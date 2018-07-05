Paint pour with Julie Saturday, July 21 from 1-4pm. $20 fee includes a one hour session, all materials and a 12″x12″ canvas. Class will be held in studio 14 at H Gallery 1793 E. Main St Ventura. Please call to reserve your spot, limited space available. 503-440-8487
Related Posts
Sweet nostalgia for Royal Bakery
November 2, 2016
ON THE RECORD | Night Demon: Darkness Remains
July 5, 2017
Beyond times of emergency
December 20, 2017
Love for Free
February 11, 2016
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
SUBSCRIBE
Hook up with us here and get the latest news, updates and some free stuff.
Righteous! You're in!
LOGIN
COMMUNITY EVENTS
SUBMIT YOUR VENTURA COUNTY EVENT HERE.
You must be registered and logged in to post your events.
UPCOMING COMMUNITY EVENTS
-
Ivanie Finsvik & Lesley Thompson ExhibitJune 2 @ 12:00 pm - August 1 @ 4:00 pm
-
Resilient Women: The Art of Daggi WallaceJune 18 @ 8:00 am - August 9 @ 8:00 pm
-
Channel Islands Harbor Presents Concerts by the Sea – Free summer concert seriesJune 30 @ 4:00 pm - August 25 @ 6:00 pm
-
Jammin’July 1 @ 8:00 am - July 22 @ 5:00 pm
-
The Louisiana Bayou comes to the Ag MuseumJuly 6 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
-
Westlake Brewing & Libations Summer Kickoff EventJuly 7 @ 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
-
Gender: A Deeper UnderstandingJuly 7 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
-
Agora Foundation – 33 Variations – Play and Post-show Gathering with Director at Azu RestaurantJuly 8 @ 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
-
Ag Museum Speaker Series Features Kyle ThilleJuly 10 @ 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
-
Old Boney Mtn Hot Summer Night FestivalJuly 12 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm