COMMUNITY EVENTS
SUBMIT YOUR VENTURA COUNTY EVENT HERE.
You must be registered and logged in to post your events.
UPCOMING COMMUNITY EVENTS
-
Kyle Irwin Design and East/West Gallery Present Group f/64: Legacy & InfluenceApril 5 @ 10:00 am - May 31 @ 5:00 pm
-
Exciting Dance and Drum ClassesApril 9 - June 30
-
Bruce Tomkinson CeramicsMay 12 @ 12:00 pm - May 30 @ 4:00 pm
-
Footworks Youth Ballet presents Giselle June 2 at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center 2pm and 7pmJune 2
-
OAC Third Annual Blues FestJune 2 @ 1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
-
SAME TIME, NEXT YEARJune 2 @ 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
-
Footworks Youth Ballet presents: Peter and the Wolf with Classical Symphony June 3 at 2pmJune 3 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
-
Shake, Rattle, and Roll!June 3 @ 3:00 pm - 5:30 pm
-
Beginning Arabic Drumming Skillz & Drillz with JahnemaJune 5 @ 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
-
Hearing Is Believing Screening w/Live Music by Rachel FlowersJune 8 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm