Cars and guns

Re: Not a solution letter dated 29 March 2018

Mr. Berk compares gun deaths in the United States to those in Japan. “According to the CDC, there were 33,636 deaths due to firearms in 2013” (IN THE UNITED STATES) while Japan sees ten or fewer. We all must agree that the rates are much higher in the U.S., as are the quantity of gun owners.

But now let’s look at another killer here in the U.S. and compare that to other highly developed countries. More people die in car crashes each year in the United States than in any other high-income country according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, in 2013, more than 32,000 people died on U.S. roads, roughly 90 fatalities per day. The U.S. has seen a 31 percent reduction in its motor vehicle death rate per capita over the past 13 years. But compared with 19 other wealthy countries, which have declined an average of 56 percent during the same period, the U.S. has the slowest decrease. [Road death rates in countries such as Spain and Denmark have dropped 75.1 percent and 63.5 percent, respectively.] If the United States had reduced its death rate to the average of other countries, 18,000 more lives would have been saved, according to the CDC report.

According to these 2013 statistics (chosen to match the statistic cited by Mr. Berk), the automobile appears to be almost as deadly as the firearm. Mr. Berk claims, “More guns ALWAYS lead to more deaths whether they be accidental or intentional. A child’s or adult’s right to live life is profoundly more important than any person’s right to own deadly weapons.” Are not automobiles also a source of death? True, the automobile was not designed to be a killer but, as we see by the statistics, it often is — just about as much as the gun. The automobile certainly appears to be a pretty efficient instrument of death. Although private ownership and operation of an automobile are not covered by the Constitution, should we consider limiting ownership/operation of the automobile? Both the automobile and gun take lives when used carelessly or maliciously. Should a child’s or adult’s right to live life be less important than another person’s right to own and operate an automobile?

Don’t get me wrong. It’s horrible when people use a gun to take another person’s life. However, guns aren’t the only instruments — consider automobiles, drugs, etc., also.

Ray Blattel

Oxnard

No Jo Koy

The fire was not as hard on me as it was on others, but I still could not afford to waste a hundie on a show I could not get to; other families needed the laugh break as much as I did and lost a lot more money.

Comedian Jo Koy was booked in Santa Barbara at the Arlington Theatre on Jan. 20 for a 7 o’clock show. I had tickets; I could not get there. Two-thirds of the ticket-holders could not get there!

It just so happened that the 101 opening was postponed again, and no one from the south could get to the show. I tried everything. I could not get a boat; train was not running at the times needed; there were no hotel rooms available. (Even if I made the five-hour drive the day before, turned out the 5 was closed anyway so that was a useless idea.)

I wonder how Jo Koy got there?

He played to one-third of the house, having NOT cancelled the show due to the mudslide, etc. I heard he started 45 minutes late while the theater frantically tried to RESELL the tickets for the empty seats, but since I was not there, I cannot swear to the veracity of this report.

There were LOTS of folks who had tickets who could not go. Arlington refused to refund our money. ACX the promoter would not refund our money. Jo Koy would not refund our money. Arlington would not reschedule. ACX would not trade tickets for future shows. Jo Koy would not answer tweets or emails.

He still won’t answer.

NOW Jo Koy is playing 10 shows starting March 29, at Levity in Oxnard.

Since it is right down the road from Santa Barbara, one would think it would not be a big deal to offer folks with Arlington tickets a change of venue.

So far, we all have just had to eat it.

With people helping people all over the place, and fundraisers happening everywhere for fire and flood victims, one would agree that a comedian, of ALL people, would want to spread some laughs.

Apparently, Jo Koy means no joy.

Val Polacek

Ventura

Random thoughts from a random citizen

TRADE WAR: Idiotic, ill-informed people who are screaming “trade war” are grossly misleading everyone around the nation. They do not realize, as I do, that we have been in a ONE-WAY TRADE WAR for the past 25 years. Other nations have had tariffs on our products, while their exports to us are free of tariffs. President “Trumpet” is merely trying to impose the same tariffs on them that they have had on us.

WALL ON U.S.-MEXICAN BORDER: Here is one factor that NO ONE seems to be thinking about, with respect to the border wall President “Trumpet” wants: GRAFFITI!! As each section of the wall is completed, both sides will be loaded with graffiti within three days.

Will Mexico pay for the graffiti cleanup??? I don’t think so!!

John Jay

Oxnard

Honest, rational dialogue

Recently, a letter writer compared the U.S.’s 33,000 annual gun deaths with Japan’s near lack thereof. This isn’t helpful because knives are the weapon of choice in Japan and most of the rest of the world. The United Nations Office of Drugs and Crimes reported 490,000 intentional homicides worldwide in 2004 (Global Study on Homicide). In Europe knives are involved in 43 percent of murders (Smithsonianmag.com, March 3, 2014).

Sixty percent of U.S. gun deaths are suicides who would find another way to die, and most of the remaining 13,000 are murders by someone who knew the victim well, meaning that they could get close enough to use a knife. Even so, this remains a serious problem.

The biggest problem in our country is, we don’t listen and compromise. One half of the country is yelling “Take the guns away,” and the other half is screaming, “Protect our guns and schools”.

In our tribal society, it is politically and demographically impossible to repeal or change the Second Amendment. Our practical solution is to stop our war of words and instead deal with all possible means: armed school guards, ban or limit military-grade weapons, require instruction and testing as a prerequisite to owning and using a gun, improve mental health to prevent suicides and murders, identify and infringe on the rights of possible shooters to protect schools and society, et cetera.

