrument No. 20050629-0158591, in book, page of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: RAUL YANEZ AND MARTHA YANEZ, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 142-0-270-155 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2123 EMPRESA LANE, OXNARD, CA 93036- 8241 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $199,497.90. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939- 0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting. com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1700281591 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgageeís attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939- 0772NPP0321868 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 12/21/2017, 12/28/2017, 01/04/2018

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2017-00504599- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed DEC 14 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, Room 210, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: LISA YVETTE MCNUTT FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LISA YVETTE MCNUTT filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: LISA YVETTE MCNUTT to LISA YVETTE MOYA. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: January 24, 2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, Room 210, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: DEC 14 2017. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Debra Ramos, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/21/17, 12/28/17, 1/4/18 and 1/11/18.

NOTICE OF WAREHOUSEMAN’S LIEN & PUBLIC SALE

CERTIFIED MAIL – RETURN RECEIPT REQUESTED

THE ESTATE OF JOSE TINAJERA 205 DRIFFILL SPACE 58 OXNARD, CA 93033

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that THE ESTATE OF JOSE TINAJERA is in default of payment of the charges and expenses described below for storage of the goods described below on the property of ROYAL PALMS MOBILEHOME COMMUNITY, 205 E DRIFFILL BLVD, SPACE 58 AKA 205 DRIFFILL BLVD, SPACE 58 AKA 205 DRIFFEL SP 58 AKA 205 DRIFFIL SPACE 58, OXNARD, CA 93030 AKA 93033, from OCTOBER 1, 2017 to OCTOBER 31, 2017. This notice constitutes a demand for payment of all charges, expenses and costs listed below. PAYMENT MUST BE MADE WITHIN TEN (10) DAYS FROM THE TIME YOU RECEIVE THIS NOTICE, AND UNLESS PAYMENT IS RECEIVED BY THE UNDERSIGNED, THE LISTED GOODS WILL BE ADVERTISED FOR SALE AND SOLD BY AUCTION, PURSUANT TO COMMERCIAL CODE SECTION 7210(b)(2) ON JANUARY 22, 2018, AT 8:00 AM AT: ROYAL PALMS MOBILEHOME COMMUNITY 205 E DRIFFILL BLVD, 58 OXNARD, CA 93030 The goods referred to herein are described as: Mobilehome: 1963 BOISE CASCADE Serial Number(s): S2553 Decal Number(s): AAN5492 The amounts due and payable for storage of the goods are as follows: Storage Charges for the period from OCTOBER 1, 2017 to OCTOBER 31, 2017: $512.48. In addition to the Storage Charges set forth above, ROYAL PALMS MOBILEHOME COMMUNITY claims the amount of FIFTEEN DOLLARS AND FIFTY-FIVE CENTS, ($15.55) per day from NOVEMBER 1, 2017, to the date of the aforementioned sale of the goods, and for the reasonable expenses in the amount of $850.00 for this proceeding to enforce the lien. DATED: DECEMBER 12, 2017 By: /s/ Maryann Tran Authorized Agent for ROYAL PALMS MOBILEHOME COMMUNITY 714-480-6828 12/28/17, 1/4/18 CNS-3080829#

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE

Notice is HEREBY given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code of the California Self-Service Storage Facilities Act, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 12th day of January 2018, at 9:00 A.M, on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at A Vineyard Self Storage at 3500 E. Vineyard Ave. in Oxnard, CA in the County of Ventura:

1022 Richie Romero

1101 Aura Posca

1120 Rosal Isabel Valenzuela

3046 Max Jordan

3056 Jasmin DeHaro

3159 Juan Manuel Barriga-Magana

3180 Stephanie Martinez

403 Ricardo R. Perez

6107 Leslie Hammett

9101 Sabrina Salazar

Property to be sold is construction tools, misc. household gds, appliances, furn., electronics, tool box, boxes, clothing, bikes, toys, bgs, bxs & misc. personal contents. Purchases must be paid in cash only. Items sold as is where is. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Further terms at sale. Auctioneer: O’Brien’s Lien Service. Service, Bond# 14663730099, RS 47399. Tel:951-681- 4113 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/28/17 and 1/4/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2017-00503644-CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed DEC 19 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: TATIANA REAL ENNIST FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: TATIANA REAL ENNIST filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MONAE ROXANNE ENNIST to MONAE ROXANNE BAXTER. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: January 30, 2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: DEC 19 2017. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Adriana Velasco, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/28/17, 1/4/18, 1/11/18 and 1/18/18.

