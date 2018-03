CAMARILLO

Paseo Camarillo Cinemas

390 Lantana St. 383-2267

A Fantastic Woman Fri.-Sat., 12:45, 4, 7, 9:50 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12:45, 4, 7 p.m.

Phantom Thread Fri.-Sat., 12:15, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 12:15, 3:30, 6:30 p.m.; Wed. 12:15, 3:30 p.m.; Thurs. 12:15, 3:30, 6:30 p.m.

The Shape of Water Fri.-Sat., 12:30, 3:45, 6:45, 9:40 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12:30, 3:45, 6:45 p.m.

Edwards Cinema

680 Ventura Blvd. 383-8866

Annihilation Fri.-Thurs., 1:10, 4, 6:50, 9:50 p.m.

Black Panther Fri.-Thurs., 1, 7:20 p.m.

Black Panther 3D Fri.-Thurs., 4:10, 10:30 p.m.

Death Wish Fri.-Thurs., 2, 4:50, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.

Game Night Fri.-Thurs., 12:40, 3:10, 5:40, 8:10, 10:40 p.m.

The Greatest Showman Fri.-Thurs., 1, 3:30, 6:10, 8:40 p.m.

Gringo Fri.-Thurs., 12:50, 3:40, 6:30, 9:20 p.m.

The Hurricane Heist Fri.-Thurs., 1:10, 3:50, 6:40, 9:40 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Fri.-Wed., 9:30 p.m.

Peter Rabbit Fri.-Wed., 1:30, 4:20, 7 p.m.; Thurs. 1:30, 4:20 p.m.

Red Sparrow Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 3:50, 7:10, 10:30 p.m.

The Strangers: Prey at Night Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 2:50, 5:20, 7:50, 10:10 p.m.

Tomb Raider Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

Tomb Raider 3D Thurs. only, 10:10 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time Fri.-Thurs., 1:20, 1:50, 4:40, 7, 7:30, 10, 10:20 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time 3D Fri.-Thurs., 4:10 p.m.

THOUSAND OAKS

Janss Marketplace 9

Moorpark Rd./Hillcrest Dr. 374-9656

Annihilation Fri.-Thurs., 12:40, 3:30, 6:15, 9 p.m.

Black Panther Fri.-Thurs., 1:30, 4:40, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.

Death Wish Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:40, 5:20, 8, 10:40 p.m.

Game Night Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 2:50, 5:30, 8, 10:50 p.m.

The Greatest Showman Fri.-Wed., 1:20, 4:20, 7:10, 10:10 p.m.; Thurs. 1:20, 4:20, 10:10 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Fri.-Wed., 9:40 p.m.

Peter Rabbit Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:30, 5, 7:30 p.m.

Red Sparrow Fri.-Thurs., 12:50, 4:10, 7:20, 10:30 p.m.

Tomb Raider Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

Tomb Raider 3D Thurs. only, 10 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time Fri.-Wed., 12:10, 1, 3, 6, 7, 8:45, 10 p.m.; Thurs. 12:10, 1, 3, 6, 7:10, 8:45, 9:50 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time 3D Fri.-Thurs., 4 p.m.

Carmike Thousand Oaks 14

166 W. Hillcrest Dr. 494-4702

Annihilation Fri. 3:15, 9:25 p.m.; Sat. 1, 9:45 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 3:15, 9:25 p.m.

Black Panther Fri. 11:35 a.m., 1, 2:45, 4:05, 6, 7:05, 9, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 11:35 a.m., 1:30, 2:45, 4:30, 6, 7:35, 9, 10:40 p.m.; Sun. 11:35 a.m., 12 noon, 2:45, 4:05, 6, 7:05, 9, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 11:35 a.m., 1, 2:45, 4:05, 6, 7:05, 9, 10 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 11:35 a.m., 1, 2:45, 4:05, 6, 7:05, 9, 10:15 p.m.

Death Wish Fri. 1:15, 4, 6:40, 9:20 p.m.; Sat. 10:40 a.m., 1:15, 4, 6:40, 9:20 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 1:15, 4, 6:40, 9:20 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed Fri.-Sun., 10:45 p.m.; Mon. 10 p.m.; Tues. 10:35 p.m.; Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Game Night Fri. 12:05, 2:25, 5, 7:25, 10:05 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m., 12:30, 3, 5:30, 8, 10:30 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 12:05, 2:25, 5, 7:25, 10:05 p.m.

Gringo Fri.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5, 7:40, 10:30 p.m.

The Hurricane Heist Fri.-Wed., 11:40 a.m., 2:10, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.

