The 2018 Ventura County Fair opens its gates soon, kicking off festivities with a motor sports show on Wednesday, Aug. 1, and wrapping it all up with a series of professional rodeos over the closing weekend, Aug. 11-12. But in between, fair attendees will be boogie-ing, boot-scooting and banda-ing to an eclectic music lineup at the Grandstand Arena.

Relive the ’80s with English pop/reggae band UB40, taking the stage on Thursday, Aug. 2, and consisting of founder and vocalist Ali Campbell and longstanding members Mickey Virtue and Astro. Plain White T’s follows on Friday night, with country star LeAnn Rimes headlining on Saturday.

Sunday, Aug. 5, is devoted to Latin music from a trio of renowned Mexican artists. The lineup includes Norteño and corrido singer Alfredo Olivas, teen sensation Ulices Chaidez and the smooth, dulcet tones of legendary ranchera musician Lorenzo de Monteclaro. The show starts at 3 p.m.

Sublime with Rome performs on Monday night, followed by an oldies-but-goodies Tuesday with The 5th Dimension at 1 p.m. and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at 7:30 p.m. Boyz II Men makes for a romantic Wednesday evening. Grammy-nominated Hunter Hayes, dubbed “Leader of Country Music’s Youth Revolution” by Billboard in 2014, plays on Thursday, Aug. 9. The fair’s final concert takes place on Friday, Aug. 10, with Creedence Clearwater Revisited — not to be confused with Creedence Clearwater Revival but featuring former CCR members Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford.

Several local acts will also be performing throughout the fair’s run, so be sure to drop by the Seabreeze Stage to see Hard Six, Twisted Gypsy, Aaron Pax Taylor and many more. Check online for the full list, and then get thee to the “county fair with ocean air” for great tunes and good times.

The 2018 Ventura County Fair takes place Aug. 1-12 at 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. For tickets, full schedule and more information, call 805-648-3376 or visit www.venturacountyfair.org.