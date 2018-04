CAMARILLO

Paseo Camarillo Cinemas

390 Lantana St. 383-2267

Finding Your Feet Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 6:45 p.m.

Isle of Dogs Fri.-Sat., 11:45 a.m., 2:10, 4:35, 7:15, 9:40 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11:45 a.m., 2:10, 4:35, 7:15 p.m.

The Leisure Seeker Fri.-Sat., 3:45, 9:20 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 3:45 p.m.

You Were Never Really Here Fri.-Sat., 12 noon, 2:30, 4:50, 7, 9:30 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:30, 4:50, 7 p.m.

Edwards Cinema

680 Ventura Blvd. 383-8866

Avengers: Infinity War Fri.-Sun., 10:30 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 1:20, 2:40, 3:20, 6, 7, 7:20, 9:40, 10:20, 10:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:40 a.m., 12 noon, 2:40, 3:20, 7, 7:20, 10:40 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War — An IMAX 3D Experience Fri.-Thurs., 4, 7:40 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War — The IMAX 2D Experience Fri.-Thurs., 12:20, 11:20 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War 3D Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 2:20, 3:40, 5, 6:20, 8:30, 10, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 3:40, 6:20, 10, 11 p.m.

Black Panther Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:05, 3:30, 6:50, 10:10 p.m.

Blockers Fri.-Sun., 10:20 a.m., 1, 3, 6:05, 8:35 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11:25 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.; Wed. 12:25, 3, 10:20 p.m.; Thurs. 11:25 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.

I Feel Pretty Fri.-Sun., 10:50 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 11:10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:10, 3, 6, 9:10 p.m.

A Quiet Place Fri. 10:15 a.m., 12:40, 3:15, 5:50, 8:20, 10:40 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:10 a.m., 12:35, 3:10, 5:45, 8:15, 10:35 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:10 a.m., 1:30, 4:05, 6:30, 8:55, 11:15 p.m.

Rampage Fri.-Sun., 10:40 a.m., 1:40, 4:30, 7:25, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:50 a.m., 2:30, 5:25, 8:10, 10:50 p.m.

Ready Player One Fri.-Sun., 11:30 a.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2:50, 6:10, 9:50 p.m.

Super Troopers 2 Fri.-Sun., 11:20 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:50, 10:50 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:20 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:50, 10:30 p.m.

Traffik Fri.-Sun., 10:35 a.m., 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 9:50 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:30, 3:10, 5:50, 8:30, 11:10 p.m.

THOUSAND OAKS

Janss Marketplace 9

Moorpark Rd./Hillcrest Drive 374-9656

Avengers: Infinity War Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 noon, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 5, 7, 8:30, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 2, 3:30, 5:30, 7, 9, 10:30 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War 3D Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 9 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 3, 6:30, 10 p.m.

Blockers Fri.-Sun., 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.

I Feel Pretty Fri.-Sun., 10:15 a.m., 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:45 a.m., 3:15, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.

A Quiet Place Fri.-Sun., 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 4:45, 7:45, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5, 8, 10:40 p.m.

Rampage Fri.-Sun., 10:45 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 10:45 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7:15, 9:50 p.m.

Ready Player One Fri.-Sun., 3:15, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 2:45, 6, 9:30 p.m.

Super Troopers 2 Fri.-Sun., 10:45 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 4:45, 7:45, 10:15 p.m.

Carmike Thousand Oaks 14

166 W. Hillcrest Dr. 494-4702

Avengers: Infinity War Fri. 10:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., , 1:45, 3:30, 4:30, 5:15, 7, 7:10, 7:20, 7:30, 7:40, 7:50, 8:45, 10:30, 11:30 p.m.; Sat. 10:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 2, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5:15, 7, 7:10, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, 8:45, 10:30, 11:30 p.m.; Sun. 10:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:15, 1:45, 2, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5:15, 7, 8:45, 10:30, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:50, 3:30, 4, 5:15, 7, 8:45, 10:30, 11 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 3:30, 4, 5:15, 7, 8:45, 10:30, 11 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War 3D Fri. 11 a.m., 12:45, 2:30, 6, 8, 9:30 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m., 1, 2:30, 6, 8, 9:30 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 6, 7:30, 9:30 p.m.

Bad Samaritan Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

Beirut Fri.-Sat., 10:50 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 10:50 p.m.; Sun. 10:50 a.m., 1:30, 7:45, 10:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.

Black Panther Fri.-Sat., 10:15 a.m., 1:10, 4:10, 10:35 p.m.; Sun. 10:15 a.m., 4:30, 7:40, 10:35 p.m.; Mon. 12:45, 4:10, 7:15, 10:20 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 12:45, 4:10, 9:55 p.m.

