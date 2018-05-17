FICT. BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180418-10007030-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DEVEREAUX LEADERSHIP COACHING & CONSULTING, 731 Erringer Rd. #40, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, JANETTE DEVORRE, 2731 Erringer Rd. #40, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ JANETTE DEVORRE, Janette DeVorre. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/26/18, 5/3/18, 5/10/18 and 5/17/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180410-10006424-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PCP MARKETING, 141 Sawtelle, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Tom Booth, 11883 Nightingale St., Moorpark, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 04/10/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Tom Booth, Tom Booth. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 10, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/26/18, 5/3/18, 5/10/18 and 5/17/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180420-10007213-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ELECTRIC-AL, 3131 Porter Ln., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, ALEC J RETZLAFF, 3131 Porter Ln., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/20/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ALEC J RETZLAFF, Alec J. Retzlaff. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 20, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/26/18, 5/3/18, 5/10/18 and 5/17/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180423-10007349-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GINNYMAC JEWELRY DESIGN, 150 Ann Ave, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, VIRGINIA JO MCCOWN, 150 Ann Ave, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VIRGINIA JO MCCOWN, V.J. McCown. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 23, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/26/18, 5/3/18, 5/10/18 and 5/17/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180417-10007024-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) RUTTENBERG MANAGEMENT GROUP, 2) RMBG, 511 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 201708210007 / CA, DAIRY AIRE, LLC, 2714 Castle Heights Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90034. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/23/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ DAIRY AIRE, LLC, Lee Ruttenberg, Lee Ruttenberg, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 17, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/26/18, 5/3/18, 5/10/18 and 5/17/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180418-10007072-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) TOUCHSTONE EDUCATIONAL CONSULTANTS, 2) HYPERION BEHAVIOR CENTER, 308 N. Montgomery Street, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, I. PAUL HEILVEIL, PH.D., A PSYCHOLOGY CORPORATION, 308 N. Montgomery Street, Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ I. PAUL HEILVEIL, PH.D., A PSYCHOLOGY CORPORATION, Ira P. Heilveil, IRA P. HEILVEIL, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/26/18, 5/3/18, 5/10/18 and 5/17/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180419-10007148-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SM TIRE, 249 Montgomery, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Santa Maria Tire, Inc., 249 Montgomery, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/1946. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Santa Maria Tire, Inc., Craig Stephens, Craig Stephens, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 19, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/26/18, 5/3/18, 5/10/18 and 5/17/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180425-10007553-0The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: STEVEN GOLDBERG DESIGN ASSOCIATES, 2300 Greencastle Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, STEVEN GOLDBERG DESIGN ASSOCIATES, 2300 Greencastle Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/2/80. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ STEVEN GOLDBERG DESIGN ASSOCIATES, Gail Goldberg, Gail Goldberg, Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 25, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/3/18, 5/10/18, 5/17/18 and 5/24/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180404-10006092-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BEE NATURALS 1417 Zion Way, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Alexandra Reynolds, 1417 Zion Way, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Alexandra Reynolds, Alexandra Reynolds. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 4, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/3/18, 5/10/18, 5/17/18 and 5/24/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180419-10007181-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HOME PHYSICAL THERAPY AZPT, 319 Briar Bluff Cir., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Alan Peter Zovar, 319 Briar Bluff Cir., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/19/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Alan Peter Zovar, Alan Peter Zovar. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 19, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/3/18, 5/10/18, 5/17/18 and 5/24/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180425-10007551-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VISTA CONSTRUCTION, 100 High Street, Suite 301, Moorpark, CA 93020, Ventura County, Ron Patrick Hewitt, 2025 Plato Court, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 04/04/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ron Patrick Hewitt, Ron Patrick Hewitt. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 25, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/3/18, 5/10/18, 5/17/18 and 5/24/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180424-10007432-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ROCKING K HORSE RENTALS, 4790 West Lynn Rd., Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: PACIFIC COAST LIVESTOCK INC., 31660 Bobcat Way, Castaic, CA 91384. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/11/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ PACIFIC COAST LIVESTOCK INC., Robert W. Perez, Robert Perez, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 24, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/3/18, 5/10/18, 5/17/18 and 5/24/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180426-10007581-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE IVANHOE FOUNDATION TRUST, 160 South Lomita, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, Cheryl A. Townsend/Trustee of the Ivanhoe Foundation Trust, 160 South Lomita, Ojai, CA 93023, Micharel D. Robertson/Trustee of the Ivanhoe Foundation Trust, 15224 Farnsworth, San Leandro, CA 94579. This business is conducted by: A trust. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/2003. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Cheryl A. Townsend/ Trustee of the Ivanhoe Foundation Trust, Cheryl A. Townsend. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 26, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/3/18, 5/10/18, 5/17/18 and 5/24/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180426-10007625-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) ANDRES ANDRADE ENTREPRENEUR, 2) ARTISTIK WORKZ, 1520 Jason Place, Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, Andres Andrade, 1520 Jason Place, Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Andres Andrade, Andres Andrade. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 26, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18, 5/17/18, 5/24/18 and 5/31/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180502-10008031-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE SACRED SUBLIME, 1640 Calle Yucca, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Charlotte Dawn Bender, 1640 Calle Yucca, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Charlotte Dawn Bender, Charlotte Dawn Bender. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 2, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18, 5/17/18, 5/24/18 and 5/31/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180504-10008237-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HYDROTEK PIPE SERVICES CO., 1798 Sunridge Dr., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Eric Martin Pagliano, 1798 Sunridge Dr., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Eric Martin Pagliano, Eric Martin Pagliano. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 4, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18, 5/17/18, 5/24/18 and 5/31/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180425-10007524-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ORQUIDIA HOME CARE, 1925 N H St., Apt. 57, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, CA, Felix Geovanni Pineda, 1925 N H St., Apt. 57, Oxnard, CA 93036, Jose Antonio Novoa Estrada, 1925 N H St., Apt. 57, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Felix Geovanni Pineda, Felix Geovanni Pineda. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 25, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18, 5/17/18, 5/24/18 and 5/31/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180427-10007704-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ABC HOME ORGANIZING, 3028 Espana Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, Frederique Bacharach, 3028 Espana Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Frederique Bacharach, Frederique Bacharach. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 27, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18, 5/17/18, 5/24/18 and 5/31/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180504-10008207-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) FRANK’S BBQ & GRILL, 2) FRANK’S BAR-B-QUE AND GRILL, 2855 Johnson Dr., Suite X, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Francisco Gutierrez, 8195 Sunsytone St., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12-21-17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Francisco Gutierrez, Francisco Gutierrez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 4, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18, 5/17/18, 5/24/18 and 5/31/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180426-10007610-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAPRICCIO INC RISTORANTE, 298 E Main St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, CAPRICCIO INC, 298 E Main St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 04/26/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ CAPRICCIO INC, Joseph Ramirez, Joseph Ramirez, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 26, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18, 5/17/18, 5/24/18 and 5/31/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180501-10007897-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MONARCH PHOTOGRAPHY, LLC, 1175 Calle Suerte, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, MONARCH PHOTOGRAPHY, LLC, 1175 Calle Suerte, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/2015. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ MONARCH PHOTOGRAPHY, LLC, Elizabeth Cooper, Elizabeth Cooper, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 1, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18, 5/17/18, 5/24/18 and 5/31/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180426-10007637-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) MRI AUCTIONS, 2) MACHINERY RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL, INC., 1650 Voyager Ave., Ste. A, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: Nevada, Machinery Management, Inc. Which Will Do Business In California As Machinery Resources International, Inc., 1650 Voyager Ave., Ste. A, Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 04/01/2013. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Machinery Management, Inc. Which Will Do Business In California As Machinery Resources International, Inc., Terezia Veress, Terezia Veress, CFO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 26, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18, 5/17/18, 5/24/18 and 5/31/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180507-10008358-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: A PEACEFUL PLACE HEALING, 4111 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Jamie Lynn Arnold, 4111 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jamie Lynn Arnold, Jamie Lynn Arnold. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 7, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18, 5/17/18, 5/24/18 and 5/31/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180508-10008453-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CONEJO EMERGENCY PLUMBING, 2472 Vista Wood Circle #21, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, Richard D. Smith, 2472 Vista Wood Circle #21, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Richard D. Smith, Richard D. Smith. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 8, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/17/18, 5/24/18, 5/31/18 and 6/7/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180509-10008539-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: INLINE CHIROPRACTIC, 1716 Erringer Rd., Ste. 100, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Phillip Lavine, 3102 Starling Ave., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/13/2004. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Phillip Lavine, Phillip Lavine. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 9, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/17/18, 5/24/18, 5/31/18 and 6/7/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180508-10008451-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CROWN DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP RAM, 6300 King Dr., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, CROWN DODGE, 6300 King Dr., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/1/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ CROWN DODGE, Dan Wallis, Dan Wallis, Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 8, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/17/18, 5/24/18, 5/31/18 and 6/7/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180509-10008536-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SPATZ LABORATORIES, 1600 Westar Dr., Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA / CORPORATION, THE SPATZ CORPORATION #C0316250, 1600 Westar Dr., Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1989. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ THE SPATZ CORPORATION, George Jefferson, George Jefferson, Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 9, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/17/18, 5/24/18, 5/31/18 and 6/7/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180510-10008701-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MIRACLE METHOD SURFACE REFINISHING OF SIMI VALLEY, 1941 Winterset Pl., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, ROA ENTERPRISES LLC, 1941 Winterset Pl., Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ROA ENTERPRISES LLC, Oleg Reut, Oleg Reut, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 10, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/17/18, 5/24/18, 5/31/18 and 6/7/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180502-10007995-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SOLID FOUNDATION, 4027 Bermuda Ct., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Cheryl B. Austin, 187 Baldwin Rd., ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/4/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Cheryl B. Austin, Cheryl B. Austin. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 2, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/17/18, 5/24/18, 5/31/18 and 6/7/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180508-10008494-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MATRIX SOLUTIONS, 81 Santa Monica, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: Calif., Irene Dubis Mefford RN Inc., 81 Santa Monica, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/2/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Irene Dubis Mefford RN Inc., Irene Dubis Mefford, Irene Dubis Mefford, CEO / President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 8, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/17/18, 5/24/18, 5/31/18 and 6/7/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180511-10008763-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LALO’S FAST FOOD INC., 1580 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA C4095939, LALO’S FAST FOOD INC., 1580 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/1/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ LALO’S FAST FOOD INC., Manuel P. Salinas, Manuel P. Salinas, Agent. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 11, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/17/18, 5/24/18, 5/31/18 and 6/7/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180425-10007520-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MILOS MOBILE DETAILING, 1853 Ives Ave #71, Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, Raymond Cota Jr, 530 W. Gonzales Rd. Apt F, Oxnard, CA 93036, Omar De La Cruz, 1853 Ives Ave #71, Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/25/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Omar De La Cruz, Omar De La Cruz. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 25, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/17/18, 5/24/18, 5/31/18 and 6/7/18.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20180423-10007319-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LAUNDERLAND. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 274 E. Harvard Blvd, Santa Paula, CA 93060. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 2/8/18. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20180208-10002336- 0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura County. Stephanie Reilly, 527 Rancho Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, Brian T. Reilly, 527 Rancho Drive, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250- 6277). /s/ Stephanie Reilly, Stephanie Reilly, Stephanie Reilly, President. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/17/18, 5/24/18, 5/31/18 and 6/7/18.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20180423-10007320-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LAUNDERLAND. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 274 E. Harvard Blvd, Santa Paula, CA 93060. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 3/21/18. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20180321-10005096- 0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura County. SBR Laundry, Inc., 527 Rancho Drive, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ SBR Laundry, Inc., Stephanie Reilly, Stephanie Reilly, President. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/17/18, 5/24/18, 5/31/18 and 6/7/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00510572-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed APR 19, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: JOAN BETH LAVALLY FRIDWALL FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JOAN BETH LAVALLY FRIDWALL filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JOAN BETH LAVALLY FRIDWALL to JOAN BETH FRIDWALL. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 5-24-2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: APR 19 2018. By Order of the Presiding Judge, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Albert Villegas JR., Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/26/18, 5/3/18, 5/10/18 and 5/17/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00510524-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed APR 18, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: DARREN and MICHAELA LEADER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DARREN and MICHAELA LEADER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ROCKWELL HARRISON LEADER to ROCCO HARRISON LEADER. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 5-30-2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: APR 18 2018. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Adriana Velasco, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/26/18, 5/3/18, 5/10/18 and 5/17/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00510573-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed APR 19, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: VERA LYNN BRIDGES FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: VERA LYNN BRIDGES filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: VERA LYNN BRIDGES to VERA LYNN. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 6-5-2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: APR 19 2018. By Order of the Presiding Judge, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Albert Villegas JR., Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/26/18, 5/3/18, 5/10/18 and 5/17/18.