But we can’t even address the issue until we come together for an honest, rational dialogue and commitment to finding solutions.

Howard J Fox

West Hills

Grand jurors needed

I’d like to encourage Ventura County residents to become part of a valuable community service by serving on the Ventura County Grand Jury.

The Grand Jury is a civil, investigative panel of 19 volunteers. This watchdog group investigates issues and citizen complaints and then makes recommendations to improve the operation of local government. The Grand Jury may examine all aspects of Ventura County government, its 10 city governments as well as special districts and other agencies funded by tax dollars.

To become a Grand Juror, you must be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen and a Ventura County resident for at least a year. A complete list of requirements and other information about Grand Jury service can be found at: http://www.ventura.org/grand-jury/become-a-grand-juror.

Applications are now available for the 2018-2019 Grand Jury at: www.ventura.org/grand-jury/forms. Applications will be accepted until April 6, 2018.

Andrew Ludlum

Foreperson

A born-again American gun owner

In 2013, I waited in line to buy ammo for my stepson’s AR 15 assault rifle (read as weapon). Why? I could afford the three-hour wait in a long line at the Ventura County Gun Show. The reason was, we were both concerned about losing some of our Second Amendment rights in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. At that time I was a former marine, former hunter and former lifelong Republican. I’ll always be a “former marine.” However, I no longer vote along questionable party lines.

“If there is even one thing we can do to reduce this violence, if even one life can be saved, we have an obligation to try,” (former President Barack) Obama said. Great words but they fell on conflicted and deaf ears of a bi-partisan Congress beholden to the NRA. Nothing’s changed. Those straightforward words differ from current Commander in Chief (Cadet Bone Spurs), who appears in dither mode.

Fast-forward to 24 March 18; I’m now standing in another slow-moving line. This time it’s for a more defensible reason, one that focuses on our grandchildren. The line was slow because the sidewalks of Ventura couldn’t support all of the protesters at the March for Our Lives Ventura County on March 24 Plaza Park Ventura sponsored by young people not yet apathetic to our dysfunctional and hijacked political system.

“Weapons designed for the theater of war have no place in a movie theater,” Obama said at the time. A majority of Americans (especially our grandkids and kids) now agree with him on this. Next step is to vote the NRA-funded bums out. And who knows, in so doing, we might even regain some of our representative democracy.

Bob Nast

Oxnard

Raptors return to nature

Thanks for the article about “returning raptors” after the Thomas Fire (March 29 cover feature). We’ve got suburban bird feeders in our backyard and we’ve noticed in the last few weeks that we’re seeing many more hawks visiting the yard, presumably looking for prey species. This has been noticeable for at least a few weeks at this point. We’ve also noticed that crows are chasing the hawks that visit the smaller perching bird (e.g., finches, sparrows) feeding area and they make considerable noise when they’re doing so. It appears that the predators are taking advantage of these backyard feeding stations to locate prey.

Gene Mancini

Mission Oaks neighborhood

Grow up, America

When illegal immigrants are found in the U.S. by ICE, they are deported back to their home countries. Likewise, gun owners who own/carry military-style weapons should be picked up by ATF and sent to where they belong, in the military.

It is blatantly obvious that gun ownership in the U.S. is ginned-up political BS for what? To keep the American people divided and fearful; and keep death coming unnecessarily to thousands. If you are unsure about gun policy, then shoot yourself in the stomach and think about gun control as you bleed out. America needs to grow the f*ck up. No other country is riddled with gun deaths because guns are lethal or/and life-damaging for the people who get shot. Grow up, Americans, we need radical change NOW.

America is the dumbest, most stupid country on Earth right now. Run by the dumbest president and the most corrupt, criminal politicians (on both sides of the house) ever to betray the needs and wishes of the people. Guns Everywhere, No Health care, Endless Wars, Corrupted Environment, Police Brutality, Rampant Poverty, Homelessness, Inequality, Reduced Citizen Protection, Wage Inequity, Denial of Human Rights. Government by Billionaires, Corrupt Elections, Attacks to all Social Services, the Collapse of Diplomacy and our place in the world. Corporations are people, All this sh*t! So much political sewage in our faces every day.

There is so much collective, psychopathic idiocy in America, it is getting its citizens ready for civil war and internal terrorism. Soon to be illustrated in a must-see film, How America Killed Itself, Hans Christian Andersen was right. America the King is in its altogether; its altogether as naked and stupid as the day that it was born (1776). Get a life, America. Throw out ALL the liars, the traitors, the betrayers and the stupid rich.

TAX THEM TO THE HILT! Let’s get this great country onto a stable, common-sense footing that works for the American people, NOT the NRA, The Kochs, The Trumps, the Mercers, Evangelicals or any corporations. PEOPLE FIRST. America needs to do its very best for the people.

Prosecute the big money controlling guns, elections, healthcare, wars, etc. for crimes against the democratic rights of the American people. Their mind control needs to be ended. Fox News must go. All media and government must respond to PEOPLE, not to which idiot child has the most money. Right now, say some rich nutcase (Koch) wants health care dead — and Medicare and Social Security dead. He’s entitled to manipulate the American electorate and politicians to ruin millions of lives because he is insanely rich. We all know this is psychopathic BS. Grow up, America! We need continuous radical change NOW. Just do it.

Christopher Judges

Eugene, Oregon, former Ventura resident