FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180221-10003186-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SELECT STAFFING, 300 E. Esplanade Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Real Time Staffing Services, LLC, 3820 State Street, Suite A, Santa Barbara, CA 93105. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 04/15/08. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Real Time Staffing Services, LLC, Keith Kislow, Keith Kislow, Vice President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 21, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/8/18, 3/15/18, 3/22/18 and 3/29/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180227-10003645-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CHURCHILL ORCHARD, 310 McKee Street, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, California, James R. Churchill, Trustee of the Churchill Brenneis Trust dated January 12, 2018, 310 McKee Street, Ojai, CA 93023, Lisa S. Brenneis, Trustee of the Churchill Brenneis Trust dated January 12, 2018, 310 McKee Street, Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: A Trust. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: January 2002. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s James R. Churchill, Trustee of the Churchill Brenneis Trust dated January 12, 2018, James R. Churchill, James R. Churchill, Trustee. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 27, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/8/18, 3/15/18, 3/22/18 and 3/29/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180223-10003381-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAPTAIN’S CAJUN BOIL, 663 Town Center Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: C4114850 – California, DACCOS INC, 614 E Mission Rd., San Gabriel, CA 91776. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ DACCOS INC, Xuesong Zhou, Xuesong Zhou, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 23, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/8/18, 3/15/18, 3/22/18 and 3/29/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180226-10003465-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GALIA, 1193 Acapulco Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, ACCELIUM, INC., 1193 Acapulco Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ACCELIUM, INC., Maura Smith, Maura Smith, Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 26, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/8/18, 3/15/18, 3/22/18 and 3/29/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180301-10003785-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AMERICAN LEAK DETECTION OF VENTURA, 2175 Goodyear Ave., Ste. 102, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 4109770/California, ALDSBVTR, 2175 Goodyear Ave., Ste. 102, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ALDSBVTR, Greg Seefeldt, Greg Seefeldt, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 1, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/8/18, 3/15/18, 3/22/18 and 3/29/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180227-10003612-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WORD LOGIC, 1144 N. 7th Street, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, John-Arthur Elijah Ingram, 1144 N. 7th Street, Port Hueneme, CA 93401. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ John-Arthur Elijah Ingram, John-Arthur Elijah Ingram. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 27, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/8/18, 3/15/18, 3/22/18 and 3/29/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180302-10003827-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CIRCLE OF CONTENT, 1212 S. Westlake Blvd., Unit A, Westlake Village, CA 91361, Ventura County, Susan J Boyer, 1212 S. Westlake Blvd., Unit A, Westlake Village, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Susan J Boyer, Susan J Boyer. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 2, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/8/18, 3/15/18, 3/22/18 and 3/29/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180207-10002297-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SING TIME KARAOKE, 1631 Montevina Circle #1808, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Stephen Zaccone, 1631 Montevina Circle #1808, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/7/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Stephen Zaccone, Stephen Zaccone. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 7, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/8/18, 3/15/18, 3/22/18 and 3/29/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180301-10003746-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: POLLITO’S MOBILE CAR WASH, 2652 Phipps Ave., Apt A, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Carlos R Castillo, 2652 Phipps Ave., Apt A, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Nelly A. Gutierrez, 2652 Phipps Ave., Apt A, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Carlos R Castillo, Carlos Castillo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 1, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/8/18, 3/15/18, 3/22/18 and 3/29/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180216-10002903-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) REPRESENT, 2) REPRESENT PRODUCTIONS, 3) REPRESENT LAX, 4) REPRESENT CALI, 191 Camino Leon, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, CALIFORNIA, Karena Lewandowski, 191 Camino Leon, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. 02/02//2018; 2. 02/02//2018; 3. 2/2/18; 4. 2/2/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Karena Lewandowski, Karena Lewandowski. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 16, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/15/18, 3/22/18, 3/29/18 and 4/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180226-10003423-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BLOOMING DOG MOBILE GROOMING, 2) BLOOMING GROOMING, 3) BLOOMING DOG GROOMING, 4) BLOOMING MOBILE GROOMING, 5) BLOOMING PET GROOMING, 6) BLOOMING DOG, 122 Calle Vista, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Rebecca Current Reynolds, 122 Calle Vista, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. March 13th 2016; 2. N/A; 3. 03/11/2016; 4. 03/11/2016; 5. 03/11/2016; 6. 03/11/2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Rebecca Current Reynolds, R. Reynolds. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 26, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/15/18, 3/22/18, 3/29/18 and 4/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180309-10004316-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) PIRU TO OXNARD WATER RESOURCES POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE, 2) POWRPAC, 2531 Topaz Court, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Bruce E. Dandy, 2531 Topaz Court, Oxnard, CA 93030, Daniel Naumann, 3534 Etting Road, Oxnard, CA 93033, Sheldon Berger, 2011 Jamestown Way, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Unincorporated Assoc. other than a Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/14/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s PIRU TO OXNARD WATER RESOURCES POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE, Bruce E. Dandy, Bruce E. Dandy. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 9, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/15/18, 3/22/18, 3/29/18 and 4/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180227-10003547-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BC EQUIPMENT REPAIR, 261 Montgomery Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Robert Masaharu Cook, 1190 Palmer Avenue, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1-1- 18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Robert Masaharu Cook, Robert M. Cook, Robert M. Cook. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 27, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/15/18, 3/22/18, 3/29/18 and 4/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180305-10003952-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MARTIN LEGAL SERVICES, 454 Harbor Lights Lane, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Leanne Alamoana Juarez, 454 Harbor Lights Lane, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Leanne Alamoana Juarez, Leanne Juarez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 5, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/15/18, 3/22/18, 3/29/18 and 4/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180302-10003816-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BLACK MAGIC METAL ART INC, 1544 Morse Ave Unit i, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, BLACK MAGIC METAL ART INC, 1544 Morse Ave Unit i, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ BLACK MAGIC METAL ART INC, Nate Hentges, Nate Hentges, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 2, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/15/18, 3/22/18, 3/29/18 and 4/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180306-10004073-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) VIP URGENT CARE SIMI VALLEY, 2) VIP URGENT CARE, 2499 Tapo Canyon Rd., Suite A, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, VIP EMERGENT CARE, 657 S. Ave 61, Los Angeles, CA 90042. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VIP EMERGENT CARE, Jaime A. Diaz, Jaime A. Diaz, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 6, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/15/18, 3/22/18, 3/29/18 and 4/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180308-10004297-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) ALPOM MARKETING & GRAPHIC DESIGN, 2) ALPOM, 3625 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. #288, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, INTREPID MARKETING & DESIGN, LLC, 3625 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. #288, Westlake Village, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/08/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ INTREPID MARKETING & DESIGN, LLC, Marjorie Yarrow, Marjorie Yarrow, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 8, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/15/18, 3/22/18, 3/29/18 and 4/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180312-10004454-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TOP PAINTER, 2551 Galena Ave., Unit 2012, Simi Valley, CA 93062, Ventura County, Michael Andrew Kulka, 1720 First St., Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/12/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Michael Andrew Kulka, Michael Andrew Kulka. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 12, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/22/18, 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180313-10004492-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ALTERNATIVE INVESTIGATIONS, 2600 Pyrite Place, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Eduardo M. Miranda, 2600 Pyrite Place, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) s/ Eduardo M. Miranda, Eduardo M. Miranda. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 13, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/22/18, 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180315-10004633-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) MYT, 2) CHERYL SABATO MANAGEMENT, 425 East La Loma Avenue, Somis, CA 93066, Ventura County, Cheryl Sabato, 425 East La Loma Avenue, Somis, CA 93066. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Cheryl Sabato, Cheryl Sabato. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 15, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/22/18, 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180316-10004783-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BLESSED BYRD PRODUCTION, 1112 Lucero St., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Iisha T. Byrd, 1112 Lucero St., Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/16/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Iisha T. Byrd, Iisha T. Byrd. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 16, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/22/18, 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180312-10004472-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE LOCAL, 795 Camarillo Springs Dr., Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, CALIFORNIA PUB VENTURES, LLC, 3325 Rockhampton Drive, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ CALIFORNIA PUB VENTURES, LLC, Michael Delahunty, Michael Delahunty, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 12, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/22/18, 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180313-10004509-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: C&N DECORATIVE CONCRETE CREATIONS, 802 Freesia Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, DMN CONCRETE, INC., 802 Freesia Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 07/08/2006. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ DMN CONCRETE, INC., David Neill, David Neill, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 13, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/22/18, 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180314-10004611-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FACE TO FACE ESTHETICS, 1000 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 136, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, FACE TO FACE ESTHETICS, 1000 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 136, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/13/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ FACE TO FACE ESTHETICS, Teri L. Kotantoulas, Teri L. Kotantoulas, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 14, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/22/18, 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180322-10005186-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA COASTAL CUBS, 59 W. Prospect St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, James Walker, 59 W. Prospect St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ James Walker, James Walker. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 22, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18, 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180322-10005173-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: G3Q DESIGNS, 1040 Calle Nogal, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Brooke Rauch, 1040 Calle Nogal, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Brooke Rauch, Brooke Rauch. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 22, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18, 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180322-10005193-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) WESTLAKE MOBILE NOTARY, 2) WESTLAKE MOBILE LIVE SCAN FINGERPRINTING, 4895 Santo Dr., Oak Park, CA 91377, Ventura County, California, Sylvie Guerin, 4895 Santo Dr., Oak Park, CA 91377. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sylvie Guerin, Sylvie Guerin. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 22, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18, 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180319-10004908-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) OXNARD RECREATION CENTER FOR ADULTS AND SENIORS (ORCAS), 2) ORCAS, 5540 W. 5th St., #142, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, OXNARD RECREATION CENTER FOR ADULTS AND SENIORS, 5540 W. 5th St., #142, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ OXNARD RECREATION CENTER FOR ADULTS AND SENIORS (ORCAS), Clark Owens, Clark Owens, Treasurer. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 19, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18, 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26

J 071706

HEARING DATE: 05/16/2018

TIME: 08:30 AM

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Sophia R. Amar, a child. To: Danielle Amar, Nicholas Duenas, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Sophia R. Amar, Date of Birth: 12/24/2017, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: Nicholas Duenas, Mother’s name: Danielle Amar. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 05/16/2018, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 05/16/2018, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 02/27/2018 by: Evette Castaneda Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29/18 CNS-3105323#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00507889-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed FEB 27 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: CLARISSA SWALLOWS FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: CLARISSA SWALLOWS filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: SUNNY VALENTINE SWALLOWS to SUNNY VALENTINE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 04-17-2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: FEB 27, 2018. By Order of the Court, Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Elizabeth Muller, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/8/18, 3/15/18, 3/22/18 and 3/29/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00508828-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed MAR 07 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura – Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: ADAM CRAIG GERBMAN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ADAM CRAIG GERBMAN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ADAM CRAIG GERBMAN to ADAM JAXX GERBMAN. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 4-18-18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura – Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: MAR 07, 2018. By Order of the Court, Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Adriana Velasco, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/15/18, 3/22/18, 3/29/18 and 4/5/18.

TSG No.: 170034990 TS No.: CA1700282395 FHA/VA/PMI No.: APN: 185-0-055-055 Property Address: 3501 TAFFRAIL LANE OXNARD, CA 93035-1686 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/15/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 04/19/2018 at 09:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 07/23/2003, as Instrument No. 20030723-0276502, in book, page, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: ELIZABETH FLORES, A MARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/ CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) AUCTION. COM ROOM, FOUR POINTS BY SHERATON VENTURA HARBOR RESORT, 1050 SCHOONER DRIVE, VENTURA, CA 93001 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 185-0-055-055 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3501 TAFFRAIL LANE, OXNARD, CA 93035-1686 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $192,024.37. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this Internet Web www.Auction.com , using the file number assigned to this case CA1700282395 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 800-280-2832NPP0328295 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 03/22/2018, 03/29/2018, 04/05/2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF

GOODS TO SATISFY LIEN

AUCTION LOCATION: 3112

SEABORG AVE. SUITE D,

VENTURA, CA. 93003

In accordance with the provisions of the California Commercial Code, Sections 7201-7210, notice is hereby given that on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the hour of 10:00 am of said date will be sold at located at 3112 Seaborg Ave. suite #D, City of Ventura, County of Ventura, State of CA. The undersigned will sell at public auction for cash, in lawful money of the United States, the articles hereinafter described, belonging to, or deposited with, the undersigned by the persons hereinafter named at Movegreen Moving and Storage. Said goods are being held on the accounts of: Ryan Vantrees, Janice Brown, Sharon Palmer, Diane Rene, Ray Prieto, Susie Madaras, Laurie Cornejo, Jeffery Neidermaier, Sheila Bailey, Ahmed Althani, and Larry Black. All other goods are described as household goods, furniture, antiques, appliances, tools, misc goods, office furniture, and articles of art, equipment, rugs, sealed cartons and the unknown. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien of the undersigned on said personal property to the extent of the sum owed, together with the cost of the sale. For information contact Movegreen Moving and Storage. Terms: Cash only with a 15% buyer’s premium. Inspection at sale time. Payment and removal day of sale. Auction conducted by American Auctioneers, Dan Dotson & Associates (800) 838-SOLD, (909) 790- 0433 or www.americanauctioneers. com Bond #FS863-20-14.