Blockers Fri. 12 noon, 2:40, 5:30, 11 p.m.; Sat. 12 noon, 5:30, 8:15, 11 p.m.; Sun. 12 noon, 5:30, 8:15, 10:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12 noon, 2:40, 5:30, 8:15, 10:50 p.m.

I Feel Pretty Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:20, 4:05, 6:45, 9:50 p.m.

Isle of Dogs Fri. 12:40, 3:40, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 12:40, 6:40, 9:40 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 p.m.

Kings Fri. 12:20, 2:50, 5:20, 7:50, 11:05 p.m.; Sat.-Wed., 12:20, 2:50, 5:20, 7:50, 10:15 p.m.

Labyrinth Tues.-Wed., 7 p.m.

Like Arrows Tues. 7 p.m.; Thurs. 7 p.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: Cendrillon Sat. only, 9:55 a.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: Cendrillon Encore Wed. only, 1 p.m.

A Quiet Place Fri.-Mon., 12:30, 3, 5:45, 8:20, 10:45 p.m.; Tues. 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:45, 10 p.m.; Wed. 12:30, 3, 5:45, 7:10, 8:20, 10:45 p.m.

Rampage Fri. 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:25, 10:55 p.m.; Sat. 10:50 a.m., 2:25, 5:10, 7:25, 11:10 p.m.; Sun. 11:20 a.m., 2:25, 5:25, 8, 10:55 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11:20 a.m., 2, 5:25, 8, 10:55 p.m.; Wed. 10:40 a.m., 1:15, 5:25, 8, 10:55 p.m.

Ready Player One Fri. 10:20 a.m., 1:25, 4:25, 10:40 p.m.; Sat. 1:25, 4:25, 10:40 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 10:25 a.m., 1:25, 4:25, 7:35, 10:40 p.m.; Wed. 4:05, 9:25 p.m.

Super Troopers 2 Fri. 11:05 a.m., 2:05, 5:05, 8:05, 11:05 p.m.; Sat. 11:05 a.m., 1:25, 4:20, 8:05, 11:05 p.m.; Sun.-Mon., 11:05 a.m., 2:05, 5:05, 8:05, 10:25 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 2:05, 4:30, 7:15, 10 p.m.

SANTA PAULA

Regency Santa Paula 7

550 W. Main Street 933-6707

Avengers: Infinity War Fri. 2, 3:15, 4:15, 5:15, 7, 8, 9:30, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:45, 2, 3:15, 4:15, 5:15, 7, 8, 9:30, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:45, 2, 3:15, 4:15, 5:15, 7, 8 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2, 3:15, 4:15, 5:15, 6:30, 7:30 p.m.

Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare Fri. 2:40, 5:05, 7:40, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 12:10, 2:40, 5:05, 7:40, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 12:10, 2:40, 5:05, 7:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:40, 5:05, 7:40 p.m.

I Feel Pretty Fri. 2:20, 4:55, 7:30, 10:05 p.m.; Sat. 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 4:55, 7:30, 10:05 p.m.; Sun. 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 4:55, 7:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:20, 4:55, 7:30 p.m.

A Quiet Place Fri. 2:30, 4:45, 7:20, 9:35 p.m.; Sat. 12 noon, 2:30, 4:45, 7:20, 9:35 p.m.; Sun. 12 noon, 2:30, 4:45, 7:20 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:30, 4:45, 7:20 p.m.

Rampage Fri. 2:10, 4:40, 7:10, 9:45 p.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:40, 7:10, 9:45 p.m.; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:40, 7:10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:10, 4:40, 7:10 p.m.

OXNARD

Plaza Cinemas 14

255 West 5th Street 487-8380

Avengers: Infinity War Fri.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1, 3, 4, 4:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8, 9:45 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War 3D Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 3:30, 7, 10:15 p.m.

Black Panther Fri.-Wed., 10:35 a.m., 1:25, 4:20, 7:15, 10:10 p.m.

Blockers Fri.-Sun., 11:05 a.m., 1:35, 4:10, 7:10, 10 p.m.; Mon. 11:05 a.m., 10 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 1:35, 4:10, 7:10, 10 p.m.

Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare Fri.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 1, 3:20, 5:40, 8, 10:25 p.m.

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story Mon. only, 3:30, 6:30 p.m. presented by the Oxnard Film Society

I Feel Pretty Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 1:40, 4:15, 7:05, 10:05 p.m.

A Quiet Place Fri.-Wed., 10:55 a.m., 11:25 a.m., 1:05, 1:35, 3:15, 3:45, 5:25, 5:55, 7:35, 8:05, 9:50, 10:20 p.m.