TSG No.: 8661416 TS No.: A549474 FHA/VA/PMI No.: APN: 222-0-261-015 Property Address: 665 YALE PLACE OXNARD, CA 93033 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 05/13/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 05/24/2018 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 05/20/2015, as Instrument No. 20150520-00076676-0, in book, page, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: JUAN CARLOS HERNANDEZ ZAMUDIO AND DELIA HERNANDEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE AND ERIKA HERNANDEZ, A SINGLE WOMAN AND JOE ALBANO, A SINGLE MAN, ALL AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/ CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 222-0-261-015 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 665 YALE PLACE, OXNARD, CA 93033 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $407,446.64. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939- 0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting. com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case A549474 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939- 0772NPP0331240 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 05/03/2018, 05/10/2018, 05/17/2018

APN: 220-0-254-125 TS No: CA07001043-17-1 TO No: 8721172 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED January 7, 2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On June 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM, AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93003, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on January 15, 2016 as Instrument No. 20160115- 00005656-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by JOSE LOPEZ, WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS JOSE A LOPEZ, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for NETWORK CAPITAL FUNDING CORPORATION, NMLS #11712 as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2154 JOYCE PL, OXNARD, CA 93033 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $363,880.92 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Chronos Solutions at 877-518- 5700 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.realtybid. com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07001043-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: April 17, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07001043-17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866- 660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.realtybid.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Chronos Solutions at 877-518-5700 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 39390, Pub Dates: 05/03/2018, 05/10/2018, 05/17/2018, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00510639-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed APR 20, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: FARZAD MOHSENIAN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: FARZAD MOHSENIAN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: FARZAD MOHSENIAN to AMIRHOSSEIN MOHSENIAN. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: June 8, 2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: APR 20 2018. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Debra Ramos, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/3/18, 5/10/18, 5/17/18 and 5/24/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00510642-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed APR 20, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: JOON-VAN THANH LAI FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JOON-VAN THANH LAI filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JOON-VAN THANH LAI to JOON LAI MCINTYRE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: June 8, 2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: APR 20 2018. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Debra Ramos, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/3/18, 5/10/18, 5/17/18 and 5/24/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00510507-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed APR 17, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: ANA DARBI VELASCO MICHEL FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ANA DARBI VELASCO MICHEL filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ANA DARBI VELASCO MICHEL to DARBI MICHEL BODIE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: June 5, 2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: APR 17 2018. By Order of the Presiding Judge, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Albert Villegas JR., Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/3/18, 5/10/18, 5/17/18 and 5/24/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00510764-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed APR 25, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Branch. PETITION OF: ELIZABETH VIENNA WHITE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ELIZABETH VIENNA WHITE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ELIZABETH VIENNA WHITE to LIBBY VIENO WHITT. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 6-15- 18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: APR 25 2018. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Susanne Leon, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/3/18, 5/10/18, 5/17/18 and 5/24/18.

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Isaiah P. Squires Palafox, a child. To: Alicia Squires, Angel P. Palafox Jr., and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Isaiah P. Squires Palafox, Date of Birth: 01/01/2018, Place of Birth: Ventura, CA, Father’s name: Angel P. Palafox Jr., Mother’s name: Alicia Squires. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 07/11/2018, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 07/11/2018, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 04/27/2018 by: Myra Gonzalez Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 5/3, 5/10, 5/17, 5/24/18 CNS-3127768#

A.P.N.: 619-0-204-335 Trustee Sale No.: 2015-1468 Title Order No: 150017496 Reference No: GMBK- 00-175-1 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 5/27/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 5/31/2018 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 6/9/2015, as Document No. 20150609-00087630, Book, Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: Duane Darrett The purported new owner: Duane Darrett WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 3460 Countrywalk CT Simi Valley CA 93065. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $15,732.31 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: BIG SKY ASSOCIATION under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault. com using the file number assigned to this case 2015-1468. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date:4/26/2018. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (5/10/18, 5/17/18, 5/24/18| TS#2015-1468 SDI-10227)

A.P.N.: 619-0-240-185 Trustee Sale No.: 2016-1846 Title Order No: 160025055 Reference No: GMBK- 00-543-1 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 9/6/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 5/31/2018 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 9/9/2016, as Document No. 20160909-00130543, Book , Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: Daniel Ordonez and Emma Ordonez The purported new owner: Daniel Ordonez and Emma Ordonez WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be:1850 CLARKIA ST SIMI VALLEY CA 93065. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $9,931.88 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: BIG SKY ASSOCIATION under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault. com using the file number assigned to this case 2016-1846. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date:4/24/2018. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (5/10/18, 5/17/18, 5/24/18| TS#2016-1846 SDI-10230)

A.P.N.: 514-0-121-065 Trustee Sale No.: 2016-1988 Title Order No: 170034585 Reference No: 00006 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 10/11/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 5/31/2018 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 10/13/2016, as Document No. 20161013- 00150149, Book , Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: Jean Syrotuck Whittle Trustee of the Jean Syrotuck Whittle Living Trust Dated 2/13/2004 The purported new owner: Jean Syrotuck Whittle Trustee of the Jean Syrotuck Whittle Living Trust Dated 2/13/2004 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 15059 Marquette ST Moorpark CA 93021 . The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $7,170.08 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: VARSITY PARK PATIO HOMES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault. com using the file number assigned to this case 2016-1988. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date:4/24/2018. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (5/10/18, 5/17/18, 5/24/18| TS#2016-1988 SDI-10231)

