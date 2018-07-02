Thursday

HOT HARBOR NIGHTS 4-8 p.m. Browse a pre-1975 classic car cruise night, enjoy live music and all sorts of entertainment at this summer hoedown. Harbor Cove Café, 1867 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, www.facebook.com/harborcovecafe/.

ROCK THE COLLECTION: DIRTY RICE 6-7:30 p.m. The Collection at RiverPark in Oxnard is hosting its fifth Annual Rock The Collection Summer Concert Series, tonight featuring Dirty Rice. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, www.thecollectionrp.com.

SEASIDE KIDS CLUB 11 a.m.-noon. Keep children busy all summer long with a seaside sojourn where they can explore beyond the classroom, the first themed “Red, White Sand & Blue Ocean.” $3. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, www.VenturaHarborVillage.com.

Friday

AUTHENTIC CAJUN MUSIC OF FONTENOT, PAPPION & PLAUCHE’ 7-9 p.m. These popular musicians capture the catchy and infectious beats of traditional Louisiana music and are sure to lead you to the dance floor. $5-10. The Agriculture Museum of Ventura County, 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100.

DAVE KOZ AND FRIENDS SUMMER HORNS TOUR 8 p.m. Following the highly successful Summer Horns Tours of 2013 and 2014, this year’s tour will have the same high-level energy delivering hits and new singles. $51-106. Fred Kavli Theater, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, www.civicartsplaza.com.

DIVE-IN MOVIES: CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS 7:30 p.m. A meteorological nightmare comes to life in this film, viewable from the Center’s pool. $5. City of Ventura Aquatic Center, 901 S. Kimball Road, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/612/Aquatics.

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY 5-9 p.m. Bring your blankets for seating at this outdoor venue and enjoy your food with music and games under the stars. Los Robles Greens, 299 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks.

Saturday

COMMUNITY UNITED FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY PICNIC 3-6 p.m. Grab a hot dog and mingle with the Moorpark and Simi Valley Democratic Club hosting keynote speaker State Sen. Kevin DeLeon. $15. Arroyo Vista Community Park, 4550 Terra Rejada Road, Moorpark, . www.actblue.com/donate/mdcpicnic2018

CONCERTS BY THE SEA: MASTERS OF THE PAST 4-6 p.m. Enjoy the familiar tunes of Masters of the Past while inspecting the harbor at this summer event. Channel Islands Harbor, Peninsula Park, 3401 Peninsula Road, Oxnard, www.channelislandsharbor.org.

“FLY FISHING AND CASTING THE FLY ROD” WORKSHOP 9-11 a.m. The Sespe Flyfishers of Ventura will be conducting an introductory class on fly fishing for beginners and experienced alike. Chumash Park, 9351 Waco St., Ventura, www.sespeflyfishers.org.

FUNDRAISER FOR CHARLEY 4 p.m. Comedian Phil Medina and friends, luau dancers and more will perform benefiting Charley, a young woman in need of a transplant. Chinaland, 543 S. Ventura Road, Oxnard, 805-901-0022.

THOUSAND OAKS DANCE CLUB FEATURING DENIS LAPRON AND THE TIME MACHINE 6-10 p.m. Live big band music will accompany ballroom, Latin, swing and line dancing lessons for both beginners and experienced. $8. The Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 805-381-2744.

WESTLAKE BREWING CO. SUMMER KICKOFF PARTY 1 p.m. Outdoor games, live music and special beer releases all await you at this party celebrating summer. Westlake Brewing and Libations, 31111 Via Colinas, suite 202, Westlake Village, www.westlakebrewingcompany.com.

VENTURA BOTANICAL GARDENS BENEFIT 5-8:30 p.m. Help with the Ventura Botanical Garden’s fire recovery efforts by viewing nature through the lenses of talented local photographers. Dexter’s Camera, 5 N. Pacific Ave., Ventura,805-232-3113.

Sunday

BEGINNING ORIGAMI WITH MYCHAL ARATA 1-2 p.m. Have fun folding fish and other fabulous sea creatures while learning the basics of origami and making an ocean-scape together at the Girls’ Girls club. $10. Bell Arts Center, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 84, Ventura, www.girlsgirlclub.org/origami-with-mychal/.

COMEDY 4 A CAUSE 5:30 p.m. Enjoy wine, food and plenty of laughs at this event benefiting the Center4SpecialNeeds. $20. Sunland Vintage Wine Tasting Room, 1321 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, #108, Thousand Oaks, www.center4specialneeds.org/pages/comedy4acause.

Monday

THE GUARDIANS 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. An affecting human drama of love, loss and resilience unfolds against the backdrop of World War I in this film from France. $7.50-10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

VIRTUAL REALITY @ SIMI VALLEY 5:30-7:30 p.m. Experience virtual reality with the Oculus Rift for up to 10 minutes using the 3-D virtual reality equipment, for ages 13-18. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, www.Simivalleylibrary.org.

Tuesday

AUTHORS XINA MARIE UHL AND STEVEN ECKROAD 7 p.m. “Talespinner, journeytaker and laughtermaker” Uhl will be speaking about the importance of research in writing fiction, and Eckroad will discuss his book Telpher: A Novel of Parallel Destinies. Pleasant Valley Recreation abd Park District, 1605 Burnley St., Camarillo, 805-300-1365.

SPEAKING OF VENTURA COUNTY SPEAKER SERIES: KYLE THILLE 1-2:30 p.m. Kyle Thille of Ventura Coast Brewing Company will share the history of craft beer in California and the Ventura County area, as well as his experiences establishing and operating a flourishing brewery. The Agriculture Museum of Ventura County, 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100.

STATE LABOR LAW AND PAYROLL TAX SEMINAR 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Attendees will receive information from the EDD and the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement on all manner of tax-related interests. 4820 McGrath Street, suite 200, Ventura, www.edd.ca.gov/Payroll_Tax_Seminars.

UNITED DEMOCRATS FOR PROGRESS HOST ECONOMIST RAY FREEMAN 6:30 p.m. Freeman will discuss “Coffee Bar Economics” and a representative for the Katie Hill congressional campaign will also be in attendance. Cal-Lutheran University, Lundring Center, room GSFC 253, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-231-4152.

Wednesday

CENTER FOR NONPROFIT LEADERSHIP WORKSHOP 9 a.m.-3 p.m. “Introduction to Proposal Writing” is perfect for the first-time grant writer or those interested in brushing up on the fundamentals. $75-90. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, www.callutheran.edu/nonprofit.

VENTURA COUNTY CAMERA CLUB MEETING 6:30 p.m. A professional photographer from the area will critique members’ prints and digital images and discussion will be had. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.VenturaCountyCameraClub.com.

Thursday

26TH ANNUAL CARE FOR KIDS GOLF CLASSIC 8 a.m.-5 p.m. A Texas Scramble-style tournament will be held, followed by a dinner and awards ceremony, all benefiting Casa Pacifica Children for Children and Families. Prices vary. Spanish Hills Country Club, 999 Crestview Ave., Camarillo, www.casapacifica.org.

350 DAYS 7 p.m. Starring former world champion Bret Hart and “Superstar” Billy Graham, the documentary provides a behind-the-scenes look at the grueling life they led on the road and the effect that lifestyle had on their marriages, family, physical and mental health. $10.50-12.50. Century River Park 16, 2766 Seaglass Way, Oxnard, www.FathomEvents.com.

CAMARILLO COMMUNITY BAND PERFORMANCE 7 p.m. Mr. Mike Gangemi will lead the band through classics and pop favorites. Community Center Park, 1605 Burnley St., Camarillo, www.camarillocommunityband.com.

ROCK THE COLLECTION: POWER SYNDICATE 6-7:30 p.m. The Collection at Riverpark in Oxnard is hosting its fifth Annual Rock The Collection Summer Concert Series, tonight featuring Power Syndicate. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, www.thecollectionrp.com.

SEASIDE KIDS CLUB 11 a.m.-noon. Keep children busy all summer long with a seaside sojourn where they can explore beyond the classroom, themed “Seals and Sea Lions Are Pinnipeds – Oh, Wow!” $3. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, www.VenturaHarborVillage.com.

VENTURA MUSIC FESTIVAL Through July 22, various times. The international sensation Pink Martini headlines the 24th annual mixed-genre festival, which also features “Gypsy Jazz” from the John Jorgenson Quintet, a cool, playful “rockabilly mambo” mix from Spanish guitar sensation Twanguero and much more. For a full schedule of events, visit www.venturamusicfestival.org.

OPENING THEATER

ALADDIN JR. July 6-15. A poor young man’s fate is changed when he crosses paths with a genie in a lamp. Based on the Disney animated feature and presented by Young Artists Ensemble. $15. Newbury Park High School Performing Arts Center; 456 Reino Road, Newbury Park, 805-381-2747 or hillcrestarts.com.

ONGOING THEATER

33 VARIATIONS Through July 15. Switching between the present and the 1800s, modern-day characters interact with those from the past to solve a mystery centering on Beethoven’s music. $10-20. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797 or www.ojaiact.org.

BIG RIVER Through July 15. A musical version of the Mark Twain classic about Huckleberry Finn, Jim and two con artists, all traveling down the Mississippi River. Suitable for all ages, but with some offending language. Presented by Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi. $18-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-583-7900 or simi-arts.org.

CONSTELLATIONS Through July 29. A beekeeper and a cosmologist fall in love in this romantic drama spun out of string theory. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645 or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL Through July 15. Louisa May Alcott’s story about four sisters growing up during the American Civil War gets a musical makeover in this stage adaptation. $10-20. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse, 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo, 805-388-5716 or skywayplayhouse.org.

THE TWO NOBLE KINSMEN Through July 15. The Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival kicks off with this rarely produced play — considered the Bard’s final work — about cousins facing off in a love triangle. $15-110. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, www.kingsmenshakespeare.org.

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY The VIC performs improvisational theater at the Ventura Harbor Comedy Club every Saturday, and at VinTura every Wednesday. $10. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. Call 805-643-5701 or visit venturaimprov.com for schedule.

OPENING ART

ART CITY GALLERY July 6-Aug. 12. Bodies of Proof, an exhibition of figurative work. Reception on Saturday, July 7, 4 p.m. Poetry reading on Saturday, July 14, 4 p.m. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690 or artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY July 5-Aug. 18. The NEXT Big Thing, bold and boundary-breaking work in all media and styles. Reception on Saturday, July 7, 4-6 p.m. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

OJAI ART CENTER July 5-31: Solo exhibition by Sue Blackshear. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or http://www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM July 7-Oct. 28: StARCHITECTURE, highlighting local works by well-known architects. Opening reception on Saturday, July 7, 5-7 p.m. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

THOUSAND OAKS COMMUNITY GALLERY July 5-26. Passion for Pastels and Beyond 2018, paintings by members of the Pastel Society of the Gold Coast. Reception on Sunday, July 15, 1-3 p.m. 2331 Borchard Road, Newbury Park, 805-479-9800 or www.pastelsocietyofthegoldcoast.org.

VITA ART CENTER Opening July 6. Little Britain. Opening reception on Friday, July 6, 6-9 p.m. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214 or http://www.vitaartcenter.com.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Nov. 25: Good Earth: Tilling the Soil, soil prep techniques of late 1800s-mid-1900s. Through July 16: Letters for the Lost, photos and correspondence between the Ventura County coroner and families of loved ones lost in the St. Francis dam disaster. Through July 15: Ag Air: Aviation in Agriculture. Ongoing: antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through July 10. Arboreal, works featuring trees, and Ventura County – Large, supersized depictions by Marguerite Hartimann. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through July 8: When Dams Fail, lessons learned from dam failures. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or http://www.caoilmuseum.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Aug. 26: Nautica, juried artwork by local artists inspired by the sea. Reception on Thursday, July 12, 6-8 p.m. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through July 22. Birds, avian-inspired works by Buenaventura Art Association members. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, http://www.buenaventuragallery.org.

FARMER AND THE COOK Through Aug. 1. Edge of Heaven, art show and poetry by Donna Summerville. 339 W. El Roblar, Ojai.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOUR FRIENDS GALLERY Opened June 1. Faces of Humanity by Michael Patrick Amato. 1414 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-601-7530 or www.foufriendsgallery.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through July 8. Ventura Vistas, photography by Kenny Backer, Steve Cattanach and Denise Dewire. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

FRED KAVLI THEATRE LOBBY GALLERY. Through Aug. 13. SHE, works by Arezoo Bayat, Susanne Belcher, Mariana Peirano, Galina Richardson and Joyce Rumack. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 805-449-2700 or www.civicartsplaza.com.

H GALLERY Through July 22. Mnemonic, a juried photography exhibition by 40 international artists. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-293-1616 or www.dabart.me.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Aug. 2. Resilient Women: The Art of Daggi Wallace. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697 or blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Through Spring 2019: L’époque des Carrossiers: The Art and Times of the French Coachbuilders. Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Through Sept. 30: Let’s Go Camping, annual vintage trailer show. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Aug. 12: Natural State, works featuring plants by artist-in-residence Ryan Carr. Through Aug. 26: Black and White and Read All Over, comic book art. Ongoing: fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Aug. 5. Gut Friends, an “art smorgasbord” with works by Kelly Akashi, Nikki Ford, Rochele Gomez and others. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805-620-7589 or porchgalleryojai.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Oct. 14: The Natural World: Variations on a Theme, landscape paintings by Ventura artist Gina Niebergall. Through July 8: Botke’s Birds and Blossoms, depictions of birds and flowers by the late artist. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

VENTURA COUNTY CREDIT UNION Through September. The VCCU in partnership with the Museum of Ventura County displays historical pieces at the Moorpark, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks Branches, www.vccuonline.net.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Aug. 3. In situ, works from the William Rolland Collection. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697 or rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.