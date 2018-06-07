The Santa Paula Theater Center hosted a special double-header last weekend, with the Ventucky String Band and the Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress teaming up for a night of original roots, alt-country, folk and bluegrass. With expert flatpicking, resonant harmonies and a shared love of Americana music, it was a match made in folk rock heaven.
