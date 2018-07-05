FICT. BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180516-10009075-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BA PAINT CORRECTION, 8501 Idyllwild St., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Benjamin Jack Anderson, 8501 Idyllwild St., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Benjamin Jack Anderson, Benjamin Jack Anderson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 16, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180605-10010216-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WARLING & ASSOCIATES, 2655 First St #250, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Jeffrey Warling, 1792 Peregrine Court, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jeffrey Warling, Jeffrey Warling. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 5, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180608-10010442-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WEST COAST LASH STUDIOS AND SPA, 298 S. Seaward Avenue, Suite A, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Michelle Lockard, 890 Seamist Place, #202, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Michelle Lockard, Michelle Lockard. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 8, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180605-10010263-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA DRAFTING, 5313 Surfrider Way, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Corey Zetterberg, 5313 Surfrider Way, Oxnard, CA 93035, Eric Zetterberg, 5313 Surfrider Way, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Corey Zetterberg & Eric Zetterberg, Corey Zetterberg, Eric Zetterberg. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 5, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180607-10010367-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) TWO TREES ESCAPE ROOM, 2) TWO TREES ESCAPE ROOM & COFFEE, 2855 Johnson Drive, Suite E, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, TWO TREES ESCAPE INC, 2855 Johnson Drive, Suite E, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ TWO TREES ESCAPE INC, Nathan Waxer, Nathan Waxer, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 7, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180607-10010423-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) THE WATERSEDGE, 2) WE BAR, 1510 Anchors Way Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Ventura Harbor Restaurant Associates, Inc, 1510 Anchors Way Drive, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ventura Harbor Restaurant Associates, Inc, Chrysilios Chrysiliou, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 7, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180529-10009823-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KINSHOPPE SALON, 2171 E Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, KINSHOPPE SALON LLC, 2171 E Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ KINSHOPPE SALON LLC, Jordan Perez, Jordan Perez, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 29, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180607-10010383-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: STUDIO 8 FITNESS, LLC, 1744 E Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 201815610427 CA, STUDIO 8 FITNESS, LLC, 1744 E Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ STUDIO 8 FITNESS, LLC, Sarah Houseman, Sarah Houseman, Member LLC. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 7, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20180529-10009797-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KINSHOPPE SALON AND DAY SPA. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 2171 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 11/1/2017. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20171101- 10021330-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura County. Kristina Young, 1847 S. 2840 E., St. George, UT 84790. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Kristina Young, Kristina Young. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180601-10010044-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAMARILLO BOTANIC ADVENTURE PARK, 3057 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Jacqualin Lee Starr, 3057 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jacqualin Lee Starr, Jacqualin Lee Starr. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 1, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180604-10010136-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) THE APAULA & APAULO, 2) THE APAULAWALLA PRESS, 971 East Main Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060, Ventura County, Steven Cary Blatchley, 1006 Mill Place, Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Steven Cary Blatchley, Steven C. Blatchley. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 4, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180611-10010601-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CHAVEZ TAMAYO FAMILY SERVICES, 324 Harry Street, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Marìa Karina Tamayo Mèndez, 324 Harry St., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Marìa Karina Tamayo Mèndez, Marìa Karina Tamayo Mèndez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 11, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180612-10010781-0 business as: GROOMIEZ, 140 Anacapa, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Ryan Dallas Seymour, 140 Anacapa, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/12/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ryan Seymour, Ryan Seymour, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 12, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180612-10010849-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) FIELDS CONSULTING SERVICES, 2) ROBERT FIELDS PHOTOGRAPHY, 3) ASKAPPLE, 4906 Thille Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Robert Fields, 4906 Thille Street, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/1994. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Robert Brian Fields, Robert Brian Fields, Robert Brian Fields Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 12, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180612-10010789-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ARCH ROCK POOL SERVICES, 6600 E Telephone Rd. Apt. 111, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Israel Diaz Rodriguez, 6600 E Telephone Rd. Apt. 111, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Israel Diaz Rodriguez, Israel Rodriguez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 12, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180615-10011082-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ANCHOR PACIFIC RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, 3307 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Jeffrey Peter Brown, 3307 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jeffrey Peter Brown, Jeffrey Peter Brown. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 15, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180607-10010388-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) VAPE FAMILY LLC, 2) VAPE CREATIONS, 966 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization:, VAPE FAMILY LLC., 966 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VAPE FAMILY LLC., Robert Anthony Pritchett, Robert Anthony Pritchett, Presdent. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 7, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180618-10011190-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: D & NI CREATIVES, 2457 N Ventura Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 4102349 CA, D & NI CREATIVES, 1072 Casitas Pass Rd #159, Carpinteria, CA 93013. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 02/08/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ D & NI CREATIVES, Danielle Perret, Danielle Perret, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180611-10010611-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NATURAL NAILS, 520 N. Ventu Park Rd. #170, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, KHANH B, INC., 520 N. Ventu Park Rd. #170, Ventura, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/11/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ KHANH B, INC., KHANH NGUYEN, KHANH NGUYEN, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 11, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180613-10010891-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AVANT NAIL BAR, 232 Village Commons Blvd #17, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, AIHTNYC INC., 232 Village Commons Blvd #17, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: May 15, 2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ AIHTNYC INC., Cynthia M. Jones-Campbell, Cynthia M. Jones-Campbell, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 13, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180606-10010320-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) SALES AND MARKETING PROFESSIONALS, 2) SAVORY PRIME PET TREATS, 710 Graves Ave., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA-2045813, S & M PROFESSIONALS, INC., 710 Graves Ave., Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/1/1995. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ S & M PROFESSIONALS, INC, Stephen M. Prange, Stephen M. Prange, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 6, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180529-10009820-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CLAIREVOYANT FORREST, 3700 Dean Drive #1204, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Gilda Hall, 3700 Dean Drive #1204, Ventura, CA 93003, Ethan Powers, 3700 Dean Drive #1204, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gilda Hall, Gilda Hall. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 29, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180612-10010778-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CRAZY UNCLE VINTAGE, 6 Flintlock Lane, Bell Canyon, CA 91307, Ventura County, Julie B. Cohen-Payab, 6 Flintlock Lane, Bell Canyon, CA 91307, Alan Lee Eskot, 14414 Greenleaf St., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Julie B. Cohen-Payab, Julie B. Cohen-Payab. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 12, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180618-10011204-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MARANATH POOL AND SPA SERVICE, 10048 Lakevista, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Richard Henry Wibbelmann, 10048 Lakevista, Vta., CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6-18-18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Richard Henry Wibbelmann, Richard Henry Wibbelmann. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180619-10011272-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FLYFISHING ADVENTURES, 14665 Ojai Road, Santa Paula, CA 93060, Ventura County, Gary Lee BullaRichards, 14665 Ojai Road, Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9-21-1999. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gary Lee BullaRichards, Gary Lee BullaRichards. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 19, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180621-10011457-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CONSCIOUSNESS COACHING, 505 S. Evergreen Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Josh Vos, 505 S. Evergreen Drive, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Josh Vos, Josh Vos. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 21, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180618-10011212-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AMERICAN APPLIANCE DISTRIBUTING, 11990 Hertz Ave., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, SVK DISTRIBUTING INC, 11990 Hertz Ave., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ SVK DISTRIBUTING INC, Michael Lerch, Michael Lerch, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180618-10011215-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CBD OF CONEJO, 11990 Hertz Ave., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, INSTANT CREDIT LLC, 11990 Hertz Ave., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Lauren Lerch, Lauren Lerch, Lauren Lerch, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180620-10011347-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) MARTIN KETTERLING AND ASSOCIATES, 2) MKA TAX RESOLUTION SPECIALISTS, 2299 East Main Street, Suite B, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, COYOTE ENTERPRISES, 2299 East Main Street, Suite B, VTA, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ COYOTE ENTERPRISES, Shane Werner, Shane Werner, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 20, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 0180619-10011270-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: REINE VEGAN CUISINE, 72 S. Santa Rosa Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: , REINE LLC, 72 S. Santa Rosa Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ REINE LLC, Michelle Street, Michelle Street, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 19, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180620-10011381-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PHAROS CENTER FOR INNOVATION, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd. Suite B, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Aspire-3 Entrepreneur Education, LLC, 505 Poli St., Ste. 301, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Aspire-3 Entrepreneur Education, LLC, Sean Bhardwaj, Sean Bhardwaj, Founder, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 20, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180621-10011462-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WEST COAST LASH AND SKIN CARE, 298 S. Seaward Avenue, Suite A, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Michelle Lockard, 890 Seamist Place, #202, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Michelle Lockard, Michelle Lockard. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 21, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/5/18, 7/12/18, 7/19/18 and 7/26/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180626-10011705-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HAPPY HOMES REAL ESTATE SOLUTIONS, LLC, 802 Freesia Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: NV 201816410187 / Nevada, HAPPY HOMES REAL ESTATE SOLUTIONS, LLC, 802 Freesia Ave. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 05/10/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ HAPPY HOMES REAL ESTATE SOLUTIONS, LLC, Lerin Neill, Lerin Neill, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 26, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/5/18, 7/12/18, 7/19/18 and 7/26/18.

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00513129-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUN 08, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: ALEXIS RUZYLO and JUSTIN MCMULLIN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ALEXIS RUZYLO and JUSTIN MCMULLIN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: CHASE ADAM MCMULLIN to CHASE MICHAEL RUZYLO. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 7-20-18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUN 08, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00512875-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUN 05, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: JACOB GREGG NEVILLE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JACOB GREGG NEVILLE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JACOB GREGG NEVILLE to JACOB JOHN CROWDER. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: July 17, 2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUN 05, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ALBERT VILLEGAS JR., Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

T.S. No.: 9948-4351 TSG Order No.: 730-1801968-70 A.P.N.: 203-0-242- 265 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/14/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 10/24/2005 as Document No.: 20051024-0262028, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: RODRIGO PAMATZ AND MARIBEL SAUCEDO P., HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the attached legal description. Sale Date & Time: 07/12/2018 at 09:00 AM Sale Location: Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, Auction.com Room, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1117 W IRIS ST, OXNARD, CA 93033 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $230,260.77 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 1-800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www. auction.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9948-4351. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.auction.com or Call: 1-800- 280-2832. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. LEGAL DESCRIPTION LOT 253, OF OXNARD PARK GARDENS TRACT UNIT NO. 2, IN THE CITY OF OXNARD, COUNTY OF VENTURA, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS SHOWN ON A MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 22, PAGE(S) 36 INCLUSIVE, OF MAPS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY. NPP0334136 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 06/21/2018, 06/28/2018, 07/05/2018

Trustee Sale No. 17-005279 TSG# 730-1707106-70 APN# 183-0-383- 375 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/24/06. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 07/17/18 at 11:00 am, Aztec Foreclosure Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Rolando J. Martinez, a married man, as his sole and separate property and Esther Mendez, an unmarried woman, as Trustor(s), in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration System, Inc. as nominee for Bankerswest Funding Corporation, as Beneficiary, Recorded on 03/30/06 in Instrument No. 20060330-0067594 of official records in the Office of the county recorder of VENTURA County, California, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described as: 1916 ELSINORE CT, OXNARD, CA 93035. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $543,657.06 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit the Internet Web site, using the file number assigned to this case 17-005279. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. www.homesearch. com 800-758-8052 or Aztec Foreclosure Corporation (877) 257-0717 www.aztectrustee.com DATE: June 15, 2018 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION Elaine Malone Assistant Secretary / Assistant Vice President Aztec Foreclosure Corporation, 3636 N. Central Ave., Suite #400, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Phone: (877) 257-0717 or (602) 638-5700; fax: (602)638-5748 www.aztectrustee.com NPP0334719 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 06/21/2018, 06/28/2018, 07/05/2018

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00513268-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUN 12, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: SARAVANAN RAM FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: SARAVANAN RAM filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: SARAVANAN RAM to SARVANAN RAM. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: July 25, 2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUN 12, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ALBERT VILLEGAS JR., Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00513362-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUN 13, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: DELILAH JOLINE VARGAS FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DELILAH JOLINE VARGAS filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DELILAH JOLINE VARGAS to DELILAH JOLINE CASIMIRO. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 7-30- 18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUN 13, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: SUSANNE LEON, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE

Notice is HEREBY given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code of the California Self-Service Storage Facilities Act, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 13th day of July 2018, at 9:00 A.M, on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at A Vineyard Self Storage at 3500 E. Vineyard Ave. in Oxnard, CA in the County of Ventura:

1047 Javier Alfaro Jr.

1052 Maria O. Gonzalez

3208 Joann Prado

540 Cathy Hernandez

7124 Sean J. Salinas

8218 Gabriel Gonzales

Property to be sold is misc. household gds, appliances, furn., electronics, clothing, bikes, toys, bgs, bxs & misc. personal contents. Purchases must be paid in cash only. Items sold as is where is. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Further terms at sale. Auctioneer: O’Brien’s Auction and Vehicle Lien Service, LLC. Bond# 14663730099, RS 47399, Telephone: 951-681-4113 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Pursuant to the California Self Service Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction on July 13th, 2018 at 900 East Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, California 93041 of the following tenants:

Miguel Bolan: Bikes, Generator, Tools, Floor jack, Car parts, Industrial racks, File cabinet and power tools

Angelique Unfugcano: T.V., Wood shelving, Desk, Cabinet, Clothing, Dolly and various furniture.

Todd Hartwig: Bike seat, Coins, T.V., Duffle bag and beach chair.

Kevin Conway: Folding table, A/C units, Workbench, 2 vacuums, Ladder and various electronics.

Owners reserve the right to bid at the sale. Purchases may only be made in cash. All goods are sold “As Is” and are subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this June 19th, 2018. Channel Islands Self Storage Phone# (805) 488-3886, Fax# (805) 488-0733. Auctioneer: James O’Brien Bond# R519468. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to Section 1988 of the California Civil Code the property listed below believed to be abandoned by Tasha Dunning, whose last address was 2955 Theresa Dr, Newbury Park 91320 will be sold at public auction at 177 N. Reino Road, Newbury Park CA 91320 on 7/13/2018 at 9:00 AM DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: used furniture, used wall art, used mirrors, used vases ect.

Dated 06/28/2018 & 07/05/2018 6/28, 7/5/18 CNS-3146873#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on July 18, 2018, the personal property in the belowlisted units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285-7018 C069 – Padilla, Aldo; C285 – barajas, ana; D122 – Simoni, Tony; D136 – Kittrell, Dore; D162 – Sotomayor, SONIA PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7073 B012 – Rivera, Marta; C052 – Delgado, Roberto; D015 – Ansaldo, Norberto; D077 – Ruelas, Joseph; E031 – Serrano, Michael; E068 – McCombs, Brittaney; F034 – Scholl, Toby PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7067 030 – Wells, Ryan; 204 – Rodriguez, Edgar; 215 – Bonesteel, Herbert; 235 – bonesteel, herbert; 248 – bonesteel, herbert; 302 – Hernandez, Marco; 307 – EId, Cody; 422 – SPITZNOGLE, KORTNIE; 487 – hayden, jennifer PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021, (805) 298-1384 555 – Carson, Mitchell; 569 – Meza, Brian; 599 – Navarro, Ruben; 643 – JIMENEZ, DOMINGO; 948 – Knox, Suzanne; B29 – Mrozek, Elizabeth Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. Dated this 28th of June and this 5th of July 2018 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. 5908365 6/28, 7/5/18 CNS-3147211#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on July 18, 2018, the personal property in the belowlisted units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. Pursuant to the California Self- Service Storage Facility Act (B&P Code 21700 et seq.) PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740 Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 248-7083 B009 – Crosby, Geoffrey; B078 – Cisneros, Ann; F047 – Smith, Stephanie; F102 – Briden, Lynette “Lyny”; F268 – Meza, Annissa; F331 – Garcia, Maria; F403 – Murillo, Rosa; F422 – Manalo, Norlito; F510 – Alvarado, Angela; F513 – Lazaro Aguilon, Fredy; F544 – Gonzales, Maria PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050, 4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 324-6011 B025 – Ungar, Ronald; B357 – Klocow, William; H051 – Mora, Stephanie; H290 – MCGARRY, THOMAS; K214 – Whipkey, Cindie; L026 – Klocow, William PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312-9304 358-C – Redmon, John; B118 – Balolong, Trish; B125 – Smith, Larry; B127 – Martinez, Valerie; D371 – De La Rosa, Rocio; D397 – Gonzalez, Luis; E469 – Girard, Steven PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812, 6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 329-5384 B005 – Garcia, Michele; C019 – Allen, Paul; C064 – Stepherson, Lori; C081 – Agola, Tsering; C187 – Anais, Piedra; C207 – Bueno, Niurka; C213 – Michael, Rachael; C280 – Linman, Brandon; C290 – Tevander, Bob; D285 – McKinney, Vanessa PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 456-6430 B484 – Harris, Jennifer; B554 – Burns, Krista; R273 – Salazar, Savannah; R398 – Macias, Rene; R429 – Jones, Timothy; W167 – Goldman, Lisa; W215 – Hardy, Karissa; W239 – Dobbs, Sharde PUBLIC STORAGE # 24529, 30921 Agoura Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361, (818) 332- 3029 1063 – MAZIBUKO, Paige; 2072 – Carman, Lisa; 3260 – Lobianco, Alfred UBLIC STORAGE # 20154, 23811 Ventura Blvd, Calabasas, CA 91302, (818) 226-2864 F183 – Demarinis, Kyle; G151 – Axelrod, Geoffrey; G154 – Peermahomed, Shehzad; G190 – Walker, Adrian; G277 – Wolcott, Andrew; G318 – Pierga, Matthew Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim taxexempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated his 28th of June & 5th of July 2018 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683. 6/28, 7/5/18 CNS-3147311#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www. Storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on July 12th 2018 at 12:00PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage 300 W Ventura Blvd Camarillo CA 93010, County of Ventura, State of California. The following units will be sold:

Glenn Washington: Generator in box, 90lb dumb bells, gas powered scooter, 2 wetsuits, telescope, 10+storage tubs of unknown, 2 bikes, 15+boxes of unknown, a desk, office chair, 2 hydrofoil surfboards, a globe, exercise equipment, a chest.

Erin Hoelle: Panasonic flat screen tv, keyboard, 10+ boxes of unknown, 2 floor lamps, various furniture, mirror, leather sofa, artwork, clothing/ shoes, floor.

Jessica Hines: Ping pong table, t.v., drum kit, versa press home gym, 10+ box, 4+storage tubs, keyboard, exercise equipment, 6 outdoor chairs.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation any time up to the time of the auction. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com. Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00513707-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUN 19, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: HONG JU LIN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: HONG JU LIN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: HONG JU LIN to ALEX HONG-JU LIN. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 8-1- 18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUN 19, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: SUSANNE LEON, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00513555-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUN 15, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: JANE ELLYN NIEHAUS FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JANE ELLYN NIEHAUS filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JANE ELLYN NIEHAUS to JANE ELLYN NIEHAUS-TULL. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 8-1- 18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUN 15, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: SUSANNE LEON, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00513858-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUN 21, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, Room 210, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: RAINBOW THAO FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: RAINBOW THAO filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: RAINBOW THAO to RAMBO THAO. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 8-2-18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, Room 210, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUN 21, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ADRIANA VELASCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF LlENED PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that a closed bid public auction will be held at MARINA SELF STORAGE 2600 W WOOLEY ROAD OXNARD, CALIFORNIA 93035 on 07/13/18 at 9:45 AM to satisfy the lien on the property stored at the address above in the units listed. Tenants notated the inventories listed at the time of rental. Landlord makes no representation or warranty that the units contain said inventories.

C137 Alfredo J. Rosales

C012 Angel Torres

C090 James E. Skor

A083 Jodi Reynolds

A063 John C. Beesley

B131 Juan S. Trejo

A076 Kashia C. Nelsonloyd

A055 Leonor Rodriguez

B138 Pearl M. Martinez

C120 Ricardo Nuno

E018 William Morgan

All units must be paid for at the time of sale. No checks accepted. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to attend the sale. Each person attending must sign in and agree to follow all Rules and Regulations of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. All purchased goods are sold “as is” and must be removed by 5:00 PM on the day following the sale. Shelving is property of landlord; do not remove unless authorized. Buyers must provide a current, original or a photocopy of their original resale permit at time of sale in lieu of sales tax. This sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF

GOODS TO SATISFY

LIEN AUCTION LOCATION:

542 FLYNN ROAD,

CAMARILLO, CA

In accordance with the provisions of the California Commercial Code, Sections 7201-7210, notice is hereby given that on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at the hour of 10:00 am of said date, located at 542 Flynn Road, City of Camarillo , County of Ventura, State of CA, the undersigned will sell at public auction for cash, in lawful money of the United States, the articles hereinafter described, belonging to, or deposited with, the undersigned by the persons hereinafter named at Alex Moving and Storage. Said goods are being held on the accounts of: Perry Garrity, Beverly Mitchell, Timothy Brown, Julie Ann Tripp, Tyler Carter, Anita Jordan, Robert Striverson, Bettie Jackson, Dante Escamilla, Linda Bloodworth, Tom Zsenyuk, Craig Sabron, CB Capital. All other goods are described as household goods, furniture, antiques, appliances, tools, misc goods, office furniture, and articles of art, equipment, rugs, sealed cartons and the unknown. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien of the undersigned on said personal property to the extent of the sum owed, together with the cost of the sale. For information contact Alex Moving and Storage. Terms: Cash only with a 15% buyer’s premium, Inspection at sale time. Payment and removal day of sale. Auction conducted by American Auctioneers, Dan Dotson & Associates (800) 838-SOLD, (909) 790-0433 or www.americanauctioneers.com Bond #FS863-20-14. /S/ Alex Moving and Storage 6/28, 7/5/18 CNS-3147823#

LIEN SALE

Eagle Towing, 56 Crooked Palm Rd Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 7/17/2018: 78-CC CF#: 6406KC Hull#: ZCCM0035M78J. 74-PACESHI CF#: 5405HR Hull#: CFZ5405H0274R 84-SEARAY CF#:1704JA Hull#: SER5A0710284 84-DILLY License: 4JX6672 / CA Vin: 12GCD1688E1618186

Platinum Tow & Transport, 938 Verdulera St Camarillo, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 7/17/2018: 18-HOND License: NONE / UNK Vin: 2HGFC2F50JH502747. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/5/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ONSITE AUCTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 24th day of July, 2018 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures.com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Customer Name Unit#

Oscar Alonzo 247

Leo Amezcua 014

Jacqueline Ayala 402

Russel Crawford 621

Abigail Gonzalez 251

Israel Gutierrez Guzman 670

Amelia Herman 512

Jesus Herrera 523

Anthony A. Jaramilla 045

Sergio Lopez 255C

Felipe Magdaleno 455

Art Ogtong 583

April Riggs 342

Darryl San Nicolas 077A

Nicholas Stevenson 077

Roxanne Trujillo 465

Deborah Young 168

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Andasol Management, Inc. Bond#: 79183C. (888) 564-7782. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

Notice of Seizure

pursuant to Health and

Safety Code

sections 11471/11488

and Notice of Intended

Forfeiture pursuant to Health and Safety Code Section 11488.4 On December 18, 2015 the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and Oxnard Police Department seized the property listed below at 1117 West Iris, Oxnard, CA for forfeiture pursuant to Heath and Safety Code section 11470 et seq. in connection with controlled substance violations that listed in section 11470(f) of the California Health and Safety Code. The estimated/appraised value of the property is $53,693. The seized property is described as follows: $53,693 U.S. Currency Pursuant to section 11488.4 of the California Health and Safety Code, procedures to forfeit this property in Ventura County Superior Court are underway. If potential interested parties Jesus Vargas Romero (DOB: 4/11/80), Susanna Garcia Gonzales (DOB: 2/26/92) and Karina Campos Cisneros (DOB: 6/20/80) have stated interest in this property, you must, within 30 days of the first publication of this Notice of Seizure, file a verified Claim Opposing Forfeiture (MC-200) in the Superior Court, County of Ventura Civil Department, located at 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California. Case No. 56-2016-00482092-CU -AF-VTA has been assigned to this case. You must also provide a verified copy of the claim to the District Attorney’s Office, 5720 Ralston Street, Suite 300, Ventura, California 93003, to the attention of Deputy District Attorney Karen L. Wold. The failure to timely file a verified claim stating an interest in the property will result in the property being ordered forfeited to the State of California and distributed pursuant to the provisions of Health and Safety Code Section 11489 without further notice or hearing.

7/5, 7/12, 7/19, 7/26/18

CNS-3148926#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE

(SECS. 6101-6111 U.C.C.)

Escrow No. 152792A

Notice is hereby given to the creditors of Senior Care Focus Fund, LP (“Seller”), whose business address is 1 Sansome Street, Suite 3500, San Francisco, CA 94104, that a bulk sale is about to be made to Ventura County Senior Care Inc., a California corporation (“Buyer”), whose business address is 690 Covewood Street, Oak Park, CA 91377. The property to be transferred is located at 191 Wayview Ct., City of Ventura, CA 93003, County of Ventura, State of California. Said property is described as: ALL INVENTORY, STOCK IN TRADE, FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT AND GOODWILL OF THE BUSINESS KNOWN AS = COTTAGE INN The bulk sale will be consummated on or after July 23, 2018, at Western Resources Title, 625 The City Drive, Suite 150, Orange, CA 92868, pursuant to Division 6 of the California Code. This bulk sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the California Commercial Code. ALL CLAIMS TO BE SENT C/O Western Resources Title, 152792A 625 The City Drive, Suite 150, Orange, CA 92868. The last date for filing claims shall be July 20, 2018. So far as known to Buyer, all business names and addresses used by Seller for the three years last past, if different from the above, are: OCEANBREEZE ESTATES 1 Sansome Street, Suite 3500 San Francisco, CA 94104 Date: June 19, 2018 Ventura County Senior Care Inc., a California corporation By: /s/ Dania Fayyad, President / Secretary By: /s/ Rekha Narang, Chief Financial Officer 7/5/18 CNS-3148115#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE

(Division 6 of the Commercial

Code)

Escrow No. 414639-20

(1) Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller(s) that a bulk sale is about to be made on personal property hereinafter described.

(2) The name and business addresses of the seller are: Akash Cuisine of India, Inc. and Foyzu Miah Subhan, 2310 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

(3) The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: Same as above

(4) The names and business address of the Buyer(s) are: Tong D, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company, 2310 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

(5) The location and general description of the assets to be sold are All furniture, fixtures, equipment owned by the Seller and used in the operation of the business, goodwill of that certain business located at: 2310 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

(6) The business name used by the seller(s) at said location is: Akash Indian Restaurant also known as Akash Cuisine of India.

(7) The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 07/23/18 at the office of Viva Escrow! Inc., 136 West Walnut Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016, Escrow No. 414639- 20, Escrow Officer: Juliana Tu

(8) Claims may be filed with Same as “7” above.

(9) The last date for filing claims is 07/20/18.

(10) This Bulk Sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code.

(11) As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the

Buyer are: None

Dated: June 19, 2018

Transferees: Tong D, LLC, a California Limited Liability

Company By: S/ Boonpa Nongromma, Member

7/5/18

CNS-3148998#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE

(SECS. 6101-6111 U.C.C.)

Escrow No. 152792A

Notice is hereby given to the creditors of Senior Care Focus Fund, LP, (“Seller”), whose business address is 1 Sansome Street, Suite 3500, San Francisco, CA 94104, that a bulk sale is about to be made to Ventura County Senior Care Inc. a California corporation (“Buyer”), whose business address is 690 Covewood Street, Oak Park, CA 91377. The property to be transferred is located at 1132 Blue Oak Street, City of Camarillo, CA 93010, County of Ventura, State of California. Said property is described as: All Inventory, Stock in Trade, Fixtures, Equipment and Goodwill of the Business Known As = OCEAN BREEZE AT BLUE OAK. The bulk sale will be consummated on or after July 23, 2018, at Western Resources Title, 625 The City Drive, Suite 150, Orange, CA 92868 pursuant to Division 6 of the California Code. This bulk sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the California Commercial Code. All claims to be sent C/O Western Resources Title, 152792A, 625 The City Drive, Suite 150, Orange, CA 92868. The last date for filing claims shall be July 20, 2018. So far as known to Buyer, all business names and addresses used by Seller for the three years last past, if different from the above, are: Name: OCEANBREEZE ESTATES Address: 1 Sansome Street, Suite 3500, San Francisco, CA 94104 Date: June 19, 2018 Ventura County Senior Care Inc., a California corporation

By: S/ Dania Fayyad Title: President / Secretary

By: S/ Rekha Narang Title: Chief Financial Officer

7/5/18

CNS-3148127#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE

(SECS. 6101-6111 U.C.C.)

Escrow No. 152792A

Notice is hereby given to the creditors of Senior Care Focus Fund, LP, (“Seller”), whose business address is 1 Sansome Street, Suite 3500, San Francisco, CA 94104, that a bulk sale is about to be made to Ventura County Senior Care Inc., a California corporation (“Buyer”), whose business address is 690 Covewood Street, Oak Park, CA 91377. The property to be transferred is located at 1190 Beechwood Street, City of Camarillo, CA 93010, County of Ventura, State of California. Said property is described as: ALL INVENTORY, STOCK IN TRADE, FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT AND GOODWILL OF THE BUSINESS KNOWN AS = OCEAN BREEZE AT BEECHWOOD. The bulk sale will be consummated on or after July 23, 2018, at Western Resource Title, 625 The City Drive, Suite 150, Orange, CA 92868, pursuant to Division 6 of the California Code. This bulk sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the California Commercial Code. ALL CLAIMS TO BE SENT C/O Western Resource Title, 152792A, 625 The City Drive, Suite 150, Orange, CA 92868 . The last date for filing claims shall be July 20, 2018. So far as known to Buyer, all business names and addresses used by Seller for the three years last past, if different from the above, are: OCEANBREEZE ESTATES 1 Sansome Street, Suite 3500, San Francisco, CA 94104 Dated: June 19, 2018 Ventura County Senior Care Inc., a California corporation By: Dania Fayyad, President / Secretary By: s/ Rekha Narang s/ Chief Financial Officer 7/5/18 CNS-3148133#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE

(SECS. 6101-6111 U.C.C.)

Escrow No. 152792A

Notice is hereby given to the creditors of Senior Care Focus Fund, LP, (“Seller”), whose business address is 1 Sansome Street, Suite 3500, San Francisco, CA 94104, that a bulk sale is about to be made to Ventura County Senior Care Inc., a California corporation (“Buyer”), whose business address is 690 Covewood Street, Oak Park, CA 91377. The property to be transferred is located at 17 Bradford Street, City of Camarillo, CA 93010, County of Ventura, State of California. Said property is described as: ALL INVENTORY, STOCK IN TRADE, FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT AND GOODWILL OF THE BUSINESS KNOWN AS = OCEAN BREEZE AT BRADFORD. The bulk sale will be consummated on or after July 23, 2018, at Western Resources Title, 625 The City Drive, Suite 150, Orange, CA 92868 pursuant to Division 6 of the California Code. This bulk sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the California Commercial Code. ALL CLAIMS TO BE SENT C/O Western Resources Title, 152792A, 625 The City Drive, Suite 150, Orange, CA 92868. The last date for filing claims shall be July 20, 2018. So far as known to Buyer, all business names and addresses used by Seller for the three years last past, if different from the above, are: OCEANBREEZE ESTATES 1 Sansome Street, Suite 3500, San Francisco, CA 94104 Dated: June 19, 2018 Ventura County Senior Care Inc., a California corporation By:

Dania Fayyad, President / Secretary

By: S/ Rekha Narang, Chief Financial Officer

7/5/18

CNS-3148143#

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF FRESNO SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. (Numero del Caso): 18CECL00468

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): DESERAE SHONTAE HENRY AND DOES 1 TO 10.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): EVEREST NATIONAL INSURANCE COMPANY. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF FRESNO, 1130 O Street, Fresno, CA 93721-2220. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direcciòn y el número de telèfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): REESE LAW GROUP, Jenny R. Louro, Esq., Bar# 306535, 3168 Lionshead Ave., Carlsbad, CA 92010, (760) 842-5850, (File No. 282480). Date (Fecha): 1/19/2018. /s/ Clerk (Secretario), By L. Peterson, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal] NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/14/18, 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NO. 56-2017-00493873-CU-PO-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): FRESCO II; and DOES 1 TO 25

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): LAURA P. ORTIZ

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Allen R. Ball, Esq., (Bar# 124088), Law Office of Ball & Yorke, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003. Fax No.: (805) 642- 4622, Phone No.: (805) 642-5177. Date (Fecha): MAR 13 2017 /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Adriana Velasco, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

AMENDMENT TO COMPLAINT

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

Case No. 56-2017-00493873-CU-PO-VTA

FICTITIOUS NAME (No order required)

PLAINTIFF(S): Laura P. Ortiz

DEFENDANT(S): Fresco II.

Upon filing the complaint in this case, plaintiff(s), being ignorant of the true name of a defendant, designated such defendant in the complaint by the fictitious name of DOE 2. Having discovered the defendant’s true name to be ANDREW FICUS, the plaintiff(s) now amend(s) the complaint by inserting such true name instead of such fictitious name wherever it appears in the complaint. Date: Attorney(s) for Plaintiff(s) /s/ Allen R. Ball, Esq., (Bar# 124088), Law Office of Ball & Yorke, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003, Fax No.: (805) 642-4622, Phone No.: (805) 642-5177.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

Probate

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF VENTURA

PETITION FOR

Probate of Will

and for

Letters Testamentary

and Authorization

to Administer

Under the

Independent

Administration

of Estates Act

ESTATE OF

RODNEY GORHAM WELDON, DECEDENT

Case No. 56-2018-00513306-PR-PW-OXN

Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 East Vineyard Avenue Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile/ Probate Branch.

HEARING DATE AND TIME: JUL 26 2018 DEPT: J6, 9:00 a.m.

Publication will be in: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.

Publication to be arranged.

Petitioner: JOHN WILLIAM WELDON and ELIZABETH WELDON DUCKWITZ requests that decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate.

Petitioner: JOHN WILLIAM WELDON and ELIZABETH WELDON DUCKWITZ requests that JOHN WILLIAM WELDON and ELIZABETH WELDON DUCKWITZ be appointed executor and letters issue upon qualification.

Petitioner: JOHN WILLIAM WELDON and ELIZABETH WELDON DUCKWITZ requests that Full authority be granted to administer under the Independent Administration of Estates Act.

Petitioner: JOHN WILLIAM WELDON and ELIZABETH WELDON DUCKWITZ requests that bond not be required for the reasons stated in item 3e.

Decedent died on: June 22, 2017, at: Ventura, California, a resident of the county named above. Street address, city, and county of decedent’s residence at time of death: 2972 Solimar Beach Drive, Ventura, Ventura County. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18 and 7/5/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: VENTURA ORTIZ FERNANDEZ CASE NO. 56-2018-00513300-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of VENTURA ORTIZ FERNANDEZ. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JOHN A. FERNANDEZ in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JOHN A. FERNANDEZ be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 07/19/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner DAVID N. WEISS, ESQ. – SBN 79571 LAW OFFICES OF DAVID N. WEISS 21031 VENTURA BLVD. SUITE 523 WOODLAND HILLS CA 91364 6/21, 6/28, 7/5/18 CNS-3144855#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: PATRICIA A. PAGE AKA PATRICIA ANNE PAGE CASE NO. 56-2018-00513287-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of PATRICIA A. PAGE AKA PATRICIA ANNE PAGE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by DAVID P. PAGE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that DAVID P. PAGE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 07/26/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4354 VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner WILLIAM C. GEORGE – SBN 122583 BURKHALTER KESSLER CLEMENT & GEORGE LLP 340 N WESTLAKE BOULEVARD, STE 110 WESTLAKE VILLAGE CA 91362 BSC 215861 6/21, 6/28, 7/5/18 CNS-3144967#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: LEWIS CHARLES PETERS AKA LEWIS C. PETERS AKA LEWIS PETERS CASE NO. 56-2018-00513186-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of LEWIS CHARLES PETERS AKA LEWIS C. PETERS AKA LEWIS PETERS. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by SUSAN ARLINDA HARTLOVE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that SUSAN ARLINDA HARTLOVE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 07/19/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner STEPHEN L. SNOW – SBN 116250 SNOW LAW CORPORATION 28212 KELLY JOHNSON PARKWAY, SUITE 195 VALENCIA CA 91355 6/21, 6/28, 7/5/18 CNS-3144996#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ANNE R. AUSTIN, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00513778-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ANNE R. AUSTIN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: MICHAEL LEN MCFALL in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: MICHAEL LEN MCFALL be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: August 8, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: LAURA V. BARTELS SBN: 188000, TAYLOR SCOLES & BARTELS, 540 SESPE AVENUE, SUITE 2, FILLMORE, CA 93015, (805) 524-1934. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF THOMAS B. BLOCK, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00512924- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: THOMAS B. BLOCK. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: KAREN KINNEY GONZALEZ in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: KAREN KINNEY GONZALEZ be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 7-11-18 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Scott G. Soulages, Esq., (SBN# 302867), Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP, 152 East Carrillo Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, (805) 963-9721. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: CARL FRANK CORTRIGHT CASE NO. 56-2018-00512182-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the lost WILL or estate, or both of CARL FRANK CORTRIGHT. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JANICE L. PITTS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JANICE L. PITTS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s lost WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The lost WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 07/26/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner JENNIFER N. SAWDAY – SBN 232751 TREDWAY, LUMSDAINE & DOYLE, LLP 3900 KILROY AIRPORT WAY, STE. 240 LONG BEACH CA 90806 BSC 215880 6/28, 7/5, 7/12/18 CNS-3147505#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: DOMINIQUE ELLIOTT WOLFE CASE NO. 56-2018-00513806-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of DOMINIQUE ELLIOTT WOLFE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by VINCENT J. LOMBARDO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that VINCENT J. LOMBARDO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 07/26/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 800 S. VICTORIA AVE., VENTURA, CA 93009 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner ROBERT C. SAFFORD – SBN 67383 LOMBARDO & SAFFORD 865 VIA DE LA PAZ, #220 PACIFIC PALISADES CA 90272 7/5, 7/12, 7/19/18 CNS-3149140#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: DAVID RAYNARD SPENCE AKA D. R. SPENCE CASE NO. 56-2018-00514075-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of DAVID RAYNARD SPENCE AKA D. R. SPENCE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by KATHLEEN LEWIS TROTTA in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that KATHLEEN LEWIS TROTTA be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/09/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner SHELLEY ROOS ROOS & ROOS 5850 CANOGA AVENUE, SUITE 400 WOODLAND HILLS CA 91367 7/5, 7/12, 7/19/18 CNS-3149571#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: JON LEV BELASCO AKA JON L. BELASCO AKA JON BELASCO CASE NO. 56-2018-00514225-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of JON LEV BELASCO AKA JON L. BELASCO AKA JON BELASCO. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by AILEEN B. FEDERIZO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that AILEEN B. FEDERIZO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act with limited authority. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/02/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner KRISTINE M. NOYES, ESQ. – SBN 251708 FIDUCIARY LAW SERVICES, INC. 21600 OXNARD STREET, SUITE 1110 WOODLAND HILLS CA 91367 7/5, 7/12, 7/19/18 CNS-3150061#