The Ventura College String Orchestra, led by Maestro and Music Director Robert E. Lawson, performed in the garden at Mission San Buenaventura during a private reception held on Sunday, May 6. The reception honored sponsors, donors, city officials and others involved in the Ventura Historic Mural, designed by artist Michael O’Kelly and recently installed on Main Street in front of the mission. The mural was formally unveiled to the public on Sunday at 5 p.m.
