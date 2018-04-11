Thursday

BROADWAY BOUND! 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join us as we journey to the Big Apple and hear songs from favorite Broadway musicals performed by local teens and adults. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, www.Simivalleylibrary.org.

DIVERSITY IN CULTURE FESTIVAL 9 a.m. Celebrate diversity with live performances, art, an international food marketplace, film screenings, and lecture and panel discussions featuring keynote speaker Danny de la Paz: A Chicano in Hollywood. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, www.venturacollege.edu/diversityfest.

SHARON MARKENSON CLIMATE CHANGE WORKSHOP 6:30-8 p.m. Markenson will review the science of global warming, how climate change affects Earth’s natural systems and contributes to extreme weather, and its effect upon human civilization. Grant R. Brimhall Library, 1401 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, www.toaks.org/departments/public-works/sustainability.

SIXTH ANNUAL WATER: TAKE 1 FILM FESTIVAL 6 p.m. This film festival presents water-themed short films that showcase critical water issues. Cocktails and appetizers served prior to film screenings beginning at 7 p.m. Ventura Beach Club, 281 E. Main St., Ventura, www.watertake1.com.

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB 11:15 a.m. This meeting, open to all women, will feature David Coatsworth speaking on “Collecting Antique American Pocket Watches.” $15 (includes catered lunch). 5380 Bell St., Somis, 388-1275.

Friday

AUTHOR CHRISTOPHER HOOVER 6 p.m. Hoover will discuss and sign his novel Willow’s Whispers. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-3154.

CAMARILLO QUILTERS ASSOCIATION PRESENTS QUILTING BY THE SEA 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (and Saturday, April 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.). A feature of the show will be the sale of items from the McMullen Collection of Japanese kimonos, fabric and art, and a wide variety of items at a large boutique. $10. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.camarilloquilters.com.

FACULTY RECITAL: GAHYUN CHO 7:30 p.m. California Lutheran University’s violinist GaHyun Cho will perform a solo repertoire that includes works by Bach, Hindemith and others. CLU, Samuelson Chapel, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, www.CalLutheran.edu/music.

NEW WEST SYMPHONY PRESENTS PIANIST TILL FELLNER 8 p.m. Fellner will perform Mozart’s Piano Concert No. 22 under conductor Andrews Grams. $30-96. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, www.newwestsymphony.org/.

SEASHORE PORCELAIN ARTISTS MEETING 9:30 a.m. The beauty of oils fired onto porcelain will be the subject of an informative demonstration by Kim Miles on dichroic glass and porcelain. Chapel City Church, 2315 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 798-3752.

Saturday

“A NIGHT OF FUNK” MUSIC SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Legendary artists Michel’le, Dazz Band, Lakeside, Tom Browne and Club Nouveau will perform at this funky-fresh showcase. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, www.oxnardperformingarts.com.

A SPIRITUALITY OF IMPERFECTION AT WORK: A LECTURE 1 p.m. CSUCI speaker Andrew Morris examines a work-based spirituality of imperfection and explores three organizational and individual benefits of recognizing and rewarding thoughtful failure. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.vencolibrary.org.

KELLOGG PARK GRAND OPENING AND RIBBON CUTTING 10 a.m.-noon. Free snacks, live music and more will accompany the opening of the new park on Ventura’s West End. Kellog Street and Ventura Avenue, Ventura, 658-4775.

44TH CONEJO VALLEY HOME REMODELING SHOW 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (and Sunday, April 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.). Homeowners who are planning spring and summer projects around their houses can talk with professionals for ideas and advice from over 170 vendors with information. $4. Hyatt Regency Westlake, 880 S. Westlake Blvd., Westlake Village, www.conejovalleyhomeshow.com.

FREEBO PRESENTS ALICE HOWE 8 p.m. Enjoy these two musicians as part of the Camarillo Concert Series. $20. Camarillo Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, www.camarillocafe.com.

PASSPORT FAIR 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff from the Los Angeles Passport Agency will be on hand to renew old passports and process first-time applications, hosted by Congresswoman Julia Brownley. Oxnard Family Circle, 2100 Outlet Center Drive, Oxnard, www.JuliaBrownley.House.gov/Events.

SECOND ANNUAL CASK OFF Noon-4 p.m. Live music, local artists and, of course, lots of beer via collaboration with downtown businesses will be poured. Ventura Coast Brewing Company, 76 S. Oak St., Ventura, www.vcbc.beer.

THE WAR ON THE SHORE: VENPROV VS. MERGE LEFT 8 p.m. Two groups of improvisers face off against each other in this two-hour showdown hosted by The House of Magic. $10. The House of Magic, 2421 Portola Road, Ventura, 855-300-4422.