I, Tonya Fri. 1:45, 7:45 p.m.; Sat. 2:15, 8 p.m.; Sun. 5, 10:35 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 1:45 p.m.; Wed. 5 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Fri. 4:40, 10:35 p.m.; Sat. 5:05, 10:45 p.m.; Sun. 2:15, 7:45 p.m.; Mon. 4:40 p.m.; Tues. 4:40, 7:45 p.m.; Wed. 2:15, 7:45 p.m.

Love, Simon Sat. 7 p.m.; Thurs. 7, 9:30 p.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: Semiramide Sat. only, 9:55 a.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: Semiramide Encore Wed. only, 1 p.m.

Peter Rabbit Fri. 12:45, 3:30, 6, 8:25 p.m.; Sat. 10:15 a.m., 12:45, 3:30, 6, 8:25 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 12:45, 3:30, 6, 8:25 p.m.

Red Sparrow Fri.-Wed., 11:50 a.m., 3:10, 6:30, 9:40 p.m.

The Shape of Water Fri. 12:15, 6:20 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m., 4 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 12:15, 6:20 p.m.

The Strangers: Prey at Night Fri. 12 noon, 2:30, 4:45, 7:15, 9:30 p.m.; Sat. 12 noon, 2:45, 5:15, 7:45, 10 p.m.; Sun. 12 noon, 3, 5:20, 7:45, 10 p.m.; Mon. 12 noon, 2:30, 4:45, 7:45, 10:05 p.m.; Tues. 12 noon, 2:30, 4:45, 7:15, 9:30 p.m.; Wed. 12 noon, 5:30, 7:45, 10 p.m.

Thoroughbreds Fri.-Sun., 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:20, 6:45, 9:15 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:45 a.m., 2:15, 4:35, 7, 9:30 p.m.

Tomb Raider Thurs. only, 7, 9:45 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time Fri. 11:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:30, 1:30, 2:30, 2:30, 2:30, 4:15, 4:15, 5:15, 5:15, 5:15, 7, 7, 8, 8, 8, 9:45, 9:45, 10:45, 10:45, 10:45 p.m.; Sat. 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:30, 2:30, 4:15, 5:15, 7, 8, 9:45, 10:45 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 11:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:30, 2:30, 4:15, 5:15, 7, 8, 9:45, 10:35, 10:45 p.m.; Wed. 11:45 a.m., 1:30, 2:30, 4:15, 5:15, 7, 8, 9:45, 10:45 p.m.

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie Sun. 12:55 p.m.; Mon. 7 p.m.

SANTA PAULA

Regency Santa Paula 7

550 W. Main Street 933-6707

Black Panther Fri. 3:40, 7:10, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 12:30, 3:40, 7:10, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 3:40, 7:10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 3:40, 7:10 p.m.

Death Wish Fri. 2:40, 5:10, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 12:10, 2:40, 5:10, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 12:10, 2:40, 5:10, 7:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:40, 5:10, 7:40 p.m.

The Hurricane Heist Fri. 2:20, 4:50, 7:30, 9:55 p.m.; Sat. 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 4:50, 7:30, 9:55 p.m.; Sun. 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 4:50, 7:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:20, 4:50, 7:30 p.m.

Love, Simon Thurs. only, 7:20 p.m.

Peter Rabbit Fri. 2:15, 4:30, 6:50, 9:10 p.m.; Sat. 11:50 a.m., 2:15, 4:30, 6:50, 9:10 p.m.; Sun. 11:50 a.m., 2:15, 4:30, 6:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 2:15, 4:30, 6:50 p.m.; Thurs. 2:15, 4:30 p.m.

Red Sparrow Fri. 3:30, 7, 10:05 p.m.; Sat. 12 noon, 3:30, 7, 10:05 p.m.; Sun. 12 noon, 3:30, 7 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 3:30, 7 p.m.

The Strangers: Prey at Night Fri. 2:30, 4:55, 7:50, 10:20 p.m.; Sat. 12:20, 2:30, 4:55, 7:50, 10:20 p.m.; Sun. 12:20, 2:30, 4:55, 7:50 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:30, 4:55, 7:50 p.m.

Tomb Raider Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time Fri. 2:05, 4:40, 7:20, 10 p.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m., 2:05, 4:40, 7:20, 10 p.m.; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 2:05, 4:40, 7:20 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:05, 4:40, 7:20 p.m.

OXNARD

Plaza Cinemas 14

255 West 5th Street 487-8380

Annihilation Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 10 p.m.

Black Panther Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:25, 2, 4:20, 5, 7:15, 8, 10:10 p.m.

