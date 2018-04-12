FICT. BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180312-10004454-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TOP PAINTER, 2551 Galena Ave., Unit 2012, Simi Valley, CA 93062, Ventura County, Michael Andrew Kulka, 1720 First St., Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/12/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Michael Andrew Kulka, Michael Andrew Kulka. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 12, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/22/18, 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180313-10004492-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ALTERNATIVE INVESTIGATIONS, 2600 Pyrite Place, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Eduardo M. Miranda, 2600 Pyrite Place, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) s/ Eduardo M. Miranda, Eduardo M. Miranda. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 13, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/22/18, 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180315-10004633-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) MYT, 2) CHERYL SABATO MANAGEMENT, 425 East La Loma Avenue, Somis, CA 93066, Ventura County, Cheryl Sabato, 425 East La Loma Avenue, Somis, CA 93066. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Cheryl Sabato, Cheryl Sabato. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 15, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/22/18, 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180316-10004783-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BLESSED BYRD PRODUCTION, 1112 Lucero St., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Iisha T. Byrd, 1112 Lucero St., Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/16/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Iisha T. Byrd, Iisha T. Byrd. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 16, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/22/18, 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180312-10004472-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE LOCAL, 795 Camarillo Springs Dr., Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, CALIFORNIA PUB VENTURES, LLC, 3325 Rockhampton Drive, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ CALIFORNIA PUB VENTURES, LLC, Michael Delahunty, Michael Delahunty, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 12, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/22/18, 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180313-10004509-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: C&N DECORATIVE CONCRETE CREATIONS, 802 Freesia Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, DMN CONCRETE, INC., 802 Freesia Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 07/08/2006. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ DMN CONCRETE, INC., David Neill, David Neill, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 13, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/22/18, 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180314-10004611-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FACE TO FACE ESTHETICS, 1000 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 136, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, FACE TO FACE ESTHETICS, 1000 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 136, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/13/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ FACE TO FACE ESTHETICS, Teri L. Kotantoulas, Teri L. Kotantoulas, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 14, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/22/18, 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180322-10005186-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA COASTAL CUBS, 59 W. Prospect St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, James Walker, 59 W. Prospect St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ James Walker, James Walker. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 22, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18, 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180322-10005173-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: G3Q DESIGNS, 1040 Calle Nogal, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Brooke Rauch, 1040 Calle Nogal, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Brooke Rauch, Brooke Rauch. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 22, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18, 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180322-10005193-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) WESTLAKE MOBILE NOTARY, 2) WESTLAKE MOBILE LIVE SCAN FINGERPRINTING, 4895 Santo Dr., Oak Park, CA 91377, Ventura County, California, Sylvie Guerin, 4895 Santo Dr., Oak Park, CA 91377. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sylvie Guerin, Sylvie Guerin. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 22, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18, 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180319-10004908-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) OXNARD RECREATION CENTER FOR ADULTS AND SENIORS (ORCAS), 2) ORCAS, 5540 W. 5th St., #142, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, OXNARD RECREATION CENTER FOR ADULTS AND SENIORS, 5540 W. 5th St., #142, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ OXNARD RECREATION CENTER FOR ADULTS AND SENIORS (ORCAS), Clark Owens, Clark Owens, Treasurer. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 19, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18, 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180321-10005086-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: COACHMEN VENTURA CO, 1259 Able Circle, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Richard Merkow, 1259 Able Circle, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Richard Merkow, Richard Merkow. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 21, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18, 4/12/18, 4/19/18 and 4/26/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180321-10005090-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KATE BECK DESIGNS, 2853 N. Los Cedros Circle, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Katelyn Rae Beckmann, 2853 N. Los Cedros Circle, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Katelyn Rae Beckmann, Katelyn Beckmann. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 21, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18, 4/12/18, 4/19/18 and 4/26/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180322-10005190-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THRIVING LIFE, 1534 N. Moorpark Rd., #376, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Janette Devorre, 1534 N. Moorpark Rd., #376, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Janette Devorre, Janette DeVorre. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 22, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18, 4/12/18, 4/19/18 and 4/26/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180326-10005428-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE STRETCH PLACE, 319 Borchard Dr., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Sandra Kelly, 330 Howard St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/26/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sandra Kelly, Sandra Kelly. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 26, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18, 4/12/18, 4/19/18 and 4/26/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180327-10005525-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PEARL & OAK SKINCARE, 3400 Loma Vista Road #9, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Kimberly June Ova, 3038 Luna Drive, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kimberly Ova, Kimberly Ova. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 27, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18, 4/12/18, 4/19/18 and 4/26/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180328-10005557-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: L.A. METRO INSURANCE SERVICES, 32123 Lindero Canyon Rd., #304, Westlake Village, CA 91361, Ventura County, Mirna R. Guadron, 32123 Lindero Canyon Rd., #304, Westlake Village, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2008. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Mirna R. Guadron, Mirna R. Guadron. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18, 4/12/18, 4/19/18 and 4/26/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180330-10005719-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WISTERIA WEDDING FILMS, 261 Artemesia Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Tara Tusher, 261 Artemesia Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/30/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Tara Tusher, Tara Tusher. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 30, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18, 4/12/18, 4/19/18 and 4/26/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180327-10005508-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BELLA BOUTIQUE, 2120 Rhonda St., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Christine Trono, 2120 Rhonda St., Oxnard, CA 93036, Kevin Trono, 2120 Rhonda St., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/27/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Christine Trono, Christine Trono. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 27, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18, 4/12/18, 4/19/18 and 4/26/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180320-10004983-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) ROY’ ROAST, 2) ROY’S ROAST-TO-ORDER COFFEE, 3) ROY’S ROAST COFFEE, 9976 Scottsdale Street, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Roy Williams, 9976 Scottsdale Street, Ventura, CA 93004, Laurel Williams, 9976 Scottsdale Street, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. 6/28/2013; 2. 6/28/2013; 3. 3/20/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Laurel Williams, Laurel Williams. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 20, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18, 4/12/18, 4/19/18 and 4/26/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180330-10005731-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ENDODONTIC GROUP, 3605 Alamo Street, Suite 210, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Pokras & Trnavsky, A California Dental Corporation, 1240 S. Westlake Bl., #120, Westlake Village, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/9/2005. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Pokras & Trnavsky, A California Dental Corporation, David Pokras, David Pokras, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 30, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18, 4/12/18, 4/19/18 and 4/26/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180402-10005824-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) INNOVATIVE COVER SOLUTIONS, 2) CALMARK COVER CO. INC., 2041 Cabot Place, #D, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Calmark Cover Co. Inc., 2041 Cabot Place, #D, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/2/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Calmark Cover Co. Inc., Natalie T. Miller, Natalie T. Miller, President / Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 2, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18, 4/12/18, 4/19/18 and 4/26/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180323-10005296-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LA CLINICA FRESALUD, 300 West 5th Street, Ste. A, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Healthworks Med Group of California, a Medical Corporation, 5500 Maryland Way, Ste. 200, 37027 TN. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Healthworks Med Group of California, a Medical Corporation, William Wright, William Wright, Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 23, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18, 4/19/18, 4/26/18 and 5/3/18.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20180402-10005873-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: IPROTECH THOUSAND OAKS. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 350 W. Hillcrest Dr. J003A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 04/28/16. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20160428- 10008163-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Netanel Asraf, 4756 Sullivan St. #102, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Netanel Asraf, Netanel Asraf. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18, 4/19/18, 4/26/18 and 5/3/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180402-10005874-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: IPROTECH THOUSAND OAKS, 350 W. Hillcrest Blvd. J003A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Chyngyz Eshenaliev, 747 Reef Circle, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 04/01/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Chyngyz Eshenaliev, Chyngyz Eshenaliev. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 2, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18, 4/19/18, 4/26/18 and 5/3/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180330-10005729-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SIMI VALLEY FAMILY DENTAL OFFICE, 2796 Sycamore Dr., #203, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Joel E. Rothman, D.D.S., 29733 Windsong Lane, Agoura Hills, CA 91301. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/1/1980. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Joel E. Rothman, D.D.S., Joel E. Rothman, D.D.S. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 30, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18, 4/19/18, 4/26/18 and 5/3/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180403-10005958-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ANA BOOKKEEPING 6, 655 Halifax Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Ricardo Flores, 655 Halifax Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ricardo Flores, Ricardo Flores. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 3, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18, 4/19/18, 4/26/18 and 5/3/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180403-10005943-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CONCRETE ESCAPES, 2) CONCRETE DREAMSCAPES, 1752 Empty Saddle Rd., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Jeffrey Humphrey, 1752 Empty Saddle Rd., Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jeffrey Humphrey, Jeffrey Humphrey. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 3, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18, 4/19/18, 4/26/18 and 5/3/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180403-10005983-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SPIRIT IN THE WIND, 1105 E. Meta Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Eleanor Fishburn, 1105 E. Meta St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Eleanor Fishburn, Eleanor Fishburn. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 3, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18, 4/19/18, 4/26/18 and 5/3/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180404-10006072-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) AGELESS BELLA ESTHETICS, 2) LASHES BY LADYBUG, 3500 S. Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Ivone Sanchez, 3015 W. Wooley Rd. A, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ivone Sanchez, Ivone Sanchez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 4, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18, 4/19/18, 4/26/18 and 5/3/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180405-10006139-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CLOUD CREATION WATER SOLUTIONS, 2) C.C.W.S., 837 Decatur Avenue, Ventura, CA Churcheart, 837 Decatur Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: April 5, 2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Carei Nical Churcheart, Carei Nical Churcheart. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 5, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18, 4/19/18, 4/26/18 and 5/3/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180406-10006239-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 10 FATHOM MEDIA, 3039 W. 5th St., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Kenneth C. Errair, 3039 W. 5th St., Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kenneth C. Errair, Kenneth C. Errair. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 6, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18, 4/19/18, 4/26/18 and 5/3/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180409-10006353-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HAPPY HOMES REAL ESTATE SOLUTIONS, 802 Freesia Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, David Neill, 802 Freesia Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ David Neill, David Neill. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 9, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18, 4/19/18, 4/26/18 and 5/3/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180315-10004696-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: POKE BAR, 488 S. Mills Rd., #103, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, BEOM, INC., 488 S. Mills Rd., #103, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/15/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ BEOM, INC., Jae Park, Jae Park, Jae Park, Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 15, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18, 4/19/18, 4/26/18 and 5/3/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180328-10005536-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CLUB LAGREE, 2) CLUB LAGREE FITNESS, 21110 Nordhoff Street, Chatsworth, CA 91311, Los Angeles County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, TROIKA TRIBE, INC., 21110 Nordhoff Street,Suite B, Chatsworth, CA 91311. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ TROIKA TRIBE, INC., Timothy Trafecanty, Timothy Trafecanty, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18, 4/19/18, 4/26/18 and 5/3/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180328-10005548-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ORCHARD SELF STORAGE, 101 Orchard Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, BILLCAR, LLC, 1601 Eastman Avenue, Suite #100, Ventura, CA 93003, Carlo Sarmiento, 1933 Cliff Drive, #26, Santa Barbara, CA 93109. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 02/21/13. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ BILLCAR, LLC, GENERAL PARTNER ORCHARD SELF STORAGE, L.P., William B. Kendall, William B. Kendall, Manager, BILLCAR, LLC, GENERAL PARTNER, ORCHARD SELF STORAGE, L.P. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18, 4/19/18, 4/26/18 and 5/3/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180329-10005640-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: STONE ACCOUNTING SERVICES, 3304 Ketch Ave., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Celita Stone, 3304 Ketch Ave., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 02/24/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Celita Stone, Celita Stone. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 29, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18, 4/19/18, 4/26/18 and 5/3/18.

