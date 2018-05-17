This weekend, thousands from near and far will gather in Oxnard to celebrate a small, red fruit at the California Strawberry Festival. The festival, now in its 35th year, has also become a major music destination, offering two days of musical entertainment in every genre.

Headlining on Saturday, May 19, will be U2 tribute band Hollywood U2, which will rock Strawberry Meadows starting at 3:30 p.m. But prior to that, the Festival Stage kicks things off at 10 a.m. with DJ Spencer Fischer of 103.3 The Vibe, followed by Professional Americans (rock), Allstars of Funk and Highway Starr (country).

DJ Travis Holcombe of KCRW will be spinning on the Dr. Kato Stage at 10 a.m. He’ll be joined by Fireball (’80s-’90s covers), Uptown Funk (Bruno Mars tribute) and headliners The Pettybreakers, bringing the sounds of Tom Petty at 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 20, promises an equally impressive lineup, with DJ Spencer Fischer again taking the Festival Stage starting at 10 a.m., followed by the winner of the festival’s annual “fan favorite” contest. Decadent Decades, 40 oz. to Freedom (Sublime tribute) and Mirage (Fleetwood Mac tribute) will also perform, starting at 12:30 p.m. The Dr. Kato Stage will feature music 10 a.m.-6 p.m. with DJ Honey (also of 103.3), Adelaide Living Latin Loud, Karla Perez (Selena tribute) and Yachtley Crew (yacht/soft rock).

New this year will be a third stage featuring youth bands, vocalists, drum circles and even music lessons. All stages are on the soccer fields, with plenty of room to groove and dance, and comedian Phil Medina on hand to entertain guests between music acts.

Music, comedy, strawberries and more . . . get ready to jam this weekend!

The California Strawberry Festival runs May 19-20 at Strawberry Meadows of College Park, 3250 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard. For tickets and more information, call 888-288-9242 or visit castrawberryfestival.org.