VENTURA DEMOCRATIC PARTY SPRING FLING 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The event includes a luncheon and speeches by elected officials, including Controller Betty Yee, state Senator Henry Stern, Congresswoman Julia Brownley and more. $55-65. Los Robles Banquet Facility, 299 Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, http://bit.ly/sfl8tix.

YARD SALE FUNDRAISER 7 a.m.-1 p.m. 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to 805 Undocufund, a collective effort of Ventura and Santa Barbara County grassroots organizations to assist local undocumented immigrants who have been economically impacted by the Thomas Fire. 84 Coronado St., Ventura, www.threadsofawakening.com.

Sunday

AUDUBON SOCIET: KROTONA INSTITUTE 8 a.m. Krotona Institute is a theosophical study center, with acres of beautiful grounds, including grasslands, pines, oaks and ornamental plants with a lot of water features. For more information and directions, contact ojaiswimmer@gmail.com.

GUITARIST BILLY KEMP 2-3 p.m. Kemp is best known for his inventive guitar playing, and as a gifted multi-instrumentalist with roots in blues country. Thousand Oaks Library, 1401 E Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, www.tolibrary.org.

THE OJAI CHAUTAUQUA PRESENTS WATER: PART II 3-5 p.m. A group of experts will sit on a panel to discuss the future of water in Ojai. Matilija Auditorium, 703 El Paseo Road, Ojai, www.ojaichat.org.

OWL FESTIVAL AT THE 0LIVAS ADOBE 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This free family event features crafts, demos, music, tours and a live show by the Ojai Raptor Society. Olivas Adobe, 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.facebook.com/OlivasAdobe.

SURVIVAL SUNDAY: THE WALKING DEAD AND FEAR THE WALKING DEAD 5:30 p.m. Worlds collide as Morgan Jones crosses over from The Walking Dead and into the new world of Fear in this crossover event. $10.50-12.50. Ventura Downtown 10; Century RiverPark 16, Oxnard; and Thousand Oaks 14; www.fathomevents.com.

THIS RIDE SUCKS 2018 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The day begins with a Lagunitas beer and some breakfast bites and then on to the trail for a group ride to Ojai Beverage Company. $30-50. Barrelhouse 101, 545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, www.barrelhouse101.com.

Monday

A CIAMBRA 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. A young boy sets out to prove he’s ready to step into his big brother’s shoes but soon finds himself faced with an impossible decision that will show if he is truly ready to become a man in this Italian film. $7.50-10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

NEURODRUMMING: YOGA FOR THE BRAIN 6-7:30 p.m. Make music for a healthy heart and mind at this event, instruments provided. $35. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks, 1948 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, www.cmato.org.

OXNARD COMMUNITY RELATIONS COMMISSION TOWN HALL MEETING AND EXPO 5-8 p.m. The theme will be “A Recommitment to Our Youth,” and will address juvenile delinquency and gang prevention in the city of Oxnard. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, Oxnard Room, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, 385-8326.

Tuesday

CITIZENS FOR PEACEFUL RESOLUTIONS: TAX DAY RALLY 5:30-6:30 p.m. The group will “peacefully protest the outrageous waste of resources spent on our deadliest weapons of mass destruction, nuclear weapons.” Corner of Telephone Road and Victoria Avenue, Ventura, www.c-p-r.net.

OJAI PHOTO CLUB MEETING 7 p.m. Photographer and documentary cinematographer Sarah Bourscheid will present her work “Quiet Compassion.” Kent Hall, 111 W. Santa Ana St., Ojai, www.ojaiphotoclub.com.

VENTURA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS/PLANNING COMMISSION WORK SESSION 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend the joint Ventura County Board of Supervisors/Planning Commission Work Session on the General Plan Update Alternatives Concept Report. County Government Center, Hall of Administration, Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, www.vc2040.org.

Wednesday

IWOSC/SPAWN VC MEETING 6:30-8 p.m. Speaker author Constance Hood will discuss what it takes to work Amazon and become a bestselling author. $5. Newbury Park Library, 2331 Borchard Road, Newbury Park, www.iwoscspawnvc.com/rsvp.html.

SOROPTIMIST INTERNATIONAL OF OXNARD MEETING 7:30 a.m. Naomi Carmona-Morshead will present “Three Ways to Access Your Dream Opportunities to Become the Super Hero of Your Own Life.” Courtyard Marriott, 600 Esplanade Drive, Oxnard, www.oxnardsoroptimist.org.

TURF WARS: SOCAL WATER CONSERVATION 6:30-8 p.m. This film documents the effects of the recent drought, and will be followed by a Q&A. Grant R. Brimhall Library, 1401 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, www.toaks.org/departments/public-works/sustainability.

VENTURA POLICE COMMUNITY ACADEMY 6-9 p.m. (for 10 consecutive Wednesdays). The Community Academy will take you on a ride-along with a patrol officer, show you what a SWAT team does, let you experience a simulated firearms training course and more. For more information and to register, visit www.cityofventura.ca.gov/1324/Community-Academy.

Thursday

“A RIVER RUNS THROUGH IT — THE BEAUTY, BENEFITS AND IMPORTANCE OF VENTURA COUNTY’S WATERWAYS” 7 p.m. Jim Danza, Assistant Professor of Geography at Oxnard College, will highlight the importance of understanding, appreciating and protecting Ventura County’s rivers, creeks and streams. $10 suggested donation. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.

AUTISM CONFERENCE FOR FAMILIES AND PROFESSIONALS 4-7 p.m. Families and professionals who support young people affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) can get valuable insights and strategies at this conference. VCOE Conference and Educational Services Center, 5100 Adolfo Road, Camarillo, www.vcoe.org.

C.I. GULLS’ PLANT AUCTION AND LUNCHEON 11 a.m. Members and guests are asked to bring a live plant or flower arrangement to be auctioned off to raise monies for the California Coastal Horse Rescue and our other local V.C. charities. $30. Sterling Hills Country Club, 901 Sterling Hills Drive, Camarillo, 824-4005.

PORTUGUESE FRATERNAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA 11:30 a.m. This meeting is open to any person of Portuguese descent or interested in the Portuguese culture. Main Street Restaurant and Steakhouse, 3159 E. Main Street, Ventura, 483-6285.

VENTURA MUSIC FESTIVAL CABARET 6-9 p.m. The Cabaret will feature a performance by guitar virtuoso and Latin Grammy-winning singer Twanguero, as well as a live auction to benefit the VMF Young Artists Fund. $150. Wyndham Garden Ventura Pierpont Inn, 550 Sanjon Road, Ventura, www.venturamusicfestival.org.

OPENING THEATER

AMERICAN BUFFALO April 13-May 20. David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning work about a trio of misfits who plan to steal a rare coin collection. Mature themes; recommended for audiences ages 18+. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 525-4645 or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

CLICK, CLACK, MOO Thursday, April 12, 10 a.m. When Farmer Brown declares the farm a tech-free zone, the animals go on strike. Presented by Performances to Grow On. $9-14. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., www.ptgo.org.

MAGIC EIGHT BALL: MY LIFE WITH ASPERGER’S April 14-15. George Steeves’ one-man show about life on the autism spectrum. $12-15. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 381-2747 or hillcrestarts.com.

THE MEDIOCRE HAND OF GOD Sunday, April 15, 7 p.m. Backstage@SPTC presents this funny and intimate play about a homeless family invited to live on the driveway of a suburban home. Free. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 525-4645 or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

THE MIKADO April 13-14. The popular Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera about a nobleman’s son, in disguise as a wandering minstrel, who falls in love with a woman betrothed to her guardian. Presented by the Ventura College Opera and Musical Theatre Department. $10-20. Helen Yunker Auditorium, 4700 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, 289-6307 or venturacollegemikado.eventbrite.com.

MISTER ROBERTS April 13-May 6. American sailors aboard a Navy cargo vessel in the Pacific during World War II deal with boredom, frustration and inactivity. $18-22. 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 529-8700 or highstreetartscenter.com.

SUPERIOR DONUTS April 13-May 12. A teenager hopes to turn around a decrepit donut shop in Chicago. $17-20. Elite Theatre Company, 2731 Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 483-5118 or www.elitetheatre.org.

ONGOING THEATER

CANDIDE Through April 15. Leonard Bernstein’s comedic operetta based on Voltaire’s satire of innocence, optimism and the unexpected lessons of life, presented by Conejo Players Theatre. $18-20. 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 495-3715 or www.conejoplayers.org.

IN THE FALL Through April 15. World premiere of Lauren Hance’s original work about a college dropout who crosses paths with her former high school teacher, recently accused of sexual abuse. $17. Elite Theatre Company, 2731 Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 483-5118 or www.elitetheatre.org.

OUTLAW Thursday, April 12, 7 p.m. World premiere of George Christie’s one-man show about his journey from Hell’s Angels leader to legitimate business owner and family man. Recommended for audiences ages 16+. $35-50. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 667-2900 or www.rubicontheatre.org.

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY Saturdays: The VIC performs improvisational theater at the Ventura Harbor Comedy Club every Saturday, and at VinTura every Wednesday. $10. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. Call 643-5701 or visit venturaimprov.com for schedule.

OPENING ART

ATRIUM GALLERY Through April 13-May 22. Anything Goes, a variety of unthemed works. Reception on Friday, April 27, 5:30-7 p.m. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY April 18-May 19: Encaustic and Stone, two- and three-dimensional pieces by Joyce Lombard and Virginia Buckle. Reception on Saturday, April 28, 5-7 p.m. Through April 14: Work by winners of the 2017 Collegiate Student Art Competition and Stories: A Mini Open Competition as well as works by BAA members Helle Scharling-Todd and Mary Westheimer. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Opening April 14: L’époque des Carrossiers: The Art and Times of the French Coachbuilders. Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY April 14-May 12: CLUFest 2018: Retrofuturism, exhibit by the multimedia Capstone class focusing on the alienating and empowering effects of technology. Reception on Saturday, April 21, 7-9 p.m. Through April 12: Blue Like Me. Indian-born Siona Benjamin probes identity and race through Indian, Persian and Sephardic icons and graphic novels. Cal Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 493-3697 or rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

ONGOING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Through April 28. The Odyssey, Han Harader’s distorted photographs of the human body, which represent a rebellion against American beauty standards. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 850-8848 or f5projects.squarespace.com.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through July 16: Letters for the Lost, photos and correspondence between the Ventura County coroner and families of loved ones lost in the St. Francis dam disaster. Ongoing: antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 525-3100 or http://www.venturamuseum.org.

ART CITY GALLERY Through May 13. The Art of Charles Fulmer, with 40 diverse works from the artist’s estate. Reception on Sunday, April 15. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 648-1690 or artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

THE BASIC PREMISE Through April 15. Bright Abyss: Sunrise in the West, artist Tom Pazderka’s exploration of history, nostalgia and violence. 918 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.thebasicpremisegallery.com.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through April 22: Ceramics by Jon Keenan. Through April 15: Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through April 28. Everything That Is Solid, selections from LAX Wax Art, International Encaustic Artists. Artist talk on Saturday, April 21, 1:30 p.m. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

BLANCHARD COMMUNITY LIBRARY Through May 12. Tiki-inspired pastel and acrylic paintings by Dean DeWinter. Reception on Saturday, April 21, noon-1:30 p.m. 119 N. Eighth St., Santa Paula, 525-3615 or blanchardlibrary.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through April 15. West Coast premiere of Strings: Data and the Self, exploring the manner in which data increasingly influences behavior and identity. 1948 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 405-5240 or www.cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through July 8: When Dams Fail, lessons learned from St. Francis and other notable incidents. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through May 20: Primal Matter, installation and nature-inspired prints by CAM Studio Artist-in-Residence Dominga Opazo. Through May 27: Black & White & In Between: Contemporary Art from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation. 424 S. C St., Oxnard, 385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through April 30: Oxnard Union High School District Art Show. Reception on Thursday, April 12, 5-7 p.m. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at http://www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org. FOUR FRIENDS GALLERY Opened March 29. G.O.A.T.S.: Giving Others Abilities to Succeed, photography from students in the Oaks Christian High School Visual Storytelling Class. For every sale, two goats will be given to a family in an impoverished village. 1414 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 601-7530 or www.foufriendsgallery.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through May 13. A Line in the Sand, a collaboration between Christine Leong and Andrea Vargas. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

FRED KAVLI THEATRE GALLERY Through April 30. California Dreamin’, featuring CLU professors, faculty and alumni. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., 449-2766 or www.civicartsplaza.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME GALLERY Through April 13. Democratic Presidential Campaigns, 1952-1976: Highlights from the Jane Tolmach Collection. Reception on Thursday, April 12, 4-5:30 p.m. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 437-8400 or art.csuci.edu.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Through June 17: American Pickups. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard, 487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Ongoing. Local art, an interactive Chumash gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAPA HALL Through April 14. Alumni Show. Closing reception on Saturday, April 14, 6-10 p.m. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 437-8400 or art.csuci.edu.

OJAI ART CENTER Through April 30. The Great Art Theft, original works by local artists available at a “steal.” 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 640-8797 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI CITY HALL GALLERY Through May 26. A solo exhibition by abstract artist Joanne Pavlak. Reception on Friday, April 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.. 401 S. Ventura St., Ojai, 646-5581 or ojaicity.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through May 26: Works by abstract artist Joanne Pavlak. Through June 16: Scorched Souls, work by Ojai Studio Artists made in response to the Thomas Fire. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through April 22. BroadBands, works by Ruth Pastine that serve as both color studies and dialog between finite and infinite. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 620-7589 or porchgalleryojai.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through July 8: Botke’s Birds and Blossoms, colorful and detailed paintings of birds and flowers by the late Santa Paula artist Jessie Arms Botke. Through June 17: Setting the Scene, paintings by Hollywood background artists. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

TOOL ROOM GALLERY Opened April 6. Group show by Ryan Carr, Scott Gordon, Rico Mandel and Christoper Reccardi. Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 836-ARTS or bellartsfactory.org.

VENTURA COUNTY CREDIT UNION Through September. The VCCU in partnership with the Museum of Ventura County displays historical pieces at the Moorpark, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks Branches, www.vccuonline.net.