CAMARILLO

Paseo Camarillo Cinemas

390 Lantana St. 383-2267

Leave No Trace

Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m., 1:40, 4:30, 7:15, 9:45 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m.,

1:40, 4:30, 7:15 p.m.

Three Identical Strangers

Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:45, 7:30, 10 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m.,

2:10, 4:45, 7:30 p.m.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Fri.-Sat., 11:15 a.m., 1:55, 4:15, 7, 9:25 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11:15 a.m.,

1:55, 4:15, 7 p.m.

Edwards Cinema

680 Ventura Blvd. 383-8866

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Fri.-Thurs., 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5:15, 8:10, 11:10 p.m.

The Equalizer 2

Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 3:10, 7, 10:10 p.m.

The First Purge

Fri.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2:05, 4:50, 7:40, 10:30 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Fri.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 1:40, 2:30, 4:20, 5:10, 7:10, 9:50 p.m.; Thurs.

11:45 a.m., 1:40, 4:20, 7:10, 9:50 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation 3D

Fri.-Thurs., 11:05 a.m.

Incredibles 2

Fri.-Wed., 12:30, 3:40, 6:45, 10 p.m.; Thurs. 12:30, 3:40 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Fri.-Thurs., 12:45, 3:55, 7:20, 10:45 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Fri.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.



Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: The IMAX 2D Experience



Fri.-Wed., 12:15, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; Thurs. 12:15, 3:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.



Mission: Impossible — Fallout — The IMAX 2D Experience



Thurs. only, 7, 10:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout 3D

Thurs. only, 11 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Fri.-Wed., 7:50, 10:55 p.m.

Skyscraper

Fri.-Thurs., 11:35 a.m., 2:20, 5:30, 8:20, 11 p.m.

Sorry to Bother You

Fri.-Thurs., 11:20 a.m., 2:10, 5, 8, 10:50 p.m.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies

Thurs. only, 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.

Unfriended: Dark Web

Fri.-Thurs., 12:20, 2:50, 5:20, 8:05, 10:40 p.m.

THOUSAND OAKS

Janss Marketplace 9

Moorpark Rd./Hillcrest Dr. 374-9656

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Fri.-Sun., 12 noon, 12:50, 3:15, 6:15, 9 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12 noon, 1,

3:15, 4, 6:15, 6:45, 9, 10:40 p.m.

The Equalizer 2

Fri.-Sun., 11:40 a.m., 2:30, 3:50, 5:30, 6:45, 8:30, 9:40 p.m.;

Mon.-Thurs., 11:40 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:30 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Fri.-Sun., 11:15 a.m., 1:50, 4:15, 7, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:15 a.m.,

1:40, 4:15, 7, 9:30 p.m.

Incredibles 2

Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 2, 5, 7:50, 10:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 2, 5,

7:50, 9:40 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:40, 2:20, 4:30, 5, 7:15, 7:45, 10:30

p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2:20, 5, 7:40, 10:30 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Fri.-Sun., 10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.

Skyscraper

Fri.-Sun., 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 4:45, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:30

a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:20, 10 p.m.

Carmike Thousand Oaks 14

166 W. Hillcrest Dr. 494-4702

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Fri.-Sun., 2:15, 4:15, 5:15, 7, 8, 9:50, 10:45 p.m.; Mon. 2:15, 5:15, 8,

10:45 p.m.; Tues. 2:15, 5:15, 7, 8, 10:45 p.m.; Wed. 2:15, 4:15, 5:15, 7,

8, 9:50, 10:45 p.m.

Ant-Man and the Wasp 3D

Fri.-Sun., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.; Mon. 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m.,

1:30, 4:15 p.m.; Tues. 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 9:45 p.m.; Wed.

10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

Bolshoi Ballet: Swan Lake (Encore)

Mon. only, 7 p.m.

Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical!

Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

The Equalizer 2

Fri.-Sun., 10:45 a.m., 12:45, 1:45, 3:45, 4:45, 6:45, 7:45, 9:45, 10:45

p.m.; Mon. 10:45 a.m., 1:45, 3:15, 4:45, 7:45, 9, 10:45 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.,

10:45 a.m., 12:45, 1:45, 3:45, 4:45, 6:45, 7:45, 9:45, 10:45 p.m.

The First Purge

Fri.-Wed., 12:20, 2:50, 5:25, 8:05, 10:35 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Fri.-Sat., 10:55 a.m., 12 noon, :30, 2:30, 5, 7:30, 10 p.m.; Sun. 12 noon,

2:30, 5, 7:30, 10 p.m.; Mon. 10:55 a.m., 12 noon, 1:30, 2:30, 4, 5, 7:30,

10 p.m.; Tues. 10:55 a.m., 12 noon, 1:30, 2:30, 5, 7:30, 10 p.m.; Wed.

10:55 a.m., 12 noon, 1:30, 2:30, 4, 5, 7:30, 10 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation 3D

Fri.-Sat., 4, 6:30 p.m.; Sun. 4:05, 6:30 p.m.; Tues. 4 p.m.

Incredibles 2

Fri.-Wed., 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Fri.-Wed., 12:50, 4:05, 7:05, 10:05 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 12:30, 1:45, 3:20, 4:35, 6:15, 7:25, 9:15, 10:15 p.m.;

Mon. 11 a.m., 12:30, 1:45, 4:35, 6:15, 7:25, 10:15 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 11

a.m., 12:30, 1:45, 3:20, 4:35, 6:15, 7:25, 9:15, 10:15 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Thurs. only, 7, 8, 10:20, 11:20 p.m.

Out on Stage

Tues. only, 8 p.m.

Princess Mononoke — Studio Ghibli Fest 2018

Sun. 12:55 p.m.; Mon. 7 p.m.; Wed. 7 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Fri.-Sun., 9 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:20 p.m.

Skyscraper

Fri.-Wed., 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:30, 7:15, 9:55 p.m.

Sorry to Bother You

Fri.-Wed., 11:35 a.m., 2:20, 5:05, 7:50, 10:30 p.m.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies

Thurs. only, 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.

Unfriended: Dark Web

Fri.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 2:10, 4:35, 7:10, 9:40 p.m.

SANTA PAULA

Regency Santa Paula 7

550 W. Main Street 933-6707

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Fri.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:35, 10:15 p.m.

The Equalizer 2

Fri.-Thurs., 11:10 a.m., 1:55, 4:55, 7:40, 10:25 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Fri.-Thurs., 11:40 a.m., 2:15, 4:35, 7, 9:30 p.m.

Incredibles 2

Fri.-Thurs., 10:55 a.m., 1:40, 4:25, 7:10, 9:55 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Fri.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Fri.-Thurs., 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:20, 10 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Thurs. only, 7, 10:10 p.m.

Skyscraper

Fri.-Thurs., 11:50 a.m., 2:25, 5:10, 7:50, 10:20 p.m.

OXNARD

Plaza Cinemas 14

255 West 5th Street 487-8380

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Fri.-Wed., 10:35 a.m., 1:15, 4, 7, 7:45, 9:40, 10:25 p.m.

The Equalizer 2

Fri.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:30, 2, 4:15, 4:45, 7, 7:30, 9:45,

10:15 p.m.

The First Purge

Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1:10, 3:30, 5:50, 8:10, 10:35 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Fri.-Wed., 10:15 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:40, 1:25, 3:05, 3:50, 5:30, 6:15, 8,

8:40, 10:20 p.m.

Incredibles 2

Fri.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:35, 2:05, 4:25, 4:55, 7:15, 10:05 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:20, 4:10, 7:20, 10:10 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Fri.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 1:40, 4:30, 7:25, 10 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Thurs. only, 7, 10:10 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout 3D

Thurs. only, 8 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Fri.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 1:25, 4:15, 7:05, 9:50 p.m.

