CAMARILLO

Paseo Camarillo Cinemas

390 Lantana St. 383-2267

Darkest Hour Fri.-Sat., 12 noon, 3:30, 7, 9:50 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12 noon, 3:30, 7 p.m.

The Shape of Water Fri.-Sat., 12:15, 3:45, 7:15, 10 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12:15, 3:45, 7:15 p.m.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:30 p.m.

Edwards Cinema

680 Ventura Blvd. 383-8866

All the Money in the World Fri.-Sun., 12 noon, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:50, 4, 7:10, 10:20 p.m.

Coco Fri.-Sun., 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 5, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1, 4, 6:40, 9:30 p.m.

Downsizing Fri.-Thurs., 3, 9 p.m.

Father Figures Fri.-Sun., 11:50 a.m., 6:10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:10, 6:10 p.m.

Ferdinand Fri.-Sun., 1, 3:50, 6:40, 9:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:40 p.m.; Thurs. 12 noon, 2:30 p.m.

The Greatest Showman Fri.-Sun., 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:30, 4:30, 7:20, 10 p.m.

Insidious: The Last Key Fri.-Sun., 11:50 a.m., 2:30, 5:10, 8, 10:45 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1, 3:50, 6:30, 9:20 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Fri.-Sun., 12:40, 3:40, 6:30, 9:20 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:50, 3:40, 6:30, 9:20 p.m.

Lady Bird Fri.-Thurs., 12:20, 2:50, 5:20, 7:50, 10:20 p.m.

Molly’s Game Fri.-Sun., 12:10, 3:30, 6:50, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:10, 3:20, 6:50, 10:10 p.m.

Paddington 2 Thurs. only, 5, 8 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 Fri.-Sun., 11:40 a.m., 2:10, 4:30, 7:10, 9:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:30, 3:30, 6, 8:30 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Fri.-Sun., 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 6, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:40, 2:50, 6:20, 9:50 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi — An IMAX 3D Experience Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 10:30 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi — The IMAX 2D Experience Fri.-Thurs., 3:30, 7 p.m.

THOUSAND OAKS

Janss Marketplace 9

Moorpark Rd./Hillcrest Drive 374-9656

Coco Fri. only, 12 noon, 2:40, 5:20, 8, 10:40 p.m.

Downsizing Fri. only, 12:45, 4, 7:10, 10:20 p.m.

Father Figures Fri. only, 10:30 p.m.

Ferdinand Fri. only, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.

The Greatest Showman Fri. only, 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:20, 10:10 p.m.

Insidious: The Last Key Fri. only, 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5:10, 7:50, 10:40 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Fri. only, 12:30, 3:45, 6:45 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 3D Fri. only, 10 p.m.

Lady Bird Fri. only, 12:15, 3, 5:30, 8, 10:30 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 Fri. only, 11:50 a.m., 2:30, 5, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Fri. only, 11 a.m., 2:50, 6:15, 9:45 p.m.

Carmike Thousand Oaks 14

166 W. Hillcrest Dr. 494-4702

Agnyaathavaasi Tues.-Thurs., 12 noon, 3:30, 7, 10:30 p.m.

Alien Intrusion: Unmasking a Deception Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

All the Money in the World Fri.-Wed., 12:35, 3:45, 7:15, 10:20 p.m.

Coco Fri.-Mon., 11:10 a.m., 1:40, 4:15 p.m.

Darkest Hour Fri.-Wed., 12 noon, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.

Downsizing Fri.-Mon., 6:50, 9:50 p.m.

Ferdinand Fri.-Wed., 12:40, 3:20, 6:15, 9 p.m.

The Greatest Showman Fri.-Wed., 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30 p.m.

I, Tonya Fri.-Wed., 1, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.

Insidious: The Last Key Fri.-Wed., 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 5:30, 8, 10:15, 10:15 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Fri.-Wed., 12:15, 3:30, 7, 10:30 p.m.

Molly’s Game Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 2:05, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 Fri.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 2:30, 5:20, 8:05, 10:25 p.m.

The Shape of Water Fri.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 1:55, 4:45, 7:45, 10:35 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Fri.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3, 5, 6:30, 8:30, 10 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi 3D Fri.-Wed., 12:30, 4, 7:30 p.m.

