★ = Highly recommended. To get your show listed in After Dark, send all pertinent information to nancy@vcreporter.com no later than Monday of the desired publication week. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. support Local Music!

Wednesday, 5/9

Live Music

Café Fiore: Big Adventure

Lookout Bar: Gary Ballen, 8 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Karen Eden, 5-8 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Tavern: Metal Wednesday, 10 p.m. ★

Comedy

GiGi’s: Standup Comedy Show, 9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Christina P., 8 p.m.

Vintura: Ventura Improv Company, 7-9 p.m.

Open Mic

Azar’s Sports Bar: Hump Day Music Jam Night, 8 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Creative Open Mic Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: 7 p.m.

Rock City Studios: Adult Open Mic Night, 7 p.m.

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Thursday, 5/10

Live Music

Bogie’s: Amanda Blue, 7:30 p.m.

Café Fiore: Self Righteous Brothers

The Canyon: Throwback Thursdays with Fast Times 80s Flashback, 6 p.m.

Conejo Creek Park: Conejo Valley Days with Kyra, Young Blood, Stereo Fidelity and others, 5-10 p.m. ★

Copper Blues: Country Night feat. Aaron Pax Taylor, 7 p.m.

Discovery: Fire Stick w. Kavika G and The Cosmic Geckos, 7 p.m.

The Garage: New Candys, 8 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: The Groove Lounge

Hong Kong Inn: Gypsy Blues Band with special guests, 7:30 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Robert Quindaro, 7 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Big Tweed, 6-8 p.m.

Museum of Ventura County: Munch with Pablo DeReyes, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Vintura: Stone Cold Soul, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Jokes for Jobs with Rudy Moreno, 7 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Rainbow Show with Suzanne Westenhoefer, 7 p.m. ★

DJs

Azar’s Sports Bar: DJ Chris, 9 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Spinobi

Star Lounge: DJ Nolan Trovble

The Tavern: DJ Get Right, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Boatyard: Bluegrass Jam

Keynote: Jam night, 8 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Keith and friends open jam, 6-9 p.m.

Red Cove: Music Club Open Jam, 7 p.m.

Rock & Roll Pizza: 7-10 p.m.

Sandbox: 6-8 p.m. with John Cater

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 8 p.m. with KJ Steve Luke; free pool

Golden China: 9 p.m.

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Enegren Brewing: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Pirates: Salsa, Bachata, Cumbia, 9 p.m.

The Manhattan of Camarillo: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, 5/11

Live Music

805 Bar: Happy Hour Sing-a-Long with Kenny Devoe, 5-7 p.m.

Azar’s Sports Bar: Jukebox Rockers

Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts: Stephen Inglis, 7 p.m.

Boatyard: Teresa Russell and Stephen Geyer, 7 p.m.

Borderline: Lynette Carolla, Laxi, The Smokin’ Kills, Young Dempsey, 7 p.m.

Café Fiore: Action Down

The Canyon: Lynch Mob with Slugfest and Powertribe, 7 p.m.

Chinaland: Jimmy Reyes and DJ Wicked

Conejo Creek Park: Conejo Valley Days with Kristal Lynn’s Boot Scootin’, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Rebel Heart, 6 and 8:45 p.m. ★

Copa Cubana: Martinez Brothers, 7-10 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Pacific Range, 10 p.m.

Discovery: High Voltage (AC/DC tribute), 8:30 p.m.

El Rey (Ventura): Xocoyotzin Moraza and friends, 6-8 p.m.

The Garage: Jason Steady, Pet Sympathy, GRRLS and others, 8 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Johnny Douglas, 8-11 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Billy Vera and the Beaters, 8 p.m.

Keynote: Pull the Trigger

Libbey Bowl: English Beat, 7 p.m. ★

Margarita Villa: Operation 90s, 7-10 p.m.

Prime: Mike Moody, 7-10 p.m.

Ric’s: Power Syndicate, 8:30 p.m.

Rock City Studios: Local rap and hip hop show with The Nice Gang, YungPurpz, Guwap, and others, p.m. ★

Sans Souci: Sick Boy, 10 p.m.

Star Lounge: Shawn Jones, 9 p.m.

Vintura: Jodi Farrell and Jim Rankin, 8-11 p.m. ★

Winchester’s: The James Broz, 8:30 p.m. ★

Comedy

Glen Tavern Inn: Giggles Santa Paula with John DiResta, 8-11 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Orny Adams, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Bob Golub, 8 p.m. ★

DJs

Bogie’s: 9 p.m.

Bombay: #2for1Fridays with DJ Erok, 10 p.m.-1:45 a.m.

El Rey (Ventura): DJ Rouge, 9 p.m.

Rookees: 10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Pistolero

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Ray Hutch

Golden China: 9 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Captain Kirk

O’Leary’s: 9 p.m. with Microphone Heroes (live)

Saturday, 5/12

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 12-6 p.m.

Azar’s Sports Bar: HindSite

Boatyard: CRV, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Café Fiore: Instone

The Canyon: Dishwalla with The Antedote and Stolen Thunder, 7 p.m.

Cask Alehouse: Doc Ventura, 7 p.m.

Chinaland: House Arrest and DJ Jonny

Conejo Creek Park: Conejo Valley Days with Action Down, Patricia Avis, Petty and the Heartshakers and others, 12-9:30 p.m. ★

Copa Cubana: Havana 5, 7-10 p.m.

