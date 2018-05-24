May Day is usually considered a distress call, but in this case it’s an actual invitation — for fun, no less. Billed as an Anti-Bullying Youth and Family Festival, it is a collaboration between local rap and hip-hop duo KNS Rockstar and the Walmart on Rose Avenue in Oxnard.

The anti-bullying campaign will celebrate both kids and teachers. Kids choice awards featuring $50 prizes will be given for a dance-off, a speech-off, and a sing-off. Other events include a youth baseball game and a car show. Kids will also get to choose a teacher of the year.

In addition, KNS will be giving away prizes such as bikes, skateboards, TVs and remote-control cars.

Kevin “Keyi” Turner and Shavonn “Silky” Turner (also known in the music world as Alien’s from Mars “ ’cause we’re different and we tell the youth it’s ok to be different,” explains Kevin Turner) have been traveling to schools throughout California for many years on their We Busy School Tour to promote their music and their anti-bullying message. In this case, however, it wasn’t just the music that attracted Walmart’s attention. It was the duo’s clothing line.

“Our clothing line had got into Walmart,” said Turner. “Ms. Christy Wolff (store manager for Walmart on Rose) surely loved our mission and suggested that we should do something together and there it was. They really loved our anti-bullying mission.”

According to Turner, this is a unique partnership.

“This is the first time something like this has happened,” he said. “It’s very different. This is a real youth festival that’s geared toward the youth from the heart from KNS Rockstar. This is what KNS Rockstar does, giving back to the kids.”

He believes that their anti-bullying campaign is an important outreach to local families and their children.

“A lot of kids are getting hurt after school,” Turner explained. “We feel like, with parents and families coming to our festival, they can learn a lot about how to get through bullying.”

The May Day Festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot at 2001 Rose Ave., Oxnard. Admission is free. For more information, visit the KNS Rockstar We Busy School Tour page on Facebook.