SANTA PAULA

Regency Santa Paula 7

550 W. Main Street 933-6707

Coco Fri.-Sat., 11:10 a.m., 1:40, 4:10, 6:50, 9:20 p.m.; Sun. 11:10 a.m., 1:40, 4:10, 6:50 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:40, 4:10, 6:50 p.m.

Ferdinand Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:40, 7:10, 9:40 p.m.; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:40, 7:10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:10, 4:40, 7:10 p.m.

The Greatest Showman Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m., 1:50, 4:30, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m., 1:50, 4:30, 7:20 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:50, 4:30, 7:20 p.m.

Insidious: The Last Key Fri.-Sat., 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 5:10, 7:50, 10:25 p.m.; Sun. 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 5:10, 7:50 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:20, 5:10, 7:50 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Fri.-Sat., 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2, 4:45, 7:30 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 Fri.-Sat., 11:50 a.m., 2:30, 4:50, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.; Sun. 11:50 a.m., 2:30, 4:50, 7:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:30, 4:50, 7:40 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Fri.-Sat., 12 noon, 3:30, 7, 9:55 p.m.; Sun. 12 noon, 3:30, 7 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 3:30, 7 p.m.

OXNARD

Plaza Cinemas 14

255 West 5th Street 487-8380

All the Money in the World Fri.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 1:55, 4:45, 7:35, 10:25 p.m.

Coco Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1, 1:45, 3:30, 4:15, 6, 6:45, 8:30, 9:35 p.m.

Downsizing Fri.-Sun., 10:40 a.m., 1:35, 4:30, 7:25, 10:20 p.m.; Mon. 10:40 a.m., 10:20 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 1:35, 4:30, 7:25, 10:20 p.m.

Ferdinand Fri.-Wed., 10:35 a.m., 1:05, 3:35, 6:05, 8:35 p.m.

The Greatest Showman Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1:40, 4:25, 7:10, 10:05 p.m.

In Between Mon., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m presented by the Oxnard Film Society

Insidious: The Last Key Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:30, 2:15, 4, 4:50, 7, 7:45, 9:30, 10:15 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Fri.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 1:25, 2:30, 4:10, 5:10, 7:05, 7:50, 9:50, 10:30 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 Fri.-Wed., 10:55 a.m., 1:10, 3:25, 5:40, 7:55, 10:10 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Fri.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 3, 3:30, 6:30, 7, 9:45, 10:15 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi 3D Fri.-Wed., 1, 4:30, 8 p.m.

Century River Park 16

2766 Seaglass Way 988-6083

Agnyaathavaasi Tues.-Wed., 8 p.m.

Alien Intrusion: Unmasking a Deception Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

All the Money in the World Fri.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 2:35, 6:25, 9:30 p.m.

Coco Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 9:15 p.m.

Darkest Hour Fri.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 3:20, 6:45, 9:55 p.m.

Downsizing Fri.-Wed., 1:05, 4:40 p.m.

Father Figures Fri.-Tues., 10:40 a.m., 5:10 p.m.; Wed. 10:40 a.m.

Ferdinand Fri.-Wed., 10:25 a.m., 1:10, 3:50, 6:35, 10:05 p.m.

The Greatest Showman Fri.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 1:25, 4:05, 7:05, 9:45 p.m.

Insidious: The Last Key Fri.-Sat., 10:25 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 1, 2:15, 3:40, 5, 6:20, 7:40, 9, 10:20, 11:10 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 10:25 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 1, 2:15, 3:40, 5, 6:20, 7:40, 9, 10:15 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Fri.-Sat., 10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 1:20, 2:45, 4:10, 5:35, 7, 8:25, 9:50, 11 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 1:20, 2:45, 4:10, 5:35, 7, 8:25, 9:50 p.m.

Molly’s Game Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 2:55, 6:30, 9:40 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 Fri.-Mon., 10:35 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 8:35, 10 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 10:35 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 10 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Fri.-Tues., 11:20 a.m., 12:10, 12:50, 1:50, 2:40, 3:30, 4:20, 6, 6:50, 7:45, 8:30, 9:20, 10:10 p.m.; Wed. 11:20 a.m., 12:10, 12:50, 1:30, 2:40, 3:30, 4:15, 4:50, 6, 6:50, 7:45, 9:20, 10:10 p.m.

