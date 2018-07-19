Legendary New Wave tribute band the Spazmatics made an appearance at Discovery in Ventura on Friday, July 13. Dressed in argyle, plaid, horn-rimmed glasses and neckties, the geeky band of music makers — The Kevin (vocals), Ruben (guitar), Syd Sonic (drums) and Mr. Wilkinson (bass) — pranced, danced and brought 1980s music back into the spotlight. Such hits as Tommy Tutone’s “867-5309/Jenny,” Wham!’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and the a-ha classic, “Take on Me,” were delivered with verve, expertise and no small amount of humor — a fitting salute to the MTV Generation.

Related