Copper Blues: Divebar Rockstars, 8:30 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Herbal Rootz, 10 p.m. ★

The Garage: The Whining P★ssys, 8 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: RJ Mischo Blues Band, 8 p.m. ★

Hong Kong Inn: Misunderstood, 8:30 p.m.

Keynote: Wax Off

Leashless Brewing: Boom Duo, 8-10 p.m.

Libbey Bowl: Al Stewart, 7 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Tom Buenger and Teresa Russell, 4-6 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Cross Cut 805, 6-9 p.m.

Prime: Jessica Ash, 7-10 p.m.

Sandbox Coffeehouse: Dan McNay, 12-3 p.m.

Star Lounge: Jan Michael and the Vincents, 9 p.m.

The Tavern: The Shoreline, 10 p.m.

Topa Mountain Winery: Salty Suites and The Dales, 1-6 p.m.

Ventura Theater: X Ambassadors with Mondo Cozmo and Shaed, 7:30 p.m. ★

Vintura: Corsican Brothers and Frank Barajas, 8-11 p.m.

Wicked’s Brew: Ashun, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Winchester’s: Aaron Pax Taylor, 8:30 p.m.

Comedy

Hillcrest Center for the Arts: Standup Comedy on the Hill with Scott Wood and Orlando Leyba, 8 p.m. ★

Levity Live Comedy Club: Orny Adams, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Ventura Improv Company, 7 p.m. (Green Room); Bob Golub, 7 and 9 p.m. ★

DJs

Bogie’s: DJ Sweet P, 9 p.m.

Bombay: DJ Erok, 10 p.m.-1:45 a.m.

La Dolce Vita: 9:30 p.m.

Rookees: 10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Pistolero, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Blue Jay

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Discovery: Disco Bowl, 9 p.m.

Rock City Studios: Midgets with Attitude, 8-11 p.m.

Sunday, 5/13

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 12-3 p.m.

Boatyard: 805 All Stars, 4-7 p.m.

Cask Alehouse: Milo Sledge, 4 p.m.

Conejo Creek Park: Conejo Valley Days with Mariachi Music, Three Rivers Band, Battle of the Band winners and others, 12-8 p.m. ★

Copa Cubana: Kenny’s House Troubadours, 4-7 p.m.

Copper Blues: Latin Night, 6 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Scarlet and Steven, 1-4 p.m.

The Garage: Global Robot P★ssy Hell!, 8 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Stephen Inglis, 12-3 p.m.; Cranberry Sauce, 4-7 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Sam Kulchin, 3-5 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Karen Eden, 3-6 p.m.

Peter Strauss Ranch: Eagle Rock Gospel Singers and Hayley Reardon, 5 p.m. ★

Plan B Wine Cellars: Caught Red Handed, 4:30-7 p.m.

Sandbox Coffeehouse: Dennis Russell, 12-3 p.m.

Star Lounge: Reggae Sunday with After the Smoke, 3-6 p.m.

Topa Mountain Winery: Nathan McEuen, 4-6 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Kevin Shea, 7 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Gateway Comedy Show, 7 p.m.

DJs

Bombay: DJ Cam, 2-7 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Darko

The Tavern: Guest DJ, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Amigo’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

GiGi’s: Industry Night Karaoke, 8 p.m. with Ray Hutch

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Chinaland: Salsa and Bachata classes, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

The Garage: King Trivia with Lamar Miles, 8 p.m.

Monday, 5/14

Live Music

Margarita Villa: Bobby Campbell, 6-9 p.m.

Karaoke

The Garage: Manic Monday, 9 p.m.

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Outlaws: Hosted by Rockin’ Robin

Sans Souci: 10 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Bottle & Pint (Newbury Park): King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Poinsettia Pavilion: Poinsettia Pavilion Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Tuesday, 5/15

Live Music

Bogie’s: Al Velasquez and the Interdimensional Beings, 7 p.m.

Café Fiore: Jazz Expressions

Copa Cubana: Tuesday Bluesday with Jerry Mcworter Trio, 7-10 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Galactic Jazz with John Bardi, 6 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Dave Rea, 6-9 p.m.

Ric’s: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Michael Quu, 8 p.m.

DJs

Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Amigo’s: 8:30 p.m. with the Beer Bros.

Golden China: Hosted by Doug Paulin, 6-10 p.m.

O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.

Red Cove: New Blood Comedy, 9-11 p.m.

The Tavern: 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: 9 p.m. with Leigh

Star Lounge: 8 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Borderline: West Coast swing lessons, 6 p.m.

Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.

Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 5/16

Live Music

Café Fiore: Donna Butler

Discovery: Mike Love with Cas Haley, 7 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Gary Ballen, 8 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Karen Eden, 5-8 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Tavern: Metal Wednesday, 10 p.m. ★

Comedy

GiGi’s: Standup Comedy Show, 9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Rico and Mambo, 8 p.m.

Vintura: Ventura Improv Company, 7-9 p.m.

Open Mic

Azar’s Sports Bar: Hump Day Music Jam Night, 8 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Creative Open Mic Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: 7 p.m.

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Copper Blues: 8 p.m. with Microphone Heroes (live)

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.