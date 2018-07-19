FICT. BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180618-10011204-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MARANATH POOL AND SPA SERVICE, 10048 Lakevista, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Richard Henry Wibbelmann, 10048 Lakevista, Vta., CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6-18-18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Richard Henry Wibbelmann, Richard Henry Wibbelmann. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180619-10011272-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FLYFISHING ADVENTURES, 14665 Ojai Road, Santa Paula, CA 93060, Ventura County, Gary Lee BullaRichards, 14665 Ojai Road, Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9-21-1999. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gary Lee BullaRichards, Gary Lee BullaRichards. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 19, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180621-10011457-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CONSCIOUSNESS COACHING, 505 S. Evergreen Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Josh Vos, 505 S. Evergreen Drive, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Josh Vos, Josh Vos. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 21, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180618-10011212-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AMERICAN APPLIANCE DISTRIBUTING, 11990 Hertz Ave., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, SVK DISTRIBUTING INC, 11990 Hertz Ave., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ SVK DISTRIBUTING INC, Michael Lerch, Michael Lerch, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180618-10011215-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CBD OF CONEJO, 11990 Hertz Ave., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, INSTANT CREDIT LLC, 11990 Hertz Ave., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Lauren Lerch, Lauren Lerch, Lauren Lerch, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180620-10011347-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) MARTIN KETTERLING AND ASSOCIATES, 2) MKA TAX RESOLUTION SPECIALISTS, 2299 East Main Street, Suite B, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, COYOTE ENTERPRISES, 2299 East Main Street, Suite B, VTA, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ COYOTE ENTERPRISES, Shane Werner, Shane Werner, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 20, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 0180619-10011270-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: REINE VEGAN CUISINE, 72 S. Santa Rosa Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: , REINE LLC, 72 S. Santa Rosa Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ REINE LLC, Michelle Street, Michelle Street, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 19, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180620-10011381-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PHAROS CENTER FOR INNOVATION, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd. Suite B, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Aspire-3 Entrepreneur Education, LLC, 505 Poli St., Ste. 301, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Aspire-3 Entrepreneur Education, LLC, Sean Bhardwaj, Sean Bhardwaj, Founder, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 20, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180621-10011462-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WEST COAST LASH AND SKIN CARE, 298 S. Seaward Avenue, Suite A, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Michelle Lockard, 890 Seamist Place, #202, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Michelle Lockard, Michelle Lockard. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 21, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/5/18, 7/12/18, 7/19/18 and 7/26/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180626-10011705-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HAPPY HOMES REAL ESTATE SOLUTIONS, LLC, 802 Freesia Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: NV 201816410187 / Nevada, HAPPY HOMES REAL ESTATE SOLUTIONS, LLC, 802 Freesia Ave. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 05/10/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ HAPPY HOMES REAL ESTATE SOLUTIONS, LLC, Lerin Neill, Lerin Neill, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 26, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/5/18, 7/12/18, 7/19/18 and 7/26/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180621-10011427-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CANINE CASTLE II, 678 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Robert Wiemokly, 2455 Ridgebrook Plc., Thousand Oaks, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/83. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Robert Wiemokly, Robert Wiemokly. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 21, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180628-10011857-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) DIGITAL MEDIA ART LAB, 2) DIGITAL MEDIA ARTS LAB, 150 Coronado St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, CA, Sarah Hill, 150 Coronado St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed /s/ Sarah Hill, S. Hill. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180703-10012183-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA REFASHIONS, 787 Elko Avenue, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Heidi Macomber Sohn, 787 Elko Avenue, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/1/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Heidi Macomber Sohn, Heidi Macomber Sohn. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 3, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180706-10012431-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PICK MAN AND FRIENDS, 5056 Shenandoah Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, California, Anthony Joseph Barnes, 5056 Shenandoah Street, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7-6-18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Anthony Joseph Barnes, Anthony J. Barnes. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 6, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180709-10012531-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) COASTLINE GARAGE DOORS, 2) FIRST CHOICE GARAGE DOORS, 133 W. Virginia Terrace, Santa Paula, CA 93060, Ventura County, Angel O Alvarez, 133 W. Virginia Terrace, Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Angel O Alvarez, Angel Alvarez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 9, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180702-10011997-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TORRCO AG, 414 Johnson Rd., Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, Arturo Torres, 414 Johnson Rd., Oxnard, CA 93033, Estefany Torres, 414 Johnson Rd., Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 06/01/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Arturo Torres, Arturo Torres. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 2, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180702-10012032-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LA ESCONDIDA NURSERY, 3977 Bradley Road, Somis, CA 93066, Ventura County, Bartolo Hernandez Hernandez, 657 Howell Rd., Oxnard, CA 93033, Fernando Jose Hernandez Munoz, 657 Howell Rd., Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/2/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Bartolo Hernandez Hernandez, Bartolo Hernandez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 2, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180620-10011389-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SIMONI MANAGEMENT, LLC, 555 Marin St #270, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, SIMONI MANAGEMENT, LLC., 555 Marin Street #270, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1-1-2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Simoni Management, LLC, Gilbert Simoni, Gilbert Simoni, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 20, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180620-10011391-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ADVANCED DIGESTIVE CENTER OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA LLC, 555 Marin Street Suite 270-A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, ADVANCED DIGESTIVE CENTER OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA LLC, 555 Marin St. Suite 270-A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ADVANCED DIGESTIVE CENTER OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA LLC, Gilbert Simoni, Gilbert Simoni, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 20, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180618-10011177-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FAIRSPLIT.COM, 660 Corte Corrida, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, DIVVYMASTER INC, 660 Corte Corrida, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ DIVVYMASTER INC, David MacMahan, David MacMahan, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 18, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180628-10011873-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BB ACAI, 3000 Bunsen Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: C4159738 FLORIDA, HARVEST BRAZIL CORP, 3000 Bunsen Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ HARVEST BRAZIL CORP, Ricardo Miller C. Ribeino, Ricardo Miller C. Ribeino, Vice President, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180628-10011886-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SEVENTH TREE FARM PREMIUM PRODUCE, 922 Ontario Street, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Seventh Tree Farm, Inc., 922 Ontario Street, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Seventh Tree Farm, Inc., Cindy Lucina Balderas, Cindy Lucina Balderas, Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180628-10011869-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HYPERION BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CENTER, 308 N. Montgomery Street, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, I. PAUL HEILVEIL, PH.D., A PSYCHOLOGY CORPORATION, 308 N. Montgomery Street, Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ I. PAULHEILVEIL, PH.D., APSYCHOLOGY CORPORATION, Ira P. Heilveil, IRA P. HEILVEIL, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 28, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180629-10011953-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CODE NINJAS THOUSAND OAKS, 1772 Avenida De Los Arboles, Suite R, T.O. CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Beyond Gravity Media Inc., 4325 Riverglen St., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/29/18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Beyond Gravity Media Inc., Branden Scott Matalon, Branden Scott Matalon, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 29, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180716-10012986-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA DIRECT, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA / C1985739, SOUTHLAND PUBLISHING, INCORPORATED, 50 S. De Lacey Ave., #200, Pasadena, CA 91105. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: July 16, 2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ SOUTHLAND PUBLISHING, INCORPORATED, David M. Comden, David M. Comden, Vice President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 16, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18, 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180703-10012187-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SMITTY’S CONSTRUCTION SERVICE, 8361 Hollister St., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Mark Kirby Smith, 8361 Hollister St., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7-3-2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Mark Kirby Smith, Mark K. Smith. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 3, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18, 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180706-10012353-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WHORF CONSTRUCTION, 800 West El Roblar Dr., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, William Jack Whorf, 800 West El Roblar Dr., Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ William Jack Whorf, William Jack Whorf, William Jack Whorf. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 6, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18, 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180710-10012674-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) VELVET NOIR LASH STUDIO, 2) VELVET LASH STUDIO, 1942 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Marcella Anne Thom, 4548 Calle Argolla, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7-10-18. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Marcella Anne Thom, M. Thom. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 10, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18, 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180710-10012687-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE BEAUTY COLLECTION, 1861 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, (ca) 91362, Ventura County, Helen T. Tarin, 605 E. Gainsborough Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: July 10, 2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Helen T. Tarin, Helen T. Tarin. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 10, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18, 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180716-10012980-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HCT TRANSLATION SERVICES, 1131 Locke Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Harrison Christopher Tabora, 1131 Locke Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Harrison Christopher Tabora, Harrison Christopher Tabora. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 16, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18, 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20180716-10012977-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BE WELL HEALING, 1375 Poli St. #14, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Michelle Marie Frey Hellenbrand, 1375 Poli St. #14, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Michelle Marie Frey Hellenbrand, Michelle Marie Frey Hellenbrand. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 16, 2018. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18, 8/2/18 and 8/9/18.