/S/ Movegreen Moving and Storage

3/22, 3/29/18

CNS-3111937#

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26

J 071685

HEARING DATE: 06/13/2018

TIME: 08:30 AM

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Diana M. Calderon, a child. To: Cecilia Calderon, Daniel Olea, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the abovenamed person who is described as follows: name Diana M. Calderon, Date of Birth: 12/05/2017, Place of Birth: Ventura, CA, Father’s name: Daniel Olea, Mother’s name: Cecilia Calderon. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 06/13/2018, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 06/13/2018, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 03/14/2018 by: Crystal Jimenez Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12/18 CNS-3111309#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00509201-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed MAR 15 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: KAELYN MARIE SCHLEGELSMITH FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: KAELYN MARIE SCHLEGEL-SMITH filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: KAELYN MARIE SCHLEGEL-SMITH to KAELYN MARIE SCHLEGEL. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 4-26-2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: MAR 15, 2018. By Order of the Court, Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Elizabeth Muller, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/22/18, 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on April 6, 2018 at 12:00 PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036 County of Ventura, State of California, are the following units:

Santana, Victor – Table, Chairs, 2 Lamps, 4 – 28 inch Rims and Tires, 2 Dressers, Mirror, Miscellaneous Items

Green, Pamela – Kitchen Wares, clothing, Alarm Clock, Hot Beverage Dispenser, Ties, Miscellaneous Items

Grider, Leah – Various Electronics, 5+ Boxes of Unknown, 4+ Storage Tubs, 3+ Duffle Bags, Back Pack, Clothing, Linens, Miscellaneous Items.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated March 22 & March 29, 2018. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com. Phone: 855-722-8853 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/22/18 and 3/29/18.

T.S. No.: 9948-0671 TSG Order No.: 730-1601100-70 A.P.N.: 213-0-152-325 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/25/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 12/02/2005 as Document No.: 20051202-0297371, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: ROBERT ADAME, AND, AND MARIA ADAME, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 04/24/2018 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2111 POSADA DR, OXNARD, CA 93030- 0131 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $646,477.74 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee,or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, (800) 758-8052 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www. homesearch.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9948-0671. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www. homesearch.com or Call: (800) 758-8052. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0328529 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 03/29/2018, 04/05/2018, 04/12/2018

TSG No.: 8661416 TS No.: A549474 FHA/VA/PMI No.: APN: 222-0- 261-015 Property Address: 665 YALE PLACE OXNARD, CA 93033 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 05/13/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 04/19/2018 at 11:00 A.M., T.D. Service Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 05/20/2015, as Instrument No. 20150520-00076676-0, in book, page, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: JUAN CARLOS HERNANDEZ ZAMUDIO AND DELIA HERNANDEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE AND ERIKA HERNANDEZ, A SINGLE WOMAN AND JOE ALBANO, A SINGLE MAN, ALL AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 222-0-261-015 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 665 YALE PLACE, OXNARD, CA 93033 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $404,711.87. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939- 0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting. com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case A549474 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: T.D. Service Company 4000 W. Metropolitan Drive, Ste 400 Orange, CA 92868 T.D. Service Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939- 0772NPP0329124 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 03/29/2018, 04/05/2018, 04/12/2018

