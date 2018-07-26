Ventura Housing Authority receives $1 million



The Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura, in partnership with Montecito Bank & Trust, has won $1 million in funding from Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco’s Affordable Housing Program in support of future development sites at Willett Ranch and Rancho Verde in the city of Ventura.

FHLBank of San Francisco announced the grant on June 26, along with 70 other projects in seven states. The bank has previously granted the Housing Authority over $2 million in funds supporting other developments, including housing units for low- and very low-income seniors in west Ventura.

Willett Ranch and Rancho Verde will offer “three neighborhood parks, pedestrian-friendly streets and architecture styles that incorporate elements that promote social interaction,” according to the Housing Authority.

“This Housing Authority partnership with Montecito Bank & Trust contributes significantly to our efforts to provide affordable housing in an increasingly costly Ventura rental market,” said HACSB’s Chief Executive Officer Denise Wise. “These AHP funds will assist our community in housing agricultural workers and provide seniors a comfortable, affordable home for years to come.”

Dallas Cowboys return to Oxnard



Break out the Super Bowl LIII T-shirts and posters, the soon-to-be-champion Dallas Cowboys return to Oxnard to begin their rigorous training ahead of the regular season.

The Cowboys camp, open to the public, begins on Thursday, July 26, with a 4 p.m. practice, and runs through Thursday, Aug. 16, at River Ridge Fields in Oxnard.

Opening ceremonies will be held on Saturday, July 28 at 3 p.m. While the camp itself is free, parking ranges from $15 to 20. For more information and a full schedule, visit www.visitoxnard.com/cowboys.

Thousand Oaks mixed-use proposal deals with trees, traffic



The city of Thousand Oaks, ever vigilant in keeping its namesake true, protects the mighty trees that dot neighborhoods and garner admiration from visitors and residents alike, but a proposal to build a luxury apartment complex in the city has drawn concern from those worried that the development may come at the expense of the prized trees.

The Thousand Oaks Planning Commission recommended the proposal by Latigo Group by a 3-2 vote on July 9, sending it to the City Council. If approved, the proposal would see restaurants and shopping along with the high-end apartments.

The proposal allows for the removal of 23 protected trees from the property at 299 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. The city has in place an ordinance protecting the removal of trees without prior approval. Of the 23 to be removed, one is a valley oak estimated to be 300 years old.

As part of the deal, the developers would have to plant three times as many trees as are removed — a total of 69 — at Conejo Creek Southwest Park, which has yet to begin development.

The proposal now goes to the City Council for consideration.

SoCal Gas pipeline project begins in Ventura



Lane reductions are coming to Telephone Road in Ventura as SoCal Gas works to replace a 4.5-mile section of pipeline in the eastern part of the city.

The $41.2 million modernization project began on Monday, July 23, and is said to enhance “the reliability of SoCalGas’ natural gas pipeline system that serves 13,000 homes, 750 businesses and eight critical facilities in the city of Ventura.”

“Southern Californians prefer natural gas by a ratio of more than 4 to 1 over electricity to heat their homes and hot water,” said Maria Ventura, Public Affairs Manager for SoCalGas. “Modernizing our pipeline system to meet the needs of our community helps ensure we can continue to reliably provide natural gas service to our customers.”

The project is expected to be completed by early 2019.