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00513707-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUN 19, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: HONG JU LIN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: HONG JU LIN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: HONG JU LIN to ALEX HONG-JU LIN. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 8-1- 18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUN 19, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: SUSANNE LEON, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00513555-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUN 15, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: JANE ELLYN NIEHAUS FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JANE ELLYN NIEHAUS filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JANE ELLYN NIEHAUS to JANE ELLYN NIEHAUS-TULL. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 8-1- 18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUN 15, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: SUSANNE LEON, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00513858-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUN 21, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, Room 210, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: RAINBOW THAO FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: RAINBOW THAO filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: RAINBOW THAO to RAMBO THAO. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 8-2-18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, Room 210, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUN 21, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ADRIANA VELASCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/28/18, 7/5/18, 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

Notice of Seizure

pursuant to Health and

Safety Code

sections 11471/11488

and Notice of Intended

Forfeiture pursuant to Health and Safety Code Section 11488.4 On December 18, 2015 the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and Oxnard Police Department seized the property listed below at 1117 West Iris, Oxnard, CA for forfeiture pursuant to Heath and Safety Code section 11470 et seq. in connection with controlled substance violations that listed in section 11470(f) of the California Health and Safety Code. The estimated/appraised value of the property is $53,693. The seized property is described as follows: $53,693 U.S. Currency Pursuant to section 11488.4 of the California Health and Safety Code, procedures to forfeit this property in Ventura County Superior Court are underway. If potential interested parties Jesus Vargas Romero (DOB: 4/11/80), Susanna Garcia Gonzales (DOB: 2/26/92) and Karina Campos Cisneros (DOB: 6/20/80) have stated interest in this property, you must, within 30 days of the first publication of this Notice of Seizure, file a verified Claim Opposing Forfeiture (MC-200) in the Superior Court, County of Ventura Civil Department, located at 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California. Case No. 56-2016-00482092-CU -AF-VTA has been assigned to this case. You must also provide a verified copy of the claim to the District Attorney’s Office, 5720 Ralston Street, Suite 300, Ventura, California 93003, to the attention of Deputy District Attorney Karen L. Wold. The failure to timely file a verified claim stating an interest in the property will result in the property being ordered forfeited to the State of California and distributed pursuant to the provisions of Health and Safety Code Section 11489 without further notice or hearing.

7/5, 7/12, 7/19, 7/26/18

CNS-3148926#

APN: 132-0-260-065 TS No: CA05000327-17-1 TO No: 170031164 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED October 21, 2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On August 9, 2018 at 09:00 AM, Auction.com Room, Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on November 4, 2014 as Instrument No. 20141104-00139773-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by CYNTHIA G. DE LA CRUZ, A MARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for STEARNS LENDING, LLC as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 407 FLATHEAD RIVER STREET, OXNARD , CA 93036 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $430,695.69 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiaryís bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashierís check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trusteeís Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidderís sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction. com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA05000327-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: July 2, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA05000327- 17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Dalaysia Ramirez, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 45482, Pub Dates: 07/12/2018, 07/19/2018, 07/26/2018, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

A.P.N.: 120-0-180-405 Trustee Sale No.: 2018-1077 Title Order No: 180036118 Reference No: 0059-01 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 2/23/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 08/02/2018 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 3/20/2017, as Document No. 20170320-00037619-0, Book , Page , of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: Melissa Phelan and Richard Underhill The purported new owner: Melissa Phelan and Richard Underhill, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States by a cashierís check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 5371 Gillespie Street Ventura CA 93003. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $11,210.25 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: Melody Community Association AKA Melody HOA under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www. superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case 2018-1077. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 7/2/2018. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer(07/12/18, 07/19/18, 07/26/18 | TS#2018-1077 SDI- 11200)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on July 27, 2018 at 12:00 PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036 County of Ventura, State of California, are the following units:

Roberto Estrada – Ibanez Bass Guitar, Amp, Phillips DJ Speaker, 8 Foot A-Frame Ladder, Large Computer Monitor, Refrigerator, Gas Powered Edger, 6 Drawer Dresser, Folding Table, Shelving, Various Furniture, 8+ Boxes of Unknown, Miscellaneous Items

Mabel Duran – Speaker Box, Microwave, Artwork, Front Loading Washing Machine, Tool Box, Mattress Set, Gaming Seat, Luggage, Head Board, Fan, Television, Shelving, Area Rug, Childs Bed, Various Furniture, Miscellaneous Items

Michael Ornelas – Folding Dolly, Step Ladder, Tool Box, 10+ Boxes of Unknown, 6 Storage Tubs, Miscellaneous Items

David Mora – 4800 Watt Car Amp, Exhaust System, 14+ Rims and Tires, Car Bench Seat, Headers, Home Dècor, Miscellaneous Items.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated July 12 & July 19, 2018. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com. Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18 and 7/19/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00514480-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 06, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006- 6489, Ventura – Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: DAWN MARIE UNDURRAGA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DAWN MARIE UNDURRAGA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DAWN MARIE UNDURRAGA to AURORA DAWN MEADOWS. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 8-24- 18. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006- 6489, Ventura – Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 06, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2018-00514387-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 03, 2018, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006- 6489, Ventura – Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: DONNA EILEEN BARRUS AKA BRETT TARNET FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DONNA EILEEN BARRUS AKA BRETT TARNET filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DONNA EILEEN BARRUS AKA BRETT TARNET to BRETT TARNET. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 8/27/2018. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006- 6489, Ventura – Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 03, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

TSG No.: 8722558 TS No.: CA1700282387 FHA/VA/PMI No.: APN: 181-0-044-025 Property Address: 1811 SOPHIA DR OXNARD, CA 93030 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 09/19/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 08/28/2018 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 09/25/2007, as Instrument No. 20070925- 00183757-0, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: NORMAN RAMON NIX AND RUTH ELAYNE NIX, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/ CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 181-0-044-025 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1811 SOPHIA DR, OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $657,782.93. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorderís office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search. nationwideposting.com/propertySearchTerms. aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1700282387 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgageeís attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939- 0772NPP0336133 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 07/19/2018, 07/26/2018, 08/02/2018

T.S. No. 17-0377-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注： 本文件包含一个信息摘 要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서 에 정보 요약서가 있습니다

NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LUU Ý: KÈM THEO ÐÂY LÀ BAN TR”NH BÀY TÓM LUOC VETHÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIEU NÀY PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(d) (1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/10/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JUAN AGUILAR, A SINGLE MAN AND MAXIMIANO MORFIN, A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 2/25/2014 as Instrument No. 20140225- 00023847-0 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2448 CORTEZ STREET OXNARD CA 93036 A.P.N.: 145-0-212-175 Date of Sale: 9/11/2018 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $477,116.39, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www. nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-0377-11. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 7/9/2018 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720-9200 Sale Information Only: 916-939- 0772 www.nationwideposting. com Sindy Clements, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0336009 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 07/19/2018, 07/26/2018, 08/02/2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE

(UCC Sec. 6105)

Escrow No. 52021-LM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s), business address(es) of the Seller(s) are: Oaks Learning Center, LLC 1777 Statham Blvd Oxnard, CA 93033 Doing Business as: Bright Stars Academy All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years, as stated by the Seller(s), is/are: none

The location in California of the Chief Executive Officer of the Seller(s) is:

203 Via Rebecca, Newbury Park CA 91320

The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s) is/are: Seema & Saaniya Learning, Inc.,

22742 Criswell St., West Hills, CA 91307

The assets to be sold are described in general as: Furniture, fixtures, equipment, inventory of supplies, business, leasehold, leasehold improvements, goodwill, covenant not to compete, trade name, phone numbers, domain name and website and are located at: 1777 Statham Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93033 The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: Penn Escrow, Inc., 1818 W. Beverly Blvd., Suite 103 Montebello, CA 90640 and the anticipated sale date is 08/06/18 The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2 YES/NO YES [If the sale subject to Sec. 6106.2, the following information must be provided] The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: Penn Escrow, Inc., 1818 W. Beverly Blvd., Suite 103 Montebello, CA 90640 and the last date for filing claims by any creditor shall be 08/03/18 which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: 6/20/2018

BUYER: Seema & Saaniya Learning, Inc.

