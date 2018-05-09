Thursday

17TH ANNUAL MARGARITA MIXOFF 5:30-8 p.m. Get your shake-on at this event featuring dozens of margaritas, benefiting Soroptomist International. $40-45. Los Robles Greens, 299 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, www.siconejo.org.

Friday

BOATBURGER THROWDOWN 2 6-8 p.m. Get your grub on at this hamburger showdown pitting burger masters against each other, with proceeds benefiting the Reel Guppy Outdoor Program. $10. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 4684 Saviers Road, Oxnard, 420-7335.

DINNER AND A MOVIE: ROMAN HOLIDAY 7 p.m. Bring the spirit of the film off the screen dressed in your best vintage or ’50s attire and enjoy an Italian dinner before a screening of the Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck classic. $10-25. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, 385-8147.

ENVIRONMENTALLY SENSITIVE HABITAT AREAS ON THE COAST WORKSHOP 2-3:30 p.m. Following an educational presentation on the draft documents, an informal open house will be held with informational poster stations staffed by Ventura County Planning staff. Senior Activity Room, Orvene S. Carpenter Community Center, 550 Park Ave., Port Hueneme, https://vcrma.org/ventura-county-local-coastal-program-update.

OUT OF THE ASHES: HEALING IN STORY AND SONG 6 p.m. Harmonix, a six-member vocal troupe, will perform monologues and vocal selections touching on the shared experiences and emotions in the wake of the Thomas Fire. $10-20. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura, www.harmonixoutoftheashes.eventbrite.com.

Saturday

FIFTH ANNUAL LOVE IS BREWING AT THE KENTUCKY DERBY CHAMPAGNE LUNCHEON AND TEA 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This event benefiting Interface Children and Family Services will feature a lovely presentation and lunch. $100. Camarillo Ranch House, 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo, www.icfs.maestroweb.com.

13TH ANNUAL CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR SAFE BOATING EXPO 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Witness offshore helicopter, person-in-water and fire rescue demos, ride on USCG vessels, and behold safety demos at this neat event. Channel Islands Harbor, 4201 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, www.safeboatingexpo.com.

AUTHOR AND EDUCATOR JEFFREY WAYNE MAULHARDT 11 a.m. Maulhardt, author of 14 novels on Oxnard’s history, will speak as part of the Port Hueneme Historical Society Museum Distinguished Speakers. Port Hueneme Historical Society Museum, 220 Market St., Port Hueneme, www.facebook.com/PortHuenemeHistoricalSocietyMuseum.

CITY OF VENTURA PARKS AND RECREATION OPEN HOUSE 1-5 p.m. This event will be your opportunity to interact with staff and preview the summer camps being offered in 2018. Barranca Vista Park, 7050 Ralston St., Ventura, https://www.cityofventura.ca.gov/223/Barranca-Vista-Center.

GYPSIES IN A TRUNK: PETER PAN 4: HOOK’S UPROAR 11:30 a.m. Camarillo, 4 p.m. Ventura. The all-volunteer troupe of actors who perform free fairy tales for the young and the young at heart. Two performances: Ventura and Camarillo. For locations, visit www.fairytalesinthepark.com.

NATIVE PLANT MAINTENANCE GARDENING 10 a.m. Learn how to maintain a vibrant low-water garden during the dry season at this workshop. City of Ventura Maintenance Yard, 336 Sanjon Road, Ventura, https://www.eventbrite.com/o/ventura-water-7898406514.

NATURE HIKE TO POTRERO JOHN CAMP 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Identify and discuss native plants and enjoy the spring wildflowers in the mountains with naturalist Lanny Kaufer. $15-25. For more information, including directions, visit www.HerbWalks.com.

‘TOUCHING DIRT: HUMANKIND’S FORGOTTEN DEPENDENCE ON THE CERAMIC MEDIUM’ 1 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, Assistant Professor of Art Marianne C. McGrath will walk the audience through clay’s often overlooked historical role in the development of modern civilization. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.vencolibrary.org.

UNVEILING OF BENCHES FROM BABA’S TREE 2-4:30 p.m. Behold benches made from the remnants of the Baba’s Tree of Meher Mount, lost to the Thomas Fire, repurposed. Meher Mount, 9902 Sulphur Mountain Road, Ojai, www.mehermount.org/events/2018/bench-unveiling.

