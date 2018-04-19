John 5 — former live guitarist for Marilyn Manson and one of rock’s most sought-after session musicians, who has worked with everyone from Rick Springfield to Lita Ford to k.d. lang – shredded it up at Discovery last week with his band, The Creatures. Opening for the show were Hero Jr. and Stomprocket.