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26

J 071685

HEARING DATE: 06/13/2018

TIME: 08:30 AM

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Diana M. Calderon, a child. To: Cecilia Calderon, Daniel Olea, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the abovenamed person who is described as follows: name Diana M. Calderon, Date of Birth: 12/05/2017, Place of Birth: Ventura, CA, Father’s name: Daniel Olea, Mother’s name: Cecilia Calderon. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 06/13/2018, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 06/13/2018, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 03/14/2018 by: Crystal Jimenez Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12/18 CNS-3111309#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00509201-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed MAR 15 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: KAELYN MARIE SCHLEGELSMITH FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: KAELYN MARIE SCHLEGEL-SMITH filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: KAELYN MARIE SCHLEGEL-SMITH to KAELYN MARIE SCHLEGEL. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 4-26-2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: MAR 15, 2018. By Order of the Court, Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Elizabeth Muller, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/22/18, 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

T.S. No.: 9948-0671 TSG Order No.: 730-1601100-70 A.P.N.: 213-0-152-325 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/25/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 12/02/2005 as Document No.: 20051202-0297371, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: ROBERT ADAME, AND, AND MARIA ADAME, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 04/24/2018 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2111 POSADA DR, OXNARD, CA 93030- 0131 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $646,477.74 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee,or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, (800) 758-8052 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www. homesearch.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9948-0671. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www. homesearch.com or Call: (800) 758-8052. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0328529 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 03/29/2018, 04/05/2018, 04/12/2018

TSG No.: 8661416 TS No.: A549474 FHA/VA/PMI No.: APN: 222-0- 261-015 Property Address: 665 YALE PLACE OXNARD, CA 93033 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 05/13/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 04/19/2018 at 11:00 A.M., T.D. Service Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 05/20/2015, as Instrument No. 20150520-00076676-0, in book, page, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: JUAN CARLOS HERNANDEZ ZAMUDIO AND DELIA HERNANDEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE AND ERIKA HERNANDEZ, A SINGLE WOMAN AND JOE ALBANO, A SINGLE MAN, ALL AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 222-0-261-015 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 665 YALE PLACE, OXNARD, CA 93033 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $404,711.87. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939- 0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting. com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case A549474 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: T.D. Service Company 4000 W. Metropolitan Drive, Ste 400 Orange, CA 92868 T.D. Service Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939- 0772NPP0329124 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 03/29/2018, 04/05/2018, 04/12/2018

APN: 222-0-340-085 TS No: CA08002097-15-4 TO No: 95310473-55 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED September 16, 2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On May 3, 2018 at 09:00 AM, Auction.com Room, Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded on September 29, 2004 as Instrument No. 20040929- 0263921, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by DEBBIE J. VAN PELT AND MICHAEL D. VAN PELT, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE COMPANY as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: EXHIBIT “A” PARCEL 1: LOT(S) 8 OF TRACT NO. 3545, IN THE CITY OF OXNARD, COUNTY OF VENTURA, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 91 PAGE(S) 1 TO 3 INCLUSIVE OF MAPS AND AS AMENDED BY MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 92 PAGE(S) 28 AND 29 OF MAPS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY. EXCEPT ALL OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS, AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER SAID LAND, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORING AND OPERATING THEREFORE AND REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID LAND OR ANY OTHER LAND, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM LANDS OTHER THAT SAID LAND, OIL OR GAS WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF SAID LAND, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFT UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES, WITHOUT HOWEVER, THE RIGHT TO DRILL, MINE, EXPLORE AND OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER 500 FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF SAID LAND OR OTHERWISE IN SUCH MANNER AS TO ENDANGER THE SAFETY OF ANY HIGHWAY THAT MAY BE CONSTRUCTED ON SAID LANDS, AS RESERVED BY DEED RECORDED MARCH 27, 1964 IN BOOK 2509 PAGE(S) 53, OFFICIAL RECORDS. PARCEL 2: AN EASEMENT THREE (3) FEET WIDE FOR PATIO DRAIN, STORM DRAIN, AND PURPOSES INCIDENTAL THERE TO OVER THAT PORTION OF LOT `A` OF TRACT 3545, IN THE CITY OF OXNARD, COUNTY OF VENTURA, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 91 PAGE(S) 1 TO 3 INCLUSIVE OF MAPS, AND AS AMENDED BY MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 92 PAGE(S) 28 AND 29 OF MAPS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY, LYING 1.5 FEET ON EITHER SIDE OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED CENTERLINE. BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWESTERLY CORNER OF TRACT NO. 3545, AS PER SAID AMENDED MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 92 PAGE(S) 28 AND 29; THENCE, NORTHERLY ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID TRACT, NORTH 0° 07` 36` WEST, 31.72 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE,1ST: NORTH 89° 52` 24` EAST, 4 FEET TO THE WESTERLY LINE OF LOT 8. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5319 PERKINS ROAD, OXNARD, CA 93033 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $261,953.63 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08002097-15-4. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 15, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08002097- 15-4 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 38585, Pub Dates: 03/29/2018, 04/05/2018, 04/12/2018, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE

US STORAGE CENTERS

2073 ROYAL AVE

SIMI VALLEY, CA 93065

805-306-9730

In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, ET seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the website the public auction will be listed on can be found at https://www.usstoragecenters. com/auctions and will close on April 27, 2018 at 8:00 AM. General household goods, electronics, tools, office & business equipment, furniture, instruments, appliances, clothing, collectibles & antiques, and or miscellaneous items stored at 2073 ROYAL AVE, SIMI VALLEY, CA, 93065 VENTURA COUNTY, by the following persons: Colin Douglass Mansfield, Esther E. Martinez-Henriquez, Robert Jr. Miller, Charlotte A. Cash Will be sold on an “AS IS BASIS”. There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 4/5, 4/12/18 CNS-3117066#

