7 Days in Entebbe

Directed by José Padilha

Starring: Rosamund Pike, Daniel Brühl, Eddie Marsan, Lior Ashkenazi

Rated PG-13 for violence, some thematic material, drug use, smoking and brief strong language

1 hr. 46 min.

Time creates a prism through which we can more accurately put history into perspective. When events are retold in such a manner, they take on more importance and yield messages that are unmistakable, especially when weighed against the present.

If this was the intent of director Jose Padilha in forging a dramatization of 7 Days at Entebbe, he came as close to nailing it as any filmmaker has to date.

In June of 1976, two West Germans and two Palestinians hijacked an Air France jet headed from Tel Aviv to Paris. They demanded that it be flown to Entebbe, Uganda, and that the Israeli government free 53 political prisoners. The hijacking and the rescue of its captives was a definitive moment in the fight against terrorism, and a high-water mark in Israeli lore.

Utilizing a novel filmmaking approach, 7 Days juxtaposes the impetus of the hijackers, the crime itself, the struggle within the Israeli government on what action to take, and an interpretative dance by the Batsheva Dance Company. The dance scenes, interspersed with the hijacking, the decision-making and the raid, have great power; they symbolize the driving force behind the revolutionaries/terrorists, the anger of the hostages’ families, and an Israeli government torn between negotiation and aggression. The dance literally plays out every aspect of the drama.

The West Germans are Wilfried Böse, played by Daniel Brühl (also excellent in The Zookeeper’s Wife) and Brigitte Kuhlman, brought to an agitated, determined boil by Rosamund Pike (Hostiles, Gone Girl). They’re intellectual in their zeal for “revolution by any means necessary”; old school, in the vein of Leon Trotsky or Che Guevara. Their Palestinian counterparts have more visceral motivations. At one point, after the jet lands in Entebbe and Israeli passengers have been separated from the rest, Böse takes a hysterical woman aside and notices the digits tattooed on her left arm. At that moment, he knows that the impact of what he’s participated in goes beyond his zest for worldwide revolt. This woman is reliving a horror from her past. He, almost reassuringly, touches her arm. Later, a Palestinian assails him, “Are you ready to kill? Are you ready to die?”

Pike’s Brigitte is hopped up on speed and almost incapable of such considerations, in the face of the hijacking turned sideways by the sequestration of Israeli passengers. The Palestinians have a willing partner in Uganda’s president, one of history’s all-time unstable despots, Idi Amin Dada (Nonso Anozie), who will do anything, it seems, to bask in attention.

In the cigarette smoke-filled Israeli cabinet room, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (Lior Ashkenazi) searches for a response that would neither give in to the hostage takers nor endanger Israeli lives. Defense Minister Shimon Peres, played by veteran British actor Eddie Marsan, is steadfast, almost sneering, in his demand for immediate action.

By the time a decision is made, the Israeli commandos had already practiced the rescue. What ensued was the greatest strike against an act of terror the world had seen. The leader of the raid, Lt. Col. Yonatan Netanyahu (played in the film by Angel Bonanni), was killed during the raid. His brother, Benjamin, is the current prime minister of Israel. Entebbe is but a chapter in the latticework of pain that has formed in the Middle East. At the movie’s end, among the threads that remain loose: The pursuit of peace is dormant, the price of that peace too much for either side to stomach.

7 Days in Entebbe is thrilling, suspenseful and creatively directed by Padihla. As is the case with any movie, nits can be picked, but forget them. The themes and messages of this film outweigh anything that would keep you from enjoying it.