APN: 222-0-340-085 TS No: CA08002097-15-4 TO No: 95310473-55 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED September 16, 2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On May 3, 2018 at 09:00 AM, Auction.com Room, Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded on September 29, 2004 as Instrument No. 20040929- 0263921, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by DEBBIE J. VAN PELT AND MICHAEL D. VAN PELT, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE COMPANY as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: EXHIBIT “A” PARCEL 1: LOT(S) 8 OF TRACT NO. 3545, IN THE CITY OF OXNARD, COUNTY OF VENTURA, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 91 PAGE(S) 1 TO 3 INCLUSIVE OF MAPS AND AS AMENDED BY MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 92 PAGE(S) 28 AND 29 OF MAPS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY. EXCEPT ALL OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS, AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER SAID LAND, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORING AND OPERATING THEREFORE AND REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID LAND OR ANY OTHER LAND, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM LANDS OTHER THAT SAID LAND, OIL OR GAS WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF SAID LAND, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFT UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES, WITHOUT HOWEVER, THE RIGHT TO DRILL, MINE, EXPLORE AND OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER 500 FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF SAID LAND OR OTHERWISE IN SUCH MANNER AS TO ENDANGER THE SAFETY OF ANY HIGHWAY THAT MAY BE CONSTRUCTED ON SAID LANDS, AS RESERVED BY DEED RECORDED MARCH 27, 1964 IN BOOK 2509 PAGE(S) 53, OFFICIAL RECORDS. PARCEL 2: AN EASEMENT THREE (3) FEET WIDE FOR PATIO DRAIN, STORM DRAIN, AND PURPOSES INCIDENTAL THERE TO OVER THAT PORTION OF LOT `A` OF TRACT 3545, IN THE CITY OF OXNARD, COUNTY OF VENTURA, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 91 PAGE(S) 1 TO 3 INCLUSIVE OF MAPS, AND AS AMENDED BY MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 92 PAGE(S) 28 AND 29 OF MAPS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY, LYING 1.5 FEET ON EITHER SIDE OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED CENTERLINE. BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWESTERLY CORNER OF TRACT NO. 3545, AS PER SAID AMENDED MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 92 PAGE(S) 28 AND 29; THENCE, NORTHERLY ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID TRACT, NORTH 0° 07` 36` WEST, 31.72 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE,1ST: NORTH 89° 52` 24` EAST, 4 FEET TO THE WESTERLY LINE OF LOT 8. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5319 PERKINS ROAD, OXNARD, CA 93033 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $261,953.63 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08002097-15-4. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 15, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08002097- 15-4 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 38585, Pub Dates: 03/29/2018, 04/05/2018, 04/12/2018, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

LIEN SALE

Gold Line Towing, 1334 Callens Rd Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 4/10/2018: 09-VOLK License: 6GDT175 / CA Vin: 3VWJZ71KX9M121113 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.Storagetreasures. com sale by competitive bidding ending on, April 11, 2018 at 12:00PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 2100 Auto Center Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036. County of Ventura, State of California the following units.

Beronica Rico- sectional, treadmill, TV, mattress, chairs.

Arjelia Guillen- bikes, camping gear, furniture, tool box, clothes, camping gear, exercise equip., FOX boots.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated 3/29/2018 and 4/5/2018. Auction by www.storagetreasures. com Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18 and 4/5/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to the California Self- Service Storage Facility Act (B&P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction, on 4/18/18 , personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items located at: PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 23411 @ 9:30 A.M. 740 ARCTURUS AVE. OXNARD, CA 93033 (805) 271-5168 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS:

PUBLIC STORAGE B054 ANDY LOPEZ F075 DALMACIO JOSE F193 JESSICA ARAUJO F321 ERIC MARCUS F397 MARIA GONZALEZ F418 DONALD JAHADHMY F442 IAN SAMUEL F505 MARK SILVA PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 23050 @ 11:30 AM 4400 MCGRATH ST. VENTURA, CA 93003 (805) 658-9969 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: PUBLIC STORAGE B054 ANDY LOPEZ F075 DALMACIO JOSE F193 JESSICA ARAUJO F321 ERIC MARCUS F397 MARIA GONZALEZ F418 DONALD JAHADHMY F442 IAN SAMUEL F505 MARK SILVA PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 26812 @ 12:30 PM 6435 VENTURA BLVD. VENTURA, CA 93003 (805) 654-0164 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS:

PUBLIC STORAGE B020 DONALD SLAUGHTER C052 MONICA GARCIA C066 FREDDIE WILLIAMS C081 TSERING AGOLA C088 CHARLES SHIVELY C106 BRIAN RADFORD C118 MARCOS YERENA C135 HEATHER BOURNE C137 JOSEPH MUSTIN C182 ANDREW ORTIZ C207 NIURKA BUENO C208 LARA MERKOW C213 RACHAEL MICHAEL C218 DAVID OLIVERO JR. C220 DELORES PINEDO C224 RYAN CERDA C225 CHRISTINA LOPEZ C251 ZOLTAN YOUTZ C259 JACOB RICKMAN C265 CYNTHIA SHELTON C278 RICHARD ODONNELL C280 BRANDON LINMAN C290 BOB TEVANDER D021 RENE AYALA D186 SCOTT PRIDMORE D224 RAUL ZAMORA D243 CARLOS DE LA ROSA D259 ROSARIO MENDIAZ D320 NICHOLAS CUNNINGHAM PROPERTY 24110 @ 1:30 P.M. 5515 WALKER ST. VENTURA, CA 93003 (805) 654-0115 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS:

