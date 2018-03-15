A Wrinkle in Time

Directed by Ava DuVernay

Starring: Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling

Rated PG for thematic elements and some peril

1 hr., 49 mins.

For those of you who might be fans of Madeleine L’Engle’s science fantasy book A Wrinkle in Time, it should be noted up front that director Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of the novel is only loosely connected with either the story or the themes of the original novel.

Whereas L’Engle’s work deals directly with the nature of good and evil, DuVernay has crafted a film that is about building a young African American woman’s confidence and courage. In addition, DuVernay has updated the story to include race relations, feminism and the value of a woman’s self-confidence.

The film opens with young Meg Murry (Lyric Wilson) talking with her father, NASA scientist Dr. Alex Murry (Chris Pine), about the nature of the universe. During their conversation, he assures her that although he may be gone for a while, he will return. Shortly thereafter, he disappears.

Five years later, teenage Meg (Storm Reid) is struggling in school and generally living a miserable life at home. Her mother, Dr. Kate Murry (also of NASA, and played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw), is beside herself. Meg’s grief has caused her to become a social outcast to her friends and family.

Strange characters start to appear in Meg’s life. A chatty neighbor named Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon) appears at their door. Meg’s little genius of a brother, Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe), takes her to a haunted house to meet a philosophy-spouting Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling). A strange voice in the backyard leads to the appearance of a large-than-life Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey).

Together the three women utilize what’s known as a tesseract (i.e., the wrinkle in time) to transport Meg, Charles and Meg’s high school friend Calvin (Levi Miller) across the universe to the planet Uriel. There the women reveal that Meg’s father has been captured by an evil force known as IT, and that Meg and company must find a way to free her father.

It’s not surprising that a director would take a book and create his or her own story. What is surprising is that someone as talented as DuVernay would work with a script that seems so loosely pulled together, as if bits and pieces of the tale were drawn out of a hat and randomly pasted on paper.

What’s more, while Reid (as Meg) does her best to create drama and give the picture its sympathy factor, Witherspoon, Kaling and Winfrey are neither charming nor interesting. They serve more as plot pieces to move the story along. Even Zach Galifianakis, who usually provides a film’s humor, plays it straight as the Happy Medium.

The best parts of the movie are the special effects, which are visually stunning and sometimes surprising. In particular, the final confrontation with IT is the film’s highlight.

The book by L’Engle is steeped in Christian imagery and scientific imagination. It’s also written for a specific audience — young girls starting their journey of self-discovery. The movie by DuVernay takes a much broader path. Dropping most of the religious imagery, DuVernay focuses on the possibilities of the mind and the power of love. Like L’Engle, however, the story is geared for young women, particularly women of color, and, as Mrs. Which suggests, is meant to encourage them to be warriors, however you might interpret that.

I doubt that A Wrinkle in Time will have much appeal for an adult audience, but young women might find it attractive. The movie is dramatic with a touch of romance and youthful father-daughter drama. The action picks up steam toward the end and wraps up with a happy ending.

L’Engle it is not. Nor is it DuVernay’s best work. With or without the book, however, there seems to be a built-in audience for this film. Filled with valuable life lessons and lots of encouragement for young women, that may be all this movie needs in order to provide its own wrinkle in time.