NOTICE OF SALE

OF ABANDONED PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to section 1988 of the California Civil Code, in accordance with its provisions there being due and unpaid storage for which AT YOUR DOOR SELF STORAGE is entitled. Due notice is hereby given that these goods will be sold at public auction on Saturday April 21, 2018 at 10:00am at 2390 Ward Ave. Simi Valley, Ca 93065. Said goods are being held in the accounts of: Zomco Inc., Terry Sheffield, Shelly Mitchell, Shelley Weinstein, Selenia Scoot, Saridporn Kongpund, Richard Greene, Nicole Klauzar, Margaret Gelman, Liz Hurwitz, Lindsay Stewart, Joel Haggin, Demetria Warren, Debbie Childs, Dat Trinh, Christine Nelson, Carly Bramm, Bettie Francisco, Armand Sabel-Lecco, Arlana Triggs, Amy Priest, and Claudette Vanstrauhal. Terms are cash only, 15% buyer’s premium, and removal at time of sale. For information and additional terms, contact American Auctioneers at (909) 790-0433 or www.americanauctioneers.com. California Bond #FS863-20-14. Ad Approved by: Date: 4/5, 4/12/18 CNS-3117323#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to the California Self- Service Storage Facility Act (B&P Code 21700 et seq.) the undersigned will sell at public auction, on 04/24/2018, personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools, art, music/video production equipment, commercial shelving and/or other household items located at: PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 20627 @ 9:30 AM 4568 E. LOS ANGELES AVE. SIMI VALLEY, CA 93063 805-526-9013 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: D110 Charles Dietzler D122 Tony Simoni PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 24322 @ 10:30 AM 2167 FIRST ST. SIMI VALLEY, CA 93065 805-526-1532 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: A054 Vincent Cesarani C045 Vincent Cesarani C066 ALAMO HILLS MEDICAL GROUP D077 Joseph Ruelas D083 Linda Yenor F009 Robert Fenton F075 Cory Fear F081 Valerie Fisher PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 26607 @ 11:30 AM 120 WEST EASY ST. SIMI VALLEY, CA 93065 805-522-9429 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: 030 Ryan Wells 052 Tony Maddox 103 Andrew Elsner 141 Lorena Barrios 235 herbert bonesteel 248 herbert bonesteel 370 Norah Alsghair 411 Brittany Land 437 Alison Rosen 487 jennifer hayden PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 25753 @ 12:30 PM 875 W. LOS ANGELES AVE. MOORPARK, CA 93021 805-553-9974 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: 053 Desiree Gonzalez 1025 Dustin Wilce 107 Eugene Burke 569 Brian Meza 643 DOMINGO JIMENEZ 753 Jennifer Smith B33 Jamie Martinez All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Terms, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 5th of April and this 12th of April 2018 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 5908365. 4/5, 4/12/18 CNS-3117167#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to the California Self- Service Storage Facility Act (B&P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction, on 4/25/18 , personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items located at: PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 26812 @ 12:30 PM 6435 VENTURA BLVD. VENTURA, CA 93003 (805) 654-0164 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: PUBLIC STORAGE D103 MARY VILLARREAL All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Terms, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 5th & 12th of April 2018 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244- 8080, Bond No. 6052683. 4/5, 4/12/18 CNS-3116162#

LIEN-SALE

AUCTION AT

MEATHEAD MINI STORAGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to the California Self-Storage Facilities Act (California Business & Professions Code Section 21700 et seq.). The undersigned will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 11:00 AM. on the premises where the property has been stored and which are located at Meathead Mini Storage, 1401 Maulhardt Avenue, Oxnard, California, the following:

Theresa Nielsen Unit# 600 Miscellaneous personal and / or commercial property

Alex Reyes Unit# 136 Miscellaneous personal and / or commercial property

Janay Arrendondo Unit# 131 Miscellaneous personal and / or commercial property

Theresa Nielsen Unit# 601 Miscellaneous personal and / or commercial property

Carol Shopshear Unit# 1000 Miscellaneous personal and / or commercial property

Carol Shopshear Unit# 1001 Miscellaneous personal and / or commercial property.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and the obligated party. Dated: 3/23/18 Auctioneer: Kenneth D. Erpenbach dba Hitchin’ Post Auction Barn, Bond# MS879-23-57, (805) 434- 1770. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Pursuant to the California Self Service Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction at April 13th 2018 located at 900 East Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, California 93041 of the following tenants:

Annalisa Mendez: Wheelchair, Luggage, Various Furniture and boxes.

Melissa McLaughlin: 3 mountain bikes, Bike parts, Luggage, Surf board, Boxes and tubs.

Guadalupe Juarez: Electric bed frame, Toolbox, Table and chairs and six tubs.

Francisco Paredes Gutierrez: Various furniture, Luggage, Box fan, 3 chairs and 3 bags of clothes.

Mary Serrato: Helium tank, Tubs of clothing, Tent, 2 backpacks and sporting equipment.

Tandalia Norris: Football gear, 3 bikes, 3 computers, 2 laptops, Floor freezer, Refrigerator, various- Electronics, Stereo receiver, Luggage and couch.

Rene Guiang: 9 pieces of luggage, Refrigerator, Water cooler, Clothing, 8 boxes and furniture.

Carolyn Dangerfield: Vacuum, Skateboard, 2 chairs, 2 stools and clothing.

Owners reserve the right to bid at the sale. Purchases may only be made in cash. All goods are sold “As Is” and are subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this March 28th 2018. Channel Islands Self Storage, Phone# (805) 488-3886, Fax# (805) 488-0733. Auctioneer: James O’Brien Bond# R519468. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

COUNTY OF VENTURA

NOTICE INVITING

PROPOSALS (BIDS)

[ADVERTISEMENT for

PROPOSALS (BIDS)]

Sealed Proposals (Bids) will be received by the undersigned in the Bid Box at the Department Of Airports, Camarillo Airport, 555 Airport Way, Camarillo, CA, (i.e. Administration offices, 2nd floor lobby) until 3:00 P.M. on TUESDAY the 8th day of MAY, 2018, for Camarillo Airport – HANGAR ELECTRICAL IMPROVEMENTS, West End Hangars, Specification No. DOA 18-04, which consists of: • The electrical rework of 50 each hangars (i.e. Hangars C 183 thru C-232) including the removal of (E) electrical items from the hangar sub-panel and the installation of (N) LED light fixtures, switches & receptacles. • The the removal of 19 each (E) exterior light fixtures and the installation of 20 each (N) LED exterior light fixtures (i.e. 19 each in (E) locations). Prospective bidders are encouraged to attend a Pre-bidding Conference to be held on THURSDAY, APRIL 26, 2018 at 10:00 AM in the CAMARILLO AIRPORT, ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICES CONFERENCE ROOM (South Entrance, 2nd Floor), 555 AIRPORT WAY, CAMARILLO, CA 93010. The meeting will be held for the purpose of providing information on bidding requirements, scope of work and for answering any questions concerning the project. None of the information transmitted at this meeting is to be construed in any way to modify the PLANS and/or SPECIFICATIONS. Any modifications deemed necessary based on discussions held at the Pre-bidding Conference will be forwarded to all Plan Holders as an Addenda. The estimated cost of construction for the project is: $175,001.00. Proposals (Bids) will be publicly opened after said time. The Plans, Specifications and Proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the undersigned and are by reference made a part of this Notice. Said documents may be obtained at CyberCopy, 3020 Sherwin Avenue, Suite D, Ventura, CA 93003 for $6.00 including tax, which is not refundable. (Add $14.00 for shipping). NOTE: Proposal document (Bid Form) may be viewed @ www. cybercopyusa.com or via link from www.ventura.org/airports. For general information concerning Proposal document (Bid Form), call CyberCopy @ (805) 642-3292. For technical questions concerning the bidding documents call 805-388-4205/4321. PLEASE DO NOT CALL THE UNDERSIGNED. APWA-AGC Standard Specifications for Public Works Construction, 2015 Edition, referred to by the Specifications, are available from BNI Publications Inc., Vista, CA @ www. BNIBooks/BNIPublications.com. Proposals (Bids) must be submitted on the Proposal document (Bid Form) furnished. Each Proposal (Bid) must be accompanied by a Bid Guarantee (Bid Bond) in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount Proposed (Bid), PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY OF VENTURA and guaranteeing that the Proposer or Bidder will enter into a Contract in accordance with the terms of the Proposal document (Bid Form) if award is made them. The Bid Guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a Bid Bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal document (Bid Form), a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy (FAX) of the Bid Bond form included in the Proposal document (Bid Form) may be used, but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. A FAX of the completed Bid Bond will not be accepted. Contractor Registration Requirement No Contractor or Subcontractor may be listed on a Proposal (Bid) for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code, Section 1725.5 [i.e. with limited exceptions from this requirement for Proposal (Bid) purposes only under Labor Code, Section 1771.1(a)]. Information is available at: “http: //www.dir.ca.gov/public-works/ PublicWorksSB854 FAQ.html”. Bidders shall have a Class C-10 California Contractors license at the time of Contract award. The Proposer or Bidder to whom award is made will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the Contract price. In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. The determinations of prevailing rates of wages made by the State of California for Ventura County are available on the Internet @ http://www.access.gpo. gov/davisbacon/allstates.html. Proposers or Bidders who do not have access to the Internet may obtain a copy of the State Prevailing Rates of Wages by contacting the Department of Airports at (805) 388-4205. The Contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage schedule at each job site.