PUBLIC STORAGE B183 JENNIFER SABAT C252 GREGORY MACROBBIE D346 STELLA AHN D397 LUIS GONZALEZ E476 ANNA ALTAMIRANO E524 LINDA YANIGER PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 25779 @ 2:30 P.M. 161 E. VENTURA BLVD OXNARD CA, 93036 (805) 981-1696 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS:

PUBLIC STORAGE B524 SHEILA TALON B529 TIM DUBOSE B554 KRISTA BURNS B619 SHEILA TALON B682 CHRISTOPHER FERGUSON B695 CHRISTOPHER AVILA B731 KAREN REVELES R292 MYRA MOSQUEDA R358 WANDA MCCOY R366 JOEL & LATOYA GURON R375 MARK PAP R402 THOMAS PEREZ W140 SHERINE JONES W177 CHRIS DIAZ W198 ELIZABETH NEWMAN W239 SHARDE DOBBS W243 MARISSA DOWL W245 SPRING LINDSAY

All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Terms, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 29th of March & 5th April 2018 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683. 3/29, 4/5/18 CNS-3112549#

NOTICE OF SALE OF

ABANDONED PERSONAL

PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to section 1988 of the California Civil Code, in accordance with its provisions there being due and unpaid storage for which JBL Moving and Storage is entitled. Due notice is hereby given that these goods will be sold at public auction on Saturday April 15, 2018 at 10:00am at 2390 Ward Ave. Simi Valley, Ca. 93065. Said goods are being held in the accounts of: Antonio Burse, Debbie Hunt, Gabriel Aseceno, Jason Jimenez, Kelly Harrington, Brandon Manning, Lamia Abloroshi, Shelayne Turner, Shirlene Allen, Stephanie Arriaza, Tracy Blackburn, David Seely, Leslie Bernel, Devon Roberts, Brad Ptolemy, Beverly Chamberline, Edward Weitz, Francine Benson, Gene Weaver, Lauren Townsend, Richard Ealy, Simon Bacal, Stella Lazar, Terry Johnson, David Seely.

Terms are cash only, 15% buyer’s premium, and removal at time of sale. For information and additional terms, contact American Auctioneers at (909) 790-0433 or www.americanauctioneers.com. California Bond #FS863-20-14. 3/29/18 CNS-3115791#

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. 56-2017-00503611-CL-PA-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO) SASHA BROOKS and Does l to 25 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): GUADALUPE ZAVALA NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Onlin e Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responded dentro de 30 dias, la core puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaci on, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exenci on de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisi on a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la ocrte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of th e court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Brett Yorke, Esq., (Bar# 289353), Law Office of Ball & Yorke, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003. Fax No.: (805) 642-4622, Phone No.: (805) 642-5177. Date (Fecha): NOV 01 2017 /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Albert Villegas Jr., Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/8/18, 3/15/18, 3/22/18 and 3/29/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal Injury or Wrongful Death) Case No. 56-2017-00503611-CL-PA-VTA PLAINTIFF: GUADALUPE ZAVALA DEFENDANT: SASHA BROOKS To: SASHA BROOKS Plaintiff: GUADALUPE ZAVALA seeks damages in the aboveentitled action, as follows: General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience in the amount of: $100,000.00. Special damages: Medical expenses (to date) $20,000.00 Future Medical expenses (present value) $5,000.00 Loss of earnings (to date) $2,000.00 Property damage: $2,000.00 Date: December 11, 2017. /s/ Brian Yorke, Esq., LAW OFFICE OF BALL & YORKE, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003, Telephone: (805) 642-5177, Fax: (805) 642-4622. Attorney for Plaintiff. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/8/18, 3/15/18, 3/22/18 and 3/29/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. 56-2017-00493345-CU-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Alejandro Hernandez- Mendez; Martin Jalpillo; Rachelle Medina; Alicia Sahagwn; DOES 1 TO 50.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Francisco Hernandez.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responded dentro de 30 dias, la core puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion.Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaci on, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exenci on de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisi on a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales.

