One word was the rallying cry that drew 1,500 submissions from around the world for Dab Art’s annual juried photography exhibition. The word “mnemonic” called for photographs that capture a moment in time. Out of all those submitted, 40 photographs by 38 photographers were chosen to be part of Mnemonic, on exhibit through July 22 at H Gallery in Ventura.

The criteria were clear: All genres (landscape, portrait, etc.), photography formats and print media were accepted. The thing that clinched whether a photograph made the cut, however, was more elusive. “We didn’t know what [mnemonic] looked like until we saw it,” explains curator Yessica Torres.

Encompassing an array of styles and subject matter, all the chosen photographs tell a story. Something else they have in common: “They will make people stop in their tracks,” says Torres. “The quality and presentation of the works are impeccable.”

Aaron Lacy, "Face Off" Richard Westerhuis, "Through the Second Skin" Jake Belcher, "Carl" Edgar Takoyaki, "Akasaka 04" Alina Holodov, "Heaven on Earth"

Artists from across the U.S., the U.K., Canada and the Netherlands were chosen, including two photographers from Ventura County: Edgar Takoyaki and John VanDewerker. Dab Art is currently producing a documentary film about Takoyaki, a professional photographer, whose work “Akasaka 04” is in the exhibition. VanDewerker’s “Ancient Royalty,” which he shot in the dark with moving lights, prompted Torres to exclaim about the relatively unknown photographer, “Where have you been?”

On June 9, a winner and runner-up were chosen during the exhibition’s opening reception. The jurors included Torres as well as H Gallery Manager Cameron Hurdus and Distinguished Juror Michael Miner, a well-known cinematographer, director, screenwriter and photographer.

Aaron Lacy, a photographer from Long Beach, won for “Face Off,” part of his Lactose Intolerant series. Alina Kholodov’s “Heaven on Earth” was named runner-up.

All photographs are for sale on DabArt.me and artsy.net, and the exhibition will be featured in a soon-to-be-published book. The exhibition ends on July 22 with a panel discussion that is free and open to the public. Until then, the photographs will be on display, telling their stories.

Mnemonic through July 22 at H Gallery, 1793 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, call 805-626-8876 or visit www.DabArt.me.