La Boda de Valentina Fri.-Sun., 11:05 a.m., 4:10, 9:35 p.m.; Mon. 11:05 a.m., 9:35 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 4:10, 9:35 p.m.

Death Wish Fri.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 4:35, 7:20, 9:55 p.m.

Game Night Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1:05, 3:30, 5:45, 8, 10:20 p.m.

Gringo Fri.-Wed., 11:15 a.m., 1:55, 4:40, 7:25, 10 p.m.

The Hurricane Heist Fri.-Wed., 10:55 a.m., 1:40, 4:15, 7:10, 10:05 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Fri.-Wed., 1:35, 4:25, 7:15 p.m.

Peter Rabbit Fri.-Wed., 10:35 a.m., 12:50, 3:05, 5:20, 7:35, 9:50 p.m.

Red Sparrow Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 2:30, 4:30, 5:30, 7:30, 8:30, 10:30 p.m.

The Strangers: Prey at Night Fri.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 1, 3:15, 5:25, 7:40, 9:45 p.m.

Winchester Fri.-Sun., 1:45, 7:05 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 1:45, 7:05 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time Fri.-Thurs., 10:45 a.m., 1:15, 3:45, 7, 9:30 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time 3D Fri.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 2:15, 4:45, 7:45, 10:15 p.m.

Century River Park 16

2766 Seaglass Way 988-6083

Annihilation Fri.-Tues., 2:40, 9:40 p.m.; Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Black Panther Fri. 10:40 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:20, 1:10, 2, 2, 3:30, 4:20, 5:20, 6:20, 7, 7:55, 9, 10:05 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 12:20, 1:10, 2, 3:30, 4:20, 5:20, 6:20, 7, 7:55, 9, 10:05 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 10:40 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:20, 1:10, 2, 3:30, 4:20, 5:20, 6:20, 7, 7:55, 9, 10:05 p.m.; Wed. 10:40 a.m., 12:20, 1:10, 2, 3:30, 4:20, 5:20, 7, 7:55, 9, 10:05 p.m.

Death Wish Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:35, 7:35, 10:20 p.m.

Free! Take Your Marks Wed. only, 7:30 p.m.

Game Night Fri.-Wed., 11:20 a.m., 1:50, 4:45, 7:15, 9:45 p.m.

Gringo Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:15, 4, 7:30, 10:25 p.m.

The Hurricane Heist Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1:30, 4:10, 6:50, 10:15 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Fri.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 4:30, 9:25 p.m.

Love, Simon Sat. 7:20 p.m.; Thurs. 7:15, 9:55 p.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: Semiramide Sat. only, 9:55 a.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: Semiramide Encore Wed. only, 1, 6:30 p.m.

Peter Rabbit Fri.-Wed., 10:25 a.m., 1, 3:45, 6:25, 8:55 p.m.

Red Sparrow Fri.-Wed., 12 noon, 3:20, 7:05, 10:15 p.m.

The Shape of Water Fri. 1:35, 7:20 p.m.; Sat. 1:35 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 1:35, 7:20 p.m.; Wed. 1:35 p.m.

The Strangers: Prey at Night Fri.-Wed., 10:20 a.m., 12:35, 2:55, 5:10, 7:40, 10:30 p.m.

Thoroughbreds Fri.-Wed., 10:20 a.m., 12:45, 3:10, 5:35, 8, 10:25 p.m.

Tomb Raider Thurs. only, 7, 9, 9 p.m.

Tomb Raider 3D Thurs. only, 8, 8, 10:15 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time Fri. 10:15 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 12:55, 12:55, 2:50, 4:40, 6:30, 6:30, 7:25, 9:20, 9:20, 10:10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:15 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 12:55, 12:55, 2:50, 3:40, 3:40, 4:40, 6:30, 6:30, 7:25, 9:20, 9:20, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:15 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 12:55, 12:55, 2:50, 4:40, 6:30, 6:30, 7:25, 9:20, 9:20, 10:10 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time 3D Fri. 12:05, 1:55, 3:40, 3:40, 5:35, 8:20 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 12:05, 1:55, 5:35, 8:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:05, 1:55, 3:40, 3:40, 5:35, 8:20 p.m.

VENTURA

Century Downtown 10

555 E. Main St. 641-6500

Listening Devices and Closed Captioning are available.

Annihilation Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10:10 p.m.

Black Panther Fri.-Wed., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:10, 2:40, 4:20, 5:50, 7:30, 9, 10:40 p.m.

Death Wish Fri.-Wed., 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.

Game Night Fri.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 2:20, 5, 8, 10:30 p.m.

The Greatest Showman Fri. 10:30 a.m., 1:20, 4, 6:50, 9:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 4, 6:50, 9:30 p.m.; Mon. 10:30 a.m., 1:20, 4, 9:50 p.m.; Tues. 10:30 a.m., 1:20, 4, 6:50, 9:30 p.m.; Wed. 10:10 a.m.

Gringo Fri.-Wed., 10:15 a.m., 1, 3:50, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: Semiramide Sat. only, 9:55 a.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: Semiramide Encore Wed. only, 1, 6:30 p.m.

Red Sparrow Fri.-Wed., 12 noon, 3:15, 6:30, 10 p.m.

The Shape of Water Fri.-Wed., 12:30, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 p.m.

Tomb Raider Thurs. only, 10 p.m.

Tomb Raider 3D Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time Fri.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 4:10, 7 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time 3D Fri.-Wed., 1:30, 9:50 p.m.

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie Sun. 12:55 p.m.; Mon. 7 p.m.

Regency Buenaventura 6

1440 Eastman Ave. 658-6544

Chinatown Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Coco Fri.-Thurs., 11:40 a.m., 2:10, 4:40, 7:10, 9:40 p.m.

Darkest Hour Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 6:30, 9:25 p.m.

Ferdinand 3D Fri. 12 noon, 2:30, 5, 7:30, 9:50 p.m.; Sat. 12 noon, 2:30, 5, 9:50 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:30, 5, 7:30, 9:50 p.m.

The Greatest Showman Fri.-Thurs., 12:10, 7 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure Fri.-Thurs., 3:40, 9:55 p.m.

Molly’s Game Fri.-Thurs., 12:20, 6:50 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Fri.-Thurs., 3, 9:30 p.m.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Fri.-Wed., 1:10, 4, 7:20, 10 p.m.; Thurs. 1:10, 4, 10 p.m.

Wonder Fri.-Thurs., 3:30 p.m.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE

Cinepolis Westlake Village 8

180 Promenade Way 413-8838

Annihilation Fri. 2:45, 8:30 p.m.; Sat. 6:15, 9:15 p.m.; Sun. 7, 9:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 8, 10:45 p.m.

Black Panther Fri. 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 6, 9:30 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m., 1, 4, 8, 10 p.m.; Sun. 10:15 a.m., 1:30, 6:45, 10 p.m.; Mon. 11:45 a.m., 3:45, 7, 10 p.m.; Tues. 11:45 a.m., 3:45, 9:45 p.m.; Wed. 11:45 a.m., 3:45, 7, 10 p.m.

Death Wish Fri. 12:15, 3, 5:45, 9 p.m.; Sat. 10:15 a.m., 1:15, 4, 8:15, 10:50 p.m.; Sun. 11:45 a.m., 2:30, 5:15, 8, 10:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10 p.m.

Game Night Fri. 1, 3:45, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.; Sat. 12:30, 3, 5:30, 8:30, 11 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 3, 5:30, 8:30, 10:55 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:15, 4, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.

Gringo Fri. 1:15, 4, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 12 noon, 2:45, 6, 8:45, 11:30 p.m.; Sun. 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:45, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.

Love, Simon Sat. 7:12 p.m.; Thurs. 7:30, 10:15 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon Tues. only, 7 p.m.

Red Sparrow Fri. 12:15, 3:30, 6:45, 10 p.m.; Sat. 10:30 a.m., 1:45, 5, 7, 8:15, 11:20 p.m.; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 6, 9:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:45, 9:15 p.m.

The Shape of Water Fri. 2, 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 p.m.; Sun. 12:45, 6:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 2, 9:30 p.m.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Fri. 11:15 a.m., 5, 10:50 p.m.; Sat. 11:15 a.m., 5, 11:10 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 3:45, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m., 5:15 p.m.

Tomb Raider Thurs. only, 7, 10 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time Fri. 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1:45, 4:30, 5:30, 7:15, 10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:45, 1:45, 3:30, 4:30, 7:15, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:15, 3:30, 5, 6:15, 9 p.m.

Westlake Village Twin

4711 Lakeview Canyon Rd. 777-7876

Darkest Hour Fri.-Thurs., 3:45 p.m.

Phantom Thread Fri.-Thurs., 12:30 p.m.

The Shape of Water Fri.-Sat., 7, 10 p.m.; Sun. 7 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs., 7 p.m.

Thoroughbreds Fri.-Sat., 11:45 a.m., 2:10, 4:40, 7:15, 9:50 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11:45 a.m., 2:10, 4:40, 7:15 p.m.

Most households have an unsolved Rubiks Cube but you can esily solve it with this guide learning a few algorithms.