Dated this 6th day of April, 2018. Todd L. McNamee, A.A.E. Director of Airports.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

A.P.N.: 215-0-082-115 Trustee Sale No.: 2017-2426 Title Order No: 170034898 Reference No: 079-000006 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED9/1/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 5/8/2018 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 9/14/2017, as Document No. 20170914-00119219-0, Book , Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: Debora Diaz The purported new owner: Debora Diaz WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 509 OPTAR LANE OXNARD CA 93030 . The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $8,204.06 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: VILLAGE OF SAN MIGUEL HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION AKA ROSE AVENUE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www. superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case 2017-2426. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date:4/3/2018. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (04/12/18, 04/19/18, 04/26/18 | TS#2017-2426 SDI-9992)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee’s Sale No. CA-WFZ-17018122 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/01/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www. nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case, CA-WFZ-17018122. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. On 05/08/2018, at 11:00AM, At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, County of VENTURA, PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under that certain Deed of Trust executed by ROSEMARIE ROBINSON, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustors, recorded on 07/17/2006, as Instrument No. 20060717-0150477, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, State of CALIFORNIA, under the power of sale therein contained, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Property is being sold “as is – where is”. TAX PARCEL NO. 200-0-171-135. Property address: 1034 W. RODERICK AVE., OXNARD, CA 93030. The land referred to is situated in the State of California, County of Ventura, City of Oxnard and is described as follows: LOT 32, BLOCK 23, FREMONT SQUARE UNIT NO. 3, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 23, PAGE 16 OF MAPS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY. From information which the Trustee deems reliable, but for which Trustee makes no representation or warranty, the street address or other common designation of the above described property is purported to be 1034 W. RODERICK AVE., OXNARD, CA 93030. Said property is being sold for the purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including fees and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, interest thereon, together with reasonably estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $499,475.30. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. SALE INFORMATION LINE: 916- 939-0772 or www.nationwideposting. com Dated: 04/06/2018 PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., AS TRUSTEE, 5900 Canoga Avenue, Suite 220 Woodland Hills, CA 91367 By SHELLEY CHASE, FORECLOSURE ADMINISTRATOR NPP0330201 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 04/12/2018, 04/19/2018, 04/26/2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE

(Sections. 6104-6105 U.C.C.)

Escrow No. 60948-SB

Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below. The name(s) and business address(es) of the seller are: Agrath LLC, 1331 Saviers Road, Oxnard, CA 93033 The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: Same as above As listed by the seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: None The name(s) and business address of the buyer are: VP Coin Laundry Inc., 1331 Saviers Road, Oxnard, CA 93033 The assets to be sold are described in general as: Furniture, fixtures, equipment, goodwill, tradename, leasehold, improvement and interest, and covenant not to compete and is located at: 1331 Saviers Road, Oxnard, CA 93033. The business name used by the seller(s) at that location is: Saviers Lavanderia. The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 4/30/18 at the office of United Escrow Co., 3440 Wilshire Blvd., #600, Los Angeles, CA 90010. This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. If so subject, the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is United Escrow Co., 3440 Wilshire Blvd., #600, Los Angeles, CA 90010, and the last date for filing claims shall be 4/27/18, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: March 22, 2018 VP Coin Laundry Inc., a California Corporation By: S/ Viken Ghanimian, CEO & Secretary By: S/ Pauline Ghanimian, CFO 4/12/18 CNS-3118440#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.Storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on April 26th 2018 at 12:00PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 300 W Ventura Blvd Camarillo CA 93010, County of Ventura, State of California. The following units will be sold:

Laura Beckett: 10+ boxes of unknown, 2 coolers, sewing machine, 6+ storage tubs of unknown, stick vacuum.

Heather Brinkoetter: 2 Pieces of luggage, Vizio flat screen TV, hanging clothes, dining table, wardrobe, patio furniture, 2 lamps, 15+boxes of unknown.

Joseph Pyle: 4 skateboard decks, TV stand, butcher block with knives, luggage, backpack, clothing, guitar with case, various furniture.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation any time up to the time of the auction. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00510104-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed APR 06 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: JACQUELINE MARIE SPENCER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JACQUELINE MARIE SPENCER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JACQUELINE MARIE SPENCER to JACQUELINE SPENCER ENTIN. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 5-22-18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: APR 06 2018, 2018. By Order of the Court, Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Joan Foster, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18, 4/19/18, 4/26/18 and 5/3/18.

LIEN SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 3071 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicle(s) at lien sale at said time(s) on: Friday, April 20, 2018 to wit: YEAR: 14 MAKE: FRHT VIN: 3AKJGLD54ESFP1827 LIC#: STATE: YEAR: 13 MAKE: VOLV VIN: 4V4NC9EHSDN567852 LIC#: 61202RP STATE: WA To be sold by: MCCARTY AND SONS TOWING, 1608 E STH ST, OXNARD, VENTURA COUNTY, CA 93031 (10:00 AM)

Monday, April 23, 2018 to wit: YEAR: 03 MAKE: BMW VIN: WBAGN63443DR09872 LIC#: 5TBD447 STATE: CA To be sold by: MCCARTY AND SONS TOWING, 1608 E STH ST, OXNARD, VENTURA COUNTY, CA 93031 (10:00 AM) Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien(s) of the above for towing, storage, labor, materials, and lien charges. Together with costs of advertising and expenses of sale.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18.

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. 56-2017-00493345-CU-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Alejandro Hernandez- Mendez; Martin Jalpillo; Rachelle Medina; Alicia Sahagwn; DOES 1 TO 50.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Francisco Hernandez.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responded dentro de 30 dias, la core puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion.Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaci on, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exenci on de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisi on a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales.

AVISO: Por ley, la ocrte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Timothy P. Mitchell, Esq. (SBN: 234130), Law Offices of Jacob Emrani; 1516 S. Broadway. Los Angeles. CA 90015, 213-748-7734. Date (Fecha): FEB 28 2017. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Susanne Leon, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18, 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

COMPLAINT – Personal Injury,

Property Damage,

Wrongful Death

MOTOR VEHICLE –

Personal Injury

Case No. 56-2017-00493345-CU-PA-VTA

PLAINTIFF: Francisco Hernandez

DEFENDANT: Martin Jalpillo; Alejandro Hernandez-Mendez; Rachelle Medina; Alicia Sahagwn; Does 1 to 50 Jurisdiction: ACTI0N IS AN UNLIMITED CIVIL CASE (exceeds $25,000)

Plaintiff: Francisco Hernandez alleges causes of action against defendant {name or names): Martin Jalpillo; Alejandro Hernandez- Mendez; Rachelle Medina; Alicia Sahagwn; Does 1 to 50. This pleading, including attachments and exhibits. consists of the following number of pages: 5

Each plaintiff named above is a competent adult.

Date (Fecha): FEB 28 2017.

/s/ Timothy P. Mitchell, Esq. (SBN: 234130),

Law Offices of Jacob Emrani; 1516 S. Broadway. Los Angeles. CA 90015, 213-748-7734.

Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18, 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or

Wrongful Death)

Case No. 56-2017-00493345-CU-PA-VTA

PLAINTIFF: FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ

DEFENDANT: ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZMENDEZ, ET AL.

To: MARTIN JALPILLO

Plaintiff: FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience in the amount of: $5,000,000.00. Special damages: Medical expenses (to date) $69,902.82

Future Medical expenses (present value) $35,000.00

Loss of earnings (to date) $5,000.00

Loss of future earning capacity (present value) $2,500.00

Date: March 21, 2018.

/s/ Timothy P. Mitchell, Esq. (SBN: 234130),

Law Offices of Jacob Emrani; 1516 S. Broadway. Los Angeles. CA 90015, 213-748-7734.

Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18, 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

Probate

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: CHARLES W. GETTLE CASE NO. 56-2018-00509189-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of CHARLES W. GETTLE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by ROLLIN B. GETTLE, III in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that ROLLIN B. GETTLE, III be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/19/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner MARK R. RAPHAEL, ESQ. – SBN 82572

LAW OFFICES OF MARK R. RAPHAEL, APC

16000 VENTURA BLVD #1000

ENCINO CA 91436

3/29, 4/5, 4/12/18

CNS-3113316#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: PATRIC A. PIERCE CASE NO. 56-2018-00509045-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of PATRIC A. PIERCE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by BETTINA E. PIERCE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that BETTINA E. PIERCE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act with limited authority. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 04/19/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner TAMSEN REINHEIMER – SBN 234257

MORTENSEN & REINHEIMER, PC

2855 MICHELLE DR. STE 120

IRVINE CA 92606

3/29, 4/5, 4/12/18

CNS-3113331#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN H. DODSON CASE NO. 56-2018-00509052-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JOHN H. DODSON A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JAMES HINER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JAMES HINER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act with full authority . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held on 04/18/2018 at 9:00 AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD CA 93036, JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a formal Request for Special Notice (DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner:

GARY N. SCHWARTZ, ESQ SBN 106306]

FELDMAN BERMAN SCHWARTZ LLP

20750 VENTURA BLVD #201

WOODLAND HILLS, CA 91364,

Telephone: ( 818)707- 1465

3/29, 4/5, 4/12/18

CNS-3113669#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROLLAND LEE FITZGERALD aka RON FITZGERALD, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00509440-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ROLLAND LEE FITZGERALD aka RON FITZGERALD. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: BARBARA A. FITZGERALD in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: BARBARA A. FITZGERALD be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedentís will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: April 26, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Darin Marx, SBN 223314, Lowthorp, Richards, McMillan, Miller & Templeman, 300 Esplanade Dr., Suite 850, Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 981-8555. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF VENTURA

PETITION FOR

Probate of Will and for Letters Testamentary and Authorization to Administer Under the Independent Administration of Estates Act

ESTATE OF ROBERT A. RUSSELL, DECEDENT

Case No. 56-2018-00509602-PR-PW-OXN

Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 East Vineyard Avenue Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile/ Probate Branch.

HEARING DATE AND TIME: 5/7/18

DEPT: J6, 9:00 a.m.

Publication will be in: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.

Publication to be arranged.

Petitioner: S. SCOTT RUSSELL requests that S. SCOTT RUSSELL be appointed executor and letters issue upon qualification. Petitioner: S. SCOTT RUSSELL requests that Full authority be granted to administer under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. Petitioner: S. SCOTT RUSSELL requests that bond not be required for the reasons stated in item 3e. Decedent died on: November 5, 2017, at: Phoenix, AZ, a nonresident of California and left an estate in the county named above located at: 166 Bundren Street, Oakview, CA 93022. Street address, city, and county of decedent’s residence at time of death: 4113 E. Pinchot Avenue, Phoenix, AZ, Maricopa County.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/29/18, 4/5/18 and 4/12/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA PETITION FOR Probate of Will and for Letters Testamentary and Authorization to Administer Under the Independent Administration of Estates Act ESTATE OF ROBERT A. RUSSELL, DECEDENT Case No. 56-2018-00509602- PR-PW-OXN

Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 East Vineyard Avenue Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile/ Probate Branch. HEARING DATE AND TIME: 5/9/18 DEPT: J6, 9:00 a.m. Publication will be in: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Publication to be arranged. Petitioner: S. SCOTT RUSSELL requests that S. SCOTT RUSSELL be appointed executor and letters issue upon qualification. Petitioner: S. SCOTT RUSSELL requests that Full authority be granted to administer under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. Petitioner: S. SCOTT RUSSELL requests that bond not be required for the reasons stated in item 3e. Decedent died on: November 5, 2017, at: Phoenix, AZ, a nonresident of California and left an estate in the county named above located at: 166 Bundren Street, Oakview, CA 93022. Street address, city, and county of decedent’s residence at time of death: 4113 E. Pinchot Avenue, Phoenix, AZ, Maricopa County. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

NOTICE OF SALE OF

REAL PROPERTY AT PRIVATE SALE

NO. 56-2016-00487244-PR-CP-OXN

Date: May 1, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Dept.: J6

SUPERIOR COURT OF

THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

Conservatorship of the Person and Estate of INEZ TUTTLE, Conservatee

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, subject to confirmation of the Ventura County Superior Court, on May 1, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. in Department J6, or thereafter within the time allowed by law, the undersigned as Conservator of the Estate of the above named individual, with sell at private sale to the highest net bidder, on the terms and conditions hereinafter mentioned, all right, title, and interest that the Estate has acquired in the following real property in the City of Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California: LOT 37 OF TRACT 1216, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 28 PAGE 20 OF MAPS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY. APN: 191-0-063-165. This property is commonly referred to as: as 5114 Beachcomber Street, Oxnard, CA 93030. The sale is subject to current taxes, covenants, conditions, restrictions, reservations, right of way and easements, whether of record or not, with any monetary liens of record that the Estate is obligated to pay off to be satisfied from the purchase price. The property is to be sold on an “as is” basis, and title shall be conveyed via grant deed. An offer on the property in the total amount of $810,000 has been accepted by the Conservator and a Report of Sale and Petition for Order Confirming Sale of Real Property has been filed in these proceedings which Report and Petition has been set for hearing on May 1, 2018, and notice made to all interested parties. THE PURPOSE OF THIS NOTICE IS TO INVITE BIDS OVER THE ACCEPTED OFFER, in accordance with the provisions of California Probate Code section 10311. By statute, the initial overbid must be in the amount of $851,000. Overbids are invited for this property and must be in writing and presented to the attorney for the Conservator on or before May, 1, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., in Department J6 of the Superior Court of the State of California, for the County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, California 93036. Bid forms may be obtained from the attorney for the Conservator at the address shown below or at the Superior Court on the morning of the hearing. The property will be sold on the following terms: 1. This is an all-cash sale to the Conservatorship Estate; there will be no seller financing: 2. Each overbidder shall present by certified check a deposit of 10% of the amount of the bid to accompany the offer, and the purchaser shall pay the balance of the purchase price upon close of escrow, which shall occur within 20 days from receipt of the Order Confirming Sale of Real Property by Escrow Holder or purchaser; 3. Taxes, rents, operating and maintenance expenses, and premiums on insurance acceptable to the purchaser shall be prorated as of the date of close of escrow; 4. Escrow Holder shall be Lawyer’s Title and Escrow in Oxnard, California; 5. Seller and purchaser shall each pay 1/2 of the escrow fee, with each party responsible for its own costs’; and 6. Transfer taxes, required HOA fees, and title insurance policy shall be at the expense of the seller. The undersigned reserves the right to refuse to accept any bids. For further information and bid forms, contact Christopher P. Young, Esq., at The Alvarez Firm: 760 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 315, Camarillo, CA 93010. Date: March 30, 2018 /s/ Kenneth Jay Fernandez, Conservator of the Person and Estate Inez Tuttle Date: March 30, 2018 /s/ Christopher P. Young Attorney for Conservator, Kenneth Hay Fernandez CHRISTOPHER P. YOUNG, State Bar No. 281512 JOSEPH E. MEISSNER State Bar No. 313199 THE ALVAREZ FIRM, A Law Corporation 760 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 315 Camarillo, CA 93010 TEL: (805) 246-7272 FAX: (805) 246-1582 Attorneys for: KENNETH JAY FERNANDEZ, Conservator 4/5, 4/12, 4/19/18 CNS-3117826#

NOTICE OF SALE

OF REAL PROPERTY

AT PRIVATE SALE

CASE NO. 56-2017-00498289-PR-LA-OXN

In the Superior Court of the State of California, for the County of Ventura In the Matter of the Estate of Brian Charles Brown, deceased. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at Private Sale, to the highest and best bidder, subject to confirmation of said Superior Court, on or after 4/20/18 at the office of John S. MacIntosh, Attorney for Adminitrator, 25350 Magic Mountain Parkway, Suite 130, Valencia, CA 91355, all the right, title and interest of said deceased at time of death and all right, title and interest the estate has acquired in addition to that of said deceased, in and to all the certain Real property, situated in the City of Simi Valley, County of Ventura, State of California, particularly described as follows: Lots 166, 167, 184 & 185 of the Santa Susana Valley View Tract No. 1 in the County of Ventura, State of California, as per map recorded in Book 18, Page 1 of Maps in the office of the Ventura County Recorder APN: 646-081-230 More commonly known as: 6180 Wisteria Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063 Terms of sale are cash in lawful money of the United States on confirmation of sale, or part cash and balance upon such terms and conditions as are acceptable to the personal representative. Ten percent of amount bid to be deposited with bid. Bids or offers to be in writing and will be received at the aforesaid office at any time after the first publication hereof and before date of sale. Dated March 27, 2018 Daina Deleon-Brown, Administrator of the Estate. Attorney(s) at Law: John S. MacIntosh Attorney at Law 25350 Magic Mountain Parkway, Suite 130, Valencia, CA 91355; (661) 255-7027 4/5, 4/12, 4/19/18 CNS-3116607#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF MARY TAKAKO OUNE