Skyscraper

Fri.-Sun., 10:25 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 12:50, 1:45, 3:15, 4:20, 5:40, 7:10,

8:05, 9:35, 10:30 p.m.; Mon. 10:25 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 12:50, 3:15, 5:40,

8:05, 9:35, 10:30 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 10:25 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 12:50, 1:45,

3:15, 4:20, 5:40, 7:10, 8:05, 9:35, 10:30 p.m.

Unfriended: Dark Web

Fri.-Wed., 10:55 a.m., 1:10, 3:25, 5:40, 7:55, 10:10 p.m.

Century River Park 16

2766 Seaglass Way 988-6083

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m., 1:50, 3:15, 4:40, 6:05, 7:30, 8:55, 10:20 p.m.; Sun.

12:25, 3:15, 4:40, 6:05, 7:30, 8:55, 10:20 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m., 1:50, 3:15,

4:40, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.; Tues. 11 a.m., 1:50, 3:15, 4:40, 6:05, 8:55, 10:20

p.m.; Wed. 11 a.m., 1:50, 3:15, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.

Bolshoi Ballet: Swan Lake (Encore)

Mon. only, 7 p.m.



Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical! — Summer Encore



Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

The Equalizer 2

Fri.-Wed., 10:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:10, 2:35, 2:35, 4:25, 6,

6, 7:20, 9, 9, 10:20 p.m.

The First Purge

Fri.-Wed., 11:20 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:35, 10:05 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Fri.-Wed., 10:25 a.m., 12:15, 12:15, 1:05, 3:50, 5:15, 5:15, 6:30, 7:50,

7:50, 9:10, 10:30, 10:30 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation 3D

Fri.-Wed., 2:45, 2:45 p.m.

Incredibles 2

Fri.-Wed., 10:15 a.m., 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Fri.-Wed., 12 noon, 3, 6:45, 9:55 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Fri.-Mon., 10:30 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 1:20, 2:45, 4:10, 5:35, 7, 8:25, 9:50

p.m.; Tues. 10:30 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 1:20, 2:40, 4:10, 5:20, 7, 8:25, 9:50

p.m.; Wed. 10:30 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 1:20, 2:45, 4:10, 5:35, 7, 8:25, 9:50

p.m.

Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms

Sat. only, 12:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Thurs. only, 7, 9:15, 9:15, 10:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout 3D

Thurs. only, 8, 8 p.m.

Out on Stage

Tues. only, 8 p.m.

Paddington 2

Wed. only, 9:45 a.m.

Princess Mononoke — Studio Ghibli Fest 2018

Sun. 12:55 p.m.; Mon. 7 p.m.; Wed. 7 p.m.

The Sandlot 25th Anniversary

Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Tues. 7 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Fri.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 1:35, 4:30, 7:25, 10:20 p.m.

Skyscraper

Fri.-Sat., 10:20 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 1, 2:20, 3:40, 6:20, 7:40, 9:15, 10:25

p.m.; Sun. 10:20 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 4:20, 7:40, 9:20, 10:25 p.m.; Mon.

10:20 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 1, 2:20, 3:40, 6:20, 9:15, 10:25 p.m.; Tues. 10:20

a.m., 11:40 a.m., 1, 2:20, 3:40, 7:40, 9:20, 10:25 p.m.; Wed. 10:20 a.m.,

11:40 a.m., 1, 2:20, 3:40, 6:20, 7:40, 9:15, 10:25 p.m.

Skyscraper 3D

Fri.-Sun., 5 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 5 p.m.

Sorry to Bother You

Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1:40, 4:45, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies

Thurs. only, 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.

Uncle Drew

Fri. 12:15 p.m.; Sun. 10:20 a.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:15 p.m.

Unfriended: Dark Web

Fri.-Wed., 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:35, 7:05, 10:15 p.m.

VENTURA

Century Downtown 10

555 E. Main St. 641-6500

Listening Devices and Closed Captioning are available.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Fri.-Sun., 10:20 a.m., 1:10, 4:50, 7:40, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:20 a.m.,

1:10, 4:50, 7:40 p.m.

