To get your show listed in After Dark, send all pertinent information to nancy@vcreporter.com no later than Monday of the desired publication week. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm.

Wednesday, 4/25

Live Music

Café Fiore: Big Adventure

Lookout Bar: Gary Ballen, 8 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Tavern: Metal Wednesday, 10 p.m. ★

Wicked’s Brew: Vivien Mason and Jimmy Calire, 6-8 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Standup Comedy Show, 9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: DJ Cooch, 8 p.m.

Vintura: Ventura Improv Company, 7-9 p.m.

Open Mic

Copa Cubana: Creative Open Mic Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: 7 p.m.

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Thursday, 4/26

Live Music

Bogie’s: Rosemary Butler with Shawn Jones, 7:30 p.m.

Café Fiore: Fabulous Hangovers

The Canyon: Hal Ketchum, 8 p.m.

Copper Blues: Country Night with Just Dave Band, 7 p.m.

Discovery: Wheeland Bros, 8 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Gypsy Blues Band with special guests, 7:30 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Rob Van Trio with Guil Juliao and Cougar Estrada, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Anna Vera, 6-8 p.m.

The Patio: Andres Herrera Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Squashed Grapes: Ray Mehlbaum, 7-10 p.m.

Vintura: Dogfish Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Celeste Barber, 8 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Denise Carter and friends, 8 p.m.

DJs

Azar’s Sports Bar: DJ Chris, 9 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Spinobi

Star Lounge: DJ Nolan Trovble

The Tavern: DJ Get Right, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Boatyard: Bluegrass Jam

Keynote: Jam night, 8 p.m.

Red Cove: Music Club Open Jam, 7 p.m.

Rock & Roll Pizza: 7-10 p.m.

Sandbox: 6-8 p.m. with John Cater

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 8 p.m. with KJ Steve Luke; free pool

Golden China: 9 p.m.

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Enegren Brewing: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Pirates: Salsa, Bachata, Cumbia, 9 p.m.

The Manhattan of Camarillo: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, 4/27

Live Music

805 Bar: Happy Hour Sing-a-Long with Kenny Devoe, 5-7 p.m.

Azar’s Sports Bar: On Tap

Café Fiore: Instone

The Canyon: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy with Holy Broken, 7 p.m. ★

Chinaland: The Reall Deall and DJ DY

Copa Cubana: Martinez Brothers, 7-10 p.m.

Copper Blues: Power Syndicate, 8 p.m.

Deer Lodge: The Deltaz and Tommy Hilton and the Vagueabonds, 10 p.m.

Discovery: Righteous and the Wicked (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute), 8 p.m.

El Rey (Ventura): Xocoyotzin Moraza and friends, 6-8 p.m.

Four Brix: Karen Eden and Bill MacPherson, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Greater Goods: Bart and the Bedazzled and Scott Hirsch, 7-10 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Kelly’s Lot, 8 p.m. ★

Keynote: Black Canyon Band

Leashless Brewing: Sam Kulchin, 7 p.m.

Margarita Villa: James Broz, 7-10 p.m.

The Patio: Brandon Ragan, 7-10 p.m.

Prime: Mike Moody, 7-10 p.m.

Ric’s: Mix 3, 8:30 p.m.

Saloon BBQ: Last Resort Club, 10 p.m.

Sans Souci: Divided Heaven, 10 p.m.

Squashed Grapes: Doug Webb, 7-10 p.m.

Star Lounge: Action Down

The Tavern: Cheri Domingo, 10 p.m.

Vintura: Karyn 805, 8-11 p.m.

Wicked’s Brew: Ashun, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Winchester’s: Jade Hendrix, 8:30 p.m. ★

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Lavell Crawford, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: Stand Up Comedy with Sam Tripoli, 9 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Willie Barcena, 8 p.m. ★

DJs

Bogie’s: 9 p.m.

Bombay: #2for1Fridays with DJ Erok, 10 p.m.-1:45 a.m.

El Rey (Ventura): DJ Rouge, 9 p.m.

Rookees: 10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Pistolero

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Ray Hutch

Golden China: 9 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Captain Kirk

O’Leary’s: 9 p.m. with Microphone Heroes (live)

Saturday, 4/28

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 12-6 p.m.

Azar’s Sports Bar: HindSite

Café Fiore: Soul Infusion

The Canyon: Kings X, 9 p.m.

Cask Alehouse: Jesse Davis, 7 p.m.

Chinaland: The Bomb feat. Victor Vega and DJ DY

Copa Cubana: Havana 5, 7-10 p.m.

Copper Blues: Kings Revenge, 8 p.m.

El Rey (Ventura): The Caverns

The Garage: Cruel Reflections, Coffin, Paladin Shield and Sylmar’s Condo, 8 p.m.

