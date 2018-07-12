FICT. BUSINESS NAMES

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20180529-10009797-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KINSHOPPE SALON AND DAY SPA. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 2171 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 11/1/2017. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20171101- 10021330-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura County. Kristina Young, 1847 S. 2840 E., St. George, UT 84790. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Kristina Young, Kristina Young. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180601-10010044-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAMARILLO BOTANIC ADVENTURE PARK, 3057 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Jacqualin Lee Starr, 3057 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jacqualin Lee Starr, Jacqualin Lee Starr. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 1, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180604-10010136-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) THE APAULA & APAULO, 2) THE APAULAWALLA PRESS, 971 East Main Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060, Ventura County, Steven Cary Blatchley, 1006 Mill Place, Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Steven Cary Blatchley, Steven C. Blatchley. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 4, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180611-10010601-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CHAVEZ TAMAYO FAMILY SERVICES, 324 Harry Street, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Marìa Karina Tamayo Mèndez, 324 Harry St., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Marìa Karina Tamayo Mèndez, Marìa Karina Tamayo Mèndez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 11, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180612-10010781-0 business as: GROOMIEZ, 140 Anacapa, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Ryan Dallas Seymour, 140 Anacapa, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/12/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ryan Seymour, Ryan Seymour, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 12, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180612-10010849-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) FIELDS CONSULTING SERVICES, 2) ROBERT FIELDS PHOTOGRAPHY, 3) ASKAPPLE, 4906 Thille Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Robert Fields, 4906 Thille Street, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/1994. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Robert Brian Fields, Robert Brian Fields, Robert Brian Fields Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 12, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180612-10010789-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ARCH ROCK POOL SERVICES, 6600 E Telephone Rd. Apt. 111, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Israel Diaz Rodriguez, 6600 E Telephone Rd. Apt. 111, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Israel Diaz Rodriguez, Israel Rodriguez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 12, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180615-10011082-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ANCHOR PACIFIC RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, 3307 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Jeffrey Peter Brown, 3307 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jeffrey Peter Brown, Jeffrey Peter Brown. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 15, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180607-10010388-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) VAPE FAMILY LLC, 2) VAPE CREATIONS, 966 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization:, VAPE FAMILY LLC., 966 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VAPE FAMILY LLC., Robert Anthony Pritchett, Robert Anthony Pritchett, Presdent. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 7, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180618-10011190-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: D & NI CREATIVES, 2457 N Ventura Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 4102349 CA, D & NI CREATIVES, 1072 Casitas Pass Rd #159, Carpinteria, CA 93013. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 02/08/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ D & NI CREATIVES, Danielle Perret, Danielle Perret, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180611-10010611-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NATURAL NAILS, 520 N. Ventu Park Rd. #170, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, KHANH B, INC., 520 N. Ventu Park Rd. #170, Ventura, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/11/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ KHANH B, INC., KHANH NGUYEN, KHANH NGUYEN, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 11, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180613-10010891-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AVANT NAIL BAR, 232 Village Commons Blvd #17, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, AIHTNYC INC., 232 Village Commons Blvd #17, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: May 15, 2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ AIHTNYC INC., Cynthia M. Jones-Campbell, Cynthia M. Jones-Campbell, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 13, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180606-10010320-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) SALES AND MARKETING PROFESSIONALS, 2) SAVORY PRIME PET TREATS, 710 Graves Ave., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA-2045813, S & M PROFESSIONALS, INC., 710 Graves Ave., Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/1/1995. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ S & M PROFESSIONALS, INC, Stephen M. Prange, Stephen M. Prange, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 6, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180529-10009820-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CLAIREVOYANT FORREST, 3700 Dean Drive #1204, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Gilda Hall, 3700 Dean Drive #1204, Ventura, CA 93003, Ethan Powers, 3700 Dean Drive #1204, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gilda Hall, Gilda Hall. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 29, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180612-10010778-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CRAZY UNCLE VINTAGE, 6 Flintlock Lane, Bell Canyon, CA 91307, Ventura County, Julie B. Cohen-Payab, 6 Flintlock Lane, Bell Canyon, CA 91307, Alan Lee Eskot, 14414 Greenleaf St., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Julie B. Cohen-Payab, Julie B. Cohen-Payab. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 12, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180618-10011204-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MARANATH POOL AND SPA SERVICE, 10048 Lakevista, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Richard Henry Wibbelmann, 10048 Lakevista, Vta., CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6-18-18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Richard Henry Wibbelmann, Richard Henry Wibbelmann. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180619-10011272-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FLYFISHING ADVENTURES, 14665 Ojai Road, Santa Paula, CA 93060, Ventura County, Gary Lee BullaRichards, 14665 Ojai Road, Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9-21-1999. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gary Lee BullaRichards, Gary Lee BullaRichards. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 19, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180621-10011457-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CONSCIOUSNESS COACHING, 505 S. Evergreen Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Josh Vos, 505 S. Evergreen Drive, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Josh Vos, Josh Vos. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 21, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180618-10011212-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AMERICAN APPLIANCE DISTRIBUTING, 11990 Hertz Ave., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, SVK DISTRIBUTING INC, 11990 Hertz Ave., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ SVK DISTRIBUTING INC, Michael Lerch, Michael Lerch, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180618-10011215-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CBD OF CONEJO, 11990 Hertz Ave., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, INSTANT CREDIT LLC, 11990 Hertz Ave., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Lauren Lerch, Lauren Lerch, Lauren Lerch, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180620-10011347-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) MARTIN KETTERLING AND ASSOCIATES, 2) MKA TAX RESOLUTION SPECIALISTS, 2299 East Main Street, Suite B, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, COYOTE ENTERPRISES, 2299 East Main Street, Suite B, VTA, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ COYOTE ENTERPRISES, Shane Werner, Shane Werner, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 20, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 0180619-10011270-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: REINE VEGAN CUISINE, 72 S. Santa Rosa Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: , REINE LLC, 72 S. Santa Rosa Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ REINE LLC, Michelle Street, Michelle Street, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 19, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180620-10011381-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PHAROS CENTER FOR INNOVATION, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd. Suite B, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Aspire-3 Entrepreneur Education, LLC, 505 Poli St., Ste. 301, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Aspire-3 Entrepreneur Education, LLC, Sean Bhardwaj, Sean Bhardwaj, Founder, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 20, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180621-10011462-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WEST COAST LASH AND SKIN CARE, 298 S. Seaward Avenue, Suite A, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Michelle Lockard, 890 Seamist Place, #202, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Michelle Lockard, Michelle Lockard. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 21, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/5/18, 7/12/18, 7/19/18 and 7/26/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180626-10011705-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HAPPY HOMES REAL ESTATE SOLUTIONS, LLC, 802 Freesia Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: NV 201816410187 / Nevada, HAPPY HOMES REAL ESTATE SOLUTIONS, LLC, 802 Freesia Ave. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 05/10/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ HAPPY HOMES REAL ESTATE SOLUTIONS, LLC, Lerin Neill, Lerin Neill, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 26, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/5/18, 7/12/18, 7/19/18 and 7/26/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180621-10011427-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CANINE CASTLE II, 678 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Robert Wiemokly, 2455 Ridgebrook Plc., Thousand Oaks, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/83. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Robert Wiemokly, Robert Wiemokly. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 21, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180628-10011857-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) DIGITAL MEDIA ART LAB, 2) DIGITAL MEDIA ARTS LAB, 150 Coronado St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, CA, Sarah Hill, 150 Coronado St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed /s/ Sarah Hill, S. Hill. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180703-10012183-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA REFASHIONS, 787 Elko Avenue, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Heidi Macomber Sohn, 787 Elko Avenue, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/1/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Heidi Macomber Sohn, Heidi Macomber Sohn. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 3, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180706-10012431-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PICK MAN AND FRIENDS, 5056 Shenandoah Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, California, Anthony Joseph Barnes, 5056 Shenandoah Street, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7-6-18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Anthony Joseph Barnes, Anthony J. Barnes. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 6, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180709-10012531-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) COASTLINE GARAGE DOORS, 2) FIRST CHOICE GARAGE DOORS, 133 W. Virginia Terrace, Santa Paula, CA 93060, Ventura County, Angel O Alvarez, 133 W. Virginia Terrace, Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Angel O Alvarez, Angel Alvarez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 9, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180702-10011997-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TORRCO AG, 414 Johnson Rd., Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, Arturo Torres, 414 Johnson Rd., Oxnard, CA 93033, Estefany Torres, 414 Johnson Rd., Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 06/01/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Arturo Torres, Arturo Torres. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 2, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180702-10012032-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LA ESCONDIDA NURSERY, 3977 Bradley Road, Somis, CA 93066, Ventura County, Bartolo Hernandez Hernandez, 657 Howell Rd., Oxnard, CA 93033, Fernando Jose Hernandez Munoz, 657 Howell Rd., Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/2/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Bartolo Hernandez Hernandez, Bartolo Hernandez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 2, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180620-10011389-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SIMONI MANAGEMENT, LLC, 555 Marin St #270, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, SIMONI MANAGEMENT, LLC., 555 Marin Street #270, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1-1-2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Simoni Management, LLC, Gilbert Simoni, Gilbert Simoni, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 20, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180620-10011391-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ADVANCED DIGESTIVE CENTER OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA LLC, 555 Marin Street Suite 270-A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, ADVANCED DIGESTIVE CENTER OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA LLC, 555 Marin St. Suite 270-A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ADVANCED DIGESTIVE CENTER OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA LLC, Gilbert Simoni, Gilbert Simoni, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 20, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180618-10011177-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FAIRSPLIT.COM, 660 Corte Corrida, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, DIVVYMASTER INC, 660 Corte Corrida, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ DIVVYMASTER INC, David MacMahan, David MacMahan, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180628-10011873-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BB ACAI, 3000 Bunsen Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: C4159738 FLORIDA, HARVEST BRAZIL CORP, 3000 Bunsen Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ HARVEST BRAZIL CORP, Ricardo Miller C. Ribeino, Ricardo Miller C. Ribeino, Vice President, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180628-10011886-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SEVENTH TREE FARM PREMIUM PRODUCE, 922 Ontario Street, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Seventh Tree Farm, Inc., 922 Ontario Street, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Seventh Tree Farm, Inc., Cindy Lucina Balderas, Cindy Lucina Balderas, Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180628-10011869-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HYPERION BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CENTER, 308 N. Montgomery Street, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, I. PAUL HEILVEIL, PH.D., A PSYCHOLOGY CORPORATION, 308 N. Montgomery Street, Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ I. PAULHEILVEIL, PH.D., APSYCHOLOGY CORPORATION, Ira P. Heilveil, IRA P. HEILVEIL, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180629-10011953-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CODE NINJAS THOUSAND OAKS, 1772 Avenida De Los Arboles, Suite R, T.O. CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Beyond Gravity Media Inc., 4325 Riverglen St., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/29/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Beyond Gravity Media Inc., Branden Scott Matalon, Branden Scott Matalon, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 29, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00513268-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUN 12, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: SARAVANAN RAM FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: SARAVANAN RAM filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: SARAVANAN RAM to SARVANAN RAM. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: July 25, 2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUN 12, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ALBERT VILLEGAS JR., Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00513362-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUN 13, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: DELILAH JOLINE VARGAS FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DELILAH JOLINE VARGAS filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DELILAH JOLINE VARGAS to DELILAH JOLINE CASIMIRO. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 7-30- 18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUN 13, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: SUSANNE LEON, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00513707-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUN 19, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: HONG JU LIN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: HONG JU LIN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: HONG JU LIN to ALEX HONG-JU LIN. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 8-1- 18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUN 19, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: SUSANNE LEON, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00513555-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUN 15, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: JANE ELLYN NIEHAUS FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JANE ELLYN NIEHAUS filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JANE ELLYN NIEHAUS to JANE ELLYN NIEHAUS-TULL. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 8-1- 18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUN 15, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: SUSANNE LEON, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00513858-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUN 21, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, Room 210, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: RAINBOW THAO FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: RAINBOW THAO filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: RAINBOW THAO to RAMBO THAO. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 8-2-18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, Room 210, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUN 21, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ADRIANA VELASCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ONSITE AUCTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 24th day of July, 2018 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures.com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Customer Name Unit#

Oscar Alonzo 247

Leo Amezcua 014

Jacqueline Ayala 402

Russel Crawford 621

Abigail Gonzalez 251

Israel Gutierrez Guzman 670

Amelia Herman 512

Jesus Herrera 523

Anthony A. Jaramilla 045

Sergio Lopez 255C

Felipe Magdaleno 455

Art Ogtong 583

April Riggs 342

Darryl San Nicolas 077A

Nicholas Stevenson 077

Roxanne Trujillo 465

Deborah Young 168

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Andasol Management, Inc. Bond#: 79183C. (888) 564-7782. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

Notice of Seizure

pursuant to Health and

Safety Code

sections 11471/11488

and Notice of Intended

Forfeiture pursuant to Health and Safety Code Section 11488.4 On December 18, 2015 the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and Oxnard Police Department seized the property listed below at 1117 West Iris, Oxnard, CA for forfeiture pursuant to Heath and Safety Code section 11470 et seq. in connection with controlled substance violations that listed in section 11470(f) of the California Health and Safety Code. The estimated/appraised value of the property is $53,693. The seized property is described as follows: $53,693 U.S. Currency Pursuant to section 11488.4 of the California Health and Safety Code, procedures to forfeit this property in Ventura County Superior Court are underway. If potential interested parties Jesus Vargas Romero (DOB: 4/11/80), Susanna Garcia Gonzales (DOB: 2/26/92) and Karina Campos Cisneros (DOB: 6/20/80) have stated interest in this property, you must, within 30 days of the first publication of this Notice of Seizure, file a verified Claim Opposing Forfeiture (MC-200) in the Superior Court, County of Ventura Civil Department, located at 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California. Case No. 56-2016-00482092-CU -AF-VTA has been assigned to this case. You must also provide a verified copy of the claim to the District Attorney’s Office, 5720 Ralston Street, Suite 300, Ventura, California 93003, to the attention of Deputy District Attorney Karen L. Wold. The failure to timely file a verified claim stating an interest in the property will result in the property being ordered forfeited to the State of California and distributed pursuant to the provisions of Health and Safety Code Section 11489 without further notice or hearing.

7/5, 7/12, 7/19, 7/26/18

CNS-3148926#

APN: 132-0-260-065 TS No: CA05000327-17-1 TO No: 170031164 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED October 21, 2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On August 9, 2018 at 09:00 AM, Auction.com Room, Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on November 4, 2014 as Instrument No. 20141104-00139773-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by CYNTHIA G. DE LA CRUZ, A MARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for STEARNS LENDING, LLC as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold ìas isî. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 407 FLATHEAD RIVER STREET, OXNARD , CA 93036 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trusteeís Sale is estimated to be $430,695.69 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiaryís bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashierís check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trusteeís Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidderís sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction. com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA05000327-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: July 2, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA05000327- 17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Dalaysia Ramirez, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 45482, Pub Dates: 07/12/2018, 07/19/2018, 07/26/2018, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

A.P.N.: 120-0-180-405 Trustee Sale No.: 2018-1077 Title Order No: 180036118 Reference No: 0059-01 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 2/23/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 08/02/2018 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 3/20/2017, as Document No. 20170320-00037619-0, Book , Page , of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: Melissa Phelan and Richard Underhill The purported new owner: Melissa Phelan and Richard Underhill, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States by a cashierís check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 5371 Gillespie Street Ventura CA 93003. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $11,210.25 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: Melody Community Association AKA Melody HOA under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www. superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case 2018-1077. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 7/2/2018. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer(07/12/18, 07/19/18, 07/26/18 | TS#2018-1077 SDI- 11200)

LIEN SALE

Dave’s Towing Service, 890 West Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 7/27/2018: 15-VOLK License: 7UKS976 / CA Vin: 3VW2K7AJ9FM203457.

07-TOYT License: NONE / CA Vin: 5TEKU72N77Z422789

Minn-Cal Enterprises, 1028 Mission Rock Rd Santa Paula, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 7/27/2018: 87-MLARD License: 2GEB792 / CA Vin: 1FDKE30L4HHB08703. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.storagetreasures. com sale by competitive bidding ending on July 27, 2018 at 12:00 PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036 County of Ventura, State of California, are the following units:

Roberto Estrada – Ibanez Bass Guitar, Amp, Phillips DJ Speaker, 8 Foot A-Frame Ladder, Large Computer Monitor, Refrigerator, Gas Powered Edger, 6 Drawer Dresser, Folding Table, Shelving, Various Furniture, 8+ Boxes of Unknown, Miscellaneous Items

Mabel Duran – Speaker Box, Microwave, Artwork, Front Loading Washing Machine, Tool Box, Mattress Set, Gaming Seat, Luggage, Head Board, Fan, Television, Shelving, Area Rug, Childs Bed, Various Furniture, Miscellaneous Items

Michael Ornelas – Folding Dolly, Step Ladder, Tool Box, 10+ Boxes of Unknown, 6 Storage Tubs, Miscellaneous Items

David Mora – 4800 Watt Car Amp, Exhaust System, 14+ Rims and Tires, Car Bench Seat, Headers, Home Dècor, Miscellaneous Items.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated July 12 & July 19, 2018. Auction by www.storagetreasures. com. Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

NOTICE OF INTENDED TRANSFER OF RETAIL ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE UNDER SECTIONS 24073 AND 24074, CALIFORNIA BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONS CODE

1. Licensee(s) Name(s): Rattana Lim Kitibanlu

2. Premises Address(es) To Which The Licenses(s) Has/Have Been Issued: 217 Arneill Road, Camarillo, CA 93010

3. Licensee’s Mailing Address:

4. Applicant(s) Name(s): Boonlert Trakoonsrimongkol

5. Proposed Business Address:

6. Mailing Address of Applicant: 2509 Bogart Street, Camarillo, CA 93010

7. Kind of License Intended To Be Transferred: On-Sale Beer And Wine – Eating Place, Type 41, No. 376598 8. Escrow Holder/Guarantor Name: All Brokers Escrow, Inc.

9. Escrow Holder/Guarantor Address: 2924 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank, CA91505

10. Total consideration to be paid for business and license; including inventory, whether actual cost, estimated cost,

or a not-to-exceed amount):

Cash $5,000.00 Demand note(s) 46,000.00

TOTAL AMOUNT $51,000.00

The parties agree that the consideration for the transfer of the business and the license(s) is to be paid only after the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has approved the proposed transfer. The parties also agree and herein direct the above-named escrow holder to make payment of distribution within a reasonable time after the completion of the transfer of the license as provided in Section 24074 of the California Business and Professions Code. Licensee(s)/Transferor(s) /s/ Rattana Lim Kitibanlu Date signed: 7/2/18 Applicant(s)/Transferee(s) /s/ Boonlert Trakoonsrimongkol Date signed: 7/2/2018 7/12/18 CNS-3151462#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC Sec. 6105) Escrow No. 16503

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s), business address(es) of the Seller(s), are: J & E Ventures Inc., a California Corporation, 509 South C Street, Oxnard, CA 93030 The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: J & E Ventures Inc. 1267 Cardigan Avenue, Ventura, CA 93004 As listed by the seller, all other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer are: Joanna Sanchez, 509 South C Street, Oxnard, CA 93004 and California Slice Pizzeria, 509 South C Street, Oxnard, CA 93004 The name(s) and business address of the Buyer(s) is/are: Johnathan Taylor and Foty Wong, 509 South C Street, Oxnard, CA 93030 The assets being sold are generally described as: Restaurant and are located at: 509 South C Street, Oxnard, CA 93030 The business named used by the Seller at that location is: California’s Pizza & Drinks The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: Sepulveda Escrow Corporation at 10550 Sepulveda Blvd. Suite 105, Mission Hills, CA 91345 on or after 7/30/18. The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2 The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: Sepulveda Escrow Corporation, 10550 Sepulveda Blvd. Suite 105, Mission Hills, CA 91345 and the last date for filing claims by any creditor shall be 7/27/18, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: June 27, 2018 S/ Johnathan Taylor S/ Foty Wong 7/12/18 CNS-3151783#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00514480-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 06, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006- 6489, Ventura – Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: DAWN MARIE UNDURRAGA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DAWN MARIE UNDURRAGA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DAWN MARIE UNDURRAGA to AURORA DAWN MEADOWS. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 8-24- 18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006- 6489, Ventura – Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 06, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00514387-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 03, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006- 6489, Ventura – Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: DONNA EILEEN BARRUS AKA BRETT TARNET FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DONNA EILEEN BARRUS AKA BRETT TARNET filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DONNA EILEEN BARRUS AKA BRETT TARNET to BRETT TARNET. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 8/27/2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006- 6489, Ventura – Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 03, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NO. 56-2017-00493873-CU-PO-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): FRESCO II; and DOES 1 TO 25

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): LAURA P. ORTIZ

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Allen R. Ball, Esq., (Bar# 124088), Law Office of Ball & Yorke, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003. Fax No.: (805) 642- 4622, Phone No.: (805) 642-5177. Date (Fecha): MAR 13 2017 /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Adriana Velasco, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

AMENDMENT TO COMPLAINT

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

Case No. 56-2017-00493873-CU-PO-VTA

FICTITIOUS NAME (No order required)

PLAINTIFF(S): Laura P. Ortiz

DEFENDANT(S): Fresco II.

Upon filing the complaint in this case, plaintiff(s), being ignorant of the true name of a defendant, designated such defendant in the complaint by the fictitious name of DOE 2. Having discovered the defendant’s true name to be ANDREW FICUS, the plaintiff(s) now amend(s) the complaint by inserting such true name instead of such fictitious name wherever it appears in the complaint. Date: Attorney(s) for Plaintiff(s) /s/ Allen R. Ball, Esq., (Bar# 124088), Law Office of Ball & Yorke, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003, Fax No.: (805) 642-4622, Phone No.: (805) 642-5177.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/21/18, 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

Probate

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ANNE R. AUSTIN, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00513778-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ANNE R. AUSTIN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: MICHAEL LEN MCFALL in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: MICHAEL LEN MCFALL be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: August 8, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: LAURA V. BARTELS SBN: 188000, TAYLOR SCOLES & BARTELS, 540 SESPE AVENUE, SUITE 2, FILLMORE, CA 93015, (805) 524-1934. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF THOMAS B. BLOCK, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00512924- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: THOMAS B. BLOCK. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: KAREN KINNEY GONZALEZ in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: KAREN KINNEY GONZALEZ be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 7-11-18 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Scott G. Soulages, Esq., (SBN# 302867), Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP, 152 East Carrillo Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, (805) 963-9721. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18 and 7/12/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: CARL FRANK CORTRIGHT CASE NO. 56-2018-00512182-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the lost WILL or estate, or both of CARL FRANK CORTRIGHT. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JANICE L. PITTS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JANICE L. PITTS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s lost WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The lost WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 07/26/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner JENNIFER N. SAWDAY – SBN 232751 TREDWAY, LUMSDAINE & DOYLE, LLP 3900 KILROY AIRPORT WAY, STE. 240 LONG BEACH CA 90806 BSC 215880 6/28, 7/5, 7/12/18 CNS-3147505#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: DOMINIQUE ELLIOTT WOLFE CASE NO. 56-2018-00513806-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of DOMINIQUE ELLIOTT WOLFE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by VINCENT J. LOMBARDO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that VINCENT J. LOMBARDO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 07/26/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 800 S. VICTORIA AVE., VENTURA, CA 93009 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner ROBERT C. SAFFORD – SBN 67383 LOMBARDO & SAFFORD 865 VIA DE LA PAZ, #220 PACIFIC PALISADES CA 90272 7/5, 7/12, 7/19/18 CNS-3149140#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: DAVID RAYNARD SPENCE AKA D. R. SPENCE CASE NO. 56-2018-00514075-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of DAVID RAYNARD SPENCE AKA D. R. SPENCE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by KATHLEEN LEWIS TROTTA in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that KATHLEEN LEWIS TROTTA be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/09/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner SHELLEY ROOS ROOS & ROOS 5850 CANOGA AVENUE, SUITE 400 WOODLAND HILLS CA 91367 7/5, 7/12, 7/19/18 CNS-3149571#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: JON LEV BELASCO AKA JON L. BELASCO AKA JON BELASCO CASE NO. 56-2018-00514225-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of JON LEV BELASCO AKA JON L. BELASCO AKA JON BELASCO. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by AILEEN B. FEDERIZO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that AILEEN B. FEDERIZO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act with limited authority. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/02/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner KRISTINE M. NOYES, ESQ. – SBN 251708 FIDUCIARY LAW SERVICES, INC. 21600 OXNARD STREET, SUITE 1110 WOODLAND HILLS CA 91367 7/5, 7/12, 7/19/18 CNS-3150061#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: SUE JEAN LOUIE CASE NO. 56-2018-00514381-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of SUE JEAN LOUIE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by STEVEN LOUIE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that STEVEN LOUIE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/09/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner DEIDRA L. STAUFF, ESQ. – SBN 67668 LAW OFFICES OF DEIDRA L. STAUFF, APC 11355 W. OLYMPIC BLVD. #311 LOS ANGELES CA 90064 7/12, 7/19, 7/26/18 CNS-3151180#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA PETITION FOR Letters of Administration with Authorization to Administer Under the Independent Administration of Estates Act ESTATE OF MICHAEL EDWIN DONOVAN, DECEDENT Case No. 56-2018-00514427-PR-LA-OXN Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 East Vineyard Avenue Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. HEARING DATE AND TIME: AUG. 08 2018 at 9:00 a.m. DEPT.: J6 Publication will be in: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Publication to be arranged. Petitioner: CHERYL CARPENTER requests that CHERYL CARPENTER be appointed administrator and letters issue upon qualification. Petitioner: CHERYL CARPENTER requests that Full authority be granted to administer under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. Petitioner: CHERYL CARPENTER requests that bond not be required for the reasons stated in item 3e. Decedent died on: May 26, 2018, at: Pt. Mugu State Park, Ventura County, California, a resident of the county named above. Street address, city, and county of decedent’s residence at time of death: 4408 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, Ventura County. ATTORNEY OR PARTY WITHOUT ATTORNEY: Jesse E. Cahill, State Bar No.: 227154, Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800 Fax No.: (805) 659- 6818. Attorney For: CHERYL CARPENTER, Petitioner. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18 and 7/26/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JEANNE L. McCORKLE; JEANNE McCORKLE; JEANNE LAMBERSON McCORKLE, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00514259-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JEANNE L. McCORKLE; JEANNE McCORKLE; JEANNE LAMBERSON McCORKLE. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: PAULA J. McCALMAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: PAULA J. McCALMAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedentís will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Sept. 6, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: NANCY HARTZLER, SBN 199081, HARTZLER & HARTZLER, 1255 W. COLTON AVE. #134, REDLANDS, CA 92374, (213) 864-3572. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18 and 7/26/18.

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AT PUBLIC AUCTION Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles EA No. 0027771-D No. 17STPB11214

In the Matter of the Estate of ALVIN L. TRICE, aka AL TRICE, ALVIN TRICE, A.L. TRICE, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that the Office of the Los Angeles County Public Administrator as Administrator of the estate of ALVIN L. TRICE, aka AL TRICE, ALVIN TRICE, A.L. TRICE, Deceased will sell Assessor’s Parcel No. 003-0-140-455 Frazier Park, CA. at Public Auction on July 29, 2018, at 10:10 A.M. The auction will be conducted at 14201 Burton Street, Panorama City, CA. The property, hereinafter described, will be sold to the highest and best bidder upon the terms and conditions hereinafter mentioned, subject to the confirmation by the Superior Court, all the right, title and interest that the estate of said decedent has by operation of law or otherwise acquired other than, or in addition to, that of said decedent at the time of death, subject to the confirmation by the Superior Court, in and to all of that certain real property described as follows, to-wit: The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Ventura, State of California, and is described as follows: The Northeast quarter of the Southeast quarter and the South half of the Northwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 26, Township 8 North, Range 21 West, San Bernardino Meridian, in the County of Ventura, State of California, according to the Official Plat thereof. Except 51% in all mineral and oil rights in said land, as reserved by Don D. Brant, in deed recorded September 28, 1944, in Book 704, Page 169 of Official Records. Assessor’s Parcel No: 003-0- 140-455 Commonly known as: 003-0- 140-455, 16604 Lockwood Valley Road, Frazier Park, California. SAID REAL PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH NO WARRANTY EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. NO TERMITE CLEARANCE.” APPRAISAL: PENDING The first Five Thousand ($5,000.00) dollars or 10% deposit must be in the form of a Cashier’s Check. Subject to conditions, covenants, restrictions, reservations, and terms of record. The sale will be made on the following terms: Cash in lawful money of the United States upon the confirmation of sale. Deposit of ten percent in cash upon acceptance of bid. A forty five-day escrow. Taxes, rent, fire insurance and interest on encumbrances, if any, shall be prorated to the close of escrow. The undersigned reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to postpone the sale from time to time in accordance with the provisions of Section 10305 of the Probate Code. Dated: June 19, 2018 The Office of the Los Angeles County Public Administrator, as Administrator of the estate of said Decedent KENNEDY-WILSON, INC. (310) 887-6225. 7/12, 7/19, 7/26/18 CNS-3152592#