Rampage Fri.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 1:15, 3:50, 7, 7:45, 9:30, 10:15 p.m.

Ready Player One Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.

Sherlock Gnomes Fri. 10:50 a.m., 12:55, 3:05, 5:10 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m., 12:55, 3:05, 5:10 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 12:55, 3:05, 5:10 p.m.

Super Troopers 2 Fri.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 1:05, 3:25, 5:45, 8:10, 10:30 p.m.

Century River Park 16

2766 Seaglass Way 988-6083

Avengers: Infinity War Fri. 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:45, 1:30, 2:55, 3:50, 5:15, 5:40, 6:40, 6:40, 7:05, 7:30, 7:50, 9, 9:20, 9:45, 10:20, 10:45, 11:30 p.m.; Sat. 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:45, 1:05, 1:30, 2:55, 3:50, 5:15, 6:40, 7:05, 7:30, 7:50, 9, 9:20, 9:45, 10:20, 10:45, 11:30 p.m.; Sun. 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 10:25 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:45, 1:05, 1:30, 2:55, 3:50, 4:50, 5:15, 6:40, 7:05, 7:30, 7:50, 9, 9:20, 9:45, 10:20, 10:45, 11:30 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:15, 1, 2:30, 2:55, 4, 5:30, 6:35, 7, 7:50, 9:15, 9:50, 10:05 p.m.; Wed. 10 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:15, 1:45, 2:30, 2:55, 4, 5:30, 6:35, 7, 7:50, 9:15, 9:50, 10:05 p.m.; Thurs. 10 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:15, 1, 2:30, 2:55, 4, 5:30, 6:35, 7, 7:50, 9:15, 9:50, 10:05 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War 3D Fri.-Sat., 9 a.m., 10:25 a.m., 12:10, 2:10, 3:25, 4:30, 6, 8:20, 11:10 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m., 12:10, 2:10, 3:25, 4:30, 6, 8:20, 11:10 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10:45 a.m., 1:45, 3:15, 4:45, 6:10, 8:30, 10:30 p.m.; Wed. 10:45 a.m., 1, 3:15, 4:45, 6:10, 8:30, 10:30 p.m.; Thurs. 10:45 a.m., 1:45, 3:15, 4:45, 6:10, 8:30, 10:30 p.m.

Black Panther Fri.-Sun., 9:30 a.m., 12:35, 3:40, 7:10, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:35, 3:40, 7:10, 10:30 p.m.

Blockers Fri.-Sun., 8:50 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:20, 5 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2:20, 5, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.

Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare Fri. 10:50 a.m., 1:40, 4:40, 7:40, 10:40 p.m.; Sat. 4:40, 7:40, 10:40 p.m.; Sun. 10:50 a.m., 4:15, 10:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 10:50 a.m., 1:40, 4:40, 7:35, 10:15 p.m.

DOTGA: Da One That Ghost Away Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 1, 4, 6:55, 9:55 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 10 a.m., 12:50, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30 p.m.

I Feel Pretty Fri.-Sun., 10:35 a.m., 1:20, 4:10, 7, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 10:35 a.m., 1:20, 4:10, 6:55, 10 p.m.

Isle of Dogs Fri.-Mon., 12:55, 6:25 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs., 12:55 p.m.

Labyrinth (1986) Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 7 p.m.

Like Arrows Tues. 7 p.m.; Thurs. 7 p.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: Cendrillon Sat. only, 9:55 a.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: Cendrillon Encore Wed. only, 1, 6:30 p.m.

Overboard Thurs. only, 7:15, 10 p.m.

A Quiet Place Fri.-Sat., 8:45 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 1:35, 4:15, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.; Sun. 8:45 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 1:35, 4:35, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:05 a.m., 1:35, 4:15, 7:20, 10:10 p.m.

Rampage Fri.-Sun., 10:20 a.m., 1:10, 4:05, 6:45, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 10:20 a.m., 1:10, 4:05, 6:45, 9:25 p.m.

Ready Player One Fri. 9:15 a.m., 12:25, 9:10 p.m.; Sat. 9:15 a.m., 4:25, 7:40, 10:55 p.m.; Sun. 9:15 a.m., 8:10, 11:20 p.m.; Mon. 12:25, 3:45, 7:15, 10:25 p.m.; Tues. 12:25, 3:45, 9:50 p.m.; Wed. 10:30 p.m.; Thurs. 12:25, 3:45 p.m.

Super Troopers 2 Fri. 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:20, 7:45, 10:25 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:20, 7:50, 10:25 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 1:50, 4:20, 7:30, 10:25 p.m.