AVISO: Por ley, la ocrte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Timothy P. Mitchell, Esq. (SBN: 234130), Law Offices of Jacob Emrani; 1516 S. Broadway. Los Angeles. CA 90015, 213-748-7734. Date (Fecha): FEB 28 2017. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Susanne Leon, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18, 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

COMPLAINT – Personal Injury,

Property Damage,

Wrongful Death

MOTOR VEHICLE –

Personal Injury

Case No. 56-2017-00493345-CU-PA-VTA

PLAINTIFF: Francisco Hernandez

DEFENDANT: Martin Jalpillo; Alejandro Hernandez-Mendez; Rachelle Medina; Alicia Sahagwn; Does 1 to 50 Jurisdiction: ACTI0N IS AN UNLIMITED CIVIL CASE (exceeds $25,000)

Plaintiff: Francisco Hernandez alleges causes of action against defendant {name or names): Martin Jalpillo; Alejandro Hernandez- Mendez; Rachelle Medina; Alicia Sahagwn; Does 1 to 50. This pleading, including attachments and exhibits. consists of the following number of pages: 5

Each plaintiff named above is a competent adult.

Date (Fecha): FEB 28 2017.

/s/ Timothy P. Mitchell, Esq. (SBN: 234130),

Law Offices of Jacob Emrani; 1516 S. Broadway. Los Angeles. CA 90015, 213-748-7734.

Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18, 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or

Wrongful Death)

Case No. 56-2017-00493345-CU-PA-VTA

PLAINTIFF: FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ

DEFENDANT: ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZMENDEZ, ET AL.

To: MARTIN JALPILLO

Plaintiff: FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience in the amount of: $5,000,000.00. Special damages: Medical expenses (to date) $69,902.82

Future Medical expenses (present value) $35,000.00

Loss of earnings (to date) $5,000.00

Loss of future earning capacity (present value) $2,500.00

Date: March 21, 2018.

/s/ Timothy P. Mitchell, Esq. (SBN: 234130),

Law Offices of Jacob Emrani; 1516 S. Broadway. Los Angeles. CA 90015, 213-748-7734.

Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18, 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

Probate

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: BIBIANA M. CARICUNGAN CASE NO. 56-2018-00508349-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of BIBIANA M. CARICUNGAN. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by TERESITA PAREDES BICZI in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that TERESITA PAREDES BICZI be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/04/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

ROBERT W. HOWELL –

SBN 241568

THE LAW OFFICE OF

ROBERT W. HOWELL

5850 CANOGA AVE., SUITE 400

WOODLAND HILLS CA 91367

3/15, 3/22, 3/29/18

CNS-3110161#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PHILLIP EARL HUNT, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00508340- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: PHILLIP EARL HUNT. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: DENISE HUNT-NATION in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: DENISE HUNT-NATION be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: March 29, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: John C. Barlow, Esq., Law Offices of John C. Barlow, 1720 E. Los Angeles Ave., Suite 231, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 522-2555. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/15/18, 3/22/18 and 3/29/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DOLORES G. HERNANDEZ, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00508662-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: DOLORES G. HERNANDEZ. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: MARIA CARRILLO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: MARIA CARRILLO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 4/12/2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Howard Gold SBN 80960, Gold Law, APC, 484 Mobil Avenue, Suite 26, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-388-8800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/15/18, 3/22/18 and 3/29/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RUBY S. DRAPEAU, a.k.a. RUBY SAYLOR DRAPEAU, a.k.a. RUBY DRAPEAU, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00508626-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: RUBY S. DRAPEAU, a.k.a. RUBY SAYLOR DRAPEAU, a.k.a. RUBY DRAPEAU. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: LOUIS C. DRAPEAU III in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LOUIS C. DRAPEAU III be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: April 18, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile and Probate Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Golnar Yazdi, Esq. 162075, Anderson Yazdi Hwang Minton + Horn LLP, 350 Primrose Road, Burlingame, CA 94010, (650) 212-5900. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/22/18, 3/29/18 and 4/5/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: KINNE DARROW MCCABE AKA KINNE DARROW PRACHEL CASE NO. 56-2018-00509182-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of KINNE DARROW MCCABE AKA KINNE DARROW PRACHEL. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JAIME A.J. LOPEZ WOLTERS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JAIME A.J. LOPEZ WOLTERS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/19/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

WILLIAM J. DAVIDSON, ESQ. –

SBN 251365

WILLIAM J. DAVIDSON,

A LAW CORPORATION

500 E. CORDOVA STREET

PASADENA CA 91101

3/22, 3/29, 4/5/18

CNS-3112137#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF HERBERT CARL STEINORE, aka HERBERT C. STEINORE, aka HERBERT STEINORE CASE NO. 56-2018-00508940-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of HERBERT CARL STEINORE, aka HERBERT C. STEINORE, aka HERBERT STEINORE A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by DAVID MARK STEINORE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that DAVID MARK STEINORE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held on APRIL 11, 2018 at 9:00 A.M. in Dept.: ìJ6î located at: 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative ,as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. OTHER CALIFORNIA statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a formal Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

DAVID MARK STEINORE

Petitioner In Pro Per

655 North Delaware Street #D

San Mateo, CA 94401

Reporter# APC 2039

Published in: Ventura County Reporter

Pub Dates: March 22, 29, April 5, 2018

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: HILDING LEONARD JACOBSON, JR. CASE NO. 56-2018- 00509042-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of HILDING LEONARD JACOBSON, JR. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by LINDA J. HOOVER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that LINDA J. HOOVER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/26/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

CHRISTOPHER P. YOUNG –

SBN 281512

JOSEPH E. MEISSNER –

SBN 313199

THE ALVAREZ FIRM

760 PASEO CAMARILLO, STE 315

CAMARILLO CA 93010

3/22, 3/29, 4/5/18

CNS-3112895#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: CHARLES W. GETTLE CASE NO. 56-2018-00509189-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of CHARLES W. GETTLE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by ROLLIN B. GETTLE, III in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that ROLLIN B. GETTLE, III be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/19/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner MARK R. RAPHAEL, ESQ. – SBN 82572

LAW OFFICES OF MARK R. RAPHAEL, APC

16000 VENTURA BLVD #1000

ENCINO CA 91436

3/29, 4/5, 4/12/18

CNS-3113316#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: PATRIC A. PIERCE CASE NO. 56-2018-00509045-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of PATRIC A. PIERCE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by BETTINA E. PIERCE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that BETTINA E. PIERCE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act with limited authority. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/19/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner TAMSEN REINHEIMER – SBN 234257

MORTENSEN & REINHEIMER, PC

2855 MICHELLE DR. STE 120

IRVINE CA 92606

3/29, 4/5, 4/12/18

CNS-3113331#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN H. DODSON CASE NO. 56-2018-00509052-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JOHN H. DODSON A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JAMES HINER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JAMES HINER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act with full authority . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held on 04/18/2018 at 9:00 AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD CA 93036, JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a formal Request for Special Notice (DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner:

GARY N. SCHWARTZ, ESQ SBN 106306]

FELDMAN BERMAN SCHWARTZ LLP

20750 VENTURA BLVD #201

WOODLAND HILLS, CA 91364,

Telephone: ( 818)707- 1465

3/29, 4/5, 4/12/18

CNS-3113669#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROLLAND LEE FITZGERALD aka RON FITZGERALD, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00509440-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ROLLAND LEE FITZGERALD aka RON FITZGERALD. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: BARBARA A. FITZGERALD in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: BARBARA A. FITZGERALD be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedentís will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: April 26, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Darin Marx, SBN 223314, Lowthorp, Richards, McMillan, Miller & Templeman, 300 Esplanade Dr., Suite 850, Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 981-8555. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF VENTURA

PETITION FOR

Probate of Will and for Letters Testamentary and Authorization to Administer Under the Independent Administration of Estates Act

ESTATE OF ROBERT A. RUSSELL, DECEDENT

Case No. 56-2018-00509602-PR-PW-OXN

Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 East Vineyard Avenue Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile/ Probate Branch.

HEARING DATE AND TIME: 5/7/18

DEPT: J6, 9:00 a.m.

Publication will be in: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.

Publication to be arranged.

Petitioner: S. SCOTT RUSSELL requests that S. SCOTT RUSSELL be appointed executor and letters issue upon qualification. Petitioner: S. SCOTT RUSSELL requests that Full authority be granted to administer under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. Petitioner: S. SCOTT RUSSELL requests that bond not be required for the reasons stated in item 3e. Decedent died on: November 5, 2017, at: Phoenix, AZ, a nonresident of California and left an estate in the county named above located at: 166 Bundren Street, Oakview, CA 93022. Street address, city, and county of decedent’s residence at time of death: 4113 E. Pinchot Avenue, Phoenix, AZ, Maricopa County.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.