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Chapter 10, Section 217 of Civil Code of the State of California of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of The Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned, Marina Self Storage, 2600 West Wooley Road, Oxnard, Ventura County, California. Will sell to the highest Bidder at the above address at 9:45 AM, JANUARY 12, 2018, The following abandoned miscellaneous goods or personal property described below. Unit number Tenant name Description

A076 KASHIA C. NELSONLOYD Lamps, dresser, ClothIng, Misc. items

B065 JULIO TYDINGCO Dresser, Toys, Sport Equip., Office Equip.

B138 PEARL M. MARTINEZ Sport Equip., Bikes, Dresser, Misc. items

B257 ELMER M. NERI Dining table and chairs, Sofa, Love Seat, etc.

Landlord reserves the right to bid at sale. Purchased goods are sold as is where is and must be removed at time of sale. Sale is subject to prior cancellation in the event of a settlement between landlord and obligated party. Auctioneer: JAMES O’BRIEN AUCTIONS, State License Bond# 158525941, (951) 681-4113. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/28/17 and 1/4/18.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Title Order No.: 8662775 Trustee Sale No.: 2016-00114 Reference No.: 816002 APN No.: 132-0-140-505 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 07/27/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 01/25/2018 at 11:00AM, Bender & Associates, A Law Corporation As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 08/04/2015 as Document No. 20150804-00118018 Book Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California, property owned by: JOSE MONTOYA WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state of federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. All checks shall be made payable to Bender & Associates Client Trust Account”) At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land therein: 132-0-140-505 The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 318 LAKEVIEW COURT, OXNARD, CA 93036 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, towit: $8,023.44 Estimated. Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant, RiverPark Community Homeowners Association under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting. com, using the file number assigned to this case 2016-00114. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR Date: 12/13/2017 Bender & Associates, A Law Corporation 29970 Technology Drive, Suite 211, Murrieta, California 92563 For Sales Information Please Call (916) 939- 0772 MICHAEL BENDER, TRUSTEE NPP0322752 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 01/04/2018, 01/11/2018, 01/18/2018

Trustee Sale No. 15-003254 730- 1706100-70 APN 144-0-053-165 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’ S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/17/07. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 01/25/18 at 9:00 A.M., Aztec Foreclosure Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by James A. Segovia, Jr., an Unmarried Man, as Trustor(s), in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as Nominee for SBMC Mortgage, as Beneficiary, Recorded on 05/25/07 in Instrument No. 20070525- 00106419-0 of official records in the Office of the county recorder of VENTURA County, California, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described as: 1018 WILL AVENUE, OXNARD AREA, CA 93036. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $428,209.81 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: December 26, 2017 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION Amy Connolly Assistant Secretary / Assistant Vice President Aztec Foreclosure Corporation, 3636 N. Central Ave., Suite #400, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Phone: (877) 257-0717 or (602) 638-5700; fax: (602) 638-5748 www.aztectrustee.com NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit the Internet Web site, using the file number assigned to this case 15-003254. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. www. Auction.com or call (800) 280-2832 or Aztec Foreclosure Corporation (877) 257-0717 www.aztectrustee. com NPP0322871 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 01/04/2018, 01/11/2018, 01/18/2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to the California Self-Service Storage Facility Act (B&P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction, on 1/24/2018, personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items located at:

PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 23411 @ 9:30 A.M. 740 ARCTURUS AVE. OXNARD , CA 93033 (805) 271-5168 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS:

PUBLIC STORAGE B078 ANN CISNEROS C043 TOBBIE GIBSON F019 YVONNE DORIA F065 MICHAEL DAVIS F143 JOACHIM POSADAS F149 EUGENE MERAZ F241 ALEXANDRA GONZALEZ F333 DORACELI MORALES F397 MARIA GONZALEZ F446 DENNIS PEATS F449 JOSE GOMEZ F547 TRACY RESENDIZ

PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 23050 @ 11:30 AM 4400 MCGRATH ST. VENTURA, CA 93003 (805) 658-9969 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS:

PUBLIC STORAGE B365 Donshay Clark C262 Luz Chavez E099 Kirsten Croll H062 Robert Collins H290 THOMAS MCGARRY H291 Roxanne Barrows H294 Luz Chavez K040 Brandon Cheek K050 Jimmy Vasquez K214 Cindie Whipkey

PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 26812 @ 12:30 PM 6435 VENTURA BLVD. VENTURA, CA 93003 (805) 654-0164 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS:

PUBLIC STORAGE B005 RALPH MARONEY C023 RACHEL EICHLER C061 AMY BANOUN C107 SCOTT HUGHEY C225 CHRISTINA LOPEZ C265 CYNTHIA SHELTON C273 ROSALIE BRILEY C277 MARIA RAMIREZ C278 RICHARD ODONNELL C280 BRANDON LINMAN C286 HAYDEN CREIGHTON D021 RENE AYALA D122 MICHELLE SMITH D185 BREANNA WEBB D235 JENEE JOHNSON D243 CARLOS DE LA ROSA D250 KAREN HERRERA D296 TIERRE NUNES D323 SHELLY RIES PROPERTY 24110 @ 1:30 P.M. 5515 WALKER ST. VENTURA, CA 93003 (805) 654-0115 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: PUBLIC STORAGE B086 CHARLES E RAYBORN III B101 LILIA HOPKINS B118 TRISH BALOLONG B198 EZ LIZET ANGULO/ ATTN: H. VASQUEZ B201 MICHAEL VENTURA C232 LATASHA PAYNE D382 CLIFTON COOPER E458 DANIEL SCHATZBERG E476 ANNA ALTAMIRANO E518 LINDA YANIGER E524 LINDA YANIGER

PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 25779 @ 2:30 P.M. 161 E. VENTURA BLVD OXNARD CA, 93036 (805) 981-1696 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS:

PUBLIC STORAGE B554 KRISTA BURNS B667 ARLENE GONZALEZ B695 CHRISTOPHER AVILA R255 GREGORY MATTHEWS R358 WANDA MCCOY W226 DORENDIA RUSSELL W245 SPRING LINDSAY

All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Terms, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 4th & 11th of January 2018 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683. 1/4, 1/11/18 CNS-3084425#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to the California Self- Service Storage Facility Act (B&P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction, on 1/24/18, personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items located at:

PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 25779 @ 2:30 P.M. 161 E. VENTURA BLVD OXNARD CA, 93036 (805) 981-1696 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: PUBLIC STORAGE R396 KEITH ROBERSON *Motorcycle – Rock – 2015 – Motor Cross – (A1ZDKGGCP5S008148)

All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Terms, rules and regula tions available at sale. Dated this 4th & 11th of January 2018 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683. 1/4, 1/11/18 CNS-3084429#

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26

J 071506

HEARING DATE: 02/28/2018

TIME: 8:30

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Savannah J. Romero, a child. To: Danyelle Bartek, Alex Oviedo, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Savannah J. Romero, Date of Birth: 06/12/2017, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: Alex Oviedo, Mother’s name: Danyelle Bartek. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 02/28/2018, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 02/28/2018, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 12/22/2017 by: Tiffany Curtis Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 1/4, 1/11, 1/18, 1/25/18 CNS-3084270#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2017-00505518-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed DEC 26 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: MANDI K NUNEZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MANDI K NUNEZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MANDI K NUNEZ to MANDI K BARTELLE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: FEB 9, 2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: DEC 26 2017. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Debra Ramos, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/4/18, 1/11/18, 1/18/18 and 1/25/18.