Traffik Fri.-Sun., 10:10 a.m., 3:30 p.m.; Mon. 10:10 a.m., 3:30, 9 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs., 10:10 a.m., 3:30, 9:35 p.m.

VENTURA

Century Downtown 10

555 E. Main St. 641-6500

Listening Devices and Closed Captioning are available.

Avengers: Infinity War Fri.-Sun., 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 4, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 4, 6:30, 7:30, 11 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War 3D Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 3, 4:30, 5, 8:30, 10, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 10 a.m., 3, 5, 8:30, 10 p.m.

Beirut Fri.-Sun., 11:40 a.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11:40 a.m., 7 p.m.; Wed. 10:10 a.m.

Blockers Fri. 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 7:50 p.m.; Sat. 2, 7:50 p.m.; Sun. 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 7:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 4:30, 7:50, 10:30 p.m.

I Feel Pretty Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:15, 4:15, 7:10, 10:10 p.m.

Isle of Dogs Fri.-Sun., 9:30 a.m., 12:40, 3:20, 6:40, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:40, 3:20, 6:40, 9:30 p.m.

Lean on Pete Fri.-Sun., 9:45 a.m., 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50 p.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: Cendrillon Sat. only, 9:55 a.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: Cendrillon Encore Wed. only, 1, 6:30 p.m.

A Quiet Place Fri.-Sun., 9:15 a.m., 12:15, 2:45, 5:30, 8, 10:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:15, 2:45, 5:30, 8, 10:50 p.m.

Rampage Fri.-Wed., 10:15 a.m., 1, 3:40, 7:20, 10:20 p.m.

Ready Player One Fri.-Sun., 10:40 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 2:30, 10:40 p.m.; Wed. 10:40 p.m.

Regency Buenaventura 6

1440 Eastman Avenue 658-6544

12 Strong Fri.-Thurs., 10 p.m.

Game Night Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:30, 5:10, 7:40 p.m.

The Greatest Showman Fri.-Thurs., 12:50, 4:20 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Fri.-Wed., 1, 7:20, 10:10 p.m.; Thurs. 1, 10:10 p.m.

Love, Simon Fri.-Thurs., 12:40, 3:50, 7, 9:40 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising Fri.-Thurs., 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 5, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.

Peter Rabbit Fri.-Thurs., 11:50 a.m., 2, 4:40, 6:50, 9 p.m.

Rear Window Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Tomb Raider Fri.-Thurs., 4, 7:10, 10:05 p.m.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE

Cinepolis Westlake Village 8

180 Promenade Way 413-8838

Avengers: Infinity War Fri. 12 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:15, 3, 3:45, 4:15, 5:30, 6:15, 9:30, 10:15, 10:45, 11:45 p.m.; Sat. 12 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 9:45, 10:15, 10:45 p.m.; Sun. 12 a.m., 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:45, 3, 3:45, 4:30, 5, 6, 7, 7:45, 8:15, 8:45, 9:45, 10:45, 11:30 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5:15, 6, 7, 8, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45, 10:45 p.m.; Tues. 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 12:30, 1, 2:30, 3, 3:30, 4, 5, 6, 8, 8:45, 9:45, 10:45 p.m.; Wed. 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5:15, 6, 7, 8:15, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45, 10:45 p.m.

I Feel Pretty Fri. 10:30 a.m., 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:45 p.m.; Sat. 10:15 a.m., 2:15, 5:15, 8:15, 11 p.m.; Sun. 10:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 12:45, 3:45, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; Tues. 12:45, 3:30, 6:15, 10:15 p.m.; Wed. 12:45, 3:45, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia Tues. only, 7 p.m.

A Quiet Place Fri. 11:15 a.m., 1:40, 4, 6:30, 10 p.m.; Sat. 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 7:15, 10 p.m.; Mon. 1, 4:15, 7:30, 10 p.m.; Tues. 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10 p.m.; Wed. 1, 4:15, 7:30, 10 p.m.

Rampage Fri. 10:45 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:45, 11 p.m.; Sat. 9:45 a.m., 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 10 p.m.; Sun. 9:45 a.m., 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; Mon. 12:15, 3:30, 6:15, 9 p.m.; Tues. 12:15, 3:45, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; Wed. 12:15, 3:30, 6:15, 9 p.m.

Westlake Village Twin

4711 Lakeview Canyon Road 777-7876

Finding Your Feet Fri.-Sat., 12:45, 3:45, 7, 9:35 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 12:45, 3:45, 7 p.m.; Wed. 12:45, 3:45 p.m.; Thurs. 12:45, 3:45, 7 p.m.

Isle of Dogs Fri.-Sat., 1, 4, 7:15, 9:45 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 1, 4, 7:15 p.m.