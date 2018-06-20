If you’re a surfing fan and hope to catch a film about the exploits of

surfing icon Andy Irons, hang on tight. While this documentary, coming to

Ventura County for just a handful of screenings, shows Andy Irons’

triumphs, it has enough highs and lows to bruise even the best on the

waves.

Indeed, for Irons, chasing waves and the lifestyle that traveled with it

were his success and his demise. So in this film, you can watch Irons surf,

but be prepared for some crazy crash-and-burns. In the manic life of Irons,

you just couldn’t have one without the other.

In the words of Irons himself, surfing was about searching for that perfect

high, physically and emotionally. “For those 10, three, two, one second,

it’s like God came out and gave you a kiss,” Irons narrates in the film’s

beginning, “and then you just chase that the whole rest of your life trying

to get that first wave or the first barrel or the first turn.”

Directors (and brothers) Steve and Todd Jones of extreme sports media

company Teton Gravity Research, which produced the film, have detailed

Irons’ life, including interviews with his brother, Bruce, his wife,

Lyndie, his parents, his friends and a couple of experts in the field of

bipolar disorder. Interspersed is intimate footage of Irons, who, along

with his younger brother, began surfing at a very young age.

As Bruce revealed in the film’s beginning, talking about his brother was

“the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.”

Hard because it exposed both brothers’ competitive natures, their fights,

their alcohol and drug habits and, since they were professional surfers,

their rags to riches stories — from growing up in a humble hut on Kauai,

Hawaii, to the peaks of the world surfing tour. For Andy Irons, that peak

included three consecutive world surfing titles.

This film, however, is more than just a surfing story. It also explores the

nature of bipolar disorder and the dark side of opioid addiction. Kissed by God is a sober history of what the U.S. unleashed on itself with the introduction of drugs like oxycontin in the 1990s. It raises questions with which our country currently struggles: Why does success often lead to drug abuse? How does one help someone who voluntarily seeks a dangerous substance? And what forces were ultimately responsible for Irons’ demise?

As you may guess, this is a heavy film done with a high level of

professional expertise. It will hook you from Irons’ opening quote and

throw you into the intense waves of his chaotic physical and mental state.

It’s not for the faint of heart, but it is well worth watching.