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC ONSITE AUCTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 23rd day of January, 2018 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures.com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Customer Name Unit #

Carol Adams 290 Jacqueline Ayala 402 Steven Bittles C20 David Corona 481 Charles Davis 298 Steve Davis 786 Amy Diaz 777A Rebecca Espinoza 530 Beverly Footman 656 Nancy Gerardo 311 Maria Gomez 634 Mark Goss 026 Pat Grande 105 Trevor Hancock 696 April Hernandez 237 Arthur Hurtado 757 Francisco Jacome 209 Rae Lynne Lansang 719 David Lopez 425 Jonathan Madison 254A Jazmin Mondragon 125 Adreana Rivera 252C Brandon Torres 529 Jesus Villalobos 797A Jared Washington 592 Fredrick Whaley 548 Deborah Young 168 Miguel Zamudio C15 Maria Zaragoza 688

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated the 4th and 11th day of January, 2018. Andasol Management, Inc. Bond #: 79183C, 310.647.9926. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/4/18 and 1/11/18.

NOTICE OF

PENDING LIEN SALE

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to section 1998 of the civil code, State of Califomia, the undersigned will sell at the public auction by competitive bidding on the 15th day of JANUARY 2018 at 11:30AM where said property has been stored and located at CITIZENS SELF STORAGE, 269 Aviador Street, Camarillo, CA County of Ventura, The Abandoned goods, Chattles of personal property in the part below in the matters of:

Unit E32 – Bookcases, misc. boxes, Misc. containers.

Unit B03 – Pictures, boxes, containers, misc. household, other misc.

Unit MM2C – Suitcases, camping items, ice chest, miscellaneous.

Landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. Cash only and removed day of sale. Sale subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement. Auction conducted by J. Michael’s Auction, Inc. State Bond #142295787 Phone # 714-996- 4881. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/4/18 and 1/11/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to the California Self- Service Storage Facility Act (B&P Code 21700 et seq.) the undersigned will sell at public auction, on 01/24/2018, personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools, art, music/video production equipment, commercial shelving and/or other household items located at:

PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 20627 @ 9:30 AM 4568 E. LOS ANGELES AVE. SIMI VALLEY, CA 93063 805-526-9013 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: C013 caesi bevis C022 Tracy Egan C088 Stephanie Metcalf C090 jean regis D075 LINDA BROOKER D122 Tony Simoni D209 Thomas Voeltner

PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 24322 @ 10:30 AM 2167 FIRST ST. SIMI VALLEY, CA 93065 805-526-1532 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: F009 Robert Fenton F081 Valerie Fisher

PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 26607 @ 11:30 AM 120 WEST EASY ST. SIMI VALLEY, CA 93065 805-522-9429 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: 015 Carlos Grijalva 255 Donald Blackstone 337 Garrett Petrula 408 Roberta Ramirez 429 Robert Mahooney 454 Jose Hernandez

PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 25753 @ 12:30 PM 875 W. LOS ANGELES AVE. MOORPARK, CA 93021 805-553-9974 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: 379 Rachel Feller 458 Cherie Macias 569 Brian Meza 613 Disrel Turner 643 DOMINGO JIMENEZ 725 Trisha Fox-tunnell 818 April Rodriguez

All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Terms, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 4th of January and this 11th of January 2018 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 5908365. 1/4, 1/11/18 CNS-3085805#

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

CASE NO. (Numero del Caso): 56-2017-00501235-CU-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Deborah Ann Khora; Kyle Avery; and Does 1 to 25.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): Margaret Jean Marshall.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responded dentro de 30 dias, la core puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaci on, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exenci on de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisi on a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la ocrte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009.

The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el n˙mero de telèfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Brett Yorke, Esq (Bar# 289353), Law Office of Ball & Yorke, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003. Fax No.: (805) 642-4622, Phone No.: (805) 642-5177

DATE: (Fecha): SEP 11 2017. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Albert Villegas Jr., Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/14/17, 12/21/17, 12/28/17 and 1/4/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or Wrongful Death)

CASE NO. 56-2017-00501235-CU-PA-VTA

PLAINTIFF: Margaret Jean Marshall DEFENDANT: Deborah Ann Khora, et al.

To: Deborah Ann Khora Plaintiff: Margaret Jean Marshall seeks damages in the aboveentitled action, as follows: General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience in the amount of $150,000.00. Special damages: Medical expenses (to date) $20,000.00. Future medical expenses (present value) $5,000.00 Loss of earnings (to date) $10,000.00 Property damage: $7,000.00 Punitive damages: Plaintiff reserves the right to seek punitive damages in the amount of $25,000.00 when pursuing a judgment in the suit filed against you. Date: October 4, 2017 /s/ Brett Yorke, Esq. LAW OFFICE OF BALL & YORKE, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003, Telephone: (805) 642-5177, Fax: (805) 642-4622. Attorney for Plaintiff. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/14/17, 12/21/17, 12/28/17 and 1/4/18.

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NUMBER (Número del Caso): 56-2017-00494179-CL-CL-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): GETZABEL ROJAS VAZQUEZ, an individual; and Does 1 through 10 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): ALLIANCE UNITED INSURANCE COMPANY, a corporation NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responded dentro de 30 dias, la core puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaci on, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exenci on de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisi on a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la ocrte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is (El nombre, la dirección y el número de telèfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): TODD F. HAINES, ESQ., #144429, LAW OFFICES OF TODD F. HAINES, 30495 Canwood Street, #100, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 #332-2937; (818) 597-2240 DATE (Fecha): Mar 15, 2017 Michael D Planet, Clerk (Secretario), by Jill Kaminski, Deputy (Adjunto) (SEAL) 12/21, 12/28/17, 1/4, 1/11/18 CNS-3080307#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS (FAMILY LAW)

CITACION (DERECHO FAMILIAR)

CASE NUMBER: (NUMERO DEL CASO): D385579

NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO) HELECIA JANE ROBINSON

YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandado. Lea la informacion a continuacion y en la pagina siguiente.

Petitioner’s name is: (Nombre del demandante):PATRICIA LEIGH JANE

You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts. ca.gov/ self help), at the California Legal Services website (www. law helpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. NOTICE – RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE ON PAGE 2: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. Tiene 30 dias de calendario despues de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citacion y Peticion para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefonica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerlo. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar ¢rdenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte tambien le puede ordenar que pague manutencion, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, pongase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener informaci¢n para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov) en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) a poniéndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. AVISO – LAS ORDENES DE RESTRICCION SE ENCUENTRAN EL LA PAGINA 2: Las ¢rdenes de restriccion estan en vigencia en cuanto a ambos conyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la peticion, se emita un fallo o la corte de otras ordenes. Cualquier agencia del orden publico que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas ordenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. EXENCION DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario un formulario de exencion de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la previamente exentos a peticion de usted o de la otra parte. The name address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009 The name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s attorney, or the petitioner without an attorney, are: (EI nombre, direccion y numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Patricia Leigh Jane, 1740 Ventura Blvd., #1-D, Camarillo, CA 93010 Phone: 818-618-4057. DATE (Fecha): DEC 29 2017 Clerk, by (Secretario, por), Michael D. Planet, Deputy (Asistente), Jerry S. Ricardez. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/4/18, 1/11/18, 1/18/18 and 1/25/18.

Probate

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RICHARD G. HUDGINS, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00504999-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: RICHARD G. HUDGINS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: SCOTT SWAIN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: SCOTT SWAIN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: January 18, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Gregory R. Lowe SBN 207802, 3463 State Street #507, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, (805) 620-3761. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/21/17, 12/28/17 and 1/4/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ESTATE OF ELLIOTT LEON WAXMAN CASE NO. 56-2017- 00505185-PR-LA-OXNTo all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Estate of Elliott Leon Waxman A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by Rosalie I. Bergman in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that Rosalie I. Bergman be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act with limited authority . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held on 01/25/2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE OXNARD CA 93036 Oxnard Courthouse. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a formal Request for Special Notice (DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Steven G. Grossmann, Esq., SBN 162044 Law Offices of Steven G. Grossmann 455 East Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite 101 Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Telephone: (805) 497-8311 12/21, 12/28/17, 1/4/18 CNS-3082331#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LILLIAN B. LIMON, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00502350- PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: LILLIAN B. LIMON. A Amended Petition for Probate has been filed by: ANTONETTE LIMON-IHLE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: ANTONETTE LIMON-IHLE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: January 18, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jeffrey S. Graff, 280 N. Westlake Blvd., Suite 120, Westlake Village, CA 91362, (805) 497-1311. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/28/17, 1/4/18 and 1/11/18.