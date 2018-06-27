This weekend, the Ventura Theater will host an event that goes beyond boundaries of all kinds.

Loud and Queer: A Queer Artist Movement takes place on June 30, and it will encompass a wide range of “arts-based performances,” including “a curated lineup of a live vocal arranger, poets, musicians, singers, comedic performances and interpretive dance,” says Monique Gonzalez, the event’s creator, who adds that, “Proceeds will be going toward the LGBTQ+ youth groups of Rainbow Umbrella, One Step a la Vez and Coalition for Family Harmony.”

Gonzalez says that she developed Loud and Queer as a way to provide a platform specifically for LGBTQ+ and gender-expansive talent. “There are so many talented queer artists, including myself, who don’t feel there are enough spaces that are queer-centered,” Gonzalez explains. “As a spoken-word artist, I found myself driving to L.A. to do LGBTQ+ open mics, where I felt safer, and I have heard that from other poets as well. In my opinion, what has been lacking in Ventura County are LGBTQ+ events. We want to be visible in spaces that allow us to be creative and share our stories in many ways, where others in the LGBTQ+ community can come and feel heard, as well as those who want to work on becoming better allies for the community.”

Entertainment will include DJ Patty Clover, vocal arranger Box of Beats, comedian Narcizo Gonzalez, poets Linda Ravenswood and Edwin Rodney, performer Amanda-Faye Jimenez and hip-hop artist Vanessa Lynnae.

“Overall, you will see a wide variety of performances that include raising awareness on the importance of intersectionality as well as just being in a space where you can authentically be yourself,” says Gonzalez. “Most of all, they will offer inspiration to the LGBTQ+ youth to find their voices and explore their creative side.”

Gonzalez was an organizer for the Transgender Day of Remembrance, which took place in Oxnard in November. She harnessed the support of other TDOR committee members and, by “the grace of credit cards and some amazing organizations,” coordinated the June 30 event. Gonzalez credits the Diversity Collective, All Saints Episcopal Church in Oxnard, Conejo Valley Pride Committee, The Arts Collaborative, Paddy’s, the VC Networking Group and Artist’s Brew creator Danielle Stacy for their support.

“The Coalition for Family Harmony will be providing on-site counselors at the event, as some of the spoken-word material may be triggering,” she adds.

But mostly, Loud and Queer will be a joyous, inclusive celebration of art and music, one that transcends differences in culture, gender identity and creative expression.

Loud and Queer takes place on Saturday, June 30, at 7 p.m. at the Ventura Theater, 26 S. Chestnut Ave., Ventura. For tickets and more information, call 805-653-0721, visit www.venturatheater.net or find Loud and Queer on Facebook.