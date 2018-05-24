Related Posts
The Critical Line | Dec. 1, 2016
November 30, 2016
The Critical Line | June 23, 2016
June 22, 2016
THE CRITICAL LINE | Dec. 7, 2017
December 7, 2017
The Critical Line | Dec. 8, 2016
December 7, 2016
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
SUBSCRIBE
Hook up with us here and get the latest news, updates and some free stuff.
Righteous! You're in!
LOGIN
COMMUNITY EVENTS
SUBMIT YOUR VENTURA COUNTY EVENT HERE.
You must be registered and logged in to post your events.
UPCOMING COMMUNITY EVENTS
-
Kyle Irwin Design and East/West Gallery Present Group f/64: Legacy & InfluenceApril 5 @ 10:00 am - May 31 @ 5:00 pm
-
Exciting Dance and Drum ClassesApril 9 - June 30
-
The Baby Dance: Mixed (Extended Run!)May 5 @ 7:00 pm - May 26 @ 8:00 pm
-
Bruce Tomkinson CeramicsMay 12 @ 12:00 pm - May 30 @ 4:00 pm
-
PACC: The Arts FestivalMay 25 @ 6:00 pm - May 27 @ 6:00 pm
-
Free Arts Alive Festival at Studio Channel IslandsMay 26 - May 27
-
Rev. Karen’s Monthly Devotional RetreatMay 26 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
-
Veteran Picnic in the ParkMay 26 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
-
Footworks Youth Ballet presents Giselle June 2 at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center 2pm and 7pmJune 2
-
OAC Third Annual Blues FestJune 2 @ 1:00 pm - 10:00 pm