Golden China: GhettoBlaster: 805 Hip Hop with Fresh, Lil 3 Six, Deadheart and Caaz, 9 p.m. ★

Grapes and Hops: Barrelhouse Wailers, 8 p.m. ★

Hong Kong Inn: Dee Dee’s Aloha Island Dolls, 7 p.m.; Brian Faith Band, 9 p.m. ★

Leashless Brewing: Cap Quirk, 7 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Noble Grizwald, 4-6 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Cross Cut, 6-9 p.m.

The Patio: Carmen and the Renegades, 7-10 p.m.

Prime: Jessica Ash, 7-10 p.m.

Red Cove: LAMF and The Dolls, 10 p.m.

Saloon BBQ: Alonzo Delano, 10 p.m.

Sandbox Coffeehouse: Izela Music, 12-3 p.m.

Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center: Kiki Ebsen’s Joni Mitchell Project, 8 p.m. ★

Star Lounge: Shawn Jones

Studio Channel Islands: Ventura County Blues Festival, 10 a.m. ★

The Tavern: The Black Stripes, 10 p.m.

Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza: Ticket to Ride (Beatles tribute), 7:30 p.m.

Topa Mountain Winery: Shawn Jones, 4-6 p.m.

Vintura: Rhythm 805, 8-11 p.m.

Winchester’s: Déjà Vu Too feat. Collette Lovejoy, 8:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Lavell Crawford, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Ventura Improv Company, 7 p.m. (Green Room); Willie Barcena, 7 and 9 p.m. ★

DJs

Bogie’s: DJ Sweet P, 9 p.m.

Bombay: DJ Erok, 10 p.m.-1:45 a.m.

Keynote: DJ Aaron Van Gundy

La Dolce Vita: 9:30 p.m.

Rookees: 10 p.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Blue Jay

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, 4/29

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 12-3 p.m.

The Canyon: The Fab Four (Bealtes tribute) with and Lauren Waller and Kyra, 7 p.m.

Cask Alehouse: Doc Ventura, 4 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Guest artist, 4-7 p.m.

Copper Blues: Latin Night, 6 p.m.

Discovery: Coso Live – Musician Brew, 8 p.m.

Greater Goods: Grace Fellows (Towse) album release, 5 and 8 p.m. ★

MadeWest Brewing: Sea at Last, 3-5 p.m. ★

Sandbox Coffeehouse: Ed Masuga, 12-3 p.m.

Star Lounge: Reggae Sunday with The Question, 3-6 p.m.

Topa Mountain Winery: Sophie Holt, 1-3 p.m.

Vintura: Paul McCallum, 2-5 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Levity Live Comedy Club, 7 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Mike Miller, 7 p.m.

DJs

Bombay: DJ Cam, 2-7 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Darko

The Tavern: Guest DJ, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Amigo’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

GiGi’s: Industry Night Karaoke, 8 p.m. with Ray Hutch

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Chinaland: Salsa and Bachata classes, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Monday, 4/30

Live Music

Margarita Villa: Bobby Campbell, 6-9 p.m.

Karaoke

The Garage: 9 p.m.

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Outlaws: Hosted by Rockin’ Robin

Sans Souci: 10 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Bottle & Pint (Newbury Park): King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Poinsettia Pavilion: Poinsettia Pavilion Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Tuesday, 5/1

Live Music

Bogie’s: Songwriters Showcase, 7:30 p.m.

Café Fiore: Bernie Meisinger, 6:30 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Tuesday Bluesday with Jerry Mcworter Trio, 7-10 p.m.

Deer Lodge: The Rose Valley Thorns, 7-9 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Galactic Jazz with John Bardi, 6 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Dave Rea, 6-9 p.m.

Ric’s: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Rock City Studios: Smoking Popes and Bad Cop Bad Cop, 7 p.m. ★

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: George Lopez and D.L. Hughley, 8 p.m. ★

DJs

Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Amigo’s: 8:30 p.m. with the Beer Bros.

Golden China: Hosted by Doug Paulin, 6-10 p.m.

O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.

Red Cove: New Blood Comedy, 9-11 p.m.

The Tavern: 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: 9 p.m. with Leigh

Star Lounge: 8 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Borderline: West Coast swing lessons, 6 p.m.

Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.

Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 5/2

Live Music

Café Fiore: Bryan McCann, 6:30 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Gary Ballen, 8 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Tavern: Metal Wednesday, 10 p.m. ★

Comedy

GiGi’s: Standup Comedy Show, 9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Chaunte Wayans, 8 p.m.

Vintura: Ventura Improv Company, 7-9 p.m.

Open Mic

Azar’s Sports Bar: Hump Day Music Jam Night, 8 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Creative Open Mic Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: 7 p.m.

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.