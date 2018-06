CAMARILLO

Paseo Camarillo Cinemas

390 Lantana St. 383-2267

American Animals Fri.-Thurs., 2, 7:15 p.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God Tues. only, 7, 9:15 p.m.

Hearts Beat Loud Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:25, 7, 9:20 p.m.; Sun.-Mon., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:25, 7 p.m.; Tues. 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:25 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:25, 7 p.m.

RBG Fri.-Sat., 11:15 a.m., 4:40, 10 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11:15 a.m., 4:40 p.m.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Fri. 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 4:55, 7:30, 9:50 p.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 2:15, 4:55, 4:55, 7:30, 9:50 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 4:55, 7:30 p.m.

Edwards Cinema

680 Ventura Blvd. 383-8866

Adrift Fri.-Sun., 12:40 p.m.; Mon. 12:10, 3:25, 6:20, 9 p.m.; Tues. 12:40, 3:25, 6:20, 9 p.m.; Wed. 1:15, 3:25, 6:20, 9 p.m.; Thurs. 12:10, 3:25 p.m.

Deadpool 2 Fri.-Sun., 10:10 a.m., 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 10:20 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:10, 3:35, 6:40, 9:40 p.m.

Hereditary Fri.-Sun., 8, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 7:50, 10:50 p.m.

Incredibles 2 Fri.-Sun., 11:30 a.m., 12:15, 3:30, 6, 6:45, 9:15, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 3:45, 6, 7, 9:20, 10:20 p.m.; Thurs. 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 3:45, 7, 7:25, 10:20, 10:25 p.m.

Incredibles 2 3D Fri.-Sun., 10:30 a.m., 1:40, 2:45, 4:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:30, 2:45, 4:40 p.m.; Thurs. 1, 2:45, 4:10 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 1:10, 3:50, 4:20, 7, 7:30, 10:15, 10:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:10, 4:20, 7:30, 10:40 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — An IMAX 3D Experience Fri.-Thurs., 3:10, 9:45 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — The IMAX 2D Experience Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 6:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 3D Fri.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 2:10, 5:20, 8:30 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 Fri.-Sun., 10:20 a.m., 1:20, 4:05, 6:50, 9:40 p.m.; Mon. 12:20, 3:05, 5:50, 8:40 p.m.; Tues. 1, 3:55, 6:40, 9:40 p.m.; Wed. 1, 3:45, 6:30, 9:20 p.m.; Thurs. 12:20, 3:05, 5:50, 8:40 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado Thurs. only, 7, 10:15 p.m.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Fri.-Sun., 11:10 a.m., 2:30, 6:15, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:10 a.m., 2:30, 6:10, 9:30 p.m.

Superfly Fri.-Sun., 10:40 a.m., 1:35, 4:35, 7:45, 10:50 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:40 a.m., 2:50, 6, 9:10 p.m.

Tag Fri.-Sun., 10:50 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7:35, 10:30 p.m.; Mon. 11:20 a.m., 2:05, 4:55, 7:40, 10:30 p.m.; Tues. 1, 4:20, 7:20, 10:05 p.m.; Wed. 1, 3:50, 6:35, 9:25 p.m.; Thurs. 11:20 a.m., 2:05, 4:55, 7:40, 10:30 p.m.

Uncle Drew Thurs. only, 7:20, 10:10 p.m.

THOUSAND OAKS

Janss Marketplace 9

Moorpark Rd./Hillcrest Drive 374-9656

Adrift Fri.-Sun., 10:20 a.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:10 a.m., 1:40, 4:15, 7:10, 9:45 p.m.

Deadpool 2 Fri. 10:20 a.m., 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 10:20 p.m.; Sat. 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 9 p.m.; Sun. 10:20 a.m., 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 10:20 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:20 a.m., 2:20, 5:10, 8, 10:50 p.m.

Incredibles 2 Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:30, 9:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1, 4, 7, 8, 10 p.m.

Incredibles 2 3D Fri.-Sun., 12:40, 3:40, 6:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 2, 5 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fri.-Sat., 10:30 a.m., 1, 1:30, 4, 4:30, 7, 7:30, 10, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 1, 1:30, 4, 4:30, 7, 7:30, 10, 10:30, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:30, 4:30, 5:30, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 3D Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8, 11 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 8:30 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 Fri.-Sun., 10:50 a.m., 1:40, 4:40, 7:40, 10:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:10 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:40, 10:40 p.m.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Fri.-Sun., 10:40 a.m., 1:40, 4:50, 7:50, 10:50 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:20, 3:40, 6:50, 9:50 p.m.

Tag Fri.-Sun., 10:10 a.m., 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:20, 10:20 p.m.

Carmike Thousand Oaks 14

166 W. Hillcrest Dr. 494-4702

Avengers: Infinity War Fri.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 2:50, 6:30, 9:50 p.m.

Bandstand: The Broadway Musical on Screen Mon. 7 p.m.; Thurs. 7 p.m.

Deadpool 2 Fri.-Wed., 11:20 a.m., 2:15, 5:10, 8:10, 10:55 p.m.

Gotti Fri.-Wed., 12 noon, 2:45, 5:30, 8:15, 10:50 p.m.

Hereditary Fri.-Sat., 12:50, 7:20 p.m.; Mon. 12:50 p.m.; Tues. 12:50, 7:20 p.m.; Wed. 11:05 a.m.

Incredibles 2 Fri. 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:10, 2:15, 2:15, 2:15, 4:15, 6:15, 7:15, 9:15, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 10:15 a.m., 11 a.m., 11 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:10, 3:15, 4:15, 6:15, 7:15, 9:15, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 10:15 a.m., 12:15, 1:15, 3:10, 4:15, 6:15, 7:15, 9:15, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 11:15 a.m., 1:15, 2:15, 4:10, 5:10, 7:15, 8:05, 10:15, 11 p.m.; Tues. 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:15, 2:15, 4:15, 5:10, 7:15, 8:05, 10:15, 11 p.m.; Wed. 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5:10, 6:15, 7:15, 8:05, 9:15, 11 p.m.

Incredibles 2 3D Fri. 12:15, 3:15, 5:15, 8:05, 11 p.m.; Sat. 12:15, 2:10, 5:15, 8:05, 11 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m., 2:10, 5:15, 8:05, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.; Wed. 12:15, 1:15, 3:15, 4:10 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fri. 10 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 2, 4, 4, 5, 5, 5, 6, 7, 7, 8, 8, 8, 9, 10, 10, 11, 11, 11 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 2, 2, 2, 4, 4, 5, 5, 5, 6, 7, 7, 8, 8, 8, 9, 10, 10, 11, 11, 11 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 11 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 1, 2, 2, 2, 3, 4, 4, 5, 5, 5, 6, 7, 7, 8, 8, 8, 10, 10, 11, 11, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 11 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 2, 2, 2, 4, 4, 5, 5, 5, 6, 8, 8, 8, 10, 10, 11, 11, 11 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 3D Fri.-Sat., 10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1, 1:30, 1:30, 3, 4:30, 4:30, 7:30, 7:30, 10:30, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 1:30, 4:30, 4:30, 7:30, 7:30, 9, 10:30, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1, 1:30, 1:30, 3, 4:30, 4:30, 7, 7, 7:30, 7:30, 9, 10:30, 10:30 p.m.; Thurs. 1, 3, 7, 7, 9 p.m.

Met Summer Encore: Il Trovatore Wed. only, 7 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 Fri.-Sun., 10:45 a.m., 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Fri.-Wed., 12:30, 3:40, 6:45, 9:55 p.m.

Superfly Fri.-Sat., 4:10, 10:35 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 4:10, 10:35 p.m.; Wed. 10:35 p.m.

Tag Fri.-Mon., 11:45 a.m., 2:20, 4:50, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 2:20, 4:50, 10:20 p.m.

Uncle Drew Thurs. only, 7, 9:35 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) Presented by TCM Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.

SANTA PAULA

Regency Santa Paula 7

550 W. Main Street 933-6707

Hereditary Fri.-Sat., 10:35 p.m.

Incredibles 2 Fri.-Thurs., 10:45 a.m., 12:45, 1:45, 3:35, 4:35, 6:30, 7:30, 9:30, 10:20 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fri. 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 2, 4, 5:15, 7, 7:45, 8:30, 10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 2, 4, 5:15, 7, 7:45, 8:30, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 2, 4, 5:15, 7, 7:45, 8:30, 10 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 Fri.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2:05, 4:40, 7:20, 9:55 p.m.

Superfly Fri.-Thurs., 4:50 p.m.

Tag Fri.-Thurs., 11:50 a.m., 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:45 p.m.

OXNARD

Plaza Cinemas 14

255 West 5th Street 487-8380

Andy Irons: Kissed by God Wed. only, 7, 9:15 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War Fri.-Wed., 3:45, 7, 10:10 p.m.

Deadpool 2 Fri.-Wed., 10:35 a.m., 1:15, 4, 7:05, 9:45 p.m.

Hereditary Fri.-Sun., 10:55 a.m., 1:45, 4:35, 7:25, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 10:55 a.m., 10:15 p.m.; Tues. 10:55 a.m., 1:45, 4:35, 7:25, 10:15 p.m.; Wed. 10:55 a.m., 1:45 p.m.

Incredibles 2 Fri.-Wed., 10:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:05, 1:35, 2:05, 3:55, 4:25, 4:55, 6:45, 7:15, 7:45, 9:35, 10:05, 10:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 1:20, 2:20, 3, 4:10, 5:15, 6, 7, 8:15, 9, 9:50 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 3D Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 Fri.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 1:40, 4:20, 7:10, 9:40 p.m.

Overboard Fri.-Wed., 10:35 a.m., 1:10 p.m.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.

Superfly Fri.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 1:55, 4:45, 7:20, 9:55 p.m.

Tag Fri.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 1, 3:25, 5:45, 8:05, 10:25 p.m.

Zama Mon. only, 3:30, 6:30 p.m.

Century River Park 16

2766 Seaglass Way 988-6083

Avengers: Infinity War Fri.-Tues., 12:45, 7 p.m.; Wed. 9:40 a.m.

Bandstand: The Broadway Musical on Screen Mon. 7 p.m.; Thurs. 7 p.m.

Deadpool 2 Fri.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7:40, 10:30 p.m.

Hereditary Fri.-Sat., 10:05 a.m., 1:10, 4:15, 7:20, 10:20 p.m.; Sun. 10:05 a.m., 10:20 p.m.; Mon. 10:05 a.m., 1:05, 4, 10:20 p.m.; Tues. 10:05 a.m., 1:10, 4:15, 7:20, 10:20 p.m.; Wed. 10:05 a.m., 10:20 p.m.

Incredibles 2 Fri. 9:40 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 12:10, 12:50, 1:30, 1:30, 2:50, 3:30, 4:10, 4:50, 4:50, 5:30, 6:10, 6:50, 7:30, 8:10, 8:10, 9:30, 10:05, 10:40, 11:10, 11:10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 12:10, 12:50, 1:30, 1:30, 2:50, 3:30, 4:10, 4:50, 4:50, 5:30, 6:10, 6:50, 7:30, 8:10, 8:10, 9:30, 10:05, 10:40, 11:10, 11:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 9:40 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 12:10, 12:50, 1:30, 1:30, 2:50, 3:30, 4:10, 4:50, 4:50, 5:30, 6:10, 6:50, 7:30, 8:10, 8:10, 9:30, 10:05, 10:30 p.m.

Incredibles 2 3D Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 2:10, 8:50 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fri. 9:15 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:35, 1:15, 1:15, 1:55, 3:10, 4:35, 4:35, 5:15, 5:55, 7:15, 7:55, 7:55, 8:35, 9:50, 10:35, 11:15, 11:15 p.m.; Sat. 8:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:35, 1:15, 1:15, 1:55, 3:10, 4:35, 4:35, 5:15, 5:55, 7:15, 7:55, 7:55, 8:35, 9:50, 10:35, 11:15, 11:15 p.m.; Sun. 8:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:35, 1:15, 1:15, 1:55, 3:10, 4:35, 4:35, 5:15, 6:30, 7:15, 7:55, 7:55, 8:35, 9:50, 10:35, 11:15, 11:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 9:35 a.m., 10:05 a.m., 10:05 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:35, 1:15, 1:15, 1:55, 3:10, 4:35, 4:35, 5:15, 6:30, 7:15, 7:55, 7:55, 8:35, 9:50, 10:25 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 3D Fri.-Sat., 11:50 a.m., 2:35, 3:55, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 11:50 a.m., 2:35, 3:55, 5:55, 9:15 p.m.

Met Summer Encore: Il Trovatore Wed. only, 1, 7 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 Fri. 10:15 a.m., 1:05, 3:50, 6:45, 9:25 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 8:50 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 1:05, 3:50, 6:45, 9:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:15 a.m., 1:05, 3:50, 6:45, 9:25 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado Thurs. only, 7:10, 10:10 p.m.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Fri.-Wed., 9:45 a.m., 12:55, 4, 7:05, 10:10 p.m.

Storks Wed. only, 9:45 a.m.

Superfly Fri.-Tues., 9:50 a.m., 4:05, 10:25 p.m.; Wed. 4:10, 10:25 p.m.

Tag Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1:40, 4:20, 7:25, 10 p.m.

Uncle Drew Thurs. only, 7, 9:45 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) Presented by TCM Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.

VENTURA

Century Downtown 10

555 E. Main St. 641-6500 Listening Devices and Closed Captioning are available.

Bandstand: The Broadway Musical on Screen Mon. 7 p.m.; Thurs. 7 p.m.

Deadpool 2 Fri.-Sun., 10:15 a.m., 1:50, 4:45, 7:45, 10:50 p.m.; Mon. 10:15 a.m., 1:50, 10:50 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 10:15 a.m., 1:50, 4:45, 7:45, 10:50 p.m.

Gotti Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:20, 4:10, 6:40, 9:30 p.m.

Incredibles 2 Fri.-Sun., 9:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 3:50, 7, 8:15, 10:10, 11:15 p.m.; Mon. 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 3:50, 7, 8:15, 10:10 p.m.; Tues. 9:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 3:50, 7, 8:15, 10:10, 11:15 p.m.; Wed. 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 3:50, 7, 8:15, 10:10 p.m.

Incredibles 2 3D Fri.-Wed., 12:45, 5:15 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fri.-Sun., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 1:10, 3, 4:20, 7:30, 9:15, 10:40, 11:30 p.m.; Mon. 10 a.m., 1:10, 3, 4:20, 7:30, 9:15, 10:40 p.m.; Tues. 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 1:10, 3, 4:20, 7:30, 9:15, 10:40, 11:30 p.m.; Wed. 10 a.m., 1:10, 3, 4:20, 7:30, 9:15, 10:40 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 3D Fri.-Wed., 12 noon, 6 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 Fri.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 1:40, 4:30, 7:15, 10:20 p.m.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Fri.-Wed., 12:30, 3:40, 6:50, 10 p.m.

Tag Fri.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 2, 5, 8, 10:30 p.m.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.

Regency Buenaventura 6

1440 Eastman Avenue 658-6544

Andy Irons: Kissed by God Thurs. only, 7, 9:15 p.m.

Black Panther Fri. 12:30, 7 p.m.; Thurs. 12:30 p.m.

Book Club Fri. 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:10, 9:40 p.m.; Thurs. 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:40 p.m.

Breaking In Fri. 5, 7:20, 9:30 p.m.; Thurs. 5, 7:20, 9:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 Tues. 10:30 a.m.; Thurs. 10:30 a.m.

I Feel Pretty Fri. 5:10, 10:20 p.m.; Thurs. 5:10, 10:20 p.m.

Labyrinth Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Life of the Party Fri. 11:50 a.m., 2:30, 7:50 p.m.; Thurs. 11:50 a.m., 2:30, 7:50 p.m.

A Quiet Place Fri. 12:20, 2:40, 5:15, 7:40, 10:10 p.m.; Thurs. 12:20, 2:40, 5:15, 7:40, 10 p.m.

Rampage Fri. 11:40 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10 p.m.; Thurs. 11:40 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10 p.m.

Ready Player One Fri. 3:30, 9:50 p.m.; Thurs. 3:30, 9:50, 9:50 p.m.

Show Dogs Fri. 12 noon, 2:20 p.m.; Thurs. 12 noon, 2:20 p.m.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE

Cinepolis Westlake Village 8

180 Promenade Way 413-8838

Goldfinger Tues. only, 7 p.m.

Incredibles 2 Fri.-Sat., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30, 10:30, 11:30 p.m.; Sun. 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30, 10:30 p.m.; Mon. 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30, 10:30 p.m.; Tues. 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1, 2:30, 3:30, 4, 5:30, 6:30, 8:30, 9:30, 10 p.m.; Wed. 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30, 10:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Fri.-Sun., 12 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 3D Fri.-Sun., 1, 7 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 Fri.-Sat., 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5:15, 8:15, 11:15 p.m.; Sun. 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5, 8:15, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.

Smurfs: The Lost Village Tues. only, 10 a.m.

Tag Fri.-Sat., 11:45 a.m., 2:45, 5:45, 8:45, 11:45 p.m.; Sun. 11:45 a.m., 2:45, 5:45, 8:45, 11:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5:15, 8:15, 10:50 p.m.

Westlake Village Twin

4711 Lakeview Canyon Road 777-7876

Hearts Beat Loud Fri.-Sat., 12:10, 2:25, 4:55, 7:30, 9:50 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12:10, 2:25, 4:55, 7:30 p.m.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Fri.-Sat., 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 4:40, 7:15, 9:40 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 4:40, 7:15 p.m.