U.S. WINE TASTING TEAM TRYOUTS 1 p.m. Have a palate worthy of a master sommelier? Teams of two will compete to see who has the best wine-tasting taste buds for a chance to compete in France. $60. VinTura Tasting Room, 14 S. California Street, Ventura, www.wineacuity.com/us-open/regional.

Sunday

AUTHOR PETER BLAISDELL 2 p.m. Blaisdell will read from The Lords of Oblivion an action-oriented fantasy novel with environmental themes. Thousand Oaks library, 1401 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, www.tolibrary.org.

MOTHER’S DAY AT EMBASSY SUITES 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The menu consists of a variety of delicious springtime salads and a full buffet with choices varying from baked cod to scrambled eggs to French toast casserole, mom’s favorite. $19.95-59.95. Embassy Suites by Hilton Mandalay Beach Resort, 2101 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, www.mandalayembassysuites.com.

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH AT THE CAVE 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event features an exclusive menu created for this day, offering culinary delights like bacon caprese benedict, strawberry banana Nutella crepes and a DIY mimosa bar. $11-14. The Cave at the Ventura Wine Company, 4435 McGrath Street, suite 301, Ventura, www.thecaveventura.com.

MOTHER’S DAY MURALS AND ROSES 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Visitors are invited to view California muralist Marguerite Hardeman’s murals as well as the famous rose garden now in full bloom. Olivas Adobe, 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/648/Olivas-Adobe.

RAYMOND MICHAEL’S MOTHER’S DAY WITH ELVIS CONCERT 7:30 p.m. It is said that mothers love only two things: family and Elvis. Give her both to enjoy during a performance by world renowned Elvis impersonator Raymond Michael. $20-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, www.simi-arts.org.

Monday

AMGEN TOUR OF CALIFORNIA STAGE 2 LAUNCH 11:15 a.m. The Amgen Tour returns to Ventura, this time as a launching pad from whence competitors will begin stage 2 of the cross-state race. Ventura Pier, Ventura, www.amgentourofcalifornia.com.

NOT ALONE 6:30 p.m. The film was created by a high school student and features several students who share their personal stories of struggling with depression, anxiety and self-harm. $5. Roxy Theater, 5001 Verdugo Way, Camarillo, www.camarillopta.org/not-alone-film-screening/.

Tuesday

MICHAEL BOLTON PRESENTS AMERICAN DREAM: DETROIT 7 p.m. This film illustrates why the history and the future of Detroit matters in the global landscape, narrated by iconic musician Michael Bolton. $10.50-12.50. Ventura Downtown 10; Century River Park 16, Oxnard; and Thousand Oaks 14, www.fathomevents.com.

WATER SAFETY WORKSHOP 6-7 p.m. Learn about water safety with Vanessa Tooch, Ventura Family YMCA’s Program Director. Community room, Ventura Family YMCA, 3760 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 642-2131, ext.19.

Wednesday

CREATING WOODEN WALLS: THE NAVY THAT UNITED AMERICA 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jim Kosinski and Jerry Leckie will talk about the unexpected and transformative effect that the building and launching of the first ships of the U.S. Navy had on our country. Channel Islands Maritime Museum, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, www.cimmvc.org.

Thursday

ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF VENTURA COUNTY CHAPTER MEETING 9:30 a.m. Learn more about programs that serve the children of Ventura County at this meeting. 913 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, www.assistanceleagueventuracounty.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS GULLS MONTHLY MEETING 11 a.m. Members and guests are invited to join the spring luncheon where the monthly charity spotlight will be on the V.C. City Center and El Centrito. $30. Spanish Hills Country Club, 999 Crestview Ave., Camarillo, 824-4005.

THE SNOWMAN TREK 7 p.m. Catch the high-altitude action as a team of leading ultra-marathon runners journey to Bhutan to set a speed record on the world’s hardest trek. $10.50-12.50. Century River Park 16, 2766 Seaglass Way, Oxnard, www.fathomevents.com.

TOTALLY LOCAL VC FARM-TO-FORK DINNER SERIES 5:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy a dinner served al fresco in a communal, family style in an elegant but unusual setting of lemon orchards, featuring chefs Jason Collis, Tim Kilcoyne, Michelle Kenny and more. $145. Limoneira Ranch, 1141 Cummings Road, Santa Paula, www.totallylocalvc.com/2018-farm-to-fork-dinner-series/.

