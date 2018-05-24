Hawaiian reggae artist Mike Love brought The Great Remembering Tour to Discovery Ventura last week, spreading his message of good vibes, hope and reconnection with the “Great Spirit” through melody, rhythm and rhyme. In a time of turmoil, the precious healing energy that the musician and his band, The Full Circle, offered their musical ’ohana (family) was a balm to a community — and a planet — in need of some love.
Related Posts
INTERVIEWS | 2016 Local City Candidates
October 12, 2016
Note Worthy
August 23, 2012
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
SUBSCRIBE
Hook up with us here and get the latest news, updates and some free stuff.
Righteous! You're in!
LOGIN
COMMUNITY EVENTS
SUBMIT YOUR VENTURA COUNTY EVENT HERE.
You must be registered and logged in to post your events.
UPCOMING COMMUNITY EVENTS
-
Kyle Irwin Design and East/West Gallery Present Group f/64: Legacy & InfluenceApril 5 @ 10:00 am - May 31 @ 5:00 pm
-
Exciting Dance and Drum ClassesApril 9 - June 30
-
The Baby Dance: Mixed (Extended Run!)May 5 @ 7:00 pm - May 26 @ 8:00 pm
-
Bruce Tomkinson CeramicsMay 12 @ 12:00 pm - May 30 @ 4:00 pm
-
PACC: The Arts FestivalMay 25 @ 6:00 pm - May 27 @ 6:00 pm
-
Free Arts Alive Festival at Studio Channel IslandsMay 26 - May 27
-
Rev. Karen’s Monthly Devotional RetreatMay 26 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
-
Veteran Picnic in the ParkMay 26 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
-
Footworks Youth Ballet presents Giselle June 2 at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center 2pm and 7pmJune 2
-
OAC Third Annual Blues FestJune 2 @ 1:00 pm - 10:00 pm