By: S/ Saaniya Kwatra, Managing Member

By: S/ Seema Kwatra, Managing Member

7/19/18

CNS-3153544#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE

(Division 6 of the Commercial Code)

Escrow No. 323943-BY

(1) Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller(s) that a bulk sale is about to be made on personal property hereinafter described.

(2) The name and business addresses of the seller are: GOLDEN CHICKEN INN INC., 701 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93030

(3) The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: same as above

(4) The names and business address of the Buyer(s) are: KYLIN HUB, LLC, 701 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93030

(5) The location and general description of the assets to be sold are all fixture and equipment of that certain business located at: 701 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93030.

(6) The business name used by the seller(s) at said location is: GOLDEN CHICKEN INN INC.

(7) The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 08/06/18 at the office of Jade Escrow, Inc., 9604 Las Tunas Drive Temple City, CA 91780, Escrow No. 323943-BY, Escrow Officer: Betty Sit

(8) Claims may be filed with Same as “7” above.

(9) The last date for filing claims is 08/03/18.

(10) This Bulk Sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code.

(11) As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer are: none Dated: May 14, 2018 TRANSFEREES: KYLIN HUB, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company Code.

By: S/ CUI YI PAN, Manager

7/19/18

CNS-3154413#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA. NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26 J 071728 HEARING DATE: 09/12/2018 TIME: 08:30AM COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Shannon Franklyn, a child. To: Kristina Lavidas, Shannon Franklyn, Manuel Mendoza, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Shannon Franklyn, Date of Birth: 01/23/2018, Place of Birth: Ventura, CA, Father’s name: Shannon Franklyn, Manuel Mendoza, Mother’s name: Kristina Lavidas. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 09/12/2018, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 09/12/2018, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 07/11/2018 by: Maricruz Muro Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker 7/19, 7/26, 8/2, 8/9/18 CNS-3153188#

Probate

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: DOMINIQUE ELLIOTT WOLFE CASE NO. 56-2018-00513806-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of DOMINIQUE ELLIOTT WOLFE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by VINCENT J. LOMBARDO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that VINCENT J. LOMBARDO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 07/26/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 800 S. VICTORIA AVE., VENTURA, CA 93009 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner ROBERT C. SAFFORD – SBN 67383 LOMBARDO & SAFFORD 865 VIA DE LA PAZ, #220 PACIFIC PALISADES CA 90272 7/5, 7/12, 7/19/18 CNS-3149140#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: DAVID RAYNARD SPENCE AKA D. R. SPENCE CASE NO. 56-2018-00514075-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of DAVID RAYNARD SPENCE AKA D. R. SPENCE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by KATHLEEN LEWIS TROTTA in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that KATHLEEN LEWIS TROTTA be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/09/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner SHELLEY ROOS ROOS & ROOS 5850 CANOGA AVENUE, SUITE 400 WOODLAND HILLS CA 91367 7/5, 7/12, 7/19/18 CNS-3149571#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: JON LEV BELASCO AKA JON L. BELASCO AKA JON BELASCO CASE NO. 56-2018-00514225-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of JON LEV BELASCO AKA JON L. BELASCO AKA JON BELASCO. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by AILEEN B. FEDERIZO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that AILEEN B. FEDERIZO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act with limited authority. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/02/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner KRISTINE M. NOYES, ESQ. – SBN 251708 FIDUCIARY LAW SERVICES, INC. 21600 OXNARD STREET, SUITE 1110 WOODLAND HILLS CA 91367 7/5, 7/12, 7/19/18 CNS-3150061#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: SUE JEAN LOUIE CASE NO. 56-2018-00514381-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of SUE JEAN LOUIE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by STEVEN LOUIE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that STEVEN LOUIE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/09/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner DEIDRA L. STAUFF, ESQ. – SBN 67668 LAW OFFICES OF DEIDRA L. STAUFF, APC 11355 W. OLYMPIC BLVD. #311 LOS ANGELES CA 90064 7/12, 7/19, 7/26/18 CNS-3151180#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA PETITION FOR Letters of Administration with Authorization to Administer Under the Independent Administration of Estates Act ESTATE OF MICHAEL EDWIN DONOVAN, DECEDENT Case No. 56-2018-00514427-PR-LA-OXN Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 East Vineyard Avenue Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. HEARING DATE AND TIME: AUG. 08 2018 at 9:00 a.m. DEPT.: J6 Publication will be in: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Publication to be arranged. Petitioner: CHERYL CARPENTER requests that CHERYL CARPENTER be appointed administrator and letters issue upon qualification. Petitioner: CHERYL CARPENTER requests that Full authority be granted to administer under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. Petitioner: CHERYL CARPENTER requests that bond not be required for the reasons stated in item 3e. Decedent died on: May 26, 2018, at: Pt. Mugu State Park, Ventura County, California, a resident of the county named above. Street address, city, and county of decedent’s residence at time of death: 4408 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, Ventura County. ATTORNEY OR PARTY WITHOUT ATTORNEY: Jesse E. Cahill, State Bar No.: 227154, Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800 Fax No.: (805) 659- 6818. Attorney For: CHERYL CARPENTER, Petitioner. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18 and 7/26/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JEANNE L. McCORKLE; JEANNE McCORKLE; JEANNE LAMBERSON McCORKLE, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00514259-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JEANNE L. McCORKLE; JEANNE McCORKLE; JEANNE LAMBERSON McCORKLE. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: PAULA J. McCALMAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: PAULA J. McCALMAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedentís will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Sept. 6, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: NANCY HARTZLER, SBN 199081, HARTZLER & HARTZLER, 1255 W. COLTON AVE. #134, REDLANDS, CA 92374, (213) 864-3572. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/12/18, 7/19/18 and 7/26/18.