UNITED WAY WOMEN UNITED LUNCHEON 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This annual luncheon will feature presentations and discussions over lunch. $100. California Lutheran University, Gilbert Sports and Fitness Center, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, www.vcunitedway.org.

ONGOING THEATER

AMERICAN BUFFALO Through May 20. David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning work about a trio of misfits who plan to steal a rare coin collection. Mature themes; recommended for audiences ages 18+. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 525-4645 or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

BAKERSFIELD MIST Through May 27. A woman buys a painting for $3 . . . but is it actually a genuine Jackson Pollock? Selected works from community artists will be displayed during this comic play’s run. Mature audiences only. $10-35. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

CHARLOTTE’S WEB Through May 20. Young Artists Ensemble presents this family-friendly production about the friendship between a lonely pig and a kind and clever spider. $16-19. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 381-2747 or yaeonline.com.

NEXT TO NORMAL Through May 27. An award-winning musical about a family dealing with crisis and mental illness. Mature themes; recommended for audiences ages 14+. $18-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 583-7900 or simi-arts.org.

STAND AND DELIVER Through May 13. A high school math teacher in East L.A. challenges his students to learn calculus and take the Advanced Placement exam in this Teatro de las Américas production. $5-20. Black Box Theater, Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard, 983-2876 or teatrodelasamericas.org.

SUPERIOR DONUTS Through May 12. A teenager hopes to turn around a decrepit doughnut shop in Chicago. $17-20. Elite Theatre Company, 2731 Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 483-5118 or www.elitetheatre.org.

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY Saturdays: The VIC performs improvisational theater at the Ventura Harbor Comedy Club every Saturday, and at VinTura every Wednesday. $10. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. Call 643-5701 or visit venturaimprov.com for schedule.

OPENING ART

MEINERS OAKS LIBRARY May 14-June 31. Learning to See Spring Art Showcase, with works by Meiners Oaks, Mira Monte and Topa Topa elementary school students who participated in the Focus on the Masters youth outreach program. Reception on Wednesday, May 23, 4-6 p.m. 114 N. Padre Juan Ave., Meiners Oaks, 677-7180, www.vencolibrary.org/locations/meiners-oaks-library or www.focusonthemasters.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY May 11-June 17: Pedal Pushers! Bicycling in Ventura County. Opening reception on Friday, May 11, 6-7:30 p.m. Through May 10: Please Write Back!, an interactive exhibit wherein participants are encouraged to write letters to each other. Through May 27: Balancing, sculptures by Helle Scharling-Todd. Through May 30: Patterns on the Land, a pop-up exhibit showcasing reproductions of historical maps from the Museum Research Library collection. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through July 16: Letters for the Lost, photos and correspondence between the Ventura County coroner and families of loved ones lost in the St. Francis dam disaster. Through mid-May: The Dirt on Tractors, rare and original tractors dating from 1914. Through July 15: Ag Air: Aviation in Agriculture. Ongoing: antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 525-3100 or http://www.venturamuseum.org.

ART CITY GALLERY Through May 13. The Art of Charles Fulmer, with 40 diverse works from the artist’s estate. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 648-1690 or artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through May 22. Anything Goes, a variety of unthemed works. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through June 24. Inside/Outside, recent ceramics by Lauren Hanson; and Selections From Contemporary Art and Design, an exhibit/auction benefiting the center. Bidding closes on June 24 at 5 p.m. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through June 20: The Fluidity of Gender, sculpture, prints and film by Linda Stein that explore the continuum between masculinity and femininity; and KEEP-SAKE, large paintings by Fulton Ross dedicated to people suffering from memory loss. Through May 12: Burned, but Not Forgotten, a pop-up exhibit honoring those who fought the Thomas Fire. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

BLANCHARD COMMUNITY LIBRARY Through May 12. Tiki-inspired pastel and acrylic paintings by Dean DeWinter. 119 N. Eighth St., Santa Paula, 525-3615 or blanchardlibrary.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through May 19. Encaustic and Stone, two- and three-dimensional pieces by Joyce Lombard and Virginia Buckle. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through July 8: When Dams Fail, lessons learned from St. Francis and other notable incidents. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through May 20: Primal Matter, installation and nature-inspired prints by CAM Studio Artist-in-Residence Dominga Opazo. Through May 27: Black & White & In Between: Contemporary Art from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation. 424 S. C St., Oxnard, 385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through June 25: Ron L. Clarke Ship Collection, with over 30 scale models that trace the history of sailing from the Fifth Dynasty of Ancient Egypt to the 1900s. Through May 31: May A.I.R. (Artist in Residence). Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COASTAL COMMUNITIES CANCER CENTER Through June 8. Depictions of women made with old clothing and cloth remnants by fiber artist Karen Payton. 2900 Loma Vista Road, Ventura.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through July 22. Birds, avian-inspired works by Buenaventura Art Association members. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuragallery.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at http://www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOUR FRIENDS GALLERY Opened March 29. G.O.A.T.S.: Giving Others Abilities to Succeed, photography from students in the Oaks Christian High School visual storytelling class. For every sale, two goats will be given to a family in an impoverished village. 1414 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 601-7530 or www.foufriendsgallery.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through May 13. A Line in the Sand, a collaboration between Christine Leong and Andrea Vargas. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY Through May 27. Proto-Pop, a group exhibition focusing on issues and concerns surrounding current events. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 293-1616 or www.dabart.me.

HILL ROAD LIBRARY Through June 1. Learning to See Spring Art Showcase, with works by Blanche Reynolds, Elmhurt, Montalvo and Sheridan Way elementary school students who participated in the Focus on the Masters youth outreach program. Reception on Saturday, May 12, noon-2 p.m. 1070 S. Hill Road, Ventura, 677-7180, www.vencolibrary.org/locations/hill-road-library or www.focusonthemasters.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME GALLERY Through May 26. Luke Matjas’ The Young People’s Guide to Our Woodland World. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 437-8400 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Aug. 2. Resilient Women: The Art of Daggi Wallace, recent works about water, the Berlin Wall and the #MeToo movement. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 493-3697 or blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

McNISH GALLERY Through May 10. Annual Student Art Show with works in all media. Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard, 678-5046 or www.oxnardcollege.edu/departments/academic/art/mcnish-gallery.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Opened April 14: L’époque des Carrossiers: The Art and Times of the French Coachbuilders. Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Through June 17: American Pickups. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard, 487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

NAPA HALL Through May 11. Annual student show. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 437-8400 or art.csuci.edu.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through May10. Ventura College Annual Student Awards Exhibition. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 289-6000 or www.venturacollege.edu.

OJAI ART CENTER Through May31. A Slice of Art, diverse works from members of the Artist Guild of Fillmore. Reception on Saturday, May 12, 1-3 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI CITY HALL GALLERY Through May 26. A solo exhibition by abstract artist Joanne Pavlak. 401 S. Ventura St., Ojai, 646-5581 or ojaicity.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through May 26: Works by abstract artist Joanne Pavlak. Through June 16: Scorched Souls, work by Ojai Studio Artists made in response to the Thomas Fire. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

OXNARD LIBRARY Through May 31. Learning to See Spring Art Showcase, with works by Harrington Elementary students who participated in the Focus on the Masters youth outreach program. Reception on Tuesday, May 15, 5-7 p.m. 251 S. A St., Oxnard, 385-7500, www.oxnard.org/library or www.focusonthemasters.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through May 15. China Adams: Massage-Generated Energy Drawings, a Dada-esque collaboration with other artists involving drawings based on words spoken by participants during a one-hour massage. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 620-7589 or porchgalleryojai.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through July 8: Botke’s Birds and Blossoms, colorful and detailed paintings of birds and flowers by the late Santa Paula artist Jessie Arms Botke. Through June 17: Setting the Scene, paintings by Hollywood background artists. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

TOOL ROOM GALLERY Opened April 6. Group exhibition by Ryan Carr, Scott Gordon, Rico Mandel, Christopher Reccardi. Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 836-2787 or bellartsfactory.org/tool-room-gallery.

VENTURA COUNTY CREDIT UNION Through September. The VCCU in partnership with the Museum of Ventura County displays historical pieces at the Moorpark, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks Branches, www.vccuonline.net.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through May 12: #socialMEDIA, work in a variety of media from graduating art students Joey Enríquez, Ryan Gates, Atalia Hernandez, David Moran, Kristine McGee and Madison Starnes; and CLUFest 2018: Retrofuturism, exhibit by the multimedia Capstone class focusing on the alienating and empowering effects of technology. Cal Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 493-3697 or rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.