The Equalizer 2

Fri.-Sun., 10:40 a.m., 1:40, 4:30, 7:30, 10:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:40 a.m.,

1:40, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Fri.-Sun., 10:10 a.m., 12:45, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:10 a.m.,

12:45, 3:30, 6:30 p.m.

Incredibles 2

Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 1, 4, 7:10, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10 a.m., 1, 4, 7:10

p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 2, 5:10, 8:15 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m., 2 p.m.; Tues. 11

a.m., 2, 5:10, 8:15 p.m.; Wed. 11 a.m., 2 p.m.

Leave No Trace

Fri.-Sun., 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5, 7:50, 10:35 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:30 a.m.,

2:15, 5, 7:50 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Fri.-Sun., 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:20, 2:30, 4:10, 5:20, 7, 8, 9:50,

10:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:20, 2:30, 4:10, 5:20, 7, 8

p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

Princess Mononoke — Studio Ghibli Fest 2018

Mon. 7 p.m.; Wed. 7 p.m.

Skyscraper

Fri.-Sun., 10:50 a.m., 1:30, 4:40, 7:20, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:50 a.m.,

1:30, 4:40, 7:20 p.m.

Three Identical Strangers

Fri.-Sun., 11:15 a.m., 1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:15 a.m.,

1:50, 4:20, 6:50 p.m.

Regency Buenaventura 6

1440 Eastman Ave. 658-6544

Adrift

Fri.-Thurs., 2:20, 7:50 p.m.

Book Club

Fri.-Wed., 12:30, 5:20 p.m.; Thurs. 12:30 p.m.

Deadpool 2

Fri.-Thurs., 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:50, 7:40, 10:25 p.m.

Die Hard

Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Hereditary

Fri.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.

Life of the Party

Fri.-Thurs., 10 p.m.

Ocean’s 8

Fri.-Thurs., 11:10 a.m., 1:45, 4:35, 7:10, 9:50 p.m.

Overboard

Fri.-Thurs., 11:35 a.m., 2:10, 4:45, 7:20 p.m.

A Quiet Place

Fri.-Thurs., 11:45 a.m., 5, 10:35 p.m.

Rampage

Fri.-Wed., 8, 10:30 p.m.; Thurs. 10:30 p.m.

RBG

Fri.-Thurs., 3 p.m.

Turbo

Tues. 10:30 a.m.; Thurs. 10:30 a.m.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE

Cinepolis Westlake Village 8

180 Promenade Way 413-8838

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Fri.-Sat., 10:45 a.m., 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:50 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 10:45 a.m.,

1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:40 p.m.

The Equalizer 2

Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11 p.m.; Sun.-Mon., 10

a.m., 11 a.m., 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 10:50 p.m.; Tues. 11 a.m., 1, 2, 4, 5,

7, 8, 10, 10:50 p.m.; Wed. 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 10:50

p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Fri.-Wed., 10 a.m., 12:30, 3:15, 6, 9 p.m.

The LEGO Movie

Tues. only, 10 a.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Fri.-Sat., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 2:30, 4:30, 5:30, 7:30, 8:30,

10:30, 11:30 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 2:30, 4:30, 5:30,

7:30, 8:30, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 2:30,

4:30, 5:30, 7:30, 8:30, 10:20 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Thurs. only, 7, 10:30 p.m.

Skyscraper

Fri.-Sat., 12 noon, 3, 5:45, 8:45, 11:20 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 12 noon, 2:45,

5:15, 8:15, 10:50 p.m.

Sorry to Bother You

Fri.-Sat., 10:15 a.m., 1:15, 3:45, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 10:15 a.m.,

12:45, 3:45, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.

Westlake Village Twin

4711 Lakeview Canyon Rd. 777-7876

Leave No Trace

Fri.-Sat., 12:45, 3:45, 7:15, 9:50 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12:45, 3:45, 7:15

p.m.

Three Identical Strangers

Fri.-Sat., 12 noon, 2:20, 4:40, 7:30, 10 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:20,

4:40, 7:30 p.m.