Case No: 56-2018- 00509746-PR-NC-OXN

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent, that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to mail a copy to Mark Masaru Oune, as trustee of the trust dated October 6, 2006, wherein the decedent was the settlor, at 139 E. Olive Avenue, First Floor, Monrovia, California 91016, within the later of four months after April 5, 2018 (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Kelly F. Ryan, Esq. 139 E. Olive Avenue, 1st Floor, Monrovia, California 91016. /s/ Kelly F. Ryan, Esq. 139 E. Olive Avenue, 1st Floor Monrovia, California 91016 4/5, 4/12, 4/19/18 CNS-3117218#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: APRIL CHRISTINE PIERSON CASE NO. 56-2018-00509605-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of APRIL CHRISTINE PIERSON. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by SHERRY R. BREITUNG in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that SHERRY R. BREITUNG be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 05/02/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner TODD J. VIGNEUX – SBN 253284 PEDERSON LAW OFFICES APLC 280 E. THOUSAND OAKS BLVD. STE A THOUSAND OAKS CA 91360 4/5, 4/12, 4/19/18 CNS-3115328#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: GARRY LEROY CARTER CASE NO. 56-2018-00509405-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of GARRY LEROY CARTER. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by ARLEENA KENT in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that ARLEENA KENT be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 05/03/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner ROBERT W. HOWELL – SBN 241568 THE LAW OFFICE OF ROBERT W. HOWELL 5850 CANOGA AVE., SUITE 400 WOODLAND HILLS CA 91367 4/5, 4/12, 4/19/18 CNS-3114885#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN R. MOSBY, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00509843-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JOHN R. MOSBY. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: LINDY MOSBY NODOLF in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: Petitioner LINDY MOSBY NODOLF be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: MAY 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Laura V. Bartels, Taylor Scoles & Bartels, 540 Sespe Avenue, Suite 2, Fillmore, CA 93015, (805) 524-1934. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROBERT PHELPS, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2017-00504472-PR-PK-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ROBERT PHELPS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: NATHAN SIGSWORTH in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: NATHAN SIGSWORTH be appointed as personal represe ntative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 4/26/2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, JUVENILE AND PROBATE COURTHOUSE. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner In Pro Per: NATHAN SIGSWORTH, 55 RIO VIA, OAK VIEW, CA 93022, 805-794- 0507. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ERIC IAN ROSENBERG, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2017-00505642-PR-LS-VTA To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ERIC IAN ROSENBERG. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: DANIEL CUTRIGHT in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: DANIEL CUTRIGHT be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 05-14-2018 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 41. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Kambiz Drake 271134, 23901 Calabasas Rd., Suite 1030, Calabasas, CA 91302, 818- 222-2227. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF COLEMAN H. EPSTEIN, aka COLE EPSTEIN and COLEMAN HAROLD EPSTEIN, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00509607-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: COLEMAN H. EPSTEIN, aka COLE EPSTEIN and COLEMAN HAROLD EPSTEIN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: DONNA EPSTEIN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: DONNA EPSTEIN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: May 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: John C. Orr, (State Bar# 58840), FERGUSON CASE ORR PATERSON LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800 Fax No.: (805) 659-6818. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF TERRANCE ALLEN BAKER, aka TERRY BAKER, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00509507-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: TERRANCE ALLEN BAKER, aka TERRY BAKER. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JERE JANET BAKER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JERE JANET BAKER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: April 26, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Steven S. Alkema, Bar No. 159156, Steven S. Alkema, Attorney at Law, 380 South Melrose Drive, Suite 404, Vista, California 92081, (760) 643-4003. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF TIMOTHY GEIB GRIFFIN, aka TIMOTHY G. GRIFFIN, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00509596-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: TIMOTHY GEIB GRIFFIN, aka TIMOTHY G. GRIFFIN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: MARIE G. GRIFFIN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: MARIE G. GRIFFIN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: May 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Jesse E. Cahill, (State Bar# 227154), FERGUSON CASE ORR PATERSON LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800 Fax No.: (805) 659-6818. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DENIS DECKER; DENIS G. DECKER; DENIS GREGORY DECKER, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00509804-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: DENIS DECKER; DENIS G. DECKER; DENIS GREGORY DECKER. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: DONALD DECKER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: DONALD DECKER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: May 3, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: David E. Edsall, Esq., (SBN 86217), Edsall Law, A Professional Law Corporation, 751 Daily Drive, Suite 325, Camarillo, CA 93010, Tel: (805) 484-9002. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/5/18, 4/12/18 and 4/19/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN CHARLES MIX AKA JOHN C. MIX AKA JOHN MIX CASE NO. 56-2018-00509931-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JOHN CHARLES MIX AKA JOHN C. MIX AKA JOHN MIX A Petition for Probate has been filed by TRACY ANN HARBAUGH in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that TRACY ANN HARBAUGH be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The Petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on 05/09/2018 at 9:00 am in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Loan T. Shillinger, Esq., 2560 1st Ave, Ste 203, San Diego, CA 92103, Telephone: 619-576- 5719 4/12, 4/19, 4/26/18 CNS-3119570#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA PETITION FOR Letters of Administration ESTATE OF HELEN REYNOLDS, DECEDENT Case No. 56-2018-00508325-PR-LA-OXN Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 East Vineyard Ave., #122, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile- Probate Court. HEARING DATE AND TIME: 05/03/18 DEPT.: J6, 9:00 a.m. Publication will be in: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Publication requested. Petitioner: GUY HOPPE requests that GUY HOPPE be appointed administrator and letters issue upon qualification. Petitioner: GUY HOPPE requests that Full authority be granted to administer under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. Petitioner: GUY HOPPE requests that $380,000 bond be fixed. The bond will be furnished by an admitted surety insurer or as otherwise provided by law. (Specify reasons in Attachment 2 if the amount is different from the maximum required by Prob. Code, §8482.) Decedent died on: January 22, 2018, at: Oxnard, CA, Ventura County, a resident of the county named above. Street address, city, and county of decedent’s residence at time of death: 530 Daily Drive, #115, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County. ATTORNEY OR PARTY WITHOUT ATTORNEY: Guy Hoppe, Petitioner: in Pro Per, 4814 Adele Court, Woodland Hills, CA 91364, (818) 884-4311. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18, 4/19/18 and 4/26/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PAUL WARSHAW aka PAUL R. WARSHAW, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00506621-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: PAUL WARSHAW aka PAUL R. WARSHAW. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: MARSHA ORITT and BARRY SIMON in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: BARRY SIMON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: May 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: David A. Esquibias, Esq., (State Bar# 171327), Law Offices of David A. Esquibias, 2625 Townsgate Road, Ste. 330, Westlake Village, CA 91361, (805) 267- 1141, Fax No.: (805) 267- 1140. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/12/18, 4/19/18 and 4/26/18.