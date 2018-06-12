Two Special Benefit Solo Piano Performances by George Winston:

An intimate evening performance to benefit the Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts

Friday, July 13, 2018

7:00 pm / Logan House

at the Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts

Only 60 Seats Available

Tickets $75.00

Evening performance to benefit the Besant Hill School of Happy Valley

Saturday, July 14, 2018

7:00 pm / Zalk Theater

at the Besant Hill School of Happy Valley

Only 145 Seats Available

Tickets $50.00

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit:

http://beatricewood.com/george_winston_2018.html