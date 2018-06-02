★ = Highly recommended. To get your show listed in After Dark, send all pertinent information to nancy@vcreporter.com no later than Monday of the desired publication week. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. support Local Music!

Tuesday, 7/3

Live Music

Boatyard: Jason Ho, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Café Fiore: Jazz Expressions

The Canyon: The Decades Show with The Tribe (charity concert), 7:30 p.m. ★

Copa Cubana: Tuesday Bluesday with Jerry Mcworter Trio, 7-10 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Galactic Jazz with John Bardi, 6 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Dave Rea, 6-9 p.m.

Ric’s: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Star Lounge: CRV, 9 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: 805 Comedy Underground presents Xander Beltram, 8 p.m.

DJs

Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Amigo’s: 8:30 p.m. with the Beer Bros.

Golden China: Hosted by Doug Paulin, 6-10 p.m.

O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.

Red Cove: New Blood Comedy, 9-11 p.m.

The Tavern: 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: 9 p.m. with Leigh

Star Lounge: 8 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Borderline: West Coast swing lessons, 6 p.m.

Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.

Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Pirates: Cornhole Tournament and DJ Rick Rock, 7-11 p.m.

Wednesday, 7/4

Live Music

Boatyard: Mark David McKinnis, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Conejo Community Park: LA Allstars, 5 p.m.

Downtown Ventura (California Street): Mighty Cash Cats, 11:30 a.m.; Raised on Vinyl, 3 p.m.

Downtown Ventura (Oak Street): 805 Rhythm, 2 p.m.

Downtown Ventura (Palm Street): Love Handles, 10 a.m.; Got Rhythm, 12:30 p.m.; Vendo, 2 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Ukulele Jam, 1 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Karen Eden, 5-8 p.m.

Star Lounge: The Bomb, 4-7 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Standup Comedy Show, 9 p.m.

Vintura: Ventura Improv Company, 7-9 p.m.

Open Mic

Copa Cubana: Al Macias Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Bluegrass Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: 7 p.m.

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Thursday, 7/5

Live Music

Café Fiore: Rick Whitfield

The Collection: Rock the Collection with Dirty Rice, 6-8:30 p.m. ★

Crown and Anchor: Teresa Russell, 5 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Gypsy Blues Band with special guests, 7:30 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Alec from Bad Leaf, 7-9 p.m.

Vintura: Andy D., 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Theo Von, 8 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Latino Comedy Night with Narcizo Gonzalez and friends, 8 p.m.

DJs

Azar’s Sports Bar: DJ Chris, 9 p.m.

Bombay: Country night with DJ Cash

Sans Souci: DJ Spinobi

Star Lounge: DJ Nolan Trovble

The Tavern: Tropical Thursday with DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Boatyard: Bluegrass Jam

The Canyon: Rock and Roll Jam Night, 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jam night, 8 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Keith and friends open jam, 6-9 p.m.

Red Cove: Music Club Open Jam, 7 p.m.

Rock & Roll Pizza: 7-10 p.m.

Sandbox: 6-8 p.m. with John Cater

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 8 p.m. with KJ Steve Luke; free pool

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Hangar Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m.

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Enegren Brewing: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Hot Harbor Nights Car Cruise, 4-8 p.m.

Pirates: Salsa Night with DJ Wonder and DJ Ricoson, 9 p.m.

The Manhattan of Camarillo: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, 7/6

Live Music

805 Bar: Happy Hour Sing-a-Long with Kenny Devoe, 5-7 p.m.; Acoustical Music with Troy, 8-11 p.m.

Agriculture Museum: Fontenot, Pappion and Plauché, 7-9 p.m. ★

Azar’s Sports Bar: Mini Driver, 9 p.m.

Boatyard: Beach City Sound Club, 7-10 p.m.

Café Fiore: Otis Hayes

The Canyon: DSB (Journey tribute) with Cloudrunners, 7 p.m.

Chinaland: Sound Effect and DJ Sherman

Copa Cubana: Brandon Ragan, 8-11 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Ben Bostick and the Hellfire Boys, 10 p.m.

El Rey (Ventura): Xocoyotzin Moraza and friends, 6-8 p.m.

Four Brix Winery: Colette Lovejoy Band, 5:30 p.m.

The Garage: Hard Six, Stock Shot, 9 p.m. ★

Grapes and Hops: Hunter and the Dirty Jacks, 8-11 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Aloha Fridays with Jill Martini and the Shrunken Heads, 4-8 p.m.

Heritage Square: The Impulse Band, 6-8:30 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Albert Lee Band, 8 p.m.

Keynote: Black Canyon Band

Leashless Brewing: The Inside Break, 8 p.m.

Margarita Villa: James Bros Trio, 7-10 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: Bryan Titus Trio, 7:30 p.m.

O’Leary’s: The Swillys, 6-9 p.m.

Prime: Mike Moody, 7-10 p.m.

Star Lounge: CRV, 9 p.m.

Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza: Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns Tour, 8 p.m. ★

Topa Mountain Winery: Safety Harbor Kids benefit concert with Paul Barrere, Fred Tackett, Shaky Feelin’ and Miles Tackett and The Three Times, 6-11 p.m. ★

Vintura: Paul Mars Black, 8-11 p.m.

Winchester’s: Ashun, 8:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Theo Von, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Don McMillan, 8 p.m.

DJs

Bogie’s: 9 p.m.

Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

El Rey (Ventura): 9 p.m.

Pirates: DJ J Scratch and friends, 9 p.m.

Rookees: 10 p.m.

Saloon BBQ: Last Resort Club

Sans Souci: DJ Pistolero, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Ray Hutch

Golden China: 9 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Captain Kirk

O’Leary’s: 9 p.m. with Microphone Heroes (live)

Saturday, 7/7

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 12-6 p.m.; Frank Barajas, 7-10 p.m.

Art City: Summer Jam with Herbal Rootz, Art City Monsters, Bomba Fiya and others, 2-11 p.m. ★

Azar’s Sports Bar: Led Zepplica

Boatyard: Blue Motel Room, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Café Fiore: Babylon Rockers

The Canyon: Berlin, 9 p.m. ★

Cask Alehouse: Sarah Lightman, 7 p.m.

Channel Islands Harbor: Masters of the Past, 4-6 p.m.

Chinaland: Luaua fundraiser with DJ DY, DJ Rick Rock, DJ Andy B and Group One 10, 4 p.m. ★

Copa Cubana: Havana 5, 7-10 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Reyno and Maclovia, 10 p.m. ★

Discovery: Masters of Puppets (Metallica tribute), 9 p.m.

The Garage: Alright Alright Alright Vol. 1 with Char-Man, Slow Season, Sweet Reaper and others, 3 p.m. ★

Grapes and Hops: Shawn Jones, 8-11 p.m. ★

Hangar Bar and Grill: Mighty Cash Cats, 7-10 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Saturday Ukulele Jam with Pineapple Players, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Warren Takahashi Trio By the Sea, 4-8 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Live jazz band, 7 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Santeria, 4-6 p.m.; Shaky Feelin’, 7-10 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Jeff Uzzel, 4-6 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Cross Cut 805, 6-9 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: Flamenco Underground with Wendy Castellanos, Cristina Lucio, Tony Triana and Gabriel Osuna , 8 p.m. ★

Pirates: Regie, 9 p.m.

Prime: Jessica Ash, 7-10 p.m.

Sandbox Coffeehouse: Redwing, 12-3 p.m.

Sans Souci: The Brutalists, 10 p.m.

Star Lounge: Los Locos, 9 p.m.

The Tavern: The Guitar and Whiskey Club and King’s Revenge, 10 p.m.

Topa Mountain Winery: Brandon Ragan, 5-7 p.m.

Vintura: Jodi Farrell and Jim Rankin, 8-11 p.m.

Winchester’s: Medicine Hat, 8:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Theo Von, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Ventura Improv Company, 7 p.m. (Green Room); Don McMillan, 7 and 9 p.m.

DJs

Bogie’s: DJ Sweet P, 9 p.m.

Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-1:45 a.m.

Deer Lodge: DJ Nolskee and LAYBAXX, 10 p.m.

El Rey (Ventura) DJ Erok

Keynote: DJ Aaron Van Gundy

La Dolce Vita: 9:30 p.m.

Rookees: 10 p.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Blue Jay

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Geobel Adult Community Center: Ballroom dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Denis Lepron and the Time Machine, 7:30-10 p.m.

Sunday, 7/8

Live Music

805 Bar: Al Macias, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Kenny Devoe, 1-4 p.m.

Boatyard: Corsican Brothers, 4-7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Albert Lee, 7 p.m.

Café Fiore: Babylon Rockers

Cask Alehouse: Will Breman, 3-5 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Kenny’s House Troubadours, 4-7 p.m.

Copper Blues: Latin Night, 6 p.m.

Deer Lodge: BeJammington, 1-4 p.m.

Discovery: Shaky Feelin’, 4 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Morganfield Burnett and Da Blues Band, 4-7 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Yacht Rock Sunday

Hong Kong Inn: Del Franklin, 4 p.m.

La Fonda del Rey: Live music, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Sea At Last, 3-5 p.m. ★

Margarita Villa: Trippin’ Wild, 4-7 p.m.

Ojai Art Center: Milton Kelley Band, 6-9 p.m.

Pirates: The Vinyl Club

Plan B Wine Cellars: Sol Tree, 4:30-7 p.m.

Sandbox Coffeehouse: Addison Street Trio, 12-3 p.m.

Star Lounge: Reggae Sunday with Bomba Fiya, 3-6 p.m. ★

Topa Mountain Winery: Amber and Smoke, 4-6 p.m.

Vintura: Nick Justiniano, 3-6 p.m.

Winchester’s: Acoustic Crossroads with Crooked Eye Tommy and Guy Martin, 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Jerry Garcia, 7 p.m.

Sunland Vintage Winery: Comedy for a Cause, 5:30 p.m.

Ventura harbor Comedy Club: Don McMillan, 7 p.m.

DJs

Bombay: DJ Cam, 2-7 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Darko

The Tavern: Guest DJ, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Amigo’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

GiGi’s: Industry Night Karaoke, 8 p.m. with Ray Hutch

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

La Fonda del Rey: Karaoke Brunch, 3 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Chinaland: Salsa and Bachata classes, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

The Garage: King Trivia with Lamar Miles, 8 p.m.

Monday, 7/9

Live Music

Boatyard: Milo, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Bill McPhearson Presents, 6-9 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Bobby Campbell, 6-9 p.m.

Karaoke

The Garage: Manic Monday, 9 p.m.

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Outlaws: Hosted by Rockin’ Robin

Sans Souci: 10 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Bottle & Pint (Newbury Park): King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Copper Blues: 7 p.m.

Poinsettia Pavilion: Poinsettia Pavilion Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Tuesday, 7/10

Live Music

Boatyard: Jason Ho, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Bogie’s: Julie Newsome, 7:30 p.m.

Café Fiore: Bernie Meisinger

Copa Cubana: Tuesday Bluesday with Jerry Mcworter Trio, 7-10 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Latin Meets Jazz with Justin Almario, 6:30 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Dave Rea, 6-9 p.m.

Ric’s: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Rock City Studios: Student showcase, 7 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Eric Schwartz, 8 p.m.

DJs

Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Amigo’s: 8:30 p.m. with the Beer Bros.

Golden China: Hosted by Doug Paulin, 6-10 p.m.

O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.

Red Cove: New Blood Comedy, 9-11 p.m.

The Tavern: 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: 9 p.m. with Leigh

Star Lounge: 8 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Borderline: West Coast swing lessons, 6 p.m.

Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.

Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Pirates: Cornhole Tournament and DJ Rick Rock, 7-11 p.m.

Wednesday, 7/11

Live Music

Café Fiore: Donna Butler

Margarita Villa: Karen Eden, 5-8 p.m.

Pirates: Frank Barajas, 5-9 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Standup Comedy Show, 9 p.m.

Vintura: Ventura Improv Company, 7-9 p.m.

Open Mic

Copa Cubana: Creative Open Mic Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Bluegrass Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Ukulele jam, 10 a.m.

Hong Kong Inn: 7 p.m.

Rock City Studios: Adult Open Mic Night, 7 p.m.

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Copper Blues: 8 p.m. with Microphone Heroes (live)

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Val Kilmer presents Cinema Twain, 8 p.m. ★

Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.