FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180501-10007924-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DASHA DEAN PHOTOGRAPHY, 4794 Via Del Rancho, Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, Daria Dean, 4794 Via Del Rancho, Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Daria Dean, Daria Dean. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 1, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/24/18, 5/31/18, 6/7/18 and 6/14/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180514-10008836-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SUNCHASER TRAVEL ADVENTURES, 1992 Wheelwright LN, Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, Sole Proprieter, Kimberly Dawn Elsner, 1992 Wheelwright LN, Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/5/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kimberly Dawn Elsner, Kimberly Dawn Elsner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 14, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/24/18, 5/31/18, 6/7/18 and 6/14/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180510-10008707-0 following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) THE GREEK MAN, 2) THE TORTILLA MAN, 4358 Cresthaven Drive, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, PITAMAN, LLC, 30423 Canwood Street Ste 204, Agoura Hills, CA 91301. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ PITAMAN, LLC, Chrysilios Chrysiliou, Chrysilios Chrysiliou, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 10, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/24/18, 5/31/18, 6/7/18 and 6/14/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180510-10008712-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BS TAPROOM, 1591 Spinnaker Dr. Ste 113-115, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CAlifornia, Beer & Sausage, LLC, 30423 Canwood Street Ste 204, Agoura Hills, CA 91301. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Beer & Sausage, LLC, Chrysilios Chrysiliou, Chrysilios Chrysiliou, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 10, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/24/18, 5/31/18, 6/7/18 and 6/14/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180516-10009014-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) TW LAND PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT, LLC, 2) TW LAND P&D, 174 Teloma Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 201811010321 / CA, TW LAND PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT, LLC, 174 Teloma Drive, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/6/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ TW LAND PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT, LLC, Troy A. White, Troy A. White, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 16, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/24/18, 5/31/18, 6/7/18 and 6/14/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180509-10008565-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GOLDENSTATE LANDSCAPES INC., 1496 Julia Ct., Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: C3739487 CA, GOLDENSTATE LANDSCAPES INC., 1496 Julia Ct., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/13/2015. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ GOLDENSTATE LANDSCAPES INC., Robert Olson, Robert Olson, CEO / Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 9, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/24/18, 5/31/18, 6/7/18 and 6/14/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180516-10009069-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RANCHO LIQUOR, 75 South Rancho Rd., Ste A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 4135229 / CA, RANCHO WINE, INC., 5214 Via Pisa, Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ RANCHO WINE, INC., Maher Alballat, Maher Alballat, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 16, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/24/18, 5/31/18, 6/7/18 and 6/14/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180521-10009370-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: IGLESIA NUEVA ESPERANZA EN CRISTO, 9000 Nye Road, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Iglesia Nueva Esperanza en Cristo, 9000 Nye Road, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 02/01/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Iglesia Nueva Esperanza en Cristo, Carlos Armando Islas, Carlos Armando Islas, Treasury. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 21, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/24/18, 5/31/18, 6/7/18 and 6/14/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180515-10008915-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: A-1 RECOVERY, 2828 Cochran St. Unit 336, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Paramount Recovery Service, Inc., 2828 Cochran St. Unit 336, Simi Valley, CA 90365. This business is conducted by: . The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Paramount Recovery Service, Inc., Steve A. Simons, Steve A. Simons, Chief Executive Officer. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 15, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/24/18, 5/31/18, 6/7/18 and 6/14/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180504-10008273-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PROYECTO HOGAR, 3394 Preble Av, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Dale A. Condra, 3394 Preble Av, Ventura, CA 93003, Shelah Wilgus, 3392 Preble Av, Ventura, CA 93003, Carolyn G. Briggs, 3394 Preble Av, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5-5-1982. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Dale A. Condra, Dale A. Condra, Gen. Partner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 4, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/24/18, 5/31/18, 6/7/18 and 6/14/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180507-10008341-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FIX 2 FLIP CONSTRUCTION, 4586 Alpine St., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Walter B. Black, 4586 Alpine St., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Stephanie Lynn Smith, 4586 Alpine St., Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Walter B. Black, Walter B. Black, Stephanie Lynn Smith, Stephanie Lynn Smith. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 7, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/24/18, 5/31/18, 6/7/18 and 6/14/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180516-10009034-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MODISH WANDERER, 3237 London Lane, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, William Lombardo, 853 Green Lawn Ave., Camarillo, CA 93010, Kristin Mansky, 3237 London Lane, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ William Lombardo, William Lombardo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 16, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/24/18, 5/31/18, 6/7/18 and 6/14/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180501-10007882-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JC DRYWALL SYSTEMS, 1500 Mainsail Ln., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Juan Carlos Gonzalez, 1500 Mainsail Ln., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Juan Carlos Gonzalez, Juan Carlos Gonzalez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 1, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/24/18, 5/31/18, 6/7/18 and 6/14/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180521-10009304-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BODY REVIVE, 14 Debussy Ln., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, JuliaAnn Minkel Dominguez, 14 Debussy Ln., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/21/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Julia Dominguez, Julia Dominguez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 21, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/31/18, 6/7/18, 6/14/18 and 6/21/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180518-10009244-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NIETO’S IT CONSULTANT GROUP, 3024 Kelp Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, CA, Alejandro Nieto, 3024 Kelp Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Alejandro Nieto, Alejandro Nieto. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/31/18, 6/7/18, 6/14/18 and 6/21/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180518-10009257-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FI BAGS & TOTES, 751 Adirondack Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Leighanne Grava, 751 Adirondack Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Leighanne Grava, Leighanne Grava. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/31/18, 6/7/18, 6/14/18 and 6/21/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180525-10009707-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CLIPPER MARINE, 1730 Victoria Avenue Apt #108, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Richard Chandler Jackson, 16215 E. Ave. W8, Llano, CA 93544, Roberts Huston Johnson, 870 Whites Creek Ln., Reno, NV 89511. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Richard Jackson, Richard Jackson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 25, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/31/18, 6/7/18, 6/14/18 and 6/21/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180522-10009439-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: EZR LOGISTICS, 31336 Via Colinas, Unit 101, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, EZ Shipper Racks, Inc., 31336 Via Colinas, Unit 101, Westlake Village, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: March 16, 2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ EZ Shipper Racks, Inc., Nenad Tomasevic, Nenad Tomasevic, Chief Executive Officer. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 22, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/31/18, 6/7/18, 6/14/18 and 6/21/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180517-10009188-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA KETAMINE CENTER, 1752 S. Victoria Avenue Ste. 250, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, LEE D. MENDIOLA, MD., PROF. CORP., 5842 Santa Lucia Court, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ LEE D. MENDIOLA, MD., PROF. CORP., Lee D. Mendiola, Lee D. Mendiola, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 17, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/31/18, 6/7/18, 6/14/18 and 6/21/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180522-10009476-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RUSNAK/ WESTLAKE KARMA, 30 S. Cord Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, RUSNAK/WESTLAKE, 3832 Thousand Oaks Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ RUSNAK/ WESTLAKE, Randy Jones, Randy Jones, Chief Financial Officer. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 22, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/31/18, 6/7/18, 6/14/18 and 6/21/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180531-10009970-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MAC-LYNN CONSTRUCTION, 1932 Eastman Ave., Suite 109, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, MAC-LYNN INC, 1932 Eastman Ave., Suite 109, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ MAC-LYNN INC, Patrick McBee, Patrick McBee, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 31, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/7/18, 6/14/18, 6/21/18 and 6/28/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180530-10009926-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SHED INK, 680 Camino de la Luna, Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, Elizabeth Benson, 680 Camino de la Luna, Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Elizabeth Benson, Elizabeth Benson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 30, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/7/18, 6/14/18, 6/21/18 and 6/28/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180531-10009958-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: T CROSS HANDYMAN SERVICES, 1097 Bath Ln., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Anthony Lyle Cross, 1097 Bath Ln., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 05/20/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Anthony Lyle Cross, Anthony Lyle Cross. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 31, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/7/18, 6/14/18, 6/21/18 and 6/28/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180601-10010042-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AWESOME WINDOW CARE, 2995 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Sean Edward Irwin, 2995 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sean Edward Irwin, Sean Edward Irwin. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 1, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/7/18, 6/14/18, 6/21/18 and 6/28/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180601-10010055-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PROG PAINTING, 1713 Terronez Pl., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Ignacio Ruiz, 1713 Terronez Pl., Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ignacio Ruiz, Ignacio Ruiz. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 1, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/7/18, 6/14/18, 6/21/18 and 6/28/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180604-10010138-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SILVER SIDE STUDIOS, 112 Royal London Ct., Thousand Oaks, CA 91361, Ventura County, Weston James Bell-Geddes, 112 Royal London Ct., Thousand Oaks, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Weston James Bell-Geddes, Weston James Bell-Geddes, Weston James Bell-Geddes. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 4, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/7/18, 6/14/18, 6/21/18 and 6/28/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180529-10009784-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 805 BARBERSHOP, 3301 E Main St., Ste. 1311, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Timothy H Alvarado, 3730 Golden Pond Drive, Camarillo, CA 93012, Michael Alvarado, 3730 Golden Pond Drive, Camarillo, CA 93012, Leonardo Ramirez, 1000 N Ventura Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/10/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Timothy H Alvarado, Timothy H Alvarado. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 29, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/7/18, 6/14/18, 6/21/18 and 6/28/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180525-10009728-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: INSIGHT NEUROPSYCHOLOGY, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 245, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: C3590499 / California, ERIK LANDE, PHD, INC., A PROFESSIONAL PSYCHOLOGICAL CORPORATION, 49 Bradford Ave., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2013. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ERIK LANDE, PHD, INC., A PROFESSIONAL PSYCHOLOGICAL CORPORATION, Erik Lande, Erik Lande, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 25, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/7/18, 6/14/18, 6/21/18 and 6/28/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180601-10010000-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) 1 AQUA WAVE BACKFLOW AND GARDENSCAPING, 2) AQUA WAVE BACKFLOW AND GARDENSCAPING, 3615 S. Victoria Avenue #D15, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: Calif./2641464, LAURA VIALL INSURANCE AGENCY, INC., 626 W. Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster, CA 93534. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/2012. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ LAURA VIALL INSURANCE AGENCY, INC., Laura Viall, Laura Viall, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 1, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/7/18, 6/14/18, 6/21/18 and 6/28/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180601-10010016-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SUN SPA MASSAGE, 4020 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: C4129693 CA, KENA, INC., 522 Southhampton Pl.,Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/1/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ KENA INC, Keith Harris, Keith Harris, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 1, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/7/18, 6/14/18, 6/21/18 and 6/28/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180604-10010142-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BESTWAY CONSTRUCTION & HANDYMAN SERVICES INC., 51 Baroda Dr., Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, BESTWAY CONSTRUCTION & HANDYMAN SERVICES INC., 51 Baroda Dr., Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ BESTWAY CONSTRUCTION & HANDYMAN SERVICES INC., James H. Baker, James H. Baker, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 4, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/7/18, 6/14/18, 6/21/18 and 6/28/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180525-10009749-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: YASUBAY JAPANESE RESTAURANT, 1219 Saviers Rd., Ste A, Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, COASTAL TASTE, INC, 1219 Saviers Rd., Ste A, Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Connie So / COASTAL TASTE, INC, Connie So, Connie So, CFO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 25, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/7/18, 6/14/18, 6/21/18 and 6/28/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180516-10009075-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BA PAINT CORRECTION, 8501 Idyllwild St., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Benjamin Jack Anderson, 8501 Idyllwild St., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Benjamin Jack Anderson, Benjamin Jack Anderson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 16, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180605-10010216-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WARLING & ASSOCIATES, 2655 First St #250, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Jeffrey Warling, 1792 Peregrine Court, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jeffrey Warling, Jeffrey Warling. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 5, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180608-10010442-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WEST COAST LASH STUDIOS AND SPA, 298 S. Seaward Avenue, Suite A, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Michelle Lockard, 890 Seamist Place, #202, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Michelle Lockard, Michelle Lockard. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 8, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180605-10010263-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA DRAFTING, 5313 Surfrider Way, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Corey Zetterberg, 5313 Surfrider Way, Oxnard, CA 93035, Eric Zetterberg, 5313 Surfrider Way, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Corey Zetterberg & Eric Zetterberg, Corey Zetterberg, Eric Zetterberg. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 5, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180607-10010367-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) TWO TREES ESCAPE ROOM, 2) TWO TREES ESCAPE ROOM & COFFEE, 2855 Johnson Drive, Suite E, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, TWO TREES ESCAPE INC, 2855 Johnson Drive, Suite E, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ TWO TREES ESCAPE INC, Nathan Waxer, Nathan Waxer, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 7, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180607-10010423-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) THE WATERSEDGE, 2) WE BAR, 1510 Anchors Way Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Ventura Harbor Restaurant Associates, Inc, 1510 Anchors Way Drive, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ventura Harbor Restaurant Associates, Inc, Chrysilios Chrysiliou, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 7, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180529-10009823-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KINSHOPPE SALON, 2171 E Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, KINSHOPPE SALON LLC, 2171 E Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ KINSHOPPE SALON LLC, Jordan Perez, Jordan Perez, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 29, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180607-10010383-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: STUDIO 8 FITNESS, LLC, 1744 E Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 201815610427 CA, STUDIO 8 FITNESS, LLC, 1744 E Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ STUDIO 8 FITNESS, LLC, Sarah Houseman, Sarah Houseman, Member LLC. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 7, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00512089-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed MAY 22, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: CARLA ANTOINETTE MOORE AKA CARLA ANTOINETTE BURKE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: CARLA ANTOINETTE MOORE AKA CARLA ANTOINETTE BURKE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: CARLA ANTOINETTE MOORE AKA CARLA ANTOINETTE BURKE to CARA ROSALIE KELLY. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: July 5, 2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: MAY 22 2018. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/31/18, 6/7/18, 6/14/18 and 6/21/18.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 130039-5 Loan No. 355-743049 Title Order No. 180036233 APN 187- 0-052-105 TRA No. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/22/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust, described as follows: Trustor(s): BOBBI MCCLENNY Deed of Trust: recorded on 06/30/2015 as Document No. 20150630-00099416-0 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California, Date of Trustee’s Sale: 06/21/2018 at 11:00AM Trustee’s Sale Location: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 The property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: LOT 66 OF TRACT NO. 1713- 3, IN THE CITY OF OXNARD COUNTY OF VENTURA STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 60, PAGE 3, OF MAPS IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1834 ADELAIDE CT, OXNARD, CA 93035. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $49,518.48 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than the full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www. nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 130039-5. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 05/22/2018 MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. 11707 Fair Oaks Blvd., Ste 202 Fair Oaks, CA 95628 (916) 962-3453 Sale Information Line: 916-939-0772 or www. nationwideposting.com LAUREN MEYER, VICE PRESIDENT MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. MAY BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0333118 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 05/31/2018, 06/07/2018, 06/14/2018

T.S. No.: 9948-0671 TSG Order No.: 730-1601100-70 A.P.N.: 213-0-152-325 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/25/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 12/02/2005 as Document No.: 20051202- 0297371, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: ROBERT ADAME, AND, AND MARIA ADAME, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 07/03/2018 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2111 POSADA DR, OXNARD, CA 93030-0131 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $651,507.42 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, (800) 758-8052 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.homesearch.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9948-0671. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.homesearch. com or Call: (800) 758-8052. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0333124 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 06/07/2018, 06/14/2018, 06/21/2018

APN: 181-0-012-015 TS No: CA07000488-17-1 TO No: 170265608-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d) (1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED September 24, 2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On August 9, 2018 at 09:00 AM, Auction.com Room, Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on September 25, 2013 as Instrument No. 20130925-00163655-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by LUIS M. LOPEZ, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for FLAGSTAR BANK, FSB, A FEDERALLY CHARTERED SAVINGS BANK as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1830 JOANNE WAY, OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $428,486.53 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction. com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07000488-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: June 4, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07000488-17- 1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Bobbie LaFlower, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction. com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 44335, Pub Dates: 06/14/2018, 06/21/2018, 06/28/2018, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to California Civil Code Section 798.56a and California Commercial Code Section 7210 that the following described property will be sold by Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country (Warehouse) at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, in lawful money of the United States, or a cashier’s check payable to Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country, payable at time of sale, on Thursday, July 05, 2018, at 9:00 AM at the following location: 1550 Rory Lane, Space 145, Simi Valley, CA 93063. Said sale is to be held without covenant or warranty as to possession, financing, encumbrances, or otherwise on an “as is”, “where is” basis. Upon sale, the mobilehome must be removed from the Premises. The property which will be sold is described as follows: MANUFACTURER: 90096 Walden TRADENAME: Delaware Wester YEAR: 1994 H.C.D. DECAL NO.: LAS4093 SERIAL NO.: 176A0492AP. The current location of the subject property is: 1550 Rory Lane, Space 145, Simi Valley, CA 93063. The public auction will be made to satisfy the lien for storage of the above-described property that was deposited by Valerie Whistler with Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country. The total amount due on this property, including estimated costs, expenses and advances as of the date of the public sale, is $11,665.98. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien on the property, together with the cost of the sale. Dated: June 14, 2018 HART, KING By: Ryan J. Egan, Esq. Authorized Agent for Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country Contact: Julie Veliz (714) 432- 8700 (06/14/18, 06/21/18 IFS# 7844)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to the California Self-Storage Facilities Act (California Business & Professions Code Section 21700 et seq.). The undersigned will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on Saturday, July 7th, 2018 at 11:00 AM. on the premises where the property has been stored and which are located at Meathead Mini Storage, 1401 Maulhardt Avenue, Oxnard, California, the following:

Shelcy Arevalo Unit# 949 Misc. personal and/or commercial property

Alice Cruz Unit# 907 Misc. personal and/or commercial property

Dawn Cutting Unit# 1101 Misc. personal and/or commercial property

Vonda Shrader Unit# 610 Misc. personal and/or commercial property

Cinthya Magana Unit# 296 Misc. personal and/or commercial property

Jim Gay Unit# 212 Misc. personal and/or commercial property

Juan Carlos Arceo Unit# 113 Misc. personal and/or commercial property

Samantha Withers Unit# 144 Misc. personal and/or commercial property

Timothy Carter Unit# 112 Misc. personal and/or commercial property

Bill Ockenfels Unit# 105 Misc. personal and/or commercial property

Laura Tanger Unit# 956 Misc. personal and/or commercial property

Laura Tanger Unit# 957 Misc. personal and/ or commercial property

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and the obligated party. Dated: 5/15/18. Auctioneer: Kenneth D. Erpenbach dba Hitchin’ Post Auction Barn. Bond # MS879-23-57. (805) 434-1770 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18 and 6/21/18.

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on JULY 10TH, 2018, and afterwards publicly opened, for Pavement Resurfacing – Hidden Valley, Yerba Buena & Santa Susana Areas, for Specification No. RD18-03, which consists of Pavement Rehabilitation including Public Access & Notice, Mobilization, Traffic Control & Construction Signing, Water Pollution Control, Roadway Preparation, Surface Preparation & Crack Sealing, 1-1/2 Cold Milling, AC Taper with Key, Track Coat, Scrub Seal, Asphalt Rubber Hot Mix (ARHM) Overlay, Miscellaneous Paving, AC Curb Seal, Shoulder Backing, Pavement Delineation, Striping & Signing, Survey Monument Frame Replacement & Adjustment, & Appurtenant Work. The estimated cost of construction is $2,099,304. A prebid meeting will be held on 6-28-18 at 10:30 am in the Mediterranean Conference Room 331, Hall of Administration, Ventura County Public Works, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, CA 93009. The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: http://vcpublicworks.org/ engineering-services-department/ projects-out-to-bid then click on “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Printed copies may also be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $15.39, including tax and shipping, ($5.39 if picked up) Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rdfloor). A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. When projects are awarded, the award notification to the State will be posted under Awarded Contracts. Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Subcontractor list must include a valid Contractor’s License Number. Contractor and any subcontractors must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and shall be verified during bid verification processes. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY OF VENTURA and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy of the bid bond form, included in the Proposal form, may be used but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. Copies of the completed bond will not be accepted. Bidders must have a Class A California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price. In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. Bidders, contractors, and other interested parties can obtain wage rates pertaining to Ventura County projects at the link provided below. California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site: http://www.dir. ca.gov/DLSR/PWD/index.htm. The awarded contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage determinations at each job site. 6/14/18 CNS-3141970#

Jessie’s Radiator, 1777 N Ventura Ave Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 6/26/2018: 68-PLYM License: NONE / UNK Vin: BH29F8B204528 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18.

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.Storagetreasures.com. Sale by competitive bidding ending on June 28th 2018 at 12:00PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage 300 W Ventura Blvd Camarillo CA 93010, County of Ventura, State of California. The following units will be sold:

Bryan Black: 2 skate boards, 2 boogie boards, a skim board, battery charger\jumper, tool box, camp stove, cooler, umbrella stroller, regular stroller, double stroller, 10+ storage tubs, 15+ boxes of unknown, vacuum, camping gear, sporting equipment, fishing gear.

Gina Porter: tool box, trunk, fender, picture frames, hanging clothes, portable massage table, car parts, various furniture, speakers, 5 boxes of unknown, various electronics.

Luz Trejo: 10+storage tubs of unknown, clothing linen, luggage, Disney doll in box, trunk, holiday decor, shoes.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation any time up to the time of the auction. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Auction by www.storagetreasures. com. Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18 and 6/21/18.

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on June 29, 2018 at 12:00 PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036 County of Ventura, State of California, are the following units:

Martha Alvarado – Desk, Entertainment Unit, 2 inch Ball Hitch, 2 End tables, Bed Frame, All-in-One Printer, Software, DVD’s, CD’s, Clothing, Crutches, Trunk, Cargo Cover, Miscellaneous Items

Leah Grider – Clothing, Linens, Purses, Suitcase, 4+ Boxes of Unknown, Milk Crate, Laundry Basket, 2 Storage Tubs of Unknown, Miscellaneous Items

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated June 14 & June 21, 2018. Auction by www.storagetreasures. com. Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18 and 6/21/18.

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to section 1998 of the civil code, State of Califomia, the undersigned will sell at the public auction by competitive bidding on the 25th day of JUNE 2018 at 10:00AM where said property has been stored and located at CITIZENS SELF STORAGE, 269 Aviador Street, Camarillo, CA County of Ventura, The Abandoned goods, Chattles of personal property in the part below in the matters of:

Unit MM2C – Camping gear, Wireless Guitar Amp, Several softside pieces of luggage, misc. Landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. Cash only and removed day of sale. Sale subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement. Auction conducted by Jim O’Brien Auctions, State Bond #158525941, Phone# 951-681-4113. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18 and 6/21/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00513129-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUN 08, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: ALEXIS RUZYLO and JUSTIN MCMULLIN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ALEXIS RUZYLO and JUSTIN MCMULLIN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: CHASE ADAM MCMULLIN to CHASE MICHAEL RUZYLO. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 7-20-18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUN 08, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00512875-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUN 05, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: JACOB GREGG NEVILLE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JACOB GREGG NEVILLE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JACOB GREGG NEVILLE to JACOB JOHN CROWDER. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: July 17, 2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUN 05, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ALBERT VILLEGAS JR., Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. 56-2018-00509825-CU-CL-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ARSHAN GHARIB, an individual DOES 1 TO 10, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTADEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): PORSCHE FINANCIAL SBRVICES, INC. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Stacey A. Miller, SBN 161628, Tharpe & Howell, LLP, 15250 Ventura Blvd., 9th Floor, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, (818) 205-9955. Date (Fecha): MAR 29 2018 /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Nina Lemos, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/7/18, 6/14/18, 6/21/18 and 6/28/18.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): DESERAE SHONTAE HENRY AND DOES 1 TO 10.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): EVEREST NATIONAL INSURANCE COMPANY. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF FRESNO, 1130 O Street, Fresno, CA 93721-2220. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direcciòn y el número de telèfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): REESE LAW GROUP, Jenny R. Louro, Esq., Bar# 306535, 3168 Lionshead Ave., Carlsbad, CA 92010, (760) 842-5850, (File No. 282480). Date (Fecha): 1/19/2018. /s/ Clerk (Secretario), By L. Peterson, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal] NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WILLIAM B. ERWIN, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00510887- PR-PW-VTA To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: WILLIAM B. ERWIN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: WILLIAM NARDONI in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: WILLIAM NARDONI be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 6-25-18 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 21. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Fred Rosenmund, SBN 90033, 2816 Rice Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93030, (805) 486-2500. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/31/18, 6/7/18 and 6/14/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF VIRGINIA FRIER RENDE aka VIRGINIA PERRY FRIER, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00512365-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: VIRGINIA FRIER RENDE aka VIRGINIA PERRY FRIER. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JEFFREY C. FRIER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JEFFREY C. FRIER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 11, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard ñ Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Theodore J. England (SBN 39607); Lauren E. Sims (SBN 286676), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 S. Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/7/18, 6/14/18 and 6/21/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF EVELYN MORALES MUNOZ, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00512410-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: EVELYN MORALES MUNOZ. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: MARK MUNOZ in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: MARK MUNOZ be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 11, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: LAURA V. BARTELS SBN: 188000, TAYLOR SCOLES & BARTELS, 540 SESPE AVENUE, SUITE 2, FILLMORE, CA 93015, (805) 524-1934. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/7/18, 6/14/18 and 6/21/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RUTH RACHMUTH aka RUTH FRANCES RACHMUTH, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00511751-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: RUTH RACHMUTH aka RUTH FRANCES RACHMUTH. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: MARC RACHMUTH in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: MARC RACHMUTH be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 11, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: WILLIAM S. DUNLEVY, SBN: 076289 ESQ., LAW OFFICES OF WILLIAM S. DUNLEVY, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 255, Camarillo, CA 93010, (805) 383-6200. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/7/18, 6/14/18 and 6/21/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: MARALYN R. RENKEN CASE NO. 56-2018-00512959-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of MARALYN R. RENKEN. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by DEBORAH RENEE ERBSTOESSER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that DEBORAH RENEE ERBSTOESSER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 07/18/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk Attorney for Petitioner PAUL HORN, ESQ. – SBN 243227 PAUL HORN LAW GROUP, PC 11404 SOUTH STREET CERRITOS CA 90703 6/14, 6/21, 6/28/18 CNS-3142096#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF LINDA D. KAPLAN, DECEDENT CASE NO. 56-2018- 00512773-PR-NC-OXN Superior Court of California County of Ventura

Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent, that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to file them with the Superior Court, at 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, and mail or deliver a copy to Ralph M. Weiss, as trustee of the trust dated February 4, 2014 wherein the decedent was the settlor, at 20720 Ventura Blvd., Suite 275, Woodland Hills, CA 91364, within the later of four months after June 14, 2018 (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. (Name and Address of Trustee or Attorney) Ralph M. Weiss, Trustee Linda D. Kaplan Trust 20720 Ventura Blvd., Suite 275 Woodland Hills, CA 91364 6/14, 6/21, 6/28/18 CNS-3141132#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KIYOKO MEARS, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00512613-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: KIYOKO MEARS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: ANNA THOMAS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: ANNA THOMAS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 12, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Katherine E. Wells, Esq., (SBN 252789), Edsall Law, A Professional Law Corporation, 751 Daily Drive, Suite 325, Camarillo, CA 93010, Tel: (805) 484-9002. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18 and 6/28/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARY M. TSUJI; MARY MARIKO TSUJI; MARY TSUJI, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00512616-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MARY M. TSUJI; MARY MARIKO TSUJI; MARY TSUJI. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: DEAN I. TSUJI in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: DEAN I. TSUJI be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 12, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: David E. Edsall, Esq., (SBN 86217), Edsall Law, A Professional Law Corporation, 751 Daily Drive, Suite 325, Camarillo, CA 93010, Tel: (805) 484-9002. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18 and 6/28/18.