Yet to reunite

For years, children and parents have been crossing the nation’s southern border into the United States. While many might see this is as “illegal” and an open invitation for people to continue to cross the border, the reality is that many are fleeing from countries plagued by gang violence and extreme poverty due to ruined economies.

To risk the long journey, and now the possibility of permanently being separated from their children, these parents are making the heart-rending decision that even separation or detention in the United States is better than the situation they find themselves in at home. These individuals are not criminals as painted by the media, these people are families with hopes of building better lives. For many, this means risking separation to guarantee their children can live past their teenage years without falling victims to the horrors of gang violence or starvation.

There is no question that these children, some younger than 5 years old, being separated from their loved ones will have emotional and psychological scars for the rest of their lives. Although the President issued an executive order to end the separations on June 20, the government has yet to reunite almost 2,000 children with their parents. Furthermore, the Trump administration will not reunite any of these migrant children with parents currently being held in in immigrant detention facilities unless the federal law is changed.

The only way these parents can quickly be reunited with their children once more is by dropping their claims for asylum in the United States and agreeing to be deported, rendering useless the sacrifices they have already made. If history has taught us anything, it is that separating families and using innocent human beings as pawns in a game where no one truly ends up winning only ends up in an apology many years later when the damage has been done. The scars of injustice never fade. Let us not repeat what is so evidently wrong; let us not continue letting this administration use and abuse these families.

It is for these reasons that the Ventura County Women’s Political Council (VCWPC) has taken the position to stand with these families and demand that children be reunited with their parents without delay.

Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios, President

VCWPC Executive Board

Horrific example

President Trump just used the Bible as an excuse to divide parents from infants and abduct and torture children at detention sites. Our President has now reached the lowest bar, repeating a similar program that Nazis once employed under Hitler. Trump is not only a horrific example for the Christian faith. He is a horrific example and disgrace for our country.

Grant Marcus

Ventura

Brummm, Brummm, Brumm

If above reminds me of anything, its insanity!

While both coastal communities (Ventura & Santa Barbara) are busy finding ways to deter and outlaw (homeless folks), and while arresting people for camping on the streets, issue outrageous fines for parking RVs on the streets in both Ventura and Santa Barbara communities. But allow Brummm, Brummm, Brumm as the result of no mufflers on the motor cycles, trucks, and very noisy tail pipes of hot rods.

What happened to the law that says all vehicle driven in the state of CA must have adequate mufflers?

California law requires that all vehicles must be equipped with an adequate muffler to prevent excessive noise from the exhaust system. … The maximum decibel level applies only to those vehicles. Citations issued to other vehicles (motorcycles, trucks exceeding 5999 pounds GVWR) are not part of this program. California Vehicle Exhaust Noise Laws (2018)

www.californiacarlaws.com/exhaust-noise/

Adequate muffler required. 27150. (a) Every motor vehicle subject to registration shall at all times be equipped with an adequate muffler in constant operation and properly maintained to prevent any excessive or unusual noise, and no muffler or exhaust system shall be equipped with a cutout, bypass, or similar device.

This world is full of insanity and this is just one more example. When the white man arrived to this continents boarders there was nothing but outdoor living, as things have progressed we are facing mass homelessness and continuation of lots of noise in our streets!

Arrests people that cannot afford housing, but ignore make believe “Hells Angles” even if they are breaking the law with outrageous noise. Buy the way dear reader, Ventura County Assembly just passed a new law to restrict RV parking in and near Ojai CA. Thanks guys!

Jay North

Ojai

No skin off their nose

My name is Susan Malloy and I have owned Rosie Lee Imports for 12 years. I arrived at my shop on Fourth of July, early, fully expecting to have a great day. BUT to my amazement there were no street vendors in my block, Main Street was barricaded at Fir and a Second new barricade was placed across Main Street from the library to the other side. And next to it the police crash vehicle leaving that whole area in front of my shop completely empty. If you were walking up Main Street to midtown it looked like the fair ended at the uninteresting crash car.

My business was down 50 percent over Independence Day last year. My block is part of Downtown Ventura, WHO made this decision?

I am sure whoever decided to do this still got his/her salary so no skin off their nose. I walked all along Main Street, beyond the Mission to see vendors everywhere. The vendors could have easily been spaced further apart.

Over the 12 years that I have been at 673 E Main Street I have seen a lot of changes but none as devastating to me as this one.

I would like to know that this is not the new norm and that next year something better will be considered for my block.

Susan Malloy

Rosie Lee Imports