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AT PUBLIC AUCTION Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles EA No. 0027771-D No. 17STPB11214

In the Matter of the Estate of ALVIN L. TRICE, aka AL TRICE, ALVIN TRICE, A.L. TRICE, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that the Office of the Los Angeles County Public Administrator as Administrator of the estate of ALVIN L. TRICE, aka AL TRICE, ALVIN TRICE, A.L. TRICE, Deceased will sell Assessor’s Parcel No. 003-0-140-455 Frazier Park, CA. at Public Auction on July 29, 2018, at 10:10 A.M. The auction will be conducted at 14201 Burton Street, Panorama City, CA. The property, hereinafter described, will be sold to the highest and best bidder upon the terms and conditions hereinafter mentioned, subject to the confirmation by the Superior Court, all the right, title and interest that the estate of said decedent has by operation of law or otherwise acquired other than, or in addition to, that of said decedent at the time of death, subject to the confirmation by the Superior Court, in and to all of that certain real property described as follows, to-wit: The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Ventura, State of California, and is described as follows: The Northeast quarter of the Southeast quarter and the South half of the Northwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 26, Township 8 North, Range 21 West, San Bernardino Meridian, in the County of Ventura, State of California, according to the Official Plat thereof. Except 51% in all mineral and oil rights in said land, as reserved by Don D. Brant, in deed recorded September 28, 1944, in Book 704, Page 169 of Official Records. Assessor’s Parcel No: 003-0- 140-455 Commonly known as: 003-0- 140-455, 16604 Lockwood Valley Road, Frazier Park, California. SAID REAL PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH NO WARRANTY EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. NO TERMITE CLEARANCE.” APPRAISAL: PENDING The first Five Thousand ($5,000.00) dollars or 10% deposit must be in the form of a Cashier’s Check. Subject to conditions, covenants, restrictions, reservations, and terms of record. The sale will be made on the following terms: Cash in lawful money of the United States upon the confirmation of sale. Deposit of ten percent in cash upon acceptance of bid. A forty five-day escrow. Taxes, rent, fire insurance and interest on encumbrances, if any, shall be prorated to the close of escrow. The undersigned reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to postpone the sale from time to time in accordance with the provisions of Section 10305 of the Probate Code. Dated: June 19, 2018 The Office of the Los Angeles County Public Administrator, as Administrator of the estate of said Decedent KENNEDY-WILSON, INC. (310) 887-6225. 7/12, 7/19, 7/26/18 CNS-3152592#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RONALD L. SOMOGYI, RON SOMOGYI, RONALD LASZLO SOMOGYI, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00511548-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: RONALD L. SOMOGYI, RON SOMOGYI, RONALD LASZLO SOMOGYI. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JANET SOMOGYI in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JANET SOMOGYI be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/23/2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: JANET SOMOGYI, 963 DARBY DR., TRACY, CA 95377, 209.815.0493.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JEFFREY C. BARNES, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00514642- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JEFFREY C. BARNES. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: LESLEY BRABYN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LESLEY BRABYN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: August 15, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: John M. Andersen (SBN 162930), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson, LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR THE COUNTY OF VENTURA In Re: DONNA E. HOOPINGARNER, of the DONNA E. HOOPINGARNER LIVING TRUST dated 06/28/2005 Marc Hoopingarner Trustee of said Trust NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF DEATH OF TRUSTOR, DONNA E. HOOPINGARNER [Probate Code §§19040 et seq.; 19050, et seq] Case No. 56-2018-00514830-PR-NC-OXN

Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent (i.e. Donna E. Hoopingarner), that all persons having claims against said decedent and/or the Trust entitled, “Donna E. Hoopingarner Living Trust dated 06/28/2005” are required to file them with the Superior Court, at 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036 and mail or deliver a copy to Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for the Trustee (i.e. Marc Hoopingarner) of The Donna E. Hoopingarner Living Trust dated 06/28/2005 wherein said decedent was the trustor of said Trusts, at 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, within the later of four months after July 19, 2018 (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: July 12, 2018, /s/ Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for Marc Hoopingarner, Trustee of the Above-Referenced Trust; 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-1525. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR THE COUNTY OF VENTURA NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AT PRIVATE SALE (Probate Code §§ 10300, 10304)

In re the Estate of VINCENT JOSEPH MASSA, Deceased

Case No. 56-2017-00492504-PR-PW-VTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, subject to confirmation by this court, on August 9, 2018 at 9:00 A.M., or thereafter within the time allowed by law, LUCILLE SEIDLITZ, administrator of the Will of the abovenamed decedent, will sell at private sale to the highest and best net bidder on the terms and conditions stated below all right, title, and interest of the decedent at the time of death and all right, title, and interest that the estate has acquired in addition to that of the decedent at the time of death, in real property located in Ventura County, California. The property to be sold is commonly referred to as 1048 Sunnycrest Avenue, Ventura, California, assessor’s parcel number 065-0-263-195 and is more fully described as follows: “Lot 201 of Tract No. 1435, in the City of Ventura, County of Ventura, State of California, as per map recorded in Book 35, page 76 of Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of said County”. The property will be sold subject to current taxes, covenants, conditions, restrictions, reservations, rights, rights of way, and easements of record with any encumbrances of record to be satisfied from the purchase price. The property is to be sold on an “as is” basis, except for title. The personal representative has given an exclusive listing to Realty ONE Group Summit. Bids or offers are invited for this property and must be in writing and can be mailed to the office of Robert Lamont Coit, attorney for the administrator, at 770 County Square Drive, Suite 200, Ventura, CA 93003, or delivered to Robert Lamont Coit, Esq., personally, at any time after the first publication of this notice and before any sale is made. The property will be sold on the following terms: All Cash, or upon terms of such credit to be acceptable to the undersigned and to the Court. Taxes, rents, operating and maintenance expenses, and premiums on insurance acceptable to the purchaser shall be prorated as of the date of recording of conveyance. Examination of title, recording of conveyance, transfer taxes, and any title insurance policy shall be at the expense of the purchaser or purchasers. The right is reserved to reject any and all bids. For Further information and bid forms, contact Robert Lamont Coit, Esq., 770 County Square Drive, Suite 200, Ventura, CA 93003. Dated: July 10, 2018. /s/ LUCILLE SEIDLITZ, Administrator of the Will of Vincent Joseph Massa. Dated: July 10, 2018. /s/ ROBERT LAMONT COIT, Attorney for Lucille Seidlitz, Administrator.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/19/18, 7/26/18 and 8/2/18.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: LEE JOHNSON CASE NO. 56-2018- 00510596-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of LEE JOHNSON. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by KENDALL T. BUCK in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that KENDALL T. BUCK be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/02/18 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner GRACE GREER ST. CLAIR, ESQ. – SBN 157542 2312 ARTESIA BLVD. REDONDO BEACH CA 90278 7/19, 7/26, 8/2/18 CNS-3153012#