Tommy Wiseau’s The Room Wed. only, 8 p.m.

VENTURA

Century Downtown 10

555 E. Main St. 641-6500 Listening Devices and Closed Captioning are available.

All the Money in the World Fri.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 6, 9:15 p.m.

Darkest Hour Fri.-Wed., 10 a.m., 12:55, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50 p.m.

The Greatest Showman Fri.-Wed., 10:20 a.m., 1, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 p.m.

I, Tonya Fri.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 1:40, 4:30, 7:30, 10:25 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:20, 7:20, 10:20 p.m.

Lady Bird Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1:20, 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.

Molly’s Game Fri.-Wed., 11:40 a.m., 3, 6:15, 9:30 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 Fri.-Wed., 11:50 a.m., 2:30, 5, 7:45, 10:40 p.m.

The Shape of Water Fri.-Wed., 10:10 a.m., 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 10:10 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Fri.-Wed., 12 noon, 3:30, 7, 10:30 p.m.

Regency Buenaventura 6

1440 Eastman Avenue 658-6544

A Bad Moms Christmas Fri.-Thurs., 12:25, 5:10, 7:40, 10 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 Fri.-Thurs., 12:20, 2:50, 5:20, 7:50, 10:15 p.m.

A Hard Day’s Night Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Justice League Fri.-Thurs., 1:15, 5:15, 8:30 p.m.

Justice League 3D Fri.-Thurs., 12:50, 4, 6:50, 9:50 p.m.

Murder on the Orient Express Fri.-Thurs., 1, 3:30, 7, 9:40 p.m.

Same Kind of Different as Me Fri.-Thurs., 2:40, 9:20 p.m.

The Star Fri.-Wed., 12:30, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10 p.m.; Thurs. 12:30, 2:30, 4:50 p.m.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE

Cinepolis Westlake Village 8

180 Promenade Way 413-8838

Agnyaathavaasi Tues. 7 p.m.; Thurs. 6 p.m.

All the Money in the World Fri.-Sun., 9:30 a.m., 12:30, 3:45, 7, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5:20, 8:30 p.m.

The Greatest Showman Fri.-Sat., 9:15 a.m., 12 noon, 2:45, 5:30, 8:30, 11:15 p.m.; Sun. 9:30 a.m., 12:15, 3, 5:45, 8:30 p.m.; Mon. 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:25 p.m.; Tues. 11 a.m., 1:40, 4:20, 10:25 p.m.; Wed. 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:25 p.m.

I, Tonya Fri. 10:15 a.m., 1:15, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8, 10:50 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Fri.-Sat., 10:45 a.m., 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.; Sun. 10:50 a.m., 1:50, 4:50, 7:50, 10:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12 noon, 3, 6, 9 p.m.

Molly’s Game Fri. 10 a.m., 1:30, 4:45, 6:15, 8, 9:30, 11:30 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m., 1:20, 4:45, 6:15, 8, 9:30, 11:30 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 1:20, 4:45, 6:15, 8, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 3:15, 6, 6:30, 9:15, 9:45 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 Fri.-Sat., 10:30 a.m., 1, 3:30, 6, 8:30, 11 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 1, 3:30, 6, 8:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Fri.-Sat., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4, 7:30, 11 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4, 7:30 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m., 12:15, 2:30, 3:45, 7:15, 10:35 p.m.; Tues. 11 a.m., 12:15, 2:30, 3:45, 7:15, 10:45 p.m.; Wed. 11 a.m., 12:15, 2:30, 3:45, 7:15, 10:35 p.m.

Westlake Village Twin

4711 Lakeview Canyon Road 777-7876

Darkest Hour Fri.-Sat., 12:30, 3:45, 7, 10:05 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 3:45 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:30, 3:45, 7 p.m.

The Shape of Water Fri.-Sat., 12:45, 4, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12:45, 4, 7:15 p.m.

