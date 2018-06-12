Two Special Benefit Solo Piano Performances by George Winston:
An intimate evening performance to benefit the Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts
Friday, July 13, 2018
7:00 pm / Logan House
at the Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts
Only 60 Seats Available
Tickets $75.00
Evening performance to benefit the Besant Hill School of Happy Valley
Saturday, July 14, 2018
7:00 pm / Zalk Theater
at the Besant Hill School of Happy Valley
Only 145 Seats Available
Tickets $50.00
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit:
http://beatricewood.com/george_winston_2018.html