Red Sparrow

Directed by Francis Lawrence

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Shoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker

Rated R for strong violence, torture, sexual content, language and some graphic nudity

2 hrs. 19 min.

Depending upon who you talk to, this may not have been the best 12 months in Jennifer Lawrence’s film career. Mother! was both revered and reviled; Passengers was widely panned, accompanied by rumors of hanky-panky with co-star Chris Pratt, which Lawrence had to firmly deny.

Red Sparrow is her last film release before taking a year’s sabbatical from acting, largely to pursue a cause dear to her heart: the better understanding of cultural issues that deeply concern her. Lawrence’s fans, and they are legion, may or may not agree with her take on the body politic, but they will certainly go see this spy thriller, and be struck by its unflinching depictions of torture, gore and frontal nudity. Lawrence has cited these, her first scenes without clothing, as being done on her own terms, as opposed to being exposed in the photos hacked from her smart phone years ago. At 27, the Oscar-winning actress is calling her own shots, and will continue to do so as long as she proves she can open a big film, even one released on the same weekend as the Academy Awards.

The movie’s director, Francis Lawrence (no relation), is quite familiar with his star. He directed three films in the Hunger Games series, with Jennifer as Katniss Everdeen. Screenwriter Justin Haythe adapted Red Sparrow from a novel by retired CIA man Jason Matthews. The book is said to be even more drenched in jaw-dropping, cloak-and-dagger cruelty. With the movie close to two and a half hours long, it’s best that at least some of the savagery be left on the page and off the screen.

Heading a cast of heavy hitters (Joel Edgerton, Charlotte Rampling, Mathias Shoenaerts, Ciarán Hinds and Jeremy Irons), Lawrence plays Dominika, a Russian ballerina tending to a sick mother in her Bolshoi-sponsored apartment. When Dominika suffers a stomach-turning leg injury, she’s approached by her Uncle Vanya (Schoenaerts), who’s highly placed in the Russian SVR, the successor agency to the Soviet KGB. Vanya persuades her that to avoid destitution, she should serve as a type of operative known as a Sparrow — a young man or woman who engages, then manipulates westerners through guile and sexuality, all to advance the goals of the state. “Do it for your mother,” says Vanya.

Simultaneously, an American operative, Nathaniel (Edgerton), has been compromised after protecting the identity of a double agent. He returns to Eastern Europe to ensure that the spy stays safely ensconced in the Russian intelligence hierarchy. Following her cold, sadistic Sparrow training, Dominika and Nathaniel cross paths. From there, the plot is filled with vertigo-inducing turns and twists that make the knots on spars and sails look like shoe laces. They are a little much to take after the frank nudity and the nauseating viscera.

Red Sparrow is a spy thriller, a Cold-War yarn in the modern day. Lovers of this genre will be satisfied by the tension created and the depth of its all-star cast. But be prepared not to overthink it. And you should have a strong capacity for brutality and blood.

Jennifer Lawrence has appeal beyond that of many actresses. She beams as a ballerina. Her detachment as a Sparrow is frightening. She owns every indignity she suffers, and there are many. If that’s enough for you, Red Sparrow can be considered an artistic success. If Lawrence alone is not enough, it would be true to say that, for such a high-wattage cast, in the hands of an accomplished director/writer combo, with subject matter relevant to this very hour, Red Sparrow, this bird of foreign intrigue, doesn’t fly high enough.