A.P.N.: 518-0-080-155 Trustee Sale No.: 2017-2432 Title Order No: 170034991 Reference No: 0015-02 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 12/7/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 5/31/2018 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 1/23/2017, as Document No. 20170123- 00009123-0, Book , Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: Kathy Tobias The purported new owner: Kathy Tobias WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 39 MCAFEE COURT THOUSAND OAKS CA 91360 . The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $12,588.86 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: NORTH OAKS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault. com using the file number assigned to this case 2017-2432. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date:4/24/2018. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (5/10/18, 5/17/18, 5/24/18| TS#2017-2432 SDI-10233)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 15-01054 Loan No.: *******698 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/07/2006 AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States (payable to Attorney Lender Services, Inc.) will be held by the duly appointed Trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ERNEST THOMAS AND SUE THOMAS, HUSBAND AND WIFE Trustee: ATTORNEY LENDER SERVICES, INC. Recorded 09/19/2006 as Instrument No. 20060919- 00196622-0 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California, Date of Sale: 05/31/2018 at 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $564,401.55 The purported property address is: 4740 TEMPLETON ST VENTURA, CA 93003 A.P.N.: 079-0-182-565 The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county wherein the real property is located and more than three (3) months have elapsed since such recordation. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting. com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, 15-01054. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 04/27/2018 ATTORNEY LENDER SERVICES, INC. DIANE WEIFENBACH, TRUSTEE SALE OFFICER 5120 E. LaPalma Avenue, #209 Anaheim, CA 92807 Telephone: 714- 695-6637 Sales Line: (916)939-0772 Sales Website: www.nationwideposting. com This office is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. NPP0331991 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 05/10/2018, 05/17/2018, 05/24/2018

T.S. No. 17-0416-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED

注： 本文件包含一个信息摘 要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서 에 정보 요약서가 있습니다

NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LUU Ý: KÈM THEO ÐÂY LÀ BAN TR”NH BÀY TÓM LUOC VETHÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIEU NÀY

PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(d)(1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/7/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: RICARDO DIAZ AND LAURA DIAZ QUINTANILLA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 3/11/2005 as Instrument No. 20050311-0060523 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 516 JUNIPER STREET OXNARD, CA 93033 A.P.N.: 203-0-275-150 Date of Sale: 6/5/2018 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $362,308.91, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting. com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-0416-11. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 4/26/2018 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720-9200 Sale Information Only: 916-939-0772 www. nationwideposting.com Sindy Clements, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0331630 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 05/10/2018, 05/17/2018, 05/24/2018

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Title Order No.: 8641972 Trustee Sale No.: 2016-00107 Reference No.: 656166 APN No.: 132-0-260-495 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 04/08/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 05/31/2018 at 11:00AM, Bender & Associates, A Law Corporation As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 04/14/2015 as Document No. 20150414-00054493 Book Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California, property owned by: JANOS M. KALLA AND LANI A KALLA WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state of federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. All checks shall be made payable to Bender & Associates Client Trust Account”) At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land therein: 132-0-260-495 The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 443 FOREST PARK BLVD, OXNARD, CA 93036 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $20,765.93 Estimated. Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant, Market Street Neighborhood Association under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting. com, using the file number assigned to this case 2016-00107. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR Date: 05/02/2018 Bender & Associates, A Law Corporation 29970 Technology Drive, Suite 211, Murrieta, California 92563 For Sales Information Please Call (916) 939- 0772 MICHAEL BENDER, TRUSTEE NPP0332074 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 05/10/2018, 05/17/2018, 05/24/2018

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2018-00510980-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed MAY 04, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Branch. PETITION OF: DONNA MICHELE JOHNSON FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DONNA MICHELE JOHNSON filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DONNA MICHELE JOHNSON to MICHELE JOHNSON. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: June 18, 2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: MAY 04 2018. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Susanne Leon, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18, 5/17/18, 5/24/18 and 5/31/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00510453-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed APR 16, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Branch. PETITION OF: CARMEN SALLY WAGNER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: CARMEN SALLY WAGNER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: CARMEN SALLY WAGNER to SALLY WAGNER. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 6-15- 18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: APR 16 2018. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Susanne Leon, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18, 5/17/18, 5/24/18 and 5/31/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Pursuant to the California Self Service Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction at May 24th at 9:00AM located at 900 East Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, California 93041 of the following tenants:

Sharon Stever: 2 dollys, 2 tables, 80 plus boxes, Household furniture, Book racks and ladder.

Concepcion Serafin: Acoustic Guitar, Refrigerator, 5+ luggage, Duffle bags, Clothing and furniture.

Kerry O’Brian: Gun safe, Dolly, Furniture, Tool chest, Tools, boxes, Spear gun and folding chairs.

Walter Campbell: King headboard, Compressor, Lawn edger, Clothing, Storage tubs and recliners.

Miguel Mares: Surround sound system, 20+ boxes, Various furniture, Art work, Toys and clothing.

Owners reserve the right to bid at the sale. Purchases may only be made in cash. All goods are sold “As Is” and are subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this May 2nd 2018. Channel Islands Self Storage, Phone# (805) 488-3886, Fax# (805) 488-0733. Auctioneer: James O’Brien Bond# R519468. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18 and 5/17/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.storagetreasures. com sale by competitive bidding ending on May 25, 2018 at 12:00 PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036 County of Ventura, State of California, are the following units:

Alan Stavropoulos – Dresser, Mattress, Bed Frame, 2 Snowboards, Luggage, Boogie Board, 7+ Boxes of Unknown, Miscellaneous Items

Joseluis Guzman – Cooler, 2 Camp Chairs, Camping Equipment, PS4 Box, Kicker Audio Equipment Boxes, Wheel Spacers, Kids Easel, 10+ Boxes of Unknown, Miscellaneous Items

Adrian Rivera – Fancy Dresses, 12+ 100 Packs of DVR Disks, Clothing, Linens, 5+ Cowboy Hats, 4+ Milk Crates, Miscellaneous Items.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated May 10 & May 17, 2018. Auction by www.storagetreasures. com Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18 and 5/17/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00510940-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed MAY 01, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Branch. PETITION OF: TYLER JOSHUA STEWART FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: TYLER JOSHUA STEWART filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: TYLER JOSHUA STEWART to JOSHUA TYLER DEWALT. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 6-13- 18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: MAY 01 2018. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Joan Foster, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18, 5/17/18, 5/24/18 and 5/31/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to the California Self- Service Storage Facility Act (B&P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction, on 5/30/18 , personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items located at: PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 25779 @ 12:00 P.M. 161 E. VENTURA BLVD OXNARD CA, 93036 (805) 981-1696 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: PUBLIC STORAGE B682 CHRISTOPHER FERGUSON All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Terms, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 10th & 17th of May 2018 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683. 5/10, 5/17/18 CNS-3128784#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to the California Self- Service Storage Facility Act (B&P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction, on 5/29/18, personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items located at:

PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 23411 @ 9:30 A.M. 740 ARCTURUS AVE. OXNARD, CA 93033 (805) 271-5168 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: PUBLIC STORAGE

B042 MARIA GARCIA C043 TOBBIE GIBSON F001 PAMELA GONZALES F029 JUAN CONEJO F133 ANNETTE CANUL F138 RICARDO MENDOZA F162 CYNTHIA SANTOS F165 ALICE CRUZ F227 ANNJEAETTE STEWART F289 RICARDO GUTIERREZ F315 DONYA HOLMES F377 KATHLEEN MOSQUEDA F412 RUBEN RODRIGUEZ F550 LETICIA FLORES

PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 23050 @ 11:30 AM 4400 MCGRATH ST. VENTURA, CA 93003 (805) 658-9969 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: PUBLIC STORAGE

A009 FRANCES LOPEZ C251 MARIO PEREZ-CURVAS C270 JOANN DIAZ H076 CASSANDRA BLAZEK J017 CHARISA MUNOZ K023 CARLOS MELTON L034 JEROME DONIKOWSKI

PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 26812 @ 12:30 PM 6435 VENTURA BLVD. VENTURA, CA 93003 (805) 654-0164 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: PUBLIC STORAGE

C182 ANDREW ORTIZ C193 JONDA BRE C213 RACHAEL MICHAEL C237 SCOTT BUFORD C258 DAVID BROWN C259 JACOB RICKMAN C278 RICHARD ODONNELL C280 BRANDON LINMAN C290 BOB TEVANDER D103 MARY VILLARREAL D111 EFRAIN VALLEJO D130 JEAN PEDRO D292 PATRICIA GARCIA D296 TIERRE NUNES

PROPERTY 24110 @ 1:30 P.M. 5515 WALKER ST. VENTURA, CA 93003 (805) 654-0115 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: PUBLIC STORAGE

B089 VALERIE MCINNIS B143 YESENIA SANCHEZ B158 SARAH BUTCHER C274 TONI HAYNES E524 LINDA YANIGER

PUBLIC STORAGE PROPERTY 25779 @ 2:30 P.M. 161 E. VENTURA BLVD OXNARD CA, 93036 (805) 981-1696 STORED BY THE FOLLOWING PERSONS: PUBLIC STORAGE

B511 JAMIE CHAVARRIA B604 JAYDEN CARRILLO B671 ARIES DAYSON B682 CHRISTOPHER FERGUSON B737 MICHELLE RIZALLA R272 LISA BORDENAVE B682 CHRISTOPHER FERGUSON R430 CHRISTOPHER KENNEDYHAMMOND R432 CHRISTOPHER KENNEDYHAMMOND W240 YVONNE WEIGHT W242 SANDRA K. WILLIAMS

All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Terms, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 10th & 17th of May 2018 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683.

APN: 129-0-061-065 TS No: CA05000806-16-1 TO No: 8648198 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d) (1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED January 25, 2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On June 14, 2018 at 09:00 AM, Auction.com Room, Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on February 5, 2013 as Instrument No. 20130205-00019395-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by DAVID STEVEN CRIBBS, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1461 MEAD AVE, VENTURA, CA 93004 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $221,262.33 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA05000806- 16-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: April 24, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA05000806- 16-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 39674

Trustee Sale No. 17-005279 TSG# 730-1707106-70 APN# 183-0- 383-375 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/24/06. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 06/12/18 at 11:00 am, Aztec Foreclosure Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Rolando J. Martinez, a married man, as his sole and separate property and Esther Mendez, an unmarried woman, as Trustor(s), in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration System, Inc. as nominee for Bankerswest Funding Corporation, as Beneficiary, Recorded on 03/30/06 in Instrument No. 20060330-0067594 of official records in the Office of the county recorder of VENTURA County, California, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described as: 1916 ELSINORE CT, OXNARD, CA 93035. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $543,657.06 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: May 10, 2018 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION Elaine Malone Assistant Secretary / Assistant Vice President Aztec Foreclosure Corporation, 3636 N. Central Ave., Suite #400, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Phone: (877) 257-0717 or (602) 638-5700; fax: (602) 638-5748 www.aztectrustee. com NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code.The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit the Internet Web site, using the file number assigned to this case 17-005279. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. www. homesearch.com 800-758-8052 or Aztec Foreclosure Corporation (877) 257-0717 www.aztectrustee.com NPP0332568 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 05/17/2018, 05/24/2018, 05/31/2018

LIEN SALE

Eagle Towing, 56 Crooked Palm Rd Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 5/29/2018: 99-SEARAY CF#: 5391PM Hull#: SERV4212A999. 99-TRAIL License: 1HX7838 / CA Vin: 1T0BS14D9XS140523

I and A Auto Body, 700 Mountain View #D Oxnard, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 5/29/2018: 12- CHRY License: 6XKK728 / CA Vin: 1C3CCBCB9CN307966.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.Storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on May 31st 2018 at 12:00PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 300 W Ventura Blvd Camarillo CA 93010, County of Ventura, State of California. The following units will be sold:

Thomas O’Kelly: Wardrobe box, step stool, shelving unit, 2 storage tubs, floor fan.

Yolanda Demello: 2 portable massage tables, 6+ computers, 7+ storage tubs, all in one printer, 2 RC cars, 20+ Boxes of unknown, computer accessories, picture frames.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation any time up to the time of the auction. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Auction by www. storagetreasures.com. Phone: 855-722-8853.

Lien sale 16 Cadi Lic# None Vin# 1GYS4BKJ3GR430314 to be sold on 05/30/18 @ 10 AM @ 3177 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 5/17/18 CNS-3132593#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE AND OF INTENTION TO TRANSFER ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE (U.C.C. 6101 et seq. and B & P 24074 et seq.) Escrow No. 882250-SJ

Notice is hereby given that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license is about to be made. The names and addresses of the Seller/Licensee are: SMN RANCHO LIQUOR, INC, 75 S Rancho Rd Ste A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 The Business is known as: RANCHO LIQUOR The names and addresses of the Buyer/Transferee are: RANCHO WINE, INC., 75 S Rancho Rd Ste A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 As listed by the Seller/Licensee, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller/Licensee within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer/Transferee are: None The assets to be sold are described in general as: furniture, fixtures and equipment, tradename, goodwill, lease, leasehold improvements, covenant not to compete, together with the following described alcoholic beverage license(s): 544006 and are located at: 75 S Rancho Rd Ste A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. The kind of license to be transferred is: 21 Off-Sale General now issued for the premises located at: 75 S Rancho Rd Ste A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. The anticipated date of the sale/ transfer is 6/05/18 at the office of Unity Escrow, Inc., 3600 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 900, Los Angeles, CA 90010. The amount of the purchase price or consideration in connection with the transfer of the license and business, including the estimated inventory $130,000.00, is the sum of $330,000.00, which consists of the following: Checks deposited into escrow $200,000.00 Promissory Note $130,000.00 It has been agreed between the Seller/Licensee and the intended Buyer/Transferee, as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, that the consideration for the transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Dated: April 20, 2018 Buyer: RANCHO WINE, INC., a California Corporation S/ MAHER ALBALLAT, C.E.O/Secretary S/ HANI ABDULNOUR, C.F.O Seller: SMN RANCHO LIQUOR, INC., a California Corporation By; S/ SAMER THOUHKAN AKROUSH, President/Secretary 5/17/18 CNS-3131729#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (SECS. 6101-6111 U.C.C.) Escrow No. VWL-5679919

Notice is hereby given to the creditors of Linda Manasee (“Seller”), whose business address is 620 Lindero Canyon Road, Oak Park, CA 91377, that a bulk sale is about to be made to George Steven Venegas (“Buyer”), whose business address is 638 Lindero Canyon Road, Oak Park, CA 91377. The property to be transferred is located at 620 Lindero Canyon Road, City of Oak Park, County of Ventura, State of California. Said property is described as: All Inventory, Stock in Trade, Fixtures, Equipment and Goodwill of the business known as Shaggy Chic Grooming Spa. The bulk sale will be consummated on or after 06/05/18, at First American Title Company, 370 North Westlake Blvd., Suite 140, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, pursuant to Division 6 of the California Code. This bulk sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the California Commercial Code. All claims to be sent c/o First American Title Company, VWL-5679919, 370 North Westlake Blvd., Suite 140, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. The last date for filing claims shall be 06/04/18. So far as known to Buyer, all business names and addresses used by Seller for the three years last past, if different from the above, are: None Date: April 13, 2018 Buyer: S/ George Steven Venegas 5/17/18 CNS-3132842#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF GOODS TO SATISFY LIEN AUCTION LOCATION: 542 FLYNN ROAD, CAMARILLO, CA

In accordance with the provisions of the California Commercial Code, Sections 7201-7210, notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at the hour of 10:00 am of said date, located at 542 Flynn Road, City of Camarillo , County of Ventura, State of CA, the undersigned will sell at public auction for cash, in lawful money of the United States, the articles hereinafter described, belonging to, or deposited with, the undersigned by the persons hereinafter named at Alex Moving and Storage. Said goods are being held on the accounts of: Perry Garrity, Beverly Mitchell, Timothy Brown, Julie Ann Tripp, Tyler Carter, Anita Jordan, Robert Striverson, Bettie Jackson, Dante Escamilla, Linda Bloodworth, Tom Zsenyuk, Craig Sabron, CB Capital. All other goods are described as household goods, furniture, antiques, appliances, tools, misc goods, office furniture, and articles of art, equipment, rugs, sealed cartons and the unknown. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien of the undersigned on said personal property to the extent of the sum owed, together with the cost of the sale. For information contact Alex Moving and Storage. Terms: Cash only with a 15% buyer’s premium, Inspection at sale time. Payment and removal day of sale. Auction conducted by American Auctioneers, Dan Dotson & Associates (800) 838-SOLD, (909) 790-0433 or www.americanauctioneers. com Bond #FS863-20-14. /S/ Alex Moving and Storage 5/17, 5/24/18 CNS-3133228#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00511438-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed MAY 09, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: RAUL GODOFREDO PINEDA LANSANG FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: RAUL GODOFREDO PINEDA LANSANG filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: RAUL GODOFREDO PINEDA LANSANG to RAUL PINEDA LANSANG. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: June 20, 2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: MAY 09 2018. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ALBERT VILLEGAS JR., Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/17/18, 5/24/18, 5/31/18 and 6/7/18.

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA FIRST AMENDED SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. 56-2017-00504293-CL-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ARTURO ACEVES ORTIZ; TODD WORKMAN and Does 1 to 25. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): MARTHA STANFORD NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Brett Yorke, Esq., (Bar# 289353), Law Office of Ball & Yorke, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003. Fax No.: (805) 642- 4622, Phone No.: (805) 642-5177. Date (Fecha): JAN 26 2018 /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By S. Mc- Carthy, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/3/18, 5/10/18, 5/17/18 and 5/24/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal Injury or Wrongful Death) Case No. 56-2017-00504293- CL-PA-VTA

PLAINTIFF: MARTHA STANFORD DEFENDANT: ARTURO ACEVES ORTIZ To: ARTURO ACEVES ORTIZ Plaintiff: MARTHA STANFORD seeks damages in the aboveentitled action, as follows: General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience in the amount of: $100,000.00. Emotional distress: in the amount of: $100,000.00 Special damages: Medical expenses (to date): $15,617.00 Date: 3/14/18. /s/ Brett Yorke, Esq., (Bar# 289353), Law Office of Ball & Yorke, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003. Fax No.: (805) 642-4622, Phone No.: (805) 642-5177. Attorney for Plaintiff. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/3/18, 5/10/18, 5/17/18 and 5/24/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. (Numero del Caso): 56-2017-00504252-CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): JOSE BARBOSA, DOES 1 – 10 Inclusive.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): EDUARDO RIVAS and MANUELA RIVAS. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direcciÛn y el n˙mero de telÈfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es):Fred Rosenmund (Bar #90033), Law Office of Frederick Rosenmund, 2816 Rice Ave., Oxnard, CA 93033, Phone: (805) 486-2500, Fax: (805) 483-6290. Date(Fecha): NOV 15 2017. /S/: Michael D. Planet, Clerk PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18, 5/17/18, 5/24/18 and 5/31/18.

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NUMBER (Número del Caso): 56-2016-00487885-CU-PO-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Essex Property Trust, Inc. dba Hillcrest Park Apartments; Monterey Energy, Inc.; Essex Hillcrest Park, L.P.; Laura Sellers; Does 1 to 100 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Ed Michaels NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Venture, California 93009 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is (El nombre, la direcciòn y el nùmero de telèfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Gary K. Walch, A Law Corporation, 23801 Calabasas Road, Suite 1019, Calabasas, CA 91302; 818-222-3400 DATE (Fecha): Oct 14, 2016 Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), by Jerry S. Ricardez, Deputy (Adjunto) (SEAL)

STATEMENT OF NATURE AND

AMOUNT OF DAMAGES

TO: DEFENDANTS AND THEIR ATTORNEY OF RECORD:

Pursuant to, inter alia, Section 425.11 of the Code of Civil Procedure, plaintiff herein sets forth the nature and the extent of the damages herein as follows:

1. General damages in the sum of $3,000,000.00, and continuing;

2. Special damages in the sum of $1,000,000.00, and continuing;

3. Interest on damages as allowed by law;

4. For cost of suit incurred herein; and

5. For such other and further relief as the Court deems just and proper

Dated: October 27, 2016.

GARY K. WALCH, A LAW CORPORATION By: NICHOLAS GULLETTE, ESQ.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO CENTRAL DIVISION SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. (Numero del Caso): 37-2017-00043460-CU-OR-CTL

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Lorri-Anne V. Tucay-Soriano, All Persons Unknown, Claiming Any Legal or Equitable Right, Title, Estate, Lien, or Interest in the Property Described in the Complaint Adverse to Plaintiff’s Title, or Any Cloud on Plaintiff’s Title Thereto, and DOES 1 Through 10, Inclusive.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): Gemma A. Dela Rosa and Gerarda C. Soriano.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp),or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, Central Division, 330 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direcciùn y el nùmero de telèfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Thomas M. Tomlinson (Bar #63025), Legler & Tomlinson, 231 Fourth Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910, Fax: (619) 426-6666, Phone: (619) 426-9070. Date (Fecha): NOV 15 2017. Clerk (Secretario), By V. Robinson, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal].

Probate

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JAMES M. PERKINS, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00510733- PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JAMES M. PERKINS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: CHRISTOPHER J. PERKINS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: CHRISTOPHER J. PERKINS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: June 6, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jesse E. Cahill, (State Bar# 227154), FERGUSON CASE ORR PATERSON LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800 Fax No.: (805) 659-6818. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/3/18, 5/10/18 and 5/17/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF TA-YUEN LI, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00509967-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: TA-YUEN LI. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: TA-FANG LI in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: TA-FANG LI be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: June 14, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner in Pro Per: TA-FANG LI, 6063 Gitana Avenue, Camarillo, CA 93012, (805) 383-8305. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/3/18, 5/10/18 and 5/17/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF INA SPERLING; INA LESLIE SPERLING; INA L. SPERLING, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00510754-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: INA SPERLING; INA LESLIE SPERLING; INA L. SPERLING. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JOYCE SPERLING in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JOYCE SPERLING be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: June 6, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: David E. Edsall, Esq., (SBN 86217), Edsall Law, A Professional Law Corporation, 751 Daily Drive, Suite 325, Camarillo, CA 93010, Tel: (805) 484-9002. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/3/18, 5/10/18 and 5/17/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: CAROLYN LEE MASON DUBAL AKA CAROLYN MASON AKA CAROLY DUBAL CASE NO. 56-2018-00511021-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of CAROLYN LEE MASON DUBAL AKA CAROLYN MASON AKA CAROLY DUBAL. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by PATRICIA MASON BAGGE AND CAROLE LEWIS FLORE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that PATRICIA MASON BAGGE AND CAROLE LEWIS FLORE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 06/07/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner EDGAR SAENZ – SBN 126270 LAW OFFICE OF EDGAR SAENZ 8921 S SEPULVEDA BLVD STE 101 LOS ANGELES CA 90045 5/10, 5/17, 5/24/18 CNS-3131077#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: PEGGY EILEEN LABRECQUE CASE NO. 56-2018-00511034-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of PEGGY EILEEN LABRECQUE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by WILLIAM BLAIR LABRECQUE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that WILLIAM BLAIR LABRECQUE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 06/13/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner TODD J. VIGNEUX – SBN 253284 PEDERSON LAW OFFICES APLC 280 E. THOUSAND OAKS BLVD. STE A THOUSAND OAKS CA 91360 5/10, 5/17, 5/24/18 CNS-3130237#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ERIK G. NIELSEN, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00510921- PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ERIK G. NIELSEN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: ERIKA NIELSEN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: ERIKA NIELSEN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: JUN 7, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: NANCY HARTZLER SBN 199081, 1255 W. COLTON AVE. #134, REDLANDS, CA 92374, (213) 864-3572. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18, 5/17/18 and 5/24/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JAMES EUBANKS, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00510775-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JAMES EUBANKS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JASON EUBANKS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JASON EUBANKS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: May 31, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: John C. Barlow, Esq., (State Bar# 84280), Law Offices of John C. Barlow, 1720 E. Los Angeles Ave., Suite 231, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 522-2555. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18, 5/17/18 and 5/24/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LOUISE ANDRADE, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00511084-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: LOUISE ANDRADE. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: REBECCA ORTEGA in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: REBECCA ORTEGA be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: June 7, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Elizabeth R. Southerland SBN 318593, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 295, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-482-2199. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18, 5/17/18 and 5/24/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARY ELLEN ARTHUR, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00510969- PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MARY ELLEN ARTHUR. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: BRYAN ARTHUR in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: BRYAN ARTHUR be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 6-7-18 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, JJC – Probate Court. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kelly Murphy Berlingeri, Esq. (SBN 214993), 1051 N. Agusta Avenue, Camarillo, CA 93010, (805) 389-3041. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/10/18, 5/17/18 and 5/24/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: GEORGE PIETRUSZENKO CASE NO. 56-2018-00511131-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of GEORGE PIETRUSZENKO. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by DANIELLE SIPE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that DANIELLE SIPE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 06/07/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner CHRISTOPHER P. YOUNG – SBN 281512 JUSTIN M. ALVARZ – SBN 223472 THE ALVAREZ FIRM 760 PASEO CAMARILLO, STE 315 CAMARILLO CA 93010 5/17, 5/24, 5/31/18 CNS-3131347#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROBERT A. RUSSELL, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00509602- PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ROBERT A. RUSSELL. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: S. SCOTT RUSSELL in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: S. SCOTT RUSSELL be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent's will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: June 6, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile/Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Lane J. Lopez, (State Bar# 227998), FERGUSON CASE ORR PATERSON LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800 Fax No.: (805) 659-6818.

NOTICE OF HEARING GUARDIANSHIP OR CONSERVATORSHIP OF THE ESTATE OF MARY LOU CHAFFEUR, (PROPOSED) CONSERVATEE Case No. 56-2015-00464258-PR-CP-OXN This notice is required by law. This notice does not require you to appear in court, but you may attend the hearing if you wish.

NOTICE is given that ANGELIQUE FRIEND, Petitioner, has filed: REPORT OF SALE AND PETITION FOR ORDER CONFIRMING SALE OF REAL PROPERTY.

You may refer to documents on file in this proceeding for more information. (Some documents filed with the court are confidential. Under some circumstances you or your attorney may be able to see or receive copies of confidential documents if you file papers in the proceeding or apply to the court.)

A HEARING on the matter will be held as follows: Date: June 26, 2018, Time: 9:00am, Dept. J6.

Address of court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Division.

Attorney for: Petitioner: David A. Esquibias, Esq., (State Bar# 171327), Law Offices of David A. Esquibias, 2625 Townsgate Road, Ste. 330, Westlake Village, CA 91361, Phone: (805) 267-1141, Fax No.: (805) 267- 1140.

REPORT OF SALE AND PETITION FOR ORDER CONFIRMING SALE OF REAL PROPERTY OF THE CONSERVATORSHIP OF MARY LOU CHAFFEUR, CONSERVATEE CASE NO. 56-2015-00464258-PR-CP-OXN

1. Petitioner: ANGELIQUE FRIEND is the conservator of the estate of the decedent, conservatee or minor and requests a court order for:

c. approval of commission

d. additional bond is not required.

2.Description of property sold

a. Interest sold: 100%

b. Unimproved

d. Street address and location: 926 Erringer Road, Simi Valley, CA 93065

e. Legal description is affixed as Attachment 2e.

Legal description is described in Attachment 2e as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION: 100% Interest in 926 Erringer Road, Simi Valley, CA 93065: LOT 197, TRACT NO. 1704-2, AS SHOWN ON A MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 44, PAGE 55 OF MAPS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID VENTURA COUNTY.

3. Appraisal

a. Date of Death of decedent or appointment of conservator: December 5, 2017

b. Appraised value at above date: $445,000

d. Appraisal or reappraisal by probate referee has been filed.

4. Manner and terms of sale

Name of purchaser and manner of vesting title: JOSHUA CHILSON, a single person

c. Sale was private on April 26, 2018

d. Amount bid: $505,000; Deposit: $0

e. Payment: Cash, Credit; terms are described in attachment 4e as follows:

TERMS OF SALE: Sales price is to be $505,000 subject to court confirmation. Financing has been preapproved by Castle Funding Corp. As of April 16, 2018. The pre-approval is based on a purchase price of $510,000 with a twenty percent (20%) down payment, for a loan amount of $408,000. Buyer and seller to each pay their own escrow and title fees. Court to determine commission amount. Escrow shall be held with Aliso Escrow and title to be Fidelity. Property shall be sold AS IS without repair or credit. Once the final contract price is approved and escrow is opened, there will be no adjustment in price or credits.

h. Terms comply with Probate Code section 2542 (guardianships and conservatorships.)

5. Commission

b. A written nonexclusive contract for commission was entered into with: Eric Evarts at Re-Max Gold Coast Realtors (seller) and Andrea Roter at Century 21 Troop Real Estate (buyer)

c. Purchaser was procured by: Andrea Roter, Century 21 Troop Real Estate on behalf of Joshua Chilson a licensed real estate broker who is not buying for his or her account.

d. Commission is to be divided as follows: To be determined by court.

6. Bond

a. Amount before sale: $613,000.

b. Additional amount needed: none.

7. Notice of Sale

a. Published

8. Notice of hearing

a Special devisee: (1) None.

b. Special notice: (1) None requested.

c. Personal representative, conservator of the estate, or guardian of the estate:

(3) Written notice will be given

9. Reason for sale

a. Necessary to pay

(1) debts

(4) expenses of administration

b. The sale is to the advantage of the estate and in the best interest of the interested persons.

10. Formula for overbids

a. Original bid: $505,000

b. 10% of first $10,000 of original bid: $1,000

c. 5% of (original bid minus $10,000): $24,750

d. Minimum overbid (a + b + c): $530,750

11. Overbid.

Required amount of first overbid: $530,750

12. Petitioner’s efforts to obtain the highest and best price reasonably attainable for the property were as follows: Property was entered on the Multiple Listing Service on 3/29/18 with a sales price of $495,000. Property was exposed to the market via traditional home search sites; namely; Zillow, Trulia, Realtor. com, Homes.com, and Redfin. Open house was conducted and the property received maximum exposure throughout Ventura and Los Angeles County. A total of 10 offers were received. After further negotiations and continued marketing, seller procured a $495,000 offer which agreed to a $505,000 sales price.

Date: 5-7-18, /s/ David A. Esquibias, Esq., Attorney for Petitioner.

Date: 5-7-18, /s/ Angelique Friend, Petitioner.

David A. Esquibias, Esq., (State Bar# 171327), Law Offices of David A. Esquibias, 2625 Townsgate Road, Ste. 330, Westlake Village, CA 91361, Phone: (805) 267- 1141, Fax No.: (805) 267-1140

