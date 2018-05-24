Hawaiian reggae artist Mike Love brought The Great Remembering Tour to Discovery Ventura last week, spreading his message of good vibes, hope and reconnection with the “Great Spirit” through melody, rhythm and rhyme. In a time of turmoil, the precious healing energy that the musician and his band, The Full Circle, offered their musical ’ohana (family) was a